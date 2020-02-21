Washington Post (CIA) Starts: “Bernie is a Russian Asset” Narrative…

The CIA leaks narrative spin to the Washington Post. The FBI leaks their narrative spin to the New York Times; and the State Dept. primarily uses CNN for the same purposes. This media distribution model is the one constant in an ever changing universe.

Today’s Club narrative was too predictable. Everyone who does not support the DC intel apparatchik immediately becomes a Russian asset. Now, “according to people familiar with the matter”, the Russians are trying to help Bernie Sanders:

WaPo – U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter. President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. (more)

It really has become silly at this point.

Hillary Clinton accuses Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian spy. The Club is desperate to stop Bernie Sanders and cloud his campaign…. Bernie is winning despite their efforts; and now Bernie is sideways labeled a Russian asset by the takeaway from the intel apparatus.

Everyone should have seen this coming… We certainly did:

Russians… gottabe. Watch, they'll morph this into claiming the real reason behind Bernie Sanders grassroots support is super-secret Russian activity…. Watch. pic.twitter.com/4JMQbGj946 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 21, 2020

Bernie Sanders: “Here is the message to Russia: Stay out of American elections. … That is what they did in 2016 and that is the ugliest thing they are doing, is they are trying to cause chaos, they are trying to cause hatred in America” https://t.co/QNDlQR05Si pic.twitter.com/YY4T1Ey0Et — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 21, 2020