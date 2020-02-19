President Trump Participates in Briefing With U.S. Olympic Committee – Video

Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump received a briefing from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Los Angles 2028 organizers.

Participating in the briefing was President Donald J. Trump; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Daniel Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media; Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury; Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, Department of Homeland Security; Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina; and Representative Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, California’s 23rd

External Participants: Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Committee; Sarah Hirshland, CEO, United States Olympic Committee; John Harper, COO, Los Angeles 2028; Danny Koblin, Commercial COO, Los Angeles 2028; Dean Christopher, Senior Advisor for Finance, Los Angeles 2028; and Doug Arnot, Senior Advisor for Games Operations, Los Angeles 2028

  1. Richie says:
    February 19, 2020 at 1:39 am

    No more transgender men competing against biological women in the Olympics please.

  2. Jan says:
    February 19, 2020 at 2:04 am

    Think they’ll clean up the homeless & clean up the sh**t??

  3. eyeofthestorm (@outforbeer) says:
    February 19, 2020 at 2:05 am

    Obama tried to get olympics to the US but failed. I wonder if Trump could do it

