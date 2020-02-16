Senator Tom Cotton Discusses Latest on Coronavirus: “Situation is Very Grave”…

Senator Tom Cotton appears on Fox News to discuss the latest on the troubling issues with the Coronavirus. China has approximately 70 million people in quarantine during their effort to contain the spread of the virus.
Senator Cotton has been a leading voice in the U.S. warning about the potential risks from Coronavirus spread. Interestingly Mr. Cotton explains the origination of the virus did not come from the food market initially blamed. However there is a level-4 bio-lab within a few miles of the Wuhan market. Occam’s razor? Interesting information.
The only thing that troubles me about this is the title “Senator” before the person’s name.
….just because all 100 of them will not let PDJT do recess appointments.
Trust has to be earned.
Let’s blame Trump for the spread of the virus and send Democratic members of Congress to Wuhan to investigate.
Your second suggestion of a “factfinding mission” for all of the senatecritters who lie that the Senate is always in session, even when it isn’t, is an excellent idea. They frequently take taxpayer-funded “factfinding missions” to paris, london,italy, greece, lots of places.
Rather than criticize PDJT, they should all go to wuhan to all get the facts themselves.
With the exceptions of CTH, WarRoom, very limited coverage of how the coronavirus could affect the supply chain for pharma med supplies, including drugs, vaccines. Wilbur Mills is sounding the alarm about relying on one source for critical needs.
_IF_ the current spread in China (complete with false reporting) and the spotty but multinational infection reports are any indication, Americans will be sharing this before long. We might dodge the bullet but…
Epidemiologists are busy modeling both morbidity and mortality, trying to inform and prepare responders. And those models will become increasingly predictive as more data is gathered.
Typically, a virus is either very contagious or very dangerous (a killer). But not both at the same time. Bioweapons research notwithstanding.
It is not too early to think about personal health, working on boosting immune systems, filling prescriptions, keeping stocks of helpful OTC medicines. Like with any natural disaster that Americans weather every year, those who prepare for eventualities are in better shape than those who don’t.
“James Carpenter said: A virus is either very contagious or very dangerous. But not both at the same time.”
Spanish Flu — contagious and a killer
Smallpox– contagious and a killer.
Please remember, stockpiling anti-bacterial “everything” will not protect against a virus. However, having regular stocks of these items could prevent spread of more routine illnesses that might normally send people for urgent or emergency care. This care may become a risk for further communication if care is available at all.
Can anyone explain why the Senate won’t allow Trump recess appointments? They seem to cooperate with him on other things.
The turtle has complete control.
Who pulls his strings?
His wife? China? US Chamber of Commerce. Globalists? GOPe? the Fed? Blackmailers? It shouldn’t be hard to figure out, and most likely is already known.
I’ll try an answer:
Because they are evil, corrupt, power-hungry criminals who do not want honest investigators appointed who will look into their kickbacks from foreign aid or other appropriations they vote for, or their lobbyist bribes-for-votes, and they do not want PDJT to be successful so another crony-club president can be elected?
These Chinese food markets i’m sure all over the place in China with similar things in other counties. Why did this virus just happen now and what are the odds it would originate in a market near the only level 4 bio-lab in the country? Sounds like the video game resident evil.
Wuhan is Chinese for Raccoon City.
The T-virus was manufactured to kill off most the world’s population…
Inovio pharmaceuticals have stated they have designed a vaccine. Tests coming early summer. It took them just 3 hours to find the sequence. American ingenuity.
Of course China has been lying about the timeline, the number of deaths, and where it all originated. All signs point to a lab manufactured virus. How can fish have a virus with genomes that suggest HIV insertions! I think the slow incubation period, the ease of transmission combined with presentation of ordinary flu symptoms mast the true long-term deadliness of this virus. We also have no idea how the virus effects ages & races since no stats have been released. It’s going to be far worse than the flu that killed so many 1917-18. And I have no faith whatsoever in our government being honest with us about it since they lie so much about everything else. Major cities are still sending the CDC samples from patients to get virus confirmation, then waiting nearly 48 hours for the result. Why don’t they have test kits in every hospital??? WHO & Google have been suppressing information about the virus on the net. Bottom line: It’s a bioweapon. Anyway, that’s my take.
