Washington Post (CIA) Starts: “Bernie is a Russian Asset” Narrative…

The CIA leaks narrative spin to the Washington Post. The FBI leaks their narrative spin to the New York Times; and the State Dept. primarily uses CNN for the same purposes. This media distribution model is the one constant in an ever changing universe.
Today’s Club narrative was too predictable. Everyone who does not support the DC intel apparatchik immediately becomes a Russian asset. Now, “according to people familiar with the matter”, the Russians are trying to help Bernie Sanders:
WaPo – U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.
President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. (more)
It really has become silly at this point.
Hillary Clinton accuses Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian spy. The Club is desperate to stop Bernie Sanders and cloud his campaign…. Bernie is winning despite their efforts; and now Bernie is sideways labeled a Russian asset by the takeaway from the intel apparatus.
Everyone should have seen this coming… We certainly did:
If Russia is trying to help Bernie Sanders, the FBI is supposed to wiretap him, infiltrate his campaign, and try to set him up in a sting, not tell him!
No, no ,no, Bernie is running as a democrat. There are different laws for them.
You have Schiff, Nadler, Schumer, Bernie and Bloomberg who are all Russian decent but President Trump is the guy colluding with Russia. In fact, according to Wiki Schiff’s great grandfather was a major financier of the Communists insurgency during the Russian revolution. His motivation was to overthrow the Catholic government of the Tsar, according to the article.
The state religion was Russian Orthodox, not Catholic.The ‘religion’ part was the motivation, though.
Hate the commie, however, this is obviously the democrat establishment simply lashing out at Bernie to tank his nomination potential.
Not to tank it, just to taint it. If it talks as well, all the better.
Bernie’s supporters will use this attack as vindication of their efforts and his platform.
Where is the FISA Warrent when you need it.. can Carter Page make a phone call to Bernie.. also is there a seat in a bar available next to an Australian diplomat.
First batter up hits it out of the park 😬
Interview his associates, tell them they don’t need a lawyer, indict them for lying while telling everyone they didn’t lie, send them to Rikers in solitary confinement.
“US officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign”
You mean they told him? They didn’t keep him in the dark and start spying on his campaign? Weird \s
Bernie may be a lot of things, but a “Boris” from Rocky/Bullwinkle fame? Hardly. The Deep State is clearly making it know they don’t want old Bernie. This time however, his supporters won’t be so amenable to supporting the party candidate. They will stay home and maybe even some vote Trump just to do the DNC in…
Didn’t Bernie just say it was Russian trolls trying to make his supporters seem violent? I am so confused.
Berni is such a radical communist;
that regular communists are TERRIFIED of his winning.
Obviously the DNC Geniuses (you know, the ones who know how to code an app…) think calling Sanders a “Russian asset” will reduce his standing among his supporters. Let’s ask them geniuses a question: how well did that work against the President?
To be sure, if the goal of the DNC Geniuses was damaging Pres Trump, of course the “Russian asset” gambit was a disastrous failure. One would think it counterproductive to reuse a failed strategy, this time against their own frontrunner in the nomination race. But no, the Geniuses insist on rolling it out once more.
Logic never was the best intellectual asset of the DNC Geniuses, albeit in this case the logic is simple and compelling. But nevermind, a mind determined to let fantasy override reality won’t be deterred by logical flaws. Thing is, and we all know it very well, some idiot Geniuses just have to learn the hard way, if in fact they’ll ever learn anything at all.
Bernie stopped loving Russia after the stopped communism …
The Soviet Union never went away. To quote one of their students, “It fundamentally changed.”
Hmmm…..that sounds strangely familiar. I once heard a Kenyan use those exact same words.
I’d rephrase that as: Russia never went away, it just (once again) fundamentally changed. Only the government style changes in Russia, its base strategic goals haven’t changed in centuries.
He switched his love to Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela. Because they’ve done Communism so well . . .
I KNEW IT cuz All I saw at the last Dem debate was ‘nesting dolls’ lined up together. ;p)
Bloomberg “Mini Mike” being the last one that spills out…
Beware the tchotch·ke shipments to come!
The US “lack of intelligence community” has labelled a man who has been a radical communist all his life, spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union at the height of the cold war and says that rich people should not exist as a possible asset to Russia. That must have taken some heavy thinking and a lot of investigation by a lot of people. The truth is that any country who either dislikes or is jealous of the United States would simply love to see Bernie Sanders turn the country into Venezuela Version 2.0 which is exactly what he would do.
we’re right back to that certain intel agency practicing one of the prime skills we nurtured it to do: regime change.
