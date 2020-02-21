Devin Nunes Shreds Washington Post Fake Russia News: “I Have to Sue To Get Their Lies to Stop”…

House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) ranking member Devin Nunes attended the intelligence briefing that has been the topic of so much recent fake news. Nunes notes the leaking from Democrats to their media allies is entirely false. WATCH:
Whoah!
Diogenes shakes his head in disgust over the Media today.
While Joe Goebbels, the originating architect of the Dems current media playbook, is laughing!
Congressman Nunes, sue Bezos to the moon and back!!
Please do!! He happened to be in the right place at the right time when he created Amazon but everything he has done since then has been absolutely awful! I live in the Seattle area and he has destroyed this whole region! I would love to see him broke and out of business!!
With the miserable libel/slander laws that we have, it will be near impossible for Nunes to win in a court of law. For once intent is critical as well as knowledge of the insult published.
Get Amy B-J to walk backwards into court, voila!
#ohbother #ROLCON
When we win back the House it all comes out. They have it all. (Nunes and yes P. Trump)
Devin has many scores to settle, starting with pencil neck.
I hope he drills him and them into the ground. (We know who there are)
Until AG Barr prosecutes people for committing crimes including leaking and seditious conspiracy as he himself IMO described at his Federalist Society Speech, this crap will just continue and continue.
AG Barr this is why so many Americans are pissed off.
So let’s recap all of the “incidents” that have occurred over the past few years and you tell me if truth and justice is paramount anymore and if there isn’t a two tier system of justice within DC!
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Email Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein – No Crimes, No indictments
Seriously, look at this list and virtually NOTHING from our Government!
I’m not sure it is even statistically possible but here it is.
I think as more and more Americans see lists like these coupled with the lists of their people who got a pass and our people who get indicted, they clearly see the bias and injustice.
The American people see and now know, so what’s it going to be, truth and equal justice or just more of the same?
I believe AG Barr owes it to the American public and PDJT to respond to BF’s listed incidents. I know………..I know……….lay off the booze if I’m going to comment. Sorry.
I concur
About the booze?? [hic]?
Stop when you get to 100)… My head’s spinning!
Bill Barr is doing less and less about more and more and will soon do nothing about everything.
It takes a long time evidently a very long time to tune a Bagpipe! As we watch the monkeys dance. Bananas, hot air ya get rotten results.
Excellent post, Bogeyfree. An outstanding list. Barr has to answer to all of them, and unless he achieves convictions in 75% of your list, he gets an F.
18) Lois Lerner IRS scandal, secret email address, attempt to hide evidence, numerous felonies. not prosecuted for no reason. Used position to attack Tea Party, political motivation.
Paul Sperry’s latest investigation highlights the problems facing Bill Barr.
The lady DOJ lawyer dismissing the McCabe case–Gastron???? Her father is a lawyer/partner in the same firm where Eric Holder is a partner. And her mother works for OR worked for the Washington Post. Bias??? Leaking??? One wonders.
The same firm where Eric Holder is a partner was Gen Flynn’s lawyers before he fired them. Did they disclose to Gen. Flynn at any time that Holder was a partner in the firm or joining the firm at anytime during their representation??? My guess is no.
And now we know it wasn’t just Ovomit, McCabe, Comey, the FBI & the Mueller investigation who screwed Gen. Flynn. Oh, I forgot…Peter Strzok’s buddy Judge Contreras was the judge on Flynn’s case before he was forced to recuse himself & he took the guilty plea.
This is what Barr faces. The DOJ/FBI is rift with this & it’s not just limited to DC. And he faces activist judges AND nationwide injunctions, sanctuary governments, & a President who is not a politician making tsunami waves.
Barr really needs to clean out his departments. That became even more obvious w/the prosecutors on the Stone case, even the 2 who replaced the quitters.
