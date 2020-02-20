Roger Stone Gets 40 Month Prison Sentence…

Roger Stone receives three years and four months in federal prison as a first offender. However, Judge Amy Berman Jackson has delayed the implementation of the sentence until she takes up the issues with a biased jury foreperson, and request for a new trial.
Within the process to deal with Stone’s motion for a new trial, Judge Berman-Jackson knows resolving the petition involves bringing jury foreperson Tomeka Hart to her courtroom for questioning. The activist judge did not want a damaging political optic prior to delivering her sentence. An appearance by the foreperson to explain overt bias begs the question of how poorly Judge Berman-Jackson handled jury selection.
Judge Jackson also keeps the blanket gag order on Roger Stone which stops him from discussing, highlighting or complaining about any issue related to his prosecution and trial.
Stalinist show trials.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How does this blatantly biased, anti-Trump, Obama loyalist get to “question” the documented, anti-Trump foreman she, herself, put in place for this kangaroo court???
Is anyone supposed to believe that all of a sudden, this hack “judge” has developed discriminatory skills and an allegiance to objectivity? Only after being in such a breakneck rush to deliver a 3+ year sentence in prison to Stone??? Why? Once a sentence is delivered is not the case out of her corrupt hands? Why is she permitted to rule on a retrial? Why is Stone gagged from commenting on the actions of this “court”.
This egregious, corrupt, partisan ideologue is not a judge. She has, at the least, been guilty of misconduct. But she has proven, in case after case involving trumped up charges against President Trump supporters, however peripheral they may have been, that she is nothing but a partisan attack dog, guilty of malfeasance, worthy of being dragged from the bench by her hair.
LikeLiked by 3 people
oodeluph, the time has come for the President to cut off the heads of the deep state actors that are tearing our country apart. The President has the authority to declassify all documents related to this coup, fire all the people in government that are involved in this coup. Start rebuilding all the agencies he controls and to hell with the media.I and millions voted for PDJT and the deep-state is trying to annul our vote. Barr needs to go along with Wray, we are not going to get justice through the courts and we are fooling ourselves to think we are. Our government smells and is dying, these people cannot be rehabilitated, they believe they are winning. If we don’t act soon all will be lost, this judge oozes hate for PT, the only thing to end this is to fire her ass and whomever comes to her defense fire them if they have a government job. Barr said he thought 2 years would be a fair sentence for Roger Stone, unbelievable. Many of us are sick of this. As a disabled Vietnam Vet I am ready for what is coming and it is not going to be pretty if we sit back and do nothing. But if we are looking for justice through Barr, Wray, Durham it will be to late. God help America.
LikeLike
Chief of the Resistance Branch of the Judiciary had her fingers crossed people in the room didn’t start groaning when she said: “He was not prosecuted, as some have claimed, for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for COVERING UP for the president.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many Dems were on record long before today saying this biased POS would be a fine pick for the supreme court. What that says about all of them is truly amazing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What are the odds that Amy BJ gets the Assange case?
LikeLike
Assange’s judge? Random assignment they say? Hahaha. The Resistance thrives in the D,C. Federal Court’s Clerk’s Office. 10 of the 26 trial judges in DC are Obama’s; Clinton 7; Carter 1; Trump 4; Reagan 1, Bush 4*–maybe put those in Obama column like John Roberts.
So 10 of the 26 are Obama. What are the odds of Obama appointee Amy Berman being “randomly assigned” both the Manafort case and then later Stone; and the odds of Strzok’s bud, Obama appointee Rudy Contreras randomly assigned Gen Flynn and took Flynn’s guilty plea; and the odds Obama appointee Judge Moss randomly assigned Papadopolous? All 3 “randomly”? Hitting that Tri-fecta is a Hundred to One
Here’s from USCourts website on which Judge gets assigned https://www.uscourts.gov/faqs-filing-case Scroll to #7.
I guess Obama judges have the “special expertise” mentioned—for Trump cases. The Resistance has permeated every office in every Branch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The odds are overwhelming
LikeLike
10 of 26=38% came in 1st place and got all four Trump cases.
If there’s any Bookies on board here, I’d love to hear the odds of that, I don’t know the mathematical next step to lay odds, It wasn’t a Trifecta, it would be what ever 4 would be, isn’t that called a Superfecta at the Track?
