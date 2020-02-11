President Trump Signs Bill Supporting Veterans For STEM Jobs, With Oval Office Presser…

Earlier today President Trump signed a bill supporting the retraining and re-skilling of military service members for important Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) jobs. S. 153, the “Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act,” which promotes veteran participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, computer science, and scientific research.
At the conclusion of the remarks celebrating the bill, President Trump took questions from the media (press remarks @21:10) [Video Below – Transcript Will Follow]
During the press portion President Trump took questions on a variety of topics to include the DOJ, the outrageous Roger Stone sentence, Michael Bloomberg, the upcoming trip to India and interestingly President Trump says he is aware who “anonymous” is, but doesn’t want to say… “you’d be surprised, you’d be surprised”. Much more:
Very interesting…maybe Joe DiGenova is right and Anonymous is going to be revealed AND removed very soon!!
Nunes reporting on Dobbs that PDJT just pulled Liu nomination.
He screwed them again! Trump’s got this you worriers.
You’ve done some worrying here too Eric!
These traitors like Liu have to eventually pay the piper. PDJT has patience and waits for the right opportunity.
tick tock 😉
Was VFW Commander “Doc” Schmitz not there because he is still demanding a apology over TBI?
what the heck’s going on about Liu,But now I’m glad to heard that
president pulled nomination,
Love our President. Excellent!!
Love the initiative with the Vets / STEM training.
And he handled the presstitutes like a boss.
Mini-Mike, Mittens and Schiffhead got smacked and deserve it.
They should also give them plane tickets to India so they can actually be hired by coming back for lower pay on an H1B visa.
THERE IS NO ACTUAL SHORTAGE OF STEM-TRAINED US CITIZENS IN THE US!!!!!!!!!!!!
********* emphasis is mine.
MARCH 19, 2014
The Myth of the Science and Engineering Shortage
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2014/03/the-myth-of-the-science-and-engineering-shortage/284359/
A compelling body of research is now available, from many leading academic researchers and from respected research organizations such as the National Bureau of Economic Research, the RAND Corporation, and the Urban Institute. No one has been able to find any evidence indicating current widespread labor market shortages or hiring difficulties in science and engineering occupations that require bachelors degrees or higher, although some are forecasting high growth in occupations that require post-high school training but not a bachelors degree. *********All have concluded that U.S. higher education produces far more science and engineering graduates annually than there are S&E job openings—the only disagreement is whether it is 100 percent or 200 percent more. *********Were there to be a genuine shortage at present, there would be evidence of employers raising wage offers to attract the scientists and engineers they want. But the evidence points in the other direction: Most studies report that real wages in many—but not all—science and engineering occupations have been flat or slow-growing, and unemployment as high or higher than in many comparably-skilled occupations.*********
Reporter—Do you know who Anonymous is?
President Trump—I don’t want to talk about it….but, you’d be surprised.
I am very thankful for this. My Marine cmobat vet SO got stuck with a tuition bill for about 1k over a year AFTER graduating with an engineering degree. Apparently they did some kind of audit on the University of Texas and found the GI BiIl didn’t actually cover his tuition. We are now scrambling to pay for it bc he has an opportunity to get his masters in engineering now. It would be great if this included any kind of forgiveness of student loans for combat vets or random extra bills like this.
I hope opens opportunities for vets. I think they actually face work place discrimination and suspect it even more so in left leaning tech jobs.
Meanwhile, UT Austin proudly celebrates the illegal aliens they give full ride scholarships too. America has gone nuts.
Globalist puppets are evil, and the Americans that support them are indeed, nuts.
If your Marine Combat vet was a twice deported criminal/criminal alien you’d have a FREE ride, off the backs of others, of course. That’s only “fair” in the minds of the evil.
Any thoughts on who wrote Anonymous??!! Trump knows it’s going to come out!!!
My guesses: John Bolton, Niki H. ?
Just seems to have a female feel to it. Also someone with historical perspective regarding presidency. Almost exaggerated expectations.
Criticized Trump for things based way too much on their opinion on how a president should conduct themselves.
Trump is Trump and he may not be overly polite to foreign leaders, but, I could care less
Bolton and Haley are already gone Theckman.
Haley didn’t work in the White House..she was UN Ambassador.
Where’s Anonymous?
working in the white house
I seem to have missed anything about “Anonymous.” Can someone fill me in?
This refers to the author of the anonymously penned op-Ed in the NYT last year that was allegedly from someone in the WH who claimed to be witness to all sorts of mismanagement by POTUS. To this day the author hadn’t been identified publicly despite lots of speculation.
I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration
I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
8,000 people no longer with the VA. That is impressive! Getting rid of those who were a hindrance, incompetent and giving bad service to our veterans. Thank you!
