Massive Implications – President Trump Considering “Appointing” Ric Grenell For ODNI Position…

UPDATE: Appointment Confirmed
Lots to unpack here. Maggie Haberman is warning resistance allies in the Senate to prepare all defensive weapons against a possible Trump appointment of Ric Grenell as Director of the Office of National Intelligence (ODNI).
Grenell currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. He can serve as “acting” ODNI, but to become permanent ODNI he would need to survive confirmation railroading by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chair Mark Warner. The SSCI is deep swamp and and participated in the coup effort against the office of the president. The SSCI has a vested interest in controlling the ODNI position; hence their prior blocking of Representative John Ratcliffe.
[Via New York Times] … Mr. Grenell, whose outspokenness throughout his career as a political operative and then as ambassador has prompted criticism, is a vocal Trump loyalist who will lead a group of national security agencies often viewed skeptically by the White House.
He would take over from Joseph Maguire, who has served as the acting director of national intelligence since the resignation last summer of Dan Coats, a former Republican senator from Indiana. Mr. Grenell, who has pushed to advance gay rights in his current post, would apparently also be the first openly gay cabinet member.
Mr. Grenell did not respond to a request for comment, nor did a White House spokesman. The people familiar with the move cautioned that the president had a history of changing his mind on personnel decisions after they were revealed in the news media.
[…] Under American law, Mr. Maguire had to give up his temporary role before March 12. He could return to his old job as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but he might choose to step down from government.
Mr. Trump can choose any Senate-confirmed official to replace Mr. Maguire as the acting head of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.
[…] [Grenell’s] confirmation by the Senate is not assured, one reason the president intents to name him acting director, rather than formally nominating him for the job. (read more)
On May 23, 2019, President Trump granted current U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr with essentially the same intelligence review capabilities as the ODNI in an effort to empower the AG to bring sunlight upon intelligence community corruption. Unfortunately, AG Barr did nothing with the power granted by the president.
The appointment of Grenell can be looked at as President Trump trying to cut the Gordian knot that exists due to a myriad of self-interests deep inside the intelligence apparatus.
The SSCI will not allow any ODNI office member to expose their corrupt intelligence operations. Recently Oklahoma Senator James Lankford quietly quit the SSCI. It has been speculated that Lankford left the committee due to rank corruption and their ongoing plans to hide prior abuses. Mitch McConnell selected Senator Ben Sasse to replace Lankford to retain and achieve the continued objectives of the committee.
The *tell* will be to watch how members of the SSCI respond to the Grenell appointment.
This could become ugly.
.
Richard Grenell is the Zippo…
Awesome! Love this appointment! MAGA, loyal, no nonsense, results oriented! He will turn it the homophobe moniker around to the leftists and corrupt.
Go President Trump!
Clean house Mr. President! The IC is the heart of the swamp, and Amb. Grenell will be the first gay ODNI, so dems can’t object 🙂
“…will be the first gay ODNI, so dems can’t object 🙂” Oh my, all of a sudden diversity become adversity. Oh my.
I should have said “DNI” not ODNI.
They don’ recognize conservative gays. They will attack.
If they attack it will be under the watchful eyes and ears of Independents 51% of whom already support POTUS.
Gay, white, conservative male is about as low on the victim pyramid as you can get.
So, yeah. I get that it’s nice to offer a ODNI who is gay, but the hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds.
Good post though. I didn’t know Grenell was gay.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
UniParty members only “care” about homosexuals when it benefits them.
If it doesn’t, they become as expendable and or useless to them as you or I.
Exactly. (unable to simply “like”)
They do so at their own peril so close to an election.
Tell that to Migel Estrada (Latino)
I hope it becomes ugly. Let’s get some disinfectants going in the SSCI.
Taking some heat off of Barr with this.
Three, Two, One: Ric Grennell is a traitor to the Alphabet people.
well Cotton certainly isn’t corrupt
Whut?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Sea Island, GA, 2016″…
Exactly, thanks SD…
Would this be what Sundance is alluding to? https://www.huffpost.com/entry/aei-world-forum-donald-trump_n_56ddbd38e4b0ffe6f8ea125d
And they got rid of the only guy asking good questions- Lankford.
