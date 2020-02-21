Key Intelligence Aide Joins Acting DNI Richard Grenell – Mandate: “Clean House, Top to Bottom”…

Kash Patel previously worked as Devin Nunes’ senior staffer on the House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI). It was Patel who was the lead author of the Nunes memo exposing corrupt conduct of the FBI and DOJ officials during Crossfire Hurricane.
Patel joined the National Security Council’s International Organizations and Alliances directorate last February and was promoted to the senior counterterrorism role at the NSC mid-summer 2019. According to recent reporting Patel is now joining Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell as a Senior Advisor and Catherine Herridge is reporting the objective is to ‘clean house‘.
Demote every Obama sycophant!
I hope “demote” is a euphemism.
All right, how about indict, prosecute, convict, and imprison?
Let’s be humane. We’ll settle for military squad executions.
Wood chippers are out of the question? One-time investment, long service life, fast-acting. What’s not to like?
Weren’t there some nobles from the other side of the isle that wished to see a revival of the guillotine?
Also some waterboarding and strategically located electrical “re-education” would all be appropriate.
As Joey Tribiani would say, “Well, that’s PRETTY good…”
Demote as in “to de moat” for you.
The only moat those traitors deserve is full of alligators.
No, make their jobs so crappy, so unbearable, have them cleaning the crappers so that they quit on their own. Every Fed job description has the clause ‘and other duties as assigned’ in it. Make them be the door openers, make them be the pissants of the workforce. After 4 weeks if they don’t quit, “Your Fired!”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Had to like just for use of the word “pissants”!
….not just clean any old crapper, you mean clean 2 week old clogged up prison crappers.
Aaaa, that’s probably like 2/3rd of the ODNI. That’s like a million people! (just kidding). But it is a huge and massively bloated organization.
Clean house?
Like, with a flamethrower?
Or a zippo???🤣
Yes, and definitely not like, “with a cloth”. 😁
Like with a Cat D-10
Don Jr. and Eric both know how to operate one!
Yes, but after the flamethrower.
Clinton does it with a “cloth”!
This is super good news
Obama fired every single Bush holdover. President Trump made a mistake by not firing every single Obama holdover.
He sure did, and it was a BIG mistake, almost a fatal one.
We were saying it in my circles the moment he won the election, that he needs to fire basically everyone on Day 1.
I guess PT thought people were reasonable and would work with him. I think PT was very naive in that regard.
Maybe not a mistake. If he had fired them, they would simply be gone, with no consequences for their swampiness. If Trump’s goal is to drain the swamp, then it requires exposure…the swamp creatures need to be hung out to dry in the light…for all to see. If…IF…this is the beginning of the collapse of the corruption, and the entire evil structure is brought down (Samson in the Temple), then it will all have been worth the wait. Exposure and destruction of all the liars’ narratives before the election would be perfect timing….and Trump could begin his second term with his adversaries having been destroyed. The corrupt structure includes the Schiffs and Warners and Pelosis of the world, and if they are brought down, then we get the House and an even larger Senate majority…and Trump will have clear sailing. Clear the decks for action!!
I wanna LIVE in this world !
Bingo, zozz1. Firing immediately allows them to send in replacements to fill jobs who would have ready to take up where the others left off. Better to find where all the bodies are buried along with the puppet masters.
You do have to fire some immediately to put the other swamp creatures on edge. Make so that some of them can’t sleep at night for worrying if they are next. Make sure every one that gets cut has a DO NOT Re-hire in their file.
Yep, and FISA, if good for the goose is good for the gander, too.
Bingo!
We share the same suspicion.
Without letting the Swamp try to work their magic, they wouldn’t have exposed themselves as they have.
And while this was risky and cost much time, how else were you and I and everyone else supposed to have been brought to such a thorough understanding of what had become of our “government”?
Beginning that draining the swamp starting at day one simply required a strategy that most couldn’t have guessed at. The Swamp certainly didn’t.