I’m wondering if they’re seeing Sanders as Jimmy Carter 2.0 and are looking to preemptively flatten his campaign? You gotta think too as to which US intel agencies may have had contracts with Bloomberg companies – and vice versa. I’ll say it again: folks generally think of the CIA as it’s presented in various action movies, they ignore how it has major business connections around the world and owns its own businesses..The press recently released a story on how the CIA was a co-owner in a Swiss-based company that sold encryption equipment to other governments for years, compromising those countries secure comms.
Let’s see if Bernie grows stronger as the Rat convention draws closer and if he suddenly develops a health crisis – he’s an old guy you know, things happen.
And of course Bloomberg who stated publicly that Tyrant Xi is responsible to his subjects and will say no wrong about the Han Empire isn’t a Chinese asset . . .
Devilbat- I think you figured it out.
Wonder how voters who seriously support Bernie, (not his rabid, marxist campaign workers, but VOTERS) ARE going to respond to this?
Might it cause SOME to red pill?
They HATE Hillary, every bit as much as,”Trump”, and now they see the DNC frame Bernie, the same way the framed “Trump”.
Definetly gonna cause some heads to explode, as cognitive dissonance kicks into overdrive.
Astartin’ tuh make that Bloomberg fella look good in comparison, ain’t it? Watch for more suspicious leaks until their convention.
Well, no not really. A steaming turd would look better than Bloomberg.
We are simply experiencing MORE exposure of the Dem party. Exposing themselves to their base, now. Funny/tragic, kinda like hitting your ‘funny’bone, which isn’t funny, at all!
When are we going to hear about China and Soros interference in our elections from our “intelligence”? Heck even Ukraine tried to interfere in 2016, but all we heard about was Russia Russia Russia!
The various intel agencies have had their contacts in the media around the world for decades. Odo Ulfkotte, editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, even admitted to having received stories from the CIA and other Western intel agencies, and publishing them under his name and published a book detailing how the international intel/press connection worked, but alas he died in 2017 of a heart attack (he was 55) shortly after publishing his book.
Then we also have the possibility the Rats are just setting up early to provide an explanation for a November loss.
Russia II means Crooked is back!
nooooooooooooooo……
If you read the article, it contradicts itself.
“U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter.”
“Some analysts believe the Kremlin’s goal is to cause maximum disruption within the United States and that it throws the support of its hackers and trolls behind candidates based on that goal, not any particular *affinity for the people running.”*
The Kremlin is or is not helping Bernie, which is it?
President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.
“In 2016, Russia used Internet propaganda to sow division in our country, and my understanding is that they are doing it again in 2020. Some of the ugly stuff on the Internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters.”
Project Veritas videos expose his *real ‘ugly’ supporters*
A spokesperson for the Sanders campaign declined to comment on the briefing by U.S. officials on Russia’s efforts.
Why does a spokesman need to comment when it comes from the horse’s mouth?
Sanders’s opponents have blamed some of his most vocal online supporters for injecting toxic rhetoric into the primaries. At a Democratic candidates debate Wednesday in Las Vegas, Sanders indirectly blamed Russia, saying it was possible that malign actors were trying to manipulate social media to inflame divisions among Democrats.
Project Veritas videos destroy this narrative also.
“All of us remember 2016, and what we remember is efforts by Russians and others to try to interfere in our elections and divide us up,” Sanders said. “I’m not saying that’s happening, but it would not shock me.”
After Sanders’s remarks at the debate, some social media analysts were skeptical of the notion that Russians already were masquerading as the candidate’s supporters.
“We have seen no evidence in open sources during this election cycle that an online community of Sanders supporters, known as Bernie bros, were catalyzed by what Sanders suggested could be ‘Russian interference,’ ” said Graham Brookie, director of the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council, which tracks disinformation on social media sites. “Any candidate or public official casually introducing the possibility of Russian influence without providing any evidence or context creates a specter of interference that makes responding to real interference harder.”
What, no *evidence*???
“In a February 2018 indictment of 13 Russian individuals and three companies that were alleged to have orchestrated the 2016 social media scheme, prosecutors alleged that the group “engaged in operations primarily intended to communicate derogatory information about Hillary Clinton, to denigrate other candidates such as Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and to support *Bernie Sanders* and then-candidate Donald Trump.”
This is paragraph is laughable. Mueller was really, really gonna get those darn Russians!!!
Comrade Bernie has a tough time selling his Russia keep out narrative, when the old Soviet Union is his ideal and Marxism is his heart’s desire for this country.
