BREAKING: President Trump Withdraws Nomination of Jessie Liu…

Complicated business folks, complicated business....
WASHINGTON – President Trump is withdrawing his nomination for former U.S. attorney for D.C. Jessie Liu to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes, a top position overseeing economic sanctions, according to two sources with direct knowledge.
[…] This was “the president’s call,” according to a former administration official familiar with the situation. The decision, which was made today, has administration officials questioning the circumstances that led to Trump changing his mind — with the developments in the Roger Stone case today being the only one they are aware of. (read more)
Great job folks. Apparently the Senate will not have to ask Ms. Liu any pesky questions…. Imagine that.
We need another article tonight telling us who might get fired tomorrow.
This is like sitting on top of a rocket about to take off…. I like the smell coming out of the exhaust…lots of charred scum about to get burned
Beginning to feel a little like the final scenes of the Godfather, no?
This feels like after 3 years of waiting for something to happen…all of a sudden maybe something is happening!?? I’m going to be cautiously optimistic for your country, your President, his family and all directly affected by all the corrupt elements and criminals used against them, that Durham is almost done and what they have found so far was enough to seek.resignations until they are publicly exposed as corrupt elements and criminals involved in the coup!
acquittal was the pivot point…all of this would have happened much sooner if not for the mueller rope a dope and the shampeachment.
OMG, just reading the news here. I’m shocked and happy. Good job, Sundance. You pegged this one.
I noticed Sundance has pinned the DC Cover Up story to his twitter page and also made this comment there…..
“Just a little note on this. A nomination would not be withdrawn unless someone in the pipeline asked the nominee if the issues at hand were indeed accurate.”
Enough said.
So does this mean Barr or PT or Munchin (her scheduled new boss) asked her the “Sundance questions?”
If so, doesn’t that mean there is more to come and a few Senators may still be on thin ice?
Just because Jessie is gone, we still have the DC Cover Up but now does Barr clearly know??
I can’t wait for Sundance’s next thread on this.
New thread up on Dobbs’ story on Liu coverup of Wolfe’s leaks.
Indictments are next so save your pennies for popcorn. In the meantime
So after 3 years of constant coup plotting and mind boggling corruption at the highest levels of government with not a single indictment you are satisfied with actions THAT SHOULD HAVE OCCURED 3 YEARS AGO! With all due respect to a fellow Treeper you are way to easy to please.
Better late than never but I ain’t buying popcorn futures just yet.
Satisfied’s got nothing to do with it. Something beats the heck out of nothing, and whets the appetite.
It couldn’t have happened 3 years ago. The MSM had to be outed as being complicit with the deep state/DNC first. PDJT would have been impeached for sure, if he did what he has done in the last few days at the beginning of his presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears that the sunlight shed at the CTH is being read by somebody that needs to read it and they are taking action. At least I hope that is what is happening. Thank You Sundance for exposing Warner. Please keep the exposure fresh in our minds because there are Republicans and Democrats on his committee that need to be prosecuted for treason.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Brian Cates // Digital Soldier for Flynn ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
@drawandstrike
Wait wait, what?
WHAT???!!!
Trump got Liu to step down as US Attorney for DC by nominating her to a top Treasury Dept. Job, then appointed Timothy O’Shea to be the new US Attorney for DC…and then he WITHDREW LIU’S NOMINATION the same day all these prosecutor’s are QUITTING?!
The crooked mewler prosecutors proposing 7-9 years to Stone, compared to 2 months for Wolfe’s top-secret, willful disclosure to a (alleged) sex-for-secrets mistress, of material he was charged to keep secret as his official duty, was what did in jessie-jussie liu. Jessie-jussie’s responsibility for the mewler prosecutors extreme bias, unequal “justice” and overt hatred, together with her responsibility for sweeping Wolfe’s lying and top-secret-FISA trade, self-destructed her.