President Trump’s rope-a-dope. Float like a butterfly, sting like an atom bomb.
Frankly I like the idea of exposing swamp rats to the public for what they are. My POTUS has been doing that since day 1 while Winning, Winning, Winning! That is the strategy imho. It’s up to us voters to win back the house and expand the R senate conservatives in 2020. Do that and MAGA. My POTUS will unleash hell upon all of the exposed rats after 2020 imho.
I am not a real fan of copying Obama actions. Maybe there is something to the idea of giving them the rope to hang themselves. The American people have watched the hanging and no longer need to be convinced of who the black hats really are.
I am a believer in the idea that President Trump has used the last three years to remove any traces of doubt from the public consciousness that the entire Democrat cabal is crooked, treasonous, depraved, anti Constitution and anti American thugs. It was the only road to completely draining the swamp.
If he hadnt been patient his work on our behalf would have only lasted until the next election.
This is the same reason I am being patient with Barr. President Trump knows the stakes better than any of us and I believe he is waiting for the mandate we will give him in November to fully prosecute the Washington filth.
He has caught them all. This can never happen to another President. My trust in these words is unwavering.
We all worry what happens post Trump. Our genius President has it under control. Our government come January 2025 will be fundamentally and completely transformed back to the original intent of our founders.
God Bless America and protect the Peoples Champion so that we may thrive and lead the world to its salvation.
This post made me feel so good J !
Thank you for those words
I hope you are right
I agree. I think he deliberately left known “resistance” people in place in order to uncover their wider networks. E.g. Ciaramella, Vindman & Co.
“I caught them all.”
O’jackass is not the on President that fired all the previous staff. That has been going on forever. Firing the scum is NOT copying O’jackass.
I think before he left Obama turned a huge number of political appointees into career civil servants, stroke of the pen. Which makes them very difficult to remove without hyper probable cause.
That’s not exactly true. It depends on when Obama embedded them, there is a probationary period where they can be fired for any reason.
3 years of probation for a job?
Not likely.
Like I said in a previous post, ALL Fed jobs have the clause ‘and other duties as assigned’ in the job description they sign when they are hired. Make their job so damn disgusting that they quit, period. Anyone can be fired or forced to quit.
“I think before he left Obama turned a huge number of political appointees into career civil servants, stroke of the pen.”
Perhaps exposing the Kenyan as being ineligible to hold the office in the first place.
So throw out everything with his left handed signature on it. BTW, WJC was left handed as well. You would think the country would have learned…..
I’m left-handed, and I resemble that remark 😉
Nyuck nyuck….we southpaws have to stick together, we’re surrounded!
The world’s greatest were/are southpaws.
Obama and BJ Clinton are the exceptions that prove the rule.
I think elder Bush was leftie, too.
My toddler is lefthanded… I resent that remark on his behalf…
I hear the N. Pole is nice year round. /s
It is not a valid comparison. Actually, there is nothing to compare Trump’s presidency to.
Who would he replace them with? Republican establishment types? Old Bushies? Uniparty Republicrats? And just how was he supposed to tell the real from the fake? He thought he had some people he could count on in Kelly, Tillerson, and others who betrayed him and continue to. You get the picture. There was no standing pool of credentialed deplorables from which to draw. Trump did the best he could with the people he had to work with. And yes, masks have now fallen and true colors have been revealed, so now it is time to act.
May be difficult to fire, but you can sure as hell reassign to other….outposts….no sushi bars, no stinkin starbucks…Adak Alaska comes to mind….Minot. Plenty of fun places
Yes Remington that’s the way to do it, reassignments. We’re gonna open an outpost in Antarctica, and a new one in Benghazi and the one we have in Russia needs some people also we need replacements for the people we brought home from Cuba. Reassignments and now your gonna have to earn your pay!
Remember what Mueller did to the FIB field agents, moved those who knew the territory from their homes to DC. Time for pay back. DON’T LET UP!!!
