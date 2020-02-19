WaPo Report: AG Bill Barr Threatens to Quit…

First, the “report” comes from the pathetic beltway crowd of journolist narrative engineers; so there’s likely little-to-no substance to the construct. However, that said, if Bill Barr is so weak, pathetic and incapable of doing his job, that he needs to threaten to resign if President Trump tweets his opinion, then Barr is in the wrong profession.
…Unless, of course, President Trump’s pressure on Bill Barr is actually forcing the Attorney General to do something the AG is predisposed not to undertake. Which, given the background history of Bill Barr, is also entirely possible.
Right around this moment-in-time is where a multitude of mutually aligned beltway quisling pundits will declare that Bill Barr’s delicate sensibilities are being wounded by a President who demands forceful accountability; ie. traditional DC republican pundits [insert Laura Ingraham and Max Boot here].
The bottom line is President Trump is doing absolutely nothing to impede Bill Barr from doing his job; if the U.S. Attorney General is factually intent on doing that job.
Ever since he assumed office the Attorney General has been praising the likes of Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller and Christopher Wray. Given the nature of what is widely available in review, that level of logical disconnect is not representative of an individual who possesses reasonable judgement in the quest for deliberate justice…. just sayin’.
So until Bill Barr actually man’s-up and does something with the authority he has requested, the image of Bondo Barr attempting to cover-up the rot and wrongdoing while surrounded by visible and overwhelming corruption; and pontificating about “constitutional norms”; is a more apt descriptive.
President Trump has been victimized by the same institutions AG Bill Barr is now in charge of. So forgive me if I don’t impart sympathy upon a person who is in charge of those institutions, whining about background noise, and seemingly incapable of addressing the abuse unless all of the planets are aligned to provide him the quiet atmosphere he requires while thumbing through the final chapters of his indulgent memoirs over a glass of chardonnay.
Suck it up cupcake.
When you get all done with that, there’s still a job to do.
The WaPo: -Attorney General William P. Barr has told people close to President Trump — both inside and outside the White House — that he is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, three administration officials said, foreshadowing a possible confrontation between the president and his attorney general over the independence of the Justice Department.
So far, Trump has defied Barr’s requests, both public and private, to keep quiet on matters of federal law enforcement. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Barr had made his posture known directly to Trump. The administration officials said Barr seemed to be sharing his position with advisers in hopes the president would get the message that he should stop weighing in publicly on the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations.
“He has his limits,” said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking. (read more)
The problem facing Bill Barr is his own inability to deal with the issues within his own authority.
It was not President Trump that caused four underlings to defy Barr’s authority and set-up the attorney general with the image of a rogue DOJ lacking leadership and direction. That issue was the direct result of Barr’s own inability to cut-out political corruption on his first days, weeks, months and year as the head of the agency.
No doubt several Bush-Republicans will stand quickly in defense of the psychologically wounded soldier sitting in the tent crying he just can’t take the sound of the thunder any longer. And yes, President Trump is likely to be Pattonesque in removing his helmet, slapping the feeble-minded fool and demanding he get back in the fight…. after all:
TRUMP […] …yeah, I do make his job harder. I do agree with that. I think that’s true. He’s a very straight shooter. We have a great Attorney General, and he’s working very hard. And he’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. That’s my opinion. You’ll have to ask what his opinion is.
But I will say this: Social media, for me, has been very important because it gives me a voice, because I don’t get that voice in the press. In the media, I don’t get that voice. So I’m allowed to have a voice…. (more)
Now, go make me a sandwich – and tell the Attorney General to bring me a Diet Coke.
President Trump is an apex predator. A genuine titan; not a politician.
President Trumps’ frames of reference are far larger than the irrelevant opinion of politicians who have never accomplished anything in their lives beyond self-indulgence.
This is the first time a seemingly larger predator has survived the piranha biting and small-minded scheming amid the swamp; and then stood up to squish them in the aftermath…. What we are seeing now is fear; genuine DC fear.
