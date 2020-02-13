Hope Hicks Returns to White House as Senior Advisor…

Posted on February 13, 2020 by

Good News.  Hope Hicks is returning to the White House as counselor to the president and senior adviser.  Ms. Hicks was one of the original members of the Trump campaign in 2015 and carried the role of communications director during the first year of the administration through March 2018.

(Via Politico) […] White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed, calling Hicks “one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across.” Hicks departed the White House in March 2018 after working as communications director for Trump. She then moved to Los Angeles to work in a senior communications role at Fox Corporation.

[…] Hicks’ return to the White House gives Trump an ally who’s adept at translating his wishes to the broader staff.

Hicks was always well-liked among the communications and press staff, getting along well with the competing factions from the 2016 campaign and the Republican National Committee. (more)

Additionally, it is being reported that Johnny McEntee is being promoted to run the White House personnel office responsible for filling hundreds of top political jobs throughout various federal agencies.  Mr. McEntee will replace Sean Doocey, who is moving move over to the State Department.

The personnel office has been a key point of contention for the administration as several political appointments later became weak points with people not in alignment with the policies and objectives of President Trump.  Hopefully McEntee can assist in finding and vetting the right person, with the right skillset, for the right job.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to Hope Hicks Returns to White House as Senior Advisor…

  1. DoubleTrouble says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    As Red Blooded American Male… She gets my vote.

    Glad I’m not a woke Democrat. I’d never be allowed to say that.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Whaaaaaaa!!!! How great!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Good move. The Boss could use some help.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. calbear84 says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Great news. Hope’s loyalty to the Trump family is beyond question, and she will work well with Jared and Ivanka.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. dottygal says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Seems like we are getting a little bit of good every day! Keep it coming!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Trumpstumper says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Lovely!

    God Bless you, Hope!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. RJ says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Beauty and brains moving up the ladder. I would go for brains first then beauty if I were the President, which I think he does. Lucky guy!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. AnotherView says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    So happy to see Hope back. Wish Trump would get Lewandoski back also.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. ALEX says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Excellent. Gearing up nicely for the campaign too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. DoubleTrouble says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Now Pardon Flynn and put him over the FBI.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  11. NICCO says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Also David Bossie,Sebastion Gorka,Michael Flynn

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Reserved55 says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    I second.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    very Good news, president need really trusty people for he’s side,
    I hope that president get all rid of old Obama deep state coup’s

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Lulu says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Great news. Has anyone seen Mulvaney recently?

    Like

    Reply
    • JC says:
      February 13, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      I haven’t, Lulu. His incredible brain and intense work ethic are gifts to our President, therefore to us as well. I’m beyond grateful for his service.

      As for Ms. Hicks – ditto. She’s the PDJT-whisperer and helps bring out the best in him, imo. He’s brilliant on his own, but sky’s the limit with her trusted talents on board. Welcome back! Everyone of us could benefit from a Hope Hicks at our side.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Brenda says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Hope or Melania? Who has more Style?Beauty?/Class? Definitely the most attractive admin in history.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Robert Smith says:
    February 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    It’s a great sign to see Hope back.

    She already faced the resistance attempt to destroy her life. I give her credit for jumping back. I have to imagine there’s nothing like being at the Whitehouse with the kind of access she has.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. PinotNoir says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    30 year old is a Senior Advisor?

    Like

    Reply
  18. dallasdan says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Congratulations to Ms. Hicks! It’s a joy to see good things happen to good people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Kaco says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    I am really glad to see he is bringing his people back, removing and moving people around. It’s a tough job but hopefully we won’t have so many back stabbers and saboteurs. John Kelly is another one. So much for his “generals”. Well, except Flynn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      February 13, 2020 at 6:23 pm

      I just read through this. What are these “financial crimes” that he was escorted out with? Then rehired for POTUS campaign work, now rehired into WH.

      Makes me wonder if his “financial crimes” were trickery from anti-Trump people that they have discovered were bogus.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    I’ll take Hope Hicks over Hope and Change anyday. Yowza.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. JohnCasper says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Maybe Hope Hicks can be the new AG as the current one isn’t doing the job. He even, in effect, said so himself. Even saying it was impossible.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Kaco says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    McEntee’s viral video from years ago.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Magabear says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Hope is a beautiful thing (in many ways). 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. J Gottfred says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Have Hope Hicks interview Gina Haspel and Marie Yovanovitch. –the deep state and left just cannot compete….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Patience says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    President Trump has ,
    lots of love
    and now, Hope (is back).
    >WINNING !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Dutchman says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    PDJT oughta hire someone named ‘change’, lol.

    Seriously, Obummer PROMISED “Hope and Change”, but PDJT,..DELIVERED!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • De Oppresso Liber says:
      February 13, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      Wow…..do you suppose that means KellyAnne is the infamous “Anonymous?” I sure Hope not…..that would be some serious change though.

      Ok, ok — that sucked, but it also looks like Fred might be back on the menu after all, my friend. Only time will tell….

      Like

      Reply
  28. California Joe says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Hated to see her leave and glad she is back to help protect President Trump from the traitors within his own White House! Jim Kelly should be ashamed of himself. What a jerk!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. ARW says:
    February 13, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Her left hand is pale compared to her arm. That can only mean one thing. GOLF!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Hopper Creek says:
    February 13, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    , Yes, now bring in Lowendowski and General Flynn …. a trifecta…

    Like

    Reply
  31. TreeClimber says:
    February 13, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Now this is a win I can take.

    Like

    Reply
  32. DoubleTrouble says:
    February 13, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Every notice Liberals are all all ugly and have no sense of humor? Just the opposite of Conservatives.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Tazok says:
    February 13, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    That image is from Hope Hicks’ last day at the White House.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s