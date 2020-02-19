Nevada Democrat Debate – NBC and Telemundo 9:00pm – Open Discussion Thread…

Despite not being on the ballot in Nevada, tonight will be Michael Bloomberg’s first appearance on a Democrat debate stage.Tonight’s presidential debate is hosted by NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo and The Nevada Independent. Start time 9 p.m. Eastern.
Six candidates qualified: Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont; former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.; former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
The Club is highly restricting the broadcast options for viewing. However, the Debate is being broadcast on NBC and available on-line HERE
If you are watching via NBC broadcast, MSNBC cable or on-line, feel free to share your opinions in the thread comments below.
Warren calls Amy’s health care plan a post it note. Should have been a pay per view event.
Trump is on. Can’t wait for his retort if what he watched off stage,
Best debate yet. Amazing when the field is narrowed and the race is tight, how quickly the talking points are left unsaid in favor of savaging your opponents.
Bloomberg’s called women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians? Maybe he’s not so bad after all.
Sorry. That made me chuckle!
This comment may explain why you are still a virgin 😂.
America gets to see these slugs for what they are ….. they think they can run the country???
Joe Biden is Mr. Invisible in the Debate….
Wowee!
Bernie is Howard Beake 2.0 !
will he have a stroke on live tv?
What a psycho. The facial body language …anyone who supports him is on antidepressants. There are none so blind as those who can’t see.
Interesting that Bloomberg is not being allowed to talk.
That’s probably a good thing for him. He’ll get the sympathy vote.
smh. if i were mike i’d throw my hands up in the air and yell out “F THIS,” and exit stage right. my god.
He is so narcissistiic and insulting. A little Napoleon, he deserves the beat down.
oh my gawd big chief sitting Bolshevik is so annoying with her hand up in the air. This is the biggest clusterfark I’ve ever seen-they all hate each other while Bernie says he wants justice & love…roflmao
Appears Bloomy is managing to stay in the background
Actually a smart move to keep Biden quiet.
Pete boodydude – “lets clear this up right now”, after bernie implies billionaires are contributing to his campaign – LMAO!
This is a fight buddy!
mini mike NOT to be found lol….
Can somebody please ask Bernie where it says in the Constitution that healthcare is a human right?
sorry guys…POTUS is in the house..gotta go
Mini isn’t even as tall as fauxchones
Bloomberg goes assertive “Let me finish please” ……holey smokes…..Biden babbling…..
Lester Holt – Stop and Frisk question…..Bloomberg gives the political rehab apology tour…..
Biden says the reason Stop & Frisk was stopped was because Obozo sent in monitors and Bloomberg argued against stopping the policy….Bloomberg says he apologized.
Lol, lil Mike’s performance so far is destroying any gains he made with his blanket of scripted commercials.
Yep criminals have more rights than us law abiding citizens.
Mike should just say, “Elizabeth you cheated the affirmative action system”
Geez. Biden is not the best up there tonight, but even he is wiping the floor with Mike Bloomberg.
Amy’s face is not symmetrical…. Just saying.