LikeLike
I may have never really appreciated the image of black defendant in front of a complete pile of racist jerks in a show trial before a biased court, with a predetermined outcome, any better than I do now.
No one should face trial in DC. Either they will be convicted for things they didn’t do, exonerated for crimes they did do, or by some miracle if neither of those things happen, they will be horribly mis-sentenced by the bigots involved.
All the villians will walk. The bigots have them covered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
40 months is still far too long. I would have thought that with the ‘bogus’ witness interferencce, a term of about 24 months was more appropriate. Witness interference is serious but we all know that it was a bit of a stretch, since the witness did not take the threat seriously, and thought that it was ‘Roger simply being Roger.’
Of course, a new trial is warranted, but even more than that, there should be no trial whatsoever since it was simply fruits of the posion tree, and the illegal and biased Mueller probe.
LikeLike
IMO, he should never have been indicted. He was guilty only of a process crime (supposedly lying about something that wasn’t a crime in itself), and being outrageous and towards his friend who was a potential witness.
If the witness says it wasn’t witness intimidation, then it wasn’t.
LikeLike
The bigger the spectacle they make of themselves, the bigger screwing Trump will give them in th4e end.
LikeLike
Feel free to send a message to Amy… I just did.
https://www.dcd.uscourts.gov/contact
LikeLiked by 1 person
So judge BJ is a “black hat” I assume? Yes, sarcasm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm is water wet?
LikeLike
You put The Treehouse in jeopardy by saying things like that. We read of other conservative sites being shut down for as much. Why don’t YOU call for AD REM to remove your comment?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The comment I was responding to has apparently been removed/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was a bad day for those four biased Mueller prosecutors who recommended 7 to 9 years and then quit in a hissy fit after the DOJ overruled them. I think this was a good day for Trump, who said the 7 to 9 year recommendation was excessive. The liberal judge actually agreed with him !
LikeLike
good day for Trump, lol, what about MR. Stone, is it a good day for him. She illegally took away his right to speak AFTER being sentenced. She illegally took away hisright to speak BEFORE and DURING the trial. She didn’t agree with Trump. You have a bizarre mindset for the rule of law
LikeLiked by 3 people
How long did Stone do pre-trial confinement?
LikeLike
I know I’ve harped on this a few times, but this Judge, Vinman, and all the other deep state termites are the end result of the Critical Race Theory tenets I learned in Law School…tear down the power structure to the studs and replace it with something more fair and just…of course, their notions of “fair” and “just” differ markedly from ours
LikeLiked by 2 people
And although I disagree with their agenda, it would be fair for them to enter Congress and change laws if they can.
What isn’t alright (or legal) is for them to enter the judiciary, and rule as if their imaginary desired laws had been passed. Legislating from the bench with our press never commenting.
LikeLike
The left has been infiltrating the judiciary since FDR, but the explicit plan was to invade all of the Administrative Agencies and stack them into perpetuity….and the breeding ground was law schools with the pitch that you are doing something noble and just for your country. Luckily, I saw through all their B.S., but apparently, a lot of my classmates did not…now we are seeing the stark fruition of their plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope that evidence against Stone will be tossed if obtained as a result of the two (or more) FISA warrants subsequently detemined to be illegal. Jackson’s use of “cover up” also inappropriate. There was no Russia interference crime, or hacked email scandal involving candidate Trump, to cover up. Has she not even read the Herr Mueller report? One would think she got an autographed copy.
LikeLike
40 month sentence?
How many months since we deplorable elected PDJT?
Wonder if this is some sort of message from the judge to her handlers?
LikeLike
It’s chilling, isn’t it? The message that has been and is being sent to ALL OF US, is that should our voices arise to a level that impacts any significant number of people’s opinions in this country, we can and will be silenced & punished – it’s Fascism by the Left – it’s Communism plain and simple. Flynn, Assange, Stone, pick one or all, and so many more. When the IRS targeted the tea party folks under the Obama Administration, I was shocked, but also a bit frightened. That layer of fear has not left me. Yet. Which is why Trump is so important to us. ALL OF US have the right to speak our opinions and protect our own families and property, according to the Constitution. But, I guess, only on paper. In reality, the government, the legal system, the powerful, can subvert anything and everything to shut us up. Until I see justice for Flynn, Assange, Stone, and so many others, I’ll keep myself semi-anonymous, and my powder dry. Trump is working hard, but there’s so much more to do. We need more like 20 more years of Trump. LOL. #TDSAlert
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rip the pussy hat off that judge and give her a new robe of tar and feathers with a fence rail for a limo ride out of town.