When Bill Barr said on ABC that President Trump’s tweets were difficult for him, in essence he showcased just how weak, pathetic and politically-minded he is.
Barr’s job is the same with or without President Trump expressing opinion on the visible DOJ and FBI corruption. The president is simply reflecting outrage felt by a significant portion of the electorate. It was a mistake for Barr to start whining about the issue, not because of anything Trump, but more specifically because Barr showed weakness within the same fishbowl he is supposed to control.
In the aftermath of a failed coup, powerful interests in DC now understand President Trump is strong; he’s dangerous. And those same voices in DC now see Bill Barr publicly admitting how weak and pathetic he is.
Those who dispatch and coordinate the narrative engineering, the piranhas per se’, know that once they can identify weakness they will exploit it to achieve their beltway objectives.
If the reporting is accurate, Bill Barr is pathetic; and that weakness simply highlights a likelihood his purpose was never to deal with corrupt issues in the first place. Let us hope the reporting is inaccurate.
PS. Here’s the DOJ journolists writing the simultaneously fired articles:
….. Any questions?
If we find out sooner it’s still far too much later. Barr should know that PDJT doesn’t suffer incompetence and even less unwillingness. The trouble is, will McConnell let PDJT install someone who is both willing and able? In that sense, this is Barr’s power play? If Barr fails does it make more sense for PDJT to wait till after the election, or does that strengthen the deep state’s position?
Thank you Sundance for the article! Outstanding as usual. As to conformation difficulties w replacing the AG if Barr resigns, PDJT may have a turtle leash that is not clearly visible. There was concern about a RINO stampede during the impeachment trial. Outcome one turncoat.
If I was PT, I’d want my next non-deep stater AG already pre-screened and approved by Mitch before pulling that trigger, but I don’t know if McConnell wants all the dirty DOJ laundry laid out for the MSM.
Considering who Mitch is tied to through marriage, you’d be right.
General Bill Barr helped us
quietly turn things around ?
*****************************
Will poisoned tree soon
be on WW display ?
************************
Any signs of sedition
anywhere in our govt ?
************************
Does our MSM know ?
***********************
Has our Director
paid the
fine ?
I usually expect a WAPO article (eg, the original source article) to be nothing but a series of endless “if if if if” conjectures, anonymous attributions to “people familiar with the thinking,” and unchecked personal vitriol — but not typically CTH.
Disappointing.
If anyone has missed it, Barr’s speech at Notre Dame is worth listening to. I think it expresses Barr’s character very well. Maybe he’s not up to the job, but I don’t know who else would be. Sessions was an outsider at DOJ, and the corrupt staff ran rings around him. Barr brought the endless Mueller investigation to a conclusion. Yes there’s a lot still to do, but it’s worth having some perspective. Maybe he realizes it’s nearly impossible to get 12 jurors to vote to convict in a district that voted 90% for Hillary.
At the very least, this isn’t the kind speech a crypto-liberal would give. In fact, liberals want him gone. Perhaps that says something.
That said, I hope Trump ignores Barr’s comments. Corruption needs to be called out, loudly and often.
Yadda, yadda, yadda. DEEDS NOT WORDS !
Fed up with the BS.
Corruption and incompetence comes in all shapes and sizes. There are people who can talk a great game, but when it comes to actually doing something fall far flat of the goal line. Graham is a prime example of a talker, just as an example.
I don’t know if Barr is as weak as limp toast or just too invested in his pretend friends or if this is all just white noise meant create discord. His lack of action and movement, despite fine words to the contrary leaves me doubting him. It doesn’t help his case having supposed rogue prosecutors who do as they please and he is out there praising all his prosecutors.