Jessie-jussie law: If you are a dem like jussie, you skate. If you are a republican like Stone, prosecuted in an obama-judge court, you get 7-9 years and 17 armed FBI agents storming your house at night to intimidate you, with CNN there to broadcast you and your deaf wife in pajamas. Disgusting. Good riddance.
Assuming it is true that the 4 biased prosecutors lied to or misled their bosses about their proposed sentencing recommendation to the court, they need to be prosecuted under 18 USC 1001, the same statute they used to prosecute Roger Stone for alleged lying. And, their 7-9 year sentencing recommendation should be appropriate.
And done on NH primary day, so it gets lost in the noise of Biden’s demise, Yang and Steyer dropping out, and the dog fight between the remaining dems.
It was so nicely done, it has to be on purpose.
4D chess.
From the linked article:
“Liu was expected to stay in her position through her confirmation — with a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee scheduled for this Thursday — but was unexpectedly informed last month that Attorney General Bill Barr was replacing her with his close adviser Timothy Shea.”
Good teamwork, good timing. Got to love it when a plan comes together.
Aaaannnndd she’s gone.
I was hoping P Trump would go on the offensive in every possible way like many others here. The atrocious sentencing proposal for Stone might be the spark that starts a prairie fire of push back.
But I also hope the President covers his back. Not from the obvious caterwauling on the left. Ignore the paid hacks. But for taking any action that might be beyond his legal executive powers. He should consult closely with A/G Barr and other knowledgeable and trusted advisers and listen to their advice. Assuming Mr. Barr is deserving of trust.
Trump has more justification than anyone else in DC to bitterly apply scorched earth policies against his numerous traitorous enemies and vicious political opponents given the last 3 years. But he has to remain in control and within his legal bounds so he doesn’t set himself up for trouble later. So far I see no sign of him stepping over the line. Anger can be a great and useful motivator when it is under control.
Ok let’s not forget…..THE POSITION AT THE TREASURY IS STILL OPEN… if the Senator warren is now owned PDT can appoint a non deep state to the treasury position and get the SS moving…
Oh the possibilities…
Great move. She was expected to stay in her position until confirmed but may have been led to believe it was so in-the-bag that she resigned from that position and Barr filled it. Now, her nomination is withdrawn and she is out on the street and there is less reason for her to be able to file lawsuits since it is just an unfortunate set of circumstances. HA HA HA. I hope this is what they planned, anyway.
So..like, oops, sorry already announced your replacement, so c ya.
Pawns are starting to fall and we are getting some of our pieces back maybe. The other side is probably giving up pawns in effort to be given consideration. This is really the first time this kind of thing is happening in any of our lifetimes.
This is a needed rebuke to both hillary, and her (biased) judge. PDJT has also given notice to the crooked FISC judges, who continue to protect the lying DOJ/FBI spies by refusing to withdraw their phony FISA Warrants and refusing to discipline the DOJ/FVI who sullied the integrity of the Star Chamber court proceedings.
All the crooked, political, swamp-protecting, obama-hillary judges need to be replaced with honest judges who respect the constitution and apply the laws equally.
The gloves are off against crooked judges who disregard the Constitution, and civil rights of political opponents.
So is Jessie K L without a job now? Or still somewhere else causing damage?
Seems as though she’s out of a job, as someone has already been appointed to her old one. 😂😂😂
You know DJT likes to move fast. Really looking forward to the next couple of weeks and months! Also, laying it on them on primary night!
Do we keep chasing the Trump Roadrunner or do we Keep trying to kill Bernie. Decisions, decisions. Masterful stroke by VSGPDJT – Meep-Meep!!!
This makes me think of the Hillary comment, “If Trump wins, we will all be swinging from noises.” It took a while but now that Trump shook off a weak ass impeachment as well as the SC and the whistleblower, its time to go on the offensive. Patience is a virtue.