Yeah, what is up with Cotton. Is he corrupt?
You know Grenell will face the fight directly. Let’s see if he is to act as a hatchet man.
PTrump knows all these problems and deep state actors but he is making all these changes after fake impeachment and same year election. The whole fake msm and people are talking democrats primary and election. May be Richard G is here for a short assignment. It’s interesting time now.
These are the decisions of a man who knows he will be president in 2020
Yes, cja, they certainly appear to be just that.
#MAGA2020KAG
God Bless you, Sundance!
What’s the number of days Grenell can remaing ‘Acting’?
LikeLike
210 or 214, something like that.
As Acting, will he have authority to release documents?
Maybe the unreacted scope memo, for a start.
El, According to Breitbart, 3 months
5 USC 3346 says …
210 days.
Hopefully that’s time enough to get the ball rolling!
Well, that’ll get us past Election Day…
Burr will be gone by then.
“ In general, a temporary appointment under the Vacancies Act continues until no later than 210 days after the date the vacancy occurred or, if the vacancy occurred during a Senate recess, 210 days after the date the Senate reconvenes. ”
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/RS21412.pdf
Thank you and thanks to everyone else who replied too!
Let’s pray Jesus is gracious to our Nation and these will be the best 210 days of Trump’s Presidency thus far: that the Truth comes to light.
Burn it down Mr Ambassador. Burn it all down
Not gonna post a video (easy to find if you want) but Trump’s strategy reminds me of the Iranian Spider-Tailed Viper.
It might be hard to intimidate a fellow like this given his proclivities are well established in the public domain. I hope to God, and I mean it, that this fellow is as loyal as he appears.
I have not done the research yet, but I hope he is more than loyal. We need a badass in some of these positions.
From all appearances Grenell seems to be loyal. A bad ass? Well he can have quite the acid tongue when he wants, but is also a skilled diplomat and can employ a silver tongue too. I don’t think he’s easily intimidated and he’s proven to be a loyal soldier.
He’s quite an interesting pick, since his background is diplomacy and communications. If he is the pick it’s because POTUS trusts him, is frustrated with the slow pace of Barr/Durham and yes, Grenell will be his Zippo. Although I think Ric the bic has a nice ring 😉
I would like someone to give ideas on how he could be approved if they don’t want him. What leverage does Trump have to get him approved?
If the goal is not approval but just the fight, how could that be beneficial?
That PT hatchet (Grenell) over their heads is pretty good leverage IMO
He can be dropped in as ‘acting’ (but I don’t know how long an ‘acting’ can remain an ‘acting’) – clean up the BS, identify the patriots, and potentially make a recommendation to El Presidente for the nomination.
Roughly speaking, the leverage is either exposure, bribery, or public pressure.
The senators are purely self-serving.
The appointment is acting no senate approval
Gotta start somewhere and what better place with a proven doer. Just the kind PT likes.
And yet here we go again with the enemedia spin. FTA:
“Mr. Grenell, whose outspokenness throughout his career as a political operative and then as ambassador has prompted criticism…”
Criticism from whom, Maggie Haterman? You and your commie Dem resistor pals? Certainly not criticism from anyone I know and respect.
Make your moves President Trump. Free America approves.
IMO, he is not putting this out there for pre-approval of his choice.
It is to let them know this is his choice.
He can name acting, no approval needed, and he can NOT nominate for the position, thereby cutting SSCI out of the loop.
He didn’t nominate Maguire to the post, for example. Just run a series of “Acting” until one clicks.
lets see Mittens who fired Grenell for being gay , will condemn this.
Please Mittens go on TV to condemn it , please
Send Ben Sasse has some historical problems with overseeing the congression Pages
PDJT should assign RG to acting ODNI then nominate Ratcliff or some other that will have a snowball’s chance in hell to get confirmed. Then when the nominee fails to be confirmed RG can continue to serve:
Under the Vacancies Act, an acting secretary can serve 210 days from when the position was made vacant (or 300 days if it’s the administration’s first year). If the nomination of a permanent official fails, the acting secretary can serve an additional 210 days. Should a second nomination process fail, the acting secretary can serve a final 210 days more.
