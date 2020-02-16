Senator Tom Cotton Discusses Latest on Coronavirus: “Situation is Very Grave”…

Senator Tom Cotton appears on Fox News to discuss the latest on the troubling issues with the Coronavirus. China has approximately 70 million people in quarantine during their effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Senator Cotton has been a leading voice in the U.S. warning about the potential risks from Coronavirus spread. Interestingly Mr. Cotton explains the origination of the virus did not come from the food market initially blamed. However there is a level-4 bio-lab within a few miles of the Wuhan market. Occam’s razor? Interesting information.