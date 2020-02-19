Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump received a briefing from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Los Angles 2028 organizers.

Participating in the briefing was President Donald J. Trump; Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor; Daniel Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media; Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury; Acting Secretary Chad Wolf, Department of Homeland Security; Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina; and Representative Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, California’s 23rd

External Participants: Casey Wasserman, Chairman, Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Committee; Sarah Hirshland, CEO, United States Olympic Committee; John Harper, COO, Los Angeles 2028; Danny Koblin, Commercial COO, Los Angeles 2028; Dean Christopher, Senior Advisor for Finance, Los Angeles 2028; and Doug Arnot, Senior Advisor for Games Operations, Los Angeles 2028