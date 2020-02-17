Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Appears on Sean Hannity to Discuss His FISA Hearing Witness List…

Posted on February 17, 2020 by

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has submitted a list of people he wishes to call as FISA-gate witnesses to Attorney General Bill Barr.  Tonight Sean Hannity invites Senator Graham to his Fox television show to listen to Hannity talk about it.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham Appears on Sean Hannity to Discuss His FISA Hearing Witness List…

  1. H.M.P.D. says:
    February 17, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Lyin’ Lindsey is as reliable as Corrupt Sen. Burr. They plan to just keep on kickin that can.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. jumpinjarhead says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Well put in saying Hannity invited Grahamnesty on so he could hear Sean talk. Another reason I stopped following Hannity long ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. RightAroundTheBlock says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:03 am

    For the sake of realism, can you make him a bit older yet?

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 18, 2020 at 12:04 am

    A Strongly-Worded List!

    That’ll show ’em.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s