And maybe stop praising Rod Rosenstein. Start there, bagpipes.
bogeyfree- thanks for preparing the indictment.
hey Boogey, see if this thought matching or clicks as possible.
loook at all the action that has occured – and see if you see the gov officials and contractors influence into american life politically lessening, and all we have left is the media to create false narratives.
it appears the institutions may be getting cleaned up in a manner of they no longer assist the political landscape. the only institution affecting political stuff now is Schiff leaking, a politician.
no more cia, no more fbi, no more dni … its simply schiff creating an illusion of the deep state on his side and still existing.
just a thought.
The good guys will never break the law and stoop to the depths of the black hats.
It’s hard to beat someone who’s always cheating, and a sycophantic press that encourages and prints abject falsities is hard to beat.
This is when the necessity for a moral people in a Republic comes to the fore.
It was Dana Rohrbacher who spoke to Julian Assange about telling the truth with re: to Wikileaks publishing the DNC emails, NOT from Russia but from Seth Rich.
Mr. Rohrbacher was not there in an official capacity, either as a congressman or a spokesman for the President.
He came back and told General Kelly that JA would be happy to testify to the truth of where he received the information.
It went nowhere…
Maybe not but need to fight back for a change and PDT is the answer.
The good guys don’t dare break the law or even think about it because they will be prosecuted and persecuted forevermore.
The bad guys break the laws with impunity and use their friends in the legal system to skate.
It may be good that the obvious corruption is being reported, but damn it, a lot of people’s lives are being destroyed. I hope that some of them are willing to take the bullet for the greater cause of true justice.
“He came back and told General Kelly that JA would be happy to testify to the truth of where he received the information.”
He told the wrong person.
LikeLike
Sounds like General Kelly was a disaster from start to finish…incompetent or deliberately destructive? Same question applies to SO MANY people in and around the President!!
I still want to know the identity of Anonymous! It’s not enough to just fire them – they must be exposed, along with everyone who worked with them and pushed their lies!!
That photo in the post says it all . If Devin could reach over and strangle pencil neck he would.
He knows he is a liar and a cheat and more than likely a pervert.
I can’t wait to see him get taken down.
As most here I would think.
That is my favorite photo of Devin Nunes. ” the eyes are the window to the soul”.
I think PT is running a huge leak trap operation. When he takes down the media it will be epic. Can’t wait.
Devin is really pissed.
The problem being is that no one in the MSM will report on it. No more than they will mention Eric Ciaramella’s name.
I know the propaganda laws as far as they pertain to the press in this country were changed by B.O.
How difficult would it be to change it back?
correctly entrapped leak investigations create SOLID Libel cases that bankrupt fake new media outlets.
just a thought.
ill mention Sessions to throw everyone off from getting whats going on, cause its a pre-packaged trigger to block thought of forewarning, execution, case building, and solid suit to come.
looking like a weak idiot or feckless loser, had to happen, to get the fear of prosecution so numb that they would not only cross the line, but march forward over it. and of course prosecution was always there, ITS LAW, it just had to be so undeniable that even a 5th street ‘stand your ground law’ self defence PDJT event, someone would say well why did he do it
yes, a really YUUUGE one, VSGPDJT’s Operation LekTrap, gonna be the biggest dragnet of ALL TIME, this side of the second coming & the General Judgement
As the DNC was deceiving much of the nation, it also continued to trick a good many of its own willfully blind followers. The scapegoat was yet again Bad Vlad. Whenever anything went wrong for the DNC, it became usual to attribute it to Bad Vlad. In fact many of their claims begin to sound completely ridiculous to the objective mind. Of course, the DNC’s minions in the Shill Squealer Media Propaganda Ministry’s mission is to keep everything clouded and misdirected in the minds of his sheeple as they are led to servitude and ruin.
Take that International Harvester TD-14 in the background and start leveling everything!
By the way the Russians got 246 of ’em in WWII and loved them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, PUH-LEEZE.
Among the many inconsistencies in this story, WHY would Congress be privy to classified information that is kept from the President? No need for Devin Nunes to sneak over to the White House to leak to President Trump.
CNN I must think the Americans public is completely stupid.
Actually, I believe the Gang of 8 got the briefing before the President did. Schiff leaked the “intelligence” immediately to the press.
I don’t know why someone doesn’t put a private “d**k” on Schiff for brains & catch him in the act of leaking &/or whatever acts of illegal perversion he commits.