Trump keeps having to fight these battles because of the inaction of those in positions to do something to assist him in this war against the corrupt and the enemies within. If he can’t do his job because of tweets he claims he doesn’t read, then Barr should go. We have had too much of the Rosensteins, the Brennans, the Comeys, to put up with a small man who is more concerned with protecting “friends” or not seeing the obvious for the danger to this republic that it is.
Thank you! Have listened to it a few times and am always hopeful afterwards. And no, an Obama holdover would not give a speech like this. To those of you who may have read it in the WSJ it IS quite a powerful listen. I, like most of you Treeper’s wanted things done yesterday but patience is a virtue AND I am working on mine 😉! It is a constant process BUT I go forward with hope today and always because it beats the alternative 👍🇺🇸❤️🙏💪
Enough of these crimes used the giant database in nowhere Utah. Because of that they could be charged out of Utah.
I have said this for a while now. If the charges come out and, they intend to lose. If out of Utah, they intend to win.
This tweet by Lisamei Crowley sums it up perfectly, I think:
So a leak trap, then?
Time will tell but a salutary warning from a children’s nursery rhyme:
“A man of words and not of deeds is like a garden full of weeds.”
I don’t believe Barr is weak. This is fake news to me. The would like nothing better then for Barr to quit. When you accept a job under Trump you know by now it’s a patriot job with a mission. He’s not a hold over. He knew going in just how evil the fake news media is. I think what he may not have know is how corrupt the DOJ is.
I think the WAPO article is bs. I think Barr is over the target and they are doing whatever they can to undermine him. They think if they can make Pres Trump believe that Bar is talking badly about him behind his back, that he will fire him and then Durham and whoever else goes a way. I believe it is a trap and I hope that Pres Trump doesn’t fall for it. I still believe Barr is doing to do the right thing and there will be arrests. I wish it were now, I wished it was 1,2,3 years ago but Barr came in and shut down Mueller so I have to believe there is more coming. I could be wrong and if he quits then Pres Trump need to appoint an acting bull dog. And just to spite them I would install Rudy. But, that is just me. Have a wonderful day Treepers!
Matt Whittaker.
Barr will be gone in Trump’s second term, and good riddance deep state flounder
Leaking stuff is fine and dandy, but tweeting stuff is a no-no? Okay. Got it.
People need to keep in mind two provisions of the Constitution. Article II, Section 1: “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America….” Article II, Section 3: “…he shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed….” These powers belong to POTUS, not to the Attorney General. So if the President tells the AG that his recommendation of 7-9 years is excessive, the AG’s job is to say “yes sir” and to reduce the recommendation to something that the President agrees with, like one year probation. Taking steps to undermine the President’s authority should be a firing offense.
Barr has indicated that the 7-9 year recommendation was excessive. But has he withdrawn that recommendation and submitted a new one? I haven’t seen anything indicating he has done so. If he has, what is the new recommendation?
John Ratcliffe is the answer
Don’t know if this post will show. My posts seem to be getting censored for unknown reasons. But Ratcliffe would be great. But he’s not swampy enough for the establishment. PDJT nominated him for DNI, but had to withdraw his nomination when unnamed Republican Senator(s) objected, said he was “not experienced” enough. He would have made a good DNI.
The premise and reasoning of this article are pathetic. Disinformation can be useful, but in this case I am concerned about demoralizing folks who are vulnerable to being affected by fear porn and/or find logical reasoning on this issue to be challenging. I won’t elaborate or engage in a discussion about Bill Barr or the WaPo because this is not my site and I don’t want to be banned from the treehouse. You are watching a movie. Keep calm and MAGA on.
This is great disinformation. I see it more everyday. Troubling. Washington Compost is not very useful stuff. I wonder if Bezos approves of this crap.
I generally like Laura Ingraham, but I wrote her expressing my dissatisfaction with her lame defense of her buddy Bill Barr. She seemed visibly upset, poor girl. I also sent her the link to this article and challenged her to read so as to gain a true perspective.