Your post is, I believe, the most accurate explanation. The President himself said almost as much in an early 2017 interview (with Hannity or Limbaugh, I cannot recall right now).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any new CEO taking over a company meets the same resistance. This is nothing unique.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thomas Lifson (American Thinker) wrote what are now some prophetic essays about how that would play out if a Republican were elected president.
Throw the Obama 🐷 leftovers to janitorial services. Make them clean up after Schiff 💩 his bikini 👙 underwear!
🥴 Someone pass the brain-bleach, please! The image of Schiff is a horrifying thought!
This is good news to hear on a Friday afternoon. 👍🙂
Damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead.
Even if PT did nothing he would still be accused of all the evils of the Demmings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly
Bravo!
This is great but it’s about 3 years too late.
President Trump squandered his first term on allowing the Swamp to fester.
Well thats a bit of a stretch considering what he has accomplished but I think its fair to say that “not firing more people allowed the swamp to fester and therefore HINDERED his first term.”
I think it’s nothing compared to what he could have achieved if he would have fired absolutely everyone he could in DC and recruited regular Americans from across the country to staff his administration.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump will have a full wind to his back and a Republican Congress for his second term. Tax reconstruction, trade agreements, judge appointments, infrastructure projects and a full push to re-establish a “people first” culture in DC will be a monumental Presidential accomplishment. Rushmore is not big enough.
Wait, the “best is still to come” and don’t think the professional political class in DC doesn’t suspect/know it. They do, and it brings them nightmares. The “boogeyman” has come to town. KAG!
rmr your right. Remember he told his on day 1 ” now your gonna find out who your real friends are”.
The problem is he had GOPe types like Reince Priebus to run things and trusted Paul Ryan. Not only did they not think he would win, they didn’t think he would last. Reince Priebus and others brought in every never Trump hater they could find to fill even the empty jobs, much less the can’t fire jobs. I think PT kept thinking he would be accepted….But there are folks who will never do so…no matter the successes in spite of their back stabbing.
The first term is not over yet.
It is better timing for it to climax right before the 2020 election than to have happened three years ago and be long forgotten about by most people when it comes time to vote.
Well, we’re not going to see any results from this or whatever Barr and Durham are doing until President Trump’s second term. And if President Trump somehow doesn’t get elected, then all the bodies stay buried.
I supported the election of George W. Bush in 2000 for one reason, and one reason only: I THOUGHT that all of the Clinton crimes would finally be exposed and prosecuted. Instead Bush helped cover them up. I had many reasons to support President Trump’s election, but yes, one of them was that all of the Clinton crimes would finally be exposed and prosecuted… 😞
Hopefully you have since learned little to no difference between Clinton and Bush.
The Swamp did fester Sammy, but they also exposed themselves much more than we first knew. They need to be punished for crimes now.
But the American people have had a front row seat to watch the swamp fester.
in these 3 years, the swamp was exposed. Now we know who is who. We have names and know where they work, how they work and who their connections are.
Cleaning up will be a breeze…
Hot dog! Let’s trim it down say 70%.
That would still leave about 150 people.
Nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
Then 90% would be better.
The simplest thing is to declassify and release information that Sundance and Judicial Watch have been asking for.
He doesn’t need judges, juries or anything else for this, or 15 year long “investigations”.
TRANSPARENCY
I don’t want the Court of Public Opinion to be reading documents that say someone has been a crook. I want that person to be successfully prosecuted, sentenced and put in jail for a very long time. There are plenty of ways that “the highest-paid defense lawyers on Earth” could spring their client so he walks away scot-free. If these classified materials are “criminal evidence,” then I want them to be treated as evidence must be.
Why not both?
By declassifying and releasing you undermine the credibility of all of the bad actors and guarantee a landslide win by PT and the Republicans.
Then you can hopefully indict them with an AG that does his job instead of protect the swamp.
An openly gay man and a person of color?
But the establishment media and dems constantly claim President Trump is a “racist homophobe bigot”.