The comments on that thread are super low info 🤦🏼♀️
Leaking and lying about classified material, knowing nobody can confirm or deny the story, is the precise modus operandi of exactly one man:
Adam Schiff.
He’s up to his old tricks again.
Paraphrase of Nunes last words. . .”Somebody leaked and it should be investigated.” Odds against that happening are pretty near incalculable. Dems and deep state have become a one trick pony. . Russia, Russia, Russia.
Bill Barr is doing less and less about more and more and will soon be doing nothing about everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Calculus” wizard you may so sadly PROVE to be…SPOOKY, JohnCASPER😥
Is there an echo in here?
You forgot to include Sydney and Nunes in your bashfest. If Barr is not to be trusted, then neither is Nunes nor Sydney. After all, they support Barr so must be tainted. Right?
Can we actually trust anyone anymore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of one long dangerous riddle
Of who trusts who
Maybe I’ll trust you
But can you trust me?
Wait and see!
To me, it really comes down to this:
“Just because We Said It™ … It Must Be True™ … Therefore, You Must Defend Against It.”
I’m sorry to say this, but … “Vladimir Putin™ only goes so far.” And, I’m also sorry to say this, but … “not nearly far enough for your purposes.”
What so very many literally fail to think about it is that The Revolution is being televised… for the information of every American in this nation.
Ok, so, much of it is on twatter, fakebook etc… by necessity, but the point remains the same. President Donald J. Trump has ensured that the nation is repetitively seeing the evil and nasty inner workings of the “great beast” that is the yuge government/enemedia/entertainment swamp complex. He is changing “the game” entirely to our benefit!
That’s going to come in quite handy when the fit finally hits the shan folks, no matter how aggravating it may be to wait, or whether Barr ends up caught in the Big Ass Net with the likes of corney, brennan et al. President Trump knows how to put on a show. This one just happens to be very, very real.
I know my view isn’t “popular”, believe me, I can tell what the trend is, but… no amount of hand wringing, complaining, actual concern trolling nor nothing any of us write here with the very possible exception of Sundance is going to change a thing, so I hope we can at least trust The Man and…
Let Trump be Trump.
It’s a billion times easier to sit in our homes and armchair President. L 😀 L
And, P.S. muh little rant with my phale LOL isn’t directed at Treepers in general nor anyone in particular.
It’s just muh little rant for the week. Feel free to rail back at it anyway though! 😉
Nunes seems tired and frustrated about this BS, like the rest of us. Start indicting people and let Nunes have his life back. Let us have our lives back too. We’re letting these criminals roam free and they’re creating new mischief.
He was certainly frustrated. Harris Faulkner is usually fairly balanced but she seemed determined to interrupt Nunes as he was about to make some serious statements.
Geez I wish Fox hosts would STFU in these critical interviews.
I’ve never seen her before, I thought she was “one of them”…
Yeah, I don’t watch TV. Haven’t in 20 years.
Because it sucks!
Harris has been around for several years. She used to be strictly weekend duty. Now she gets substitution gigs every so often.
Pray for Devin and his family. May the Lord strengthen and protect them all.
Getting rid of General Flynn and slipping a Trojan Horse into the AG seat were the 2 essential parts to the CIA insurance policy. Worked like a dream, slick, pure CIA. Too bad Mike Rogers spiked their tires.
Only Trump could have weathered this coup. Only God protected us. I am waiting for Nemesis to be unleashed after November 3, 2020. Gritting my teeth, sitting on my hands, spitting, keeping my cool.
#Me2
It is time to get pitchforks, tar and feathers everybody! When everybody has their personal accountability items, we then need to agree to a date to meet in DC. Near as I can tell that is about the ONLY way to get this crap to stop. I guess they could always be shot before they take everybody’s guns away.
C’mon now… that’s not helpful! Not at this point in time anyway. 😉
If our intel agencies and FBI are so concerned about the Russians, then why do they keep leaking classified information?
Maybe they’re trying to keep the russiacrats informed about the next moves to be made.