It’s not fish, it’s mainly a bat genome.
I’ve seen the reports about HIV type sequencing and successful treatment with HIV medication. The problem with jumping to the conclusion that HIV-type sequences are proof of engineering is that these sequences can occur in other viruses. For example, the Bubonic Plague and HIV share identical white blood cell suppression traits, and there are a few people who are actually immune to HIV today because they inherited a genetic mutation of people who were immune to the Plague 700 years ago.
That doesn’t mean it’s not a bio-weapon, or a cross between an escaped bio-weapon sample and a natural reservoir (ie. a bat colony). It could very well be this is a bio-weapon with HIV insertions, but there is insufficient evidence at this point to know.
Why no test kits in every hospital?
Could the answer be that we’ve few test kits available, due to the fact that the bio-chemicals needed for test kits have been off-shored to China ?
Not to mention the bio-chemicals needed to manufacture nearly all our pharmaceuticals have been off-shored to China.
Scary, is it not?
Even more so, because the chinese could suddenly put whatever the want in meds.
It’s going to take a long time to sort this out, if it’s ever possible.
The PRC government is clearly not being straightforward with anything around covid-19, including their daily reporting numbers. Its behavior is certainly not matching with its official statements.
Now there are rumors that the Wuhan Univeristy of Naval Engineering, one of the Chinese military’s major educational centers, went into lock down on January 2nd, 2020- nearly three weeks before Wuhan went into general lock down. (This is separate from the reports that Chinese officials arrested doctors for spreading “rumors” about a new infectious disease in early December.) Recent images on social media show PRC officials wearing special face masks with a much higher level of protection than the front-line medical staff during visits. The impression is left that the Chinese government seems very, very scared of this virus, regardless of its origins, and has been protecting party members at a high level for some time.
It’s hard to tell right now where the truth lies between the disinformation coming from Beijing, the emerging (but early) data coming out of non-Chinese studies of the disease, and the compelling but fragmented stories leaking out on social media. But whatever the truth is, the outlook does not look good.
My sense is that health officials are preparing for a global pandemic, and their efforts are directed at stalling spread long enough to develop effective treatment, and to develop necessary medical planning and infrastructure if it does explode in other countries.
I strongly encourage those who haven’t been giving this much attention to start researching. Media is under reporting on this, and that alone raises questions….
From what I have read, key indicator nations are Singapore, which heavily redeveloped its health care system as a result of the SARs virus, and Japan. Based on current modeling, impact on the US should be clearer by mid-March/early April.
The declared incubation period of fourteen days does not hold up against some reports.
Longer periods have been reported.
Something just ain’t right.
I’ve seen reports of around as long as 20 days.
I’ve seen reports of r-values from 2 to 6.
I’ve seen reports of secondary infections and heart attacks.
I’ve seen reports of male infertility.
From an reporting standpoint, it’s impossible to know what is accurate right now. Anything from China itself is essentially useless. The WHO is compromised by China. It’s unclear where the emerging studies have pulled their data from, who has performed the studies, and most importantly whether the media organizations reporting on them are doing so with the technical knowledge necessary to present the information in an accurate and contextualized manner.
Something is definitively not right, but between Chinese propaganda, the telephone effect, and the low quality of journalism it is extremely hard to know both the quality and quantity of what “not right” is.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/doctors-and-patients-describe-the-characteristics-of-the-coronavirus_3233596.html Scary information…
Remember Colloidal Silver…. you only need 5 ppm or 10 ppm solution…. take for 3 days, layoff for 3 days, repeat… Teaspoon per day for protection, Tablespoon, 2 or 3 times per day, if you get the nasty bug…it works. Must be made with minimum of 99.9% pure silver…no coins!… Maple Leafs are 99.99% pure….wire form is better, sometimes called dental silver.