That is more “diversity” than all the dem presidential candidates combined.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kash Patel is ‘white adjacent’ to lefties. Or a race traitor. Or both.
Don’t stop cleaning house until those 5 rich counties surrounding D.C have a 90% unemployment rate. And then after that good start…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
The surest measure of Swamp-Draining success will be found in collapsing housing prices in and around DC. The rabid Libs across the river in Virginia had best enjoy their high times while they can.
Hilarious!
This is pretty good news!!!
He knows all about the big ugly
“I’ve got a broom and a dust pan!” “Soap and detergent too!” “Garbage cans are ready??
“Ok, let’s get to work then…”
How many roll-off dumpsters did you order?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Needs to declass regardless of pending suites. We need DJT to do it and let the chips fall where they may, re-election/media/lawsuits/impeachment v201993 be damned! This republic needs those docs to see sunlight and fast.
DJT says he’s a fatalist, whatever happens, happens. Well, now more than ever is a time for that philosophy to rule!
I love Conservative Treehouse.
When I rejoice on the pages of other, “right wing” sites, that Ric Grenell is an amazingly talented man,
I am hit by Christians telling me to read my Bible.
I say this not for kudos but to enlighten. I have an undergrad degree in Biblical Studies, and my major was apologetics.
I castrate these people with Bible verses, as I know God’s Word and the Word made Flesh only wants me to do two things.
First, Love God with everything I have and am.
Secondly, Love my neighbour the same way.
Christ said of these two principles, that “All the Law and the Prophets hang on these Two Commandments.”
I don’t know much, but I know this.
If I start judging people on their behaviour, I’m in a very precarious position, for the amount we are judged will be the amount of judging we receive, and this is from Isaiah to the Gospels.
I don’t know about you, but I have no wiggle room and I rejoice at the appointment of this man, Ric Grennel!
Great post and marvelous belief.
It’s Great, ’cause it’s true!
You said, “If I start judging people on their behaviour, I’m in a very precarious position, for the amount we are judged will be the amount of judging we receive, and this is from Isaiah to the Gospels.”
It is not our place to pronounce eternal judgement on anyone. That is only within the authority of God. But if we can’t make determinations (judgements) about people based on their actions (behaviours), then we can not fulfill many of the commands in the scriptures. From James 5, How can I correct an sinning brother if I can’t make any judgement that he has sinned? The scriptures are filled with exhortations to admonish those in sin to repent and follow Christ.
WE are not the standard. CHRIST is the standard. Christ and his word are the standard by which we judge ourselves. It is how we determine if we sin. It is also the standard by which we determine if others sin. Jesus himself said in Matt 5:39 “But I tell you not to resist an evil person.” How do we determine (make a judgement) that a person is evil? By the word of Christ and comparing their actions to His Word.
If a person is a sinner before God, that doesn’t nullify his ability to accomplish many great and worthy endeavors. However, a person’s ability to accomplish many great and worthy endeavors does not nullify his sin before God. We must deal with that person with all wisdom and love (agape).
These verses in James are talking about, “…a sinning brother.” Your brother in Christ is the one you correct with all love and humility.
Matthew 5:39 does indeed say that but, with respect, you are interpreting it incorrectly,
Matthew 5:39 – 48 are clear, starting at verse 39, the one you quoted:
“But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well. If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you.”
Starting at verse 43:
“You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, LOVE YOUR ENEMIES AND PRAY FOR THOSE WHO PERSECUTE YOU, THAT YOU MAY BE CHILDREN OF YOUR FATHER IN HEAVEN. He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and unrighteous.”
IF YOU LOVE THOSE WHO LOVE YOU, WHAT REWARD WILL YOU GET?
ARE NOT THE TAX COLLECTORS DOING THAT?
AND IF YOU GREET ONLY YOUR OWN PEOPLE, WHAT ARE YOU DOING MORE THAN THE OTHERS? DO NOT EVEN PAGANS DO THAT?”