LikeLike
‘Judge ‘ Amy Berman Jackson = ‘Judge’ Roland Freisler. Looku up Freisler and you will understand Jackson.
LikeLike
FYI: “Roger Stone defense — the unseen evidence” via George Webb
LikeLike
Identify the Deep State pukes that do this garbage and burn them down.
LikeLike
Nothing gives Deep State thugs “street cred” like moving “downtown” to Thug Mansion.
LikeLike
To Republican Partiers in South Carolina….. Lyndsey Graham is a worthless Senator. He is slimy to the hilt.
I’m sure your State GOP has a splitter strategy in place to protect him, I.e. about 5 + ‘conservatives’ that dilute the conservative vote, leaving Senator Foghorn Leghorn as the only alternative that we must ‘get behind’.
Same thing occurred in Tennessee every election cycle giving us the likes of Bob Corker. That is until the local state GOP heard from the voters.
Call them and let them hear first hand your disgust with this slippery mccainite. Wasn’t he supposed to have hearings after the Horowitz report, btw? Now he’s out defending the corrupt Judge Amy BJ, using Adam Schiff talk points.
Time, past time to retire Senator Lyndsey Leghorn. Contact https://www.sc.gop/
Your state is way way too good for this buffoon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Jackson also flew into a tirade at the sentencing hearing as well. So unprofessional and biased.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because Stone’s incarceration is not consummated, his gag order is unconstitutional.
LikeLike
Cruel and unusual punishment . . .
LikeLike
You know.. at some point they are running out of Trump people to hold hostage. Flynn will be the last. At least he doesnt have this judge, but one has to wonder exactly where his falls politically.
Sidney knows the game they play.
LikeLike
Beware Amy BJ, the Trump Curse stalks you.JAMOT
LikeLike
“Jackson says Stone “willfully” participated in activity designed to disrupt the proceedings by stirring up supporters on social media, which could have potentially led to someone to act out. Jackson calls the behavior “intolerable”.”
How do you ‘disrupt the proceedings’, i.e. disrupt a federal trial, by stirring up supporters on social media?
Judge Jackson, you placed a gag order on a DEFENDANT for making social media posts, yet your jury forewoman was making social media posts DISPARAGING the defendant BEFORE the trial began.
In what bizarro world does this even begin to approach “Equal Justice”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe we need to start hitting up the DOJ Contact Box with all the people who have lied to Congress, and therefore us, and asking they be tried…
BTW, was this alleged lying in public, or was it the usual secretive bunker in the basement of Congress?
The one where Wolfe sent 82 separate text messages to his lo-vah with an image of every page of Carter Stone’s 82 page CLASSIFIED/TOP SECRET/CONFIDENTIAL FISA ap. The same duded who got only TWO MONTHS (2 months) for lying to the FBI and the charges dropped on leaking CLASSIFIED/TOP SECRET/CONFIDENTIAL documents. because he threatened Senators that he would call them as witnesses in his trial. And they have a lot to hide.
LikeLike
LikeLike
If Stone gets a new trial, BARR is the one who decides if he will be prosecuted again.
LOL
THAT means Roger is going to LOSE his appeals. There is NO WAY the courts will put Barr under that defining microscope. But people will assume the courts are just out to hose Stone and won’t look past rhe obvious.
LikeLike
“Judge Amy Berman Jackson has delayed the implementation of the sentence until she takes up the issues with a biased jury foreperson”
Oh right right right…. that makes me feel soooo much better… Give me a break! This reminds me of the FBI ‘interviewing Hillary, and allowing all her staff to come along and making the decision not to look at their computers, and not looking at the DNC hacked computers, and being ‘fine’ with a Ukrainian company ‘investigate’ (Crowdstrike), with no questions and … and … and… sigh
LikeLike
Here is an interesting prospect:
IF Roger Stone is granted a new trial, the AG (Bill Barr) must PERSONALLY make the decision whether or not to prosecute him again.
Any bets on how this plays out?
LikeLike