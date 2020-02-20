Roger Stone Gets 40 Month Prison Sentence…

Roger Stone receives three years and four months in federal prison as a first offender. However, Judge Amy Berman Jackson has delayed the implementation of the sentence until she takes up the issues with a biased jury foreperson, and request for a new trial.

Within the process to deal with Stone’s motion for a new trial, Judge Berman-Jackson knows resolving the petition involves bringing jury foreperson Tomeka Hart to her courtroom for questioning. The activist judge did not want a damaging political optic prior to delivering her sentence. An appearance by the foreperson to explain overt bias begs the question of how poorly Judge Berman-Jackson handled jury selection.

Judge Jackson also keeps the blanket gag order on Roger Stone which stops him from discussing, highlighting or complaining about any issue related to his prosecution and trial.