Putin would love a return to the old Soviet power system. The two candidates last time, Hillary and Bernie would have been perfect to set up in power as the first would have sold anything for “contributions” to the Clinton Crime Family coffers. And Bernie would look for help in how to set the path for a Soviet style government here, though he would call it Socialism.
Brennan was just spouting off about PDJT getting help from the Russians again. Hey, it ate up more than half of his first term, if you can’t beat him with a coup, at least tie him up with phony accusations, Groundhog’s Day – the sequel.
And despite the news media going around pretending that Russians were under every rock in the last election, Herr Mueller’s report showed it was a small effort, but the left and never Trumpers did the heavy lifting to sow discord. I think the majority of the Russia hacking the election gambit is more to give cover for the massive fraud efforts of the Democrats. They couldn’t get away with doing it like they did for Obama, so introduce a nebulous target of minor players doing some things on FakeBook. It’s a fake play to misdirect where the real hacking is happening.
Well, leftovers from the KGB are no doubt Bernie bros. Could be something to this. 😄
Russians to the left of me, Russians to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle of Russia with you. 😉
Russia interfering in USA elections? Where’s the proof? Why not Democrats powers that be interfering? Show American’s the Russian proof!
The second step, the KGB head informed Andropov, was a Kennedy strategy to help the Soviets “influence Americans.” Chebrikov explained: “Kennedy believes that in order to influence Americans it would be important to organize in August-September of this year [1983], televised interviews with Y. V. Andropov in the USA.” The media savvy Massachusetts senator recommended to the Soviet dictator that he seek a “direct appeal” to the American people. And, on that, “Kennedy and his friends,” explained Chebrikov, were willing to help, listing Walter Cronkite and Barbara Walters (both listed by name in the memo) as good candidates for sit-down interviews with the dictator.
Kennedy concluded that the Soviets needed, in effect, some PR help, given that Reagan was good at “propaganda” (the word used in the memo). The senator wanted them to know he was more than eager to lend a hand.
Kennedy wanted the Soviets to saturate the American media during such a visit. Chebrikov said Kennedy could arrange interviews not only for the dictator but for “lower level Soviet officials, particularly from the military,” who “would also have an opportunity to appeal directly to the American people about the peaceful intentions of the USSR.”
This was apparently deemed crucial because of the dangerous threat posed not by Andropov’s regime but — in Kennedy’s view — by Ronald Reagan and his administration. It was up to the Kremlin folks to “root out the threat of nuclear war,” “improve Soviet-American relations,” and “define the safety for the world.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2009/08/kgb_kennedy_the_ted_kennedy_i.html
The left love their play books, they keep running the same basic scam over and over, and the real propaganda wing of the DNC gives the left cover every time.
It was recently reported that the media is further left than Sanders (hmmm, doubt that claim as Sanders is further left than he admits, and he admits quite a bit).
McCarthy was right, he was just the wrong person to do the charge, and the left re-wrote history to make him out to be a bad guy.
Where are the examples of Russian interference?
I need examples in case I get attacked by a nefarious Russian bot.
This Russia crap is getting old, even here in the Capital of the California Republic.
The question is was the President briefed before Bernie? May have something to do with the shake-up.
Sadly, my Senator doesn’t have what it takes to be a Russian Asset.
Why wouldn’t Russia want Bernie to win? He’s a commie, he’s an idiot, he’s easily bought, he hates America, and he’s a stooge that Putin could walk all over.
Of course, Bernie is playing along with the charade. He’ll do whatever the dem establishment wants him to as long as they pay him off adequately.
Bernie Vakayed in the USSR back during the cold war. I imagine there is an extensive file and pics of him in their archives. Probably some good blackmail material.
So this must mean Sanders’ polling is not accurate. Need to knock off maybe seven, eight points. Should put Buttie back in contention! This is sooo exciting! Like a couple of nags running Belmont.
I can’t tell you how much fun I’m having trolling all the dems right now as I pretend to be taking this seriously.
Wow first MeToo and now, Russia Russia Russia…next Access Hollywood video with Ellen!
Crazy Bernie must run through Fake News fire to show he is worthy to lose like McGovern in 1972!
What’s funny about this, besides the ridiculously obvious attempt by the democrat club at taking Bernie down, is the fact this actually makes sense, since the Russians would love to have a weak communist dupe in the Oval Office
The thing is, the Russians don’t have to do a thing but sit back and enjoy the show, as the democrat party creates division and chaos within the political landscape
This has gotten beyond stupid to really insane.