This is also a massive sign to the crooked Congress critters and deep staters. Basically it’s Trump officially telling them, I see you, I’ve always seen you, and now you have to start wondering what else have I seen that you need to worry about.
A Lot of swampers are making knee jerk moves and are bound to make mistakes and leave themselves exposed for retribution. I expect some pigs to start squealing very soon.
I truly believe they really thought they had Trumps hands tied and also had him confused. Turns out they were swimming with a bigger shark all along. They just couldn’t see him clearly. Now it’s too late and they are lunch.
Bill, i think you are on target about the crooked congresscritters. Crooked dems and GOPe all want PDJT gone, but they lost their impeachment opportunity, probably thinking they could “re-impeach” if they needed to.
But their tide is going out. It will be “every congresscritter for him/her self” as the kickback evidence mounts. The Treasury has international prosecution and investigation authority which is independent of the DOJ/FBI. With the “fixer” jessie now gone from Treasury so she can’t protect congresscritters and other evildoers, with Barr handing off foreign aid kickback investigation outside DC, crying chuck schumer’s bullying attempt with media attacks on Barr to try to impeach him, will not get very far before more shoes drop. Hopefully Including lead shoes for some dem senators.
Beau, bingo. Ms Jess was about to be in charge of international investigation. I imagine this would have put Ukraine and Burisma in her purview. Although I could be wrong. I’m not a govt lawyer. But I think that’s probably right. It was the ultimate cover for the critters. Now, all of them, including Ms Lindsay and the ghost of John “two face” McCain will be in the queue for the bombing raids. Oh well. I don’t care what letter these people have after their name. My only concern is whether they believe in and follow United States constitution.
Go get’em VSG.
Here is my sewag (semi educated wild assed guess) Guilani brought the heat to Biden Ukraine money funny business. VSGPDJT wanted Liu out of DOJ. Lawfare got nervous and wanted Liu to push for the treasury financial crimes position. She fell for the smoke and left DOJ to take the job. As soon as she left and Shea was in place, VSGPDJT pulls the nomination. Timing it on the night of the NH primary keeps it low key for now.
Now lawfare loses ms Liu in her slot of pushing phony prosecutions and she cannot impede the coming financial investigation of Biden.
I was close:
“I think what is means, is that instead of a messy firing that has to follow Federal Human Resource rules, she will get publicly exposed in the hearings that ultimately result in the rejection of her nomination.
It’s not every day that you can win/win and kill two birds with a single “promotion”.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/11/ig-modifies-fisa-report-adds-declassification-aspect-per-doj-barr/comment-page-1/#comment-7651709
One of the many prices to be paid in return for the loss of John Ratcliffe..(among other things…)
Payback is hell.
Brilliantly played, Mr. President. Dragon Lady down, Sir. Well done.
Now I want the “99% good agents of the FBI” that tried to send Papadapolous to jail for a gazillion years by planting $10,000 on him, thinking he would break the law by bringing it back to the USA to get f’d. I really, really dislike these low lifes.
I really want the names of those 99%ers released. The fact they said “this is what happens when you work for Trump” makes me think it’s more like 15% of the rank and file are good agents.
To have some middle management or lower agent make a comment like that, let’s you know the tone at the top reaches deep within the 99%.
It’s funny because my friends in Secret Service are die hard Trumpsters. My friends in the fbi are more liberal leaning and panty wasted. They are more acquaintances from childhood. And hand I’m dead serious, on of my buddies in the fbi cried the morning after Curt Cobain killed himself. I got to the bus stop and he was crying and i said “Scott, what’s wrong?!” He looks at me and say “Curt Cobain is dead”. I asked who that was. He told me. And I shook my head and said “you don’t even know the guy why the F are you crying?! Get a grip!”
Yea, the fbi definitely has some mentally ill leftist in the ranks for sure. And this guy is in the DC office.
The crying FBI agent wants the prestige but probably feels like he sold out. So I think he wouldn’t have a problem continuing