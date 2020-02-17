Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Appears on Sean Hannity to Discuss His FISA Hearing Witness List…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has submitted a list of people he wishes to call as FISA-gate witnesses to Attorney General Bill Barr. Tonight Sean Hannity invites Senator Graham to his Fox television show to listen to Hannity talk about it.

