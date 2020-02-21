Jon McNaughton’s Latest Artwork: “You are Fake News”…

Artist Jon McNaughton presents his latest artwork centered around the current state of U.S. politics and President Donald J Trump. [Visit Website Here]
Chopper pressers are the best pressers…
That is the best evah!
#BeBest
Certainly worth a Trump tweet!
Thermonuclear Satire ….
We have a full detonation …
The Comet Deep Impacts, causing an extinction level event
Chuckle Monkeys and Hyenas ….Bungle in the Jungle…..
and get torn to pieces by a Lion
He keeps cranking out wonderful detail.
Love this!^^^
You can hear the screech of the APU on the Chopper, smell the Jet exhaust-and the greasepaint!. Love the Klowns- Acosta has minimal makeup as he already IS a Klown…
Great work.
The media will be quick to point out that this is a doctored painting.
I don’t know if I like the painting or the poetry on the video better. Tough choice on that.
Love the Jim Acosta highlight!
LOL.. Acosta in his “normal” clown fce
😄😄😄😄This is the best.
Whoever helped him decide to do these is brilliant. He completely turned the table on them. It’s a subtle message.. “look at your trivial self and your childishness/pettiness…meanwhile I have a country to run.”
As SD says…subtle like a brick through a glass window. He is the apex predator.
MAGA/KAGA!
The best humor is funny because it’s true. There is a gap between what we “admit” and what “is”. Humor allows us to connect the dots and close the gap.
Hahaha – bet the MSM has their knickers in a knot over this one!!
That schmuck Jim Ass-costa is right in the center of the clown show…
With a gang tear on his cheek.
Brilliant! Spot on Mr. McNaughton!! Smiling ear-to-ear.
In the same Spirit of Dry Subtle Sardonic Humor …….
Pure gold, on Mr. McNaughton’s work.
Love the tattooed teardrop on Acosta.
An insult to chimps everywhere.
Who is the chimp anyways?
Does anyone know of attempts to identify anyone other than acosta?
Wow! He is good!
Just the other day, in the context of Barr’s bellyaching, Trump said what is indisputable — if he hadn’t been so transparent he would have been gone a long time ago.
This really isn’t the half of it in that, besides that defensive necessity, Trump’s astounding daily availability and one-man narrative weaving, is coincident with him being a real POTUS. A key feature of the figurehead presidency that reached its apex with Obama was that the POTUS stayed in a safe space, leaving the exercise of his powers almost entirely to the National Security/Permanent Government apparatus.
Trump flooded the zone and overwhelmed them, as he continues to do to this very day.
Enjoy it while you can for another five years because they’re never going to allow someone like him to take the oath as president ever again.
“Enjoy it while you can for another five years because they’re never going to allow someone like him to take the oath as president ever again.”
I guess that means we have 5 years to get rid of THEM!
Now this is art that I can appreciate. Not modern, impressionist or classic, maybe we can call it “Deplorable Art”.
I. Love. It. !!!
Cool!
LOLOLOL…a masterpiece!!! Art imitating life..is that what you call realism in the art world? LOLOLOL
Our POTUS uses these pressers (the best!) as debate prep. He continues to refine his delivery each time he engages. He adeptly responds to new and crazy ‘gotcha’ questions – hearing them all; this is masterful. No other candidate does this and it shows in their Dem debate performances. Some are better than others – but Our POTUS is knocking it out of the park! Just think for a moment – the debate stage. Maybe 2 or 3 network questioners – prepped with their ‘gotcha’ questions (that he’s already heard dozens of times). Now compare to the McNaughton art – 20, 30 questioners? Swat, swat, swat.
Just another brilliant maneuver – three steps ahead. Again, these are mostly for debate preps.
Another OUTSTANDING work by McNaughton!
ZING!!
I know it’s about the Fake News press but I wish he would have put the shoe in where somewhere maybe under 1 of the clowns feet half trampled. Maybe it’s in there and I missed it.
Oh the pain….that is going to leave a mark …
Here, this should help with soothing relief
McNaughton is a national treasure!