Having quoted that, I believe that we are given discernment by the Person of the Holy Spirit. He shows us who the false Preachers are, of the prosperity gospel for e.g.
He tells us to risk our friendship with our beloved brothers and sisters in Christ by gently correcting them, looking to ourselves, so that we too will not be tempted. (Galatians 6:1)
I don’t believe Mr. Grenell is a professing Christian and even if he was, it would be my lot, as I don’t know him, to faithfully pray for him, that he would know the LOVE of GOD, because God Is Love and all those who love are born of God, because, again, He is Love!
(I John 4:7)
May God richly bless you today, Mr. Alexander and your family.
It is not that I am immune to the knowledge that God considers homosexuality a sin, it is that I believe my behaviour towards sinners must reflect God’s love and NOT His judgement.
Thanks for the conversation!
K
It’s public policy, Brian. Christians ought to vote for politicians (along with their appointees) who they believe will best promote public policy, rule of law, etc. most conducive to the flourishing of Christian communities – not necessarily the people who claim to avoid personal sins, especially since many among these self-avowed virtuous promote anti-Christian public policies.
We are to judge people by their “fruits”, but not their hearts.
We are to judge the Body of Christ by their “fruits”, Jesus is teaching the disciples about how to discern real Christ followers from those who just pay lip service. (Matthew 7:20)
He wasn’t discussing the people outside of the church.
About those people who don’t know Christ, He said, “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your father in Heaven.”
We, the Church, are called to love.
That’s the sum total of our behaviour towards those who aren’t Christians. Out of our sincere love for them, we pray for them and share the Gospel, as it is God’s greatest Act of Love towards men!
The heart is another matter, altogether,
Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?
Mark 7:21, “For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery,”
We are all, at heart, desperately wicked. The greatest sinner of all is the person under my hat. When left to my own devices, I only tear down and ruin.
When I put on the New Man, through the birth of Christ in my soul, my heart still must learn daily to change,
I had many bad habits, I didn’t change over night.
Every victory I have had over these chains that so easily bound me was won by Christ and it is only He who gets the Glory!
What a Wonderful God We Serve!
May He Bless you big time, today my dear friend as we all run the race as best we can!
Now that I think about it, I’m glad POTUS let it all play out.
Because, now we all know who is who. Who needs to go
Imagine if the hoaxes hadn’t played out… We wouldn’t know about Vindman, McCord, Attinkson, Mattis, Bolton, Flake, Sasse, Amash, etc, they are all rotten swampees.
Also the media darlings posing as republicans/conservatives like Bill Kristol, Rick Wilson, Judge Napolitano, Neal Cavuto, Chris Wallis, Baier, etc.
We now have names and we know who is not with us.
Never forget their names!
This is becoming more and more interesting. The appointment of Rick Grenell is a genius move for several “diverse” reasons, and now the addition of Kash Patel signals the beginning of long-awaited swamp explosion events. Love the explicit directive to “CLEAN HOUSE.” No ambiguity there. Let the games begin.
It’s probably popcorn time and I just ran out. This is going seriously cut into the popcorn supply at the grocery! Once started it will be ongoing.
I can’t wait to call the Democrats, “homophobes”, if I follow THEIR rules which disallow any homosexual to be criticized in any way!
PDJT is the ultimate Meritocrat. He doesn’t care about your race, religion, gender or sexual proclivity ~ he hires the right person for the job.
I don’t think you’ll have to wait too long. Ric Grenell’s appointment is a massive trigger.
About a month ago PT commented about “Acting” appointments. He was teasing around as sometimes he does, saying “Acting, i like Acting appointments”. Don’t you know he wishes he did that with Wray. For those jobs that require senate confirmation I think he can only do it for 90 days? With Grenell he knows they’d scream “Who?” but he is giving Grenell top of the line right hand men. And that particular Director’s job, from what I’ve read from the former’s, is to whittle down what gets on the Prez’ desk. Grenell’s top staff, like the former’s, are also behind what gets there I’m sure. Grenell is very bright, seemingly very tough, not afraid of media or nada.