There is absolutely NO DOUBT about who interfered in the last election, who has been interfering with and influencing every election, and who is already interfering with the November election:
1. US Intelligence agencies including CIA, FBI, etc. etc.
2. BIg Tech, MSM and Social Media including Google, Fakebook, Twitter and every MSM outlet that has been 100% propaganda against our President Trump since before he was inaugurated.
I am convinced that FB and Google and Twitter and so on are all funded through government agencies, or at least were to start, as a means of spying on people around the globe. The initial ideas of these might have been some enterprising geeks, but the potential for data mining would have been far too juicy for the CIA and FBI to ignore. They are run far too much like Psy-Ops for them to be only about places to share pix of cats.
Interesting possibility
This is actually a good thing – for Bernie to be labeled a Russian agent.
The Bernie Bros will see how it is to be accused of a lie and be forced to carry it everywhere. They will also realize, hopefully, that Trump was treated in exactly the same way.
After a brokered convention, this Bernie Bros will give it to the DNC establishment by voting Trump.
Landslide.
I doubt the Bernie Bros would vote Trump, but I could see them staying home. Or going out and disrupting polling places with the Fascist Antifa groups. They wouldn’t vote for the DNC candidate after being screwed again, in their eyes, but they wouldn’t want to make President Trump look legitimate either.
Bernie will bend over, grab his ankles and “admit” that Putin is trying to help him if he gets a big enough check from Bloomberg, et al.
Flexibility is very important to the health of older people.
Big Bad Scary Barry warned Vlad to “knock it off.”
Yes, but any Russian interference with Bernie is only to elect the ultimate Russia asset, Trump. That’s Russia Russia Russia in a nutshell!
We need a 60 second video of the 15 bad Russian troll farm tweets that cost $100k. The ones Mueller knuckleheads spent $40M investigating. Then share it with the public in a campaign ad for why the Democrats smeared our President.
This seems to me to be the conjuring of the Rise of Russia to deflect from the internal Combustion of China, each of whom our ‘wise leaders’ are in cahoots.
An army of Russian apparatchick babes have been dispatched to snatch the Bern’s mike at all his public speaking events.
There is a special place in hell for people familiar with the matter, according to people familiar with the matter.
Comrade Bernie
If they hadn’t thrown “Russia” at every single opponent, then it would actually be believable. But they’ve cried wolf too many times now.
Haha, so true!
“Everyone who does not support the DC intel apparatchik immediately becomes a Russian asset.”
-Despite the fact that many in the spy club mentioned above are/ or were admitted communists,
socialists, etc.
“Hillary Clinton accuses Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian spy.”
-Despite the fact that Bill Clinton gave communist china the technical intel, and even some of the
sophisticated machining equipment, necessary to produce cruise missiles that are now
aimed at the United States.
-Despite the fact that Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State, and Obama signed off on
Russia taking ownership of 25% of America’s uranium reserves.
At least Sanders admits he is a communist.
The REAL Russian assets in hiding are the democrat party.
“Bernie is winning despite their efforts; and now Bernie is sideways labeled a Russian asset by the takeaway from the intel apparatus.”
Well, Bernie certainly knows he is not.
Now he knows “a little bit” of what our VSGPDJT has had to go through for the last three years or so.
“WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL!”
This is simply a shot across the bow. Letting him know that if elected he needs to stay in line.
He might, but the Bros won’t. They want to burn it all down and gulag the survivors.
Always makes me laugh when Bernie uses DNC talking points, like fear-mongering about the Russia bogeyman. They’re just going to turn around and use in on you, Bernie. Never accept your opponent’s premises. If you do, you wind up arguing on their terms, accepting their lies. While you try to win on Argument A, they trick you into accepting Argument B along the way. Never cuck to the enemy’s narrative.
Is this possibly somehow connected to the two new appointments that PDJT has just made and the deep state being not happy about it. Causing confusion or distraction.
Nah! Dems really are that stupid. It’s all they have. It’s all they will ever have.
Bloomberg water no time
Team Bloomberg
✔
@Mike2020
This is a no-brainer for the Russians. They either nominate the weakest candidate to take on their puppet Trump, or they elect a socialist as President.
The Fix is in for the Democrat Convention
C’mon democrats, get SERIOUS about Bernie being a Russian asset.
Kick him out of Congress!!!
What’s that? Huh? NO?
But y’all swear up and down he’s a Russian asset!
What’s that?
Oh, I see. You WANT a Russian asset(s) who votes democrat in the senate, but you don’t want that same Russian asset who votes democrat as president.
Yeah, I know. It’s how y’all roll.
Sooooo, can y’all tell me what the difference is between Russian assets voting and democrat voting?
Yep, that’s what I thought. No difference at all.