Maybe Barr is at a fork in the road and can’t bear pointing gasoline hoses at the Mueller holdover crew. Maybe complaints about tweets is his way out.
They will write: Barr is not resigning because he is powerless to clean up corruption but because it’s Trump’s fault. The media will celebrate Barr as taking a stand against Trump, twenty minutes after calling for Barr’s impeachment following the Jessie Liu/Roger Stone contrived fiascos.
Tazok, I think you nailed it. Barr really doesn’t seem to have the stomach to go full bore. I can see your scenario playing out.
It’s easy to send an email to AG Barr and demand that the two-tiered justice system be eliminated. I understand he’s being flooded with them. Good. Barr’s ubiquitous defender. Joe DeGenova, aggressively praises and defends this man’s actions/inactions at every opportunity. The unvarnished reality is that he’s all hat no cattle thus far.
To those criticizing this article:
sundance does not say that the rumor of Barr’s threat to quit is true. “If” is used etc.
But A/G Barr’s previous public scolding of his boss P Trump’s tweets has angered sundance and others. It handed Trump’s enemies a win and could rationally be interpreted as possible weakness whether true or not.
If Barr can’t stand justified tweets of frustration from the President after POTUS’s been hounded and attacked for 3 years then how the heck will the A/G uncover the truth and extent of the Coup against a heavily stacked deck of rabid, ubiquitous DC Dems determined to depose him. This is the worst known scandal in US history and it will not be an easy task to punish any of the plotters with a Dem dominated DOJ and DC Court System. These are not weak or kind people that will quit trying to destroy Trump.
Hopefully, Barr will eventually prove his fans that they are right. But the failure to treat Wolfe and McCabe like Flynn or Stone are 2 key failures that confirm 2 tiered injustice is still the stinking norm.
sundance’s critics seemed to have skipped reading his 1st sentence: “First, the “report” comes from the pathetic beltway crowd of journalist narrative engineers; so there’s likely little-to-no substance to the construct.”
sundance has worked hard uncovering the truth but little counter action to the “ongoing” plot has yet occurred and the election is only months away after all the DOJ and FBI stall tactics and other obfuscations. 2 Trump associates are still being persecuted in the DC Court System while McCabe and Lisa mock and criticize Barr. Bouts of justified impatience and pessimism are not unreasonable,
The President can only get an AG that the Senate will approve. Almost anyone we like will not even get to the Senate for approval. Example: Ratcliffe.
There was/is definitely a scheme afoot to impeach Barr. They have given up on attempting to impeach the President: it only makes his support stronger.
What the President is making clear is that “we the people” need to nominate, support, and vote for more “freedom caucus” type congressmen. We need to keep the Senate, and take the house.
He’s also making clear that we need to do something about the administrative state.
The President can’t just fire everyone. So, he’s using reduced budgets, policies the current employees hate, and attrition, combined with moving some agencies out of D.C.
Appear weak where you are strong. The Attorney General has just been publicly handed a list by the dark side themselves of people he no longer has to trust
I know I am repeating myself, but it is past time everyone reacquant themselves with The Prince.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Judging from Mr. Trump’s press gathering yesterday and his resounding endorsement of Barr, it doesn’t sound like any change is imminent. But of course one never knows.
But remember, Mr. Trump’s attitude during the whole mishigas with the DOJ has been that of an alternately bemused and outraged bystander. If he’d been serious about reform and cleaning up corruption he would have exercised a lot more due diligence when appointing an AG.
3/31 Barr at congress will tell a lot. If Trump feels he can wait that long. He is very powerful after impeachment fiasco. He knows and Senate knows how powerful he is…….they hear phone messages, see emails, and probably most important, see the tweets. The pro Trump tweets have grown more and stronger…..and more righteously “in your face”. I don’t tweet, but I read. They see exactly what we see.