Experience is great but what if you get stuck with a follower or master/servant situation like Clapper was to Kelly? We all know the thing called the Peter Principle, the guys below with the experience keep getting promoted until they reach their level of incompetence. The Cubs just did it for manager.
It’s good for 210 days with a renewal it’s 420 days.
Tweet from Sidney Powell
bout damn time. Better act fast before impeachment 2.0 is launched by another ds whistleblower.
Those boys better have their heads on a swivel if they’re really going to try and “clean house”,, those swampers ain’t gonna cotton to it one bit and they’ll happily capitol “D” DESTROY anyone who dares to try………
They are going to need a fire hose.
Just a heads up on Patel. I read Lee Smith’s book on the Rep Nunes Medusa effort and from this I learned that Mr. Patel is a brilliant and courageous investigator-one who values justice and the truth. He will be an awesome addition to Trump’s security team. He is an answer to prayer. Whoever is guiding Trump in his selection of new team members is doing a superb job. Now if we could just clean up the SSCI and get rid of Burr we would be rolling.
Help get Doug Collins elected to the Senate from Ga over Loeffler, a Stacey Abrams supporter, appointed by swamp rat Gov Kemp and get Collins in SSCI!!
That would boggle their twisted minds!
Let the “games” begin!!!
Kash brings a vast knowledge of the framework of Spygate
He knows exactly what he needs to find to fill in missing pieces of the puzzle.
Maybe will even get to work with Nunes again.
Shelby Pierson, who is the IC Election Security Threats Executive, appointed by Dan Coates, needs to be #1. She is the one who met with Schiff and gives interviews to NPR. Dan Coates apparently wanted someone who would continue the “Russia hacked the DNC server” for his friends on the SSCI.
Stand by. Be prepared for the onslaught of vile, evil, putrid, vomit and venom from the Communist Democrats, the DNC Propagandist MSM,and the Uniparty Deepstate traitors. This is gonna be fun!
Good deal. Burn it down. Burn it all down.
Pure. Dead. Brilliant.
Well, my vote would be to burn this nasty video clip off this site. How about we engage in civil discourse instead?
Questions for Sundance or other well informed posters: Can Grenell declassify and publically distribute all Spygate docs without the consent of other agencies or Bill Barr? Can House Democrats lawfully impeach him for doing so?
I say he can especially anything related to the intelligence agencies!
It’s a moot question … he’s certainly not going to do it. He works for the President from whom all such authority flows, and the President has delegated part of his authority specifically to Barr. Grenell would never take it upon himself to say, “I think that this should be declassified, and therefore I am going to up and do so.” The President has such prerogatives to do as he damn well pleases, but others don’t.
Short answer, no.
I think ODNI (which is a committee, not a person) published a redacted version of the Colyer FISA opinion a couple years ago, but the classification authority belongs to the particular agencies – mostly DOJ (FBI); NSA; CIA.
ODNI is an aggregator, sharing, facilitating operation. It doesn’t originate any classified material.
Sundance has posted a piece about that very thing!
Your every prayer has been answered!
While this is indeed good news and raises our hopes, the Deep State problem will never truly go away until the stench of money influence is taken out of government and all agencies, bureaucrats and politicians are by law forced to immediately comply with accountability orders
Lawyers have twisted the law / rules and have created rouge departments virtually unaccountable to any government oversight
Ethics, non-partisan conduct and the rigid rule of law must be demanded and enforced, and those guilty of anything less should be removed and face real consequences
Without clean government, the bottom of the swamp will sprout it’s ugly tentacles and will soon overrun the peoples halls of power once again
Clinton does it with a “cloth”!
He’s an attorney so President Trump should fire AG Barr and replace him with Kash Patel as Acting Attorney General. We’ll finally start seeing heads roll off the guillotine!