The “single supplier” issue is very important…one ship load has already been “recalled” to China – instead of sailing for the USA as paid for… This bug can “reinfect” and it attacks the heart then…due to damage done by some of the drugs being tried. There seems to be a point that is not being addressed; the bug really seems to focus on “young males in good health”… The very young and very old seem to get a pass, or at least a lighter version….There seems to be an immune system “over-speed” response that takes down the strongest. Their own bodies end up being their worst enemy. This response should be kept in mind when self medicating, ie: loads of anti-inflammatories may not be the smart move… YMMV.
The inability of the China leaders to tell the truth and open up to CDC and WHO trained doc’s is a very big issue too.
I was a trainer in NBC (nuclear, biological & chemical) from my time in the service. If the Chinese were trying to develop a bio weapon to either sicken or kill in the event of a war this has several things that would be desirable for that purpose….
1. Contagious and can survive on surfaces
2. Long incubation period of 14 days (possibly more) would allow it to spread in large numbers before being detected.
3. This also can show symptoms similar to flu (making it hard to diagnose) but attacks the respiratory system. Many chem & bio weapons that countries develop are designed to attack the lungs and or the ability of blood cells the carry oxygen in the body. If these were used in conjunction with each other they could be devastating.
This was no boating accident!!!!!
I completely disagree with your assumption.
The Chinese have known about this virus since early January or late December or so, but outside of China we’ve seen roughly 800 cases or so and three or four deaths. Nothing of interested reported in New York City or Southern California, both major travel hubs with a good number of Chinese and Asian residents. No outbreaks at any colleges who have foreign exchange students. For something supposedly this dangerous there is little going on outside of China.
I’m getting the feeling that a lot of this “quarantine” is basically martial law in order to suppress and kill off political opposition and undesirables in general. You can’t quarantine a city for more than a few days. They need to ship in all of their food and basic supplies constantly and they never have more than a few days supplies on hand at any given time.
In recent months China has had sharply rising food prices, unrest in Hong Kong and a rickety banking system. Is there a bad flu outbreak in China? Probably. It is flu season, and China has bad air pollution and sanitation practices that are likely exacerbating it. But this might be more of a political crisis than a health crisis.
Chinese Ophthalmologist Dr Li Whatsits notified China of this virus Oct 2019.
Dr Li was arrested and made to sign confession of spreading malicious rumors.
Dr Li recently died, from coronavirus.
President-For-Life Communist Chinese Dictator Xi knew Oct 2019.
And did nothing.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8009669/Did-coronavirus-originate-Chinese-government-laboratory.html
This cannot be good.
“Health officials said Saturday that they’ve found a coronavirus case among the hundreds of passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in Cambodia, The New York Times reported.”
[…]
“Now, more than 1,000 passengers from the ship have proceeded to destinations around the world, and health officials are struggling to determine how to handle the situation.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-case-found-on-westerdam-cruise-after-hundreds-disembark-2020-2
Johns Hopkins University has a fantastic online world map showing the numbers of infected people and the number of deaths by country. It is updated at least every few hours. See it here:
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Have you noticed on the map there are no reported cases in South America and, until a few days ago, none in Africa, Something isn’r right. There is extensive air travel between China and Africa these days.
I am not a tin foil hat conspiracy theorist, but it does seem rather coincidental that this “coronavirus” happens as the U.S. is attempting to decouple from China and is utilizing tariffs and other measures to do so.
Real-time updated map of the virus – https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
FTA: Health officials believe there is still opportunity to prevent widespread transmission of the coronavirus in the United States, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, even as he warned that more human-to-human transmission here is likely.
“We’re still going to see new cases. We’re probably going to see human-to-human transmission within the United States,” Dr. Robert Redfield said in an interview with STAT.
He added that “at some point in time it is highly probable that we’ll have to transition to mitigation” as a public health strategy, using “social distancing measures” — for example, closure of certain public facilities — and other techniques to try to limit the number of people who become infected.
https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/12/cdc-director-more-person-to-person-coronavirus-infections-in-u-s-likely-but-containment-still-possible/?utm_content=buffer80e53&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=twitter_organic
I expect it will be all over in 3 months…Reminds me of the SARS scare.
This is very disturbing…
Top 15 #Coronavirus Pics You Won’t See in Legacy Media
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2020/02/top-15-coronavirus-photos-you-wont-see.html