I wonder if Trump is setting the stage/prepping the field for one of our favorites as acting attorney general. All he/we really needs is some Patton like person there for a few weeks/couple months to root out and make public loads of stuff. Yes, we want indictments/convictions, but right now, more than anything, we need basic suoer factual info out to the 1/2+ us low info folks. Just get the damning info out. The rest will follow. We want the seditionists out of DC forever. Making their names mud for all times will be effective if that is what we can get based on the fact we would work with a DC jury pool.
Trump is very powerful now. It would not be like him not to use that. And “election in a few months” be damned. That is always the fall back and 1.5-2 years of any election cycle is then useless.
Enfeebled Republicans; as old as the hills; never punched a lib in the nose in their lives. Wordsmiths, hiding behind their wives skirts; all serious and concerned when the mike or camera appears; Dorker, exhibit #1. This is war; run on home little boys in short pants; The Deplorables are here and the battle has been engaged..
So much “IF TRUE”
Weird times.
Such disruption on all fronts that it’s near impossible to make any sense of any of it..
The ONLY thing these limp wrists are really afraid of is that Bill Barr is JUST the man to expose ALL their dirty little secrets and THAT scares the bejesus out of them. Justice IS coming – and Bill Barr is riding the horse!
Our POTUS is leading the new revolution.
Keep your eye out for movement in the deepest thickest mud in the swamp. Those large things you thought were boulders and long dead tree trunks are actually republican Senators, corporate medical executives, U.S. Chamber of Congress members, and FED board members in decades old copulation with Chinese, Middle East, Russian, Old Mob, and Mexican Cartel money sources.
They are all going to have to come out of hiding due to the president’s exposure tactics, but now he is not alone.
Our first Continental Armies were the the likes of The Moral Majority, and then an improved Tea Party, but both were effectively attacked by the swamp creatures.
POTUS is recruiting and exposing, one rally at a time, one tweet at a time many legions (spiritual) and regiments (BLEXIT, MEXIT, pro MAGA) forces that are both guerilla/patriot forces and large conventional force coalitions, being fueled by spiritual conviction and passion — that will back him in the fight.
Even though he appears to the enemy to be a pompous, self centered, narcissist. We who have ears, recognize that he is calling us, not to follow him, but to follow the the spirit of MAGA, the spirit of America, which is really the call of our Creator.
It is amazing to me the similarity in personality to Muhammed Ali (who led a superficial cause), to Churchill, Patton, William Wallace, Davy Crockett, Rush Limbaugh, Andy Breitbart, and others.
He is calling and inspiring a new generation of leaders: Jim Jordan, Nunes, Meadows, Mike Rogers, Candace Owen, Kanye, Diamond and Silk.
He is running interference for seasoned warriors like Sidney Powell, Rudy Guiliani, and others.
He is teaching the American Republic again the importance of our core values, education, knowledge of history and civics, speaking up, getting involved, showing up, being involved in local government.
Even with his foul mouthed, New York blunt, unpresidential manners, he is highlighting the need for us to speak out and be consistent with our spiritual foundation to God. I think he came down the escalator confident and eager to join the battle, and has been humbled by the enormousness of the task, and the undeniable presence of God at his side, with whom he is privately becoming more intimate and dependent on each day.
So now everyone is willing to accept the veracity of a fake news MSM outlet that is clearly trying to further a “Trump is obstructing justice, see everyone is quitting because of it, even Barr” narrative? Just last week we had Barr as Cheshire Cat, talking about how he would destroy Nadler on March 31st. The Jekyll/Hyde of this blog is getting ridiculous.
I trust President Trump. Everything else is noise.
I would suggest, if others haven’t already, that we really don’t know what we don’t know. There are moves and counter-moves being made, and if I take PDJT at his word…there is a plan to win.
I posted this yesterday in response to the Epic tarmac presser:
“THE PRESIDENT: We know a lot. In fact, when I want to get something out to the press, I tell certain people. And it’s amazing, it gets out there. But, so far, I’m leaving it that way.”