So President Trump can fire up some really kick-ass permanent appointees oh, and if they get rejected we get this guy for just under 2 years. I’m good with that.
Brilliant
Excellent strategy. Mitch is going to flip out. Fun to watch.
Hope that his possible appointment of a gay cabinet member doesn’t bite him with evangelicals.
Maybe you should check your own bias.
Thank you!
I don’t understand WordPress but, I wanted to comment on your recent post.
I’m just a lowly sole out here in Kansas.
I appreciate you very much. Thank you CTH!
Carol
Sent from my iPad
>
🙋
How Do!
Did just fine.
Don’t be a stranger… K
Just imagine if someone inside of that rat infested swamp were to bring sunlight and transparency!
Witness statement from Assange, sealed records opened up, corruption for all to see in daylight, Obama’s records open and so on.
The rats on both sides are probably panicking. But President Trump needs to finally go on the offensive after Barr has completely botched the job.
I expect President Trump make Grenell Acting ODNI. I expect Grenell will perform as Acting ODNI. While the “resistance allies in the Senate to prepare all defensive weapons against” him, President Trump and Grenell will go on offense. He will not pull his own name out of consideration regardless of the attempts to blackmail or smear him. He comes across as a fighter and he has a fighter on his side in this Tag Team event. Epic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder what Cardillo will think tomorrow though?
He’s been all over the map lately!
In reading the Vacancy Act, PT has them over a barrel by making Grenell ACTING ODNI because….
1) Grenell already meets the advise and consent rule (confirmed by Senate) so he can be ACTING Director tomorrow, without any need or hearing from the Senate.
2) Because of this he automatically gets 210 days to serve as ACTING ODNI Director.
3) Come 210 days PT simply nominates someone who the SSCI will absolutely reject and Grenell gets to serve an ADDITIONAL 210 days
4) Added together that is 420 days or around 14 months.
5) By then PT is re-elected, has 5-8 new, Additional Republican Senators and Grenell will easily be confirmed when PT officially nominates him to become THE ODNI Director, by simple majority vote in the full Senate regardless what SSCI Committee thinks.
6) And if We the People are smart we sacrifice Mitch in Nov election to send a message to RINO’s to get on the Trump Train or We the People we help you off.
“In general, a temporary appointment under the Vacancies Act continues until no later than 210 days after the date the vacancy occurred or, if the vacancy occurred during a Senate recess, 210 days after the date the Senate reconvenes. The time restriction is suspended, and the acting officer can continue to serve, if a first or second nomination for the position has been submitted to the Senate for confirmation and is pending. The acting officer can continue to serve for an additional 210 days after the rejection, withdrawal, or return of such a nomination.”
If PT can do this with ODNI he can do the same as I outlined before if Barr resigns. Simply insert Munchin as ACTING AG and to help him PT makes Sidney Powell a WH Presidential Appointee or Justice Czar to “assist” Munchin in running the DOJ. And of course PT gives BOTH Munchin and Powell full declass authority to read and review everything.
Now think what a team of Grenell and Powell could do for truth and justice for all!
I love my President!
“Mr. Trump can choose any Senate-confirmed official to replace Mr. Maguire as the acting head of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies.”
How many intelligence agencies does it take to screw in a light bulb ?.
But, but there’s a vast array of ‘troll farms’ that need to be sleuthed out
That’s a trick question. Intelligence agencies can’t screw in a light bulb.
We’ve learned that the hard way.
Only if the light bulb is bugged.
Someone 100% having no aversion to ruthlessness in defense of the Republic, and not overly sensitive about any “rules” for reckoning with domestic enemies is needed for ODNI, a kind of Doc Holliday in a trench coat duster, happy to smile and whistle while he works as a vermin exterminator dumping a bag of hungry rattlesnakes down every rat hole.
Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. And moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.
~The one man that couldn’t be President.
Barry Goldwater
Seems to me that this is where we are.
La imagen me gusta mucho.
“I’m your huckleberry.” — Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday
“Mr. Grenell, who has pushed to advance gay rights in his current post, would apparently also be the first openly gay cabinet member.”
Under “normal” circumstances, this should afford him “protection” from the left wing nutjobs proceeding to drive this country into oblivion with their ideology.