Empowered Trump Loyalist Asks for List of Never Trumpers in the President’s Cabinet
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/21/empowered-trump-loyalist-asks-for-list-of-never-trumpers-in-the-presidents-cabinet/
McEntee is now in charge of political appointments to the administration, and the president has empowered him to remove the Trump appointees who are blocking his agenda and even working against him.
Let’s be careful here for “witch hunts”.
Do we presume all the “never-trumpers” are going to be honest about it – or might some of them turn in the names of “loyal” or at-least neutral employees as being “never trumpers”.
The best way to kill a barn full of rats is to turn the lights on in the middle of the night. They panic and scatter in all directions; the rat terriers then do their jobs and there are dead rats everywhere with few if any, surviving. It is the middle of the night in Washington and the lights are starting to get turned on. People ready to their job are arriving. When the sun comes up in the morning, America is going to look like a whole new place. 1 man, sites like CTH and people who heard the truth, ached for more and knew that just maybe if we followed that man, read those words and believed, main street in America would be the place to be.
Except when I ‘was never here’, I’ve been here a while. Piping in to say most robust back and forth I’ve seen in a while from many commenters about the value of firing every prior admin holdover vs. hanging on to expose them.
Interesting points I had not thought of on both sides.
I Encourage anyone who usually ‘skims’ take a closer look prior pages ^ up there^
MAGA KEG
From June 2018
1481
Rod Rosenstein Threatens House Intel Committee Staffers Investigating DOJ and FBI
Q !CbboFOtcZs
12 Jun 2018 – 10:08:43 PM
Connected.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/14/nunes-gowdy-accuse-doj-launching-anonymous-attacks-on-congressional-investigator.html📁
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/12/rosenstein-threatened-to-subpoena-gop-led-committee-in-chilling-clash-over-records-emails-show.html📁
Kashyap Patel – name to remember.
Q
Exactly one more reason we need 4 more years. We’ve turned the ship our direction, now to get this baby up to full speed.
isn’t patel suing politico and it’s brennan connection natsha bertrand, for 25 million?
NO
MERCY
The DNI should have never been created in the first place. The ODNI is just a mushrooming disaster – it’s bigger now than several of the Agencies it purportedly oversees – like 6000 staff plus. And doing what exactly? It’s not like they have an actual spy mission like Langley, Ft Meade or the NRO.
Reminds me of Pat Buchanan’s retort when asked if elected President what he would do with the National Endowment for the Arts:
“I’d have the place padlocked and fumigated.”
Obama / Clinton / Democrat / Uniparty / Foreign & Enemy Media has spent their tireless effort on making Trump’s operation TAKE BACK AMERICA a harrowing nightmare. Loss of the House in 2018 was a huge loss, and only mitigated by a sliver Senate gain. A breath away from disaster made apparent from the failed impeachment.
Yet, since 2017 every precious Trump win for us started at the top, Jobs, Job Providers, Reciprocal / Fair Trade, Protection for America / Americans at Home & World. Taking the Gruberment’s oppressive regulatory Jackboot off enterprise. Speeding up American progress. Massive positive change, a sea change in our lives and fortunes. We all breathed a country wide sigh of relief.
But these Obama holdover demons popped out like plagues form Pandora’s box. DOJ, FBI, State Department, CIA, bent judges, Gruberment stacked with backstabbing operatives. Out they popped like nasty gremlins, greasy orcs, abetted by forked tongued Gruberment licensed and certified Corporate (owned) Media, right out of a horror movie.
A vicious Propaganda war that seemed to confuse and convince too many, was scary and frustrating.
I hope this move is a bit of blue sky, progress since the early loss of General Flynn in routing those dark hordes. Frustratingly, Barr has only cleared out Rosenstein & Mueller, important, critical, yes, but far from a house cleaning, leaving too many others still in place.
So, this is good news, but complete victory in November 2020 is needed to break the back of this enemy from Hell.