I doubt if that will apply in this case because of rampant untreated TDS that has swept through their ranks. Let their true colors fly.
“Tolerance”?
They will show the world how much tolerance they really have.
“This could become ugly.”
They (seditious conspiratorial traitors) deserve everything that may come their way. Our VSGPDJT has a knack for exposing and flushing them out. Unfortunately, due to an equally corrupt (for the most part) MSM, it is a slow laborious process.
Please proceed….
Does this mean he will release the unredacted version of these reports like the FISC Judge Collier wrote and finally find out who the FBI contractors were and the individuals they were tracking in the about query’s?
POTUS has confirmed Grenell as acting DNI via Tweet, expected to start tomorrow.
That was rather quick.
Yes, it’s official. https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1230287397377626112?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Indeed.
Maybe the abomination that causes desolation…
https://nypost.com/2019/07/22/company-unveils-1500-flamethrower-that-will-attach-to-your-drone/
Are any members of the SSCI up for reelection this year? If any of them suddenly announce they want to “spend more time with family” it would be a huge tell…
vikingmom,👍
Ha. I can’t name one I would be sorry to see go. The sooner the better.
What about using the Law against the SSCI. If President Trump can appoint temporary ODNI directors. Then prepare a series of temporary ODNI job holders, to continue to rotate through the job with the predecessor, updating the successors with all of the information. In effect, forming a very special team reporting to the President.
O’yes add a human resource cut throat to the AG’s office reporting to the President only. His or her cut is to fire people. AG Barr will not be allowed to affect this person in anyway.
AG Barr is not be allowed to even reveal that this person exists.
“The SSCI will not allow any ODNI office member to expose their corrupt intelligence operation.” That, Sundance, is precisely what POTUS is doing. Let it get ‘ugly’ — swamp cleaning usually is.
Ric “SwampSlayer” Grenell
Overdue for a Trump BadAss.
Great post, Sundance!
Grenell is part of decriminalization of homos. for Agenda 2030. I thought this is a seasoned crew?
Awesome. As ODNI, Grenell can release the documents.
Very, very, interesting.
MAGA🇺🇸
So if a MAGA supporter is now in control of releasing the documents that leaves all eyes back on AG Barr who has to REQUEST them.
We know Grenell will release ASAP IF asked so if there is any delay or clog in the pipe one can only surmise it is coming from the DOJ at this point, right?
Time to shxx or get off the pot!
Brilliant move PT
Didn’t Grenell also negotiate Assange’s arrest???
His mission, if he chooses to take it, is to clean out the Senate intelligence committee, before they have a chance to torpedo his nomination or suicide him.
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fuploads.neatorama.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2012%2F03%2Fself-destruct-2-150×195.jpg&f=1&nofb=1
He can serve as acting without confirmation for 210 days because he already went through one confirmation hearing for the ambassadorship. A man can do a lot in 210 days..
Very happy with this move! Remember last week, after Barr’s comment about Trump’s tweets making his job impossible, then Grenell said that Trump’s tweets made his (Grenell’s) job easier. Love it!
I can’t stop laughing. Best President ever.
“The news of his possible assignment immediately set off a fury of criticism from Democrats. Former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power tweeted that, in naming a partisan warrior like Grenell, Trump is ‘taking steps to destroy America’s fact-based institutions, at the same time he eviscerates rule of law.’
Tapping Grenell, ‘who has politicized every issue he has touched & has contempt for facts, would be a travesty,’ Powers added.”
-Politico
If this isn’t a recommendation, I don’t know what is.
“Under American law, Mr. Maguire had to give up his temporary role…”.
WTH other law did NYT have to distinguish this from?
Here’s the first shot…
Grennel is right for the ODNI position because Mitch the turtle is aware of ssci be.
Barr is not doing anything.
Grennel is going to have to break the code. I think it is a wise decision by PT.
Most recent iteration of the ‘Scaramucci model’. IE, put an ‘acting’ person in place that will draw fire from, identify & subsequently clear out obstacles to the MAGA agenda…
Mooch got rid of RINO reince, and a few other crap weasels, then split. Job well done!
Not to equate these two men, by all accounts, Mr Grenell appears an actual patriot. Let’s hope he get in there, kicks azz & takes names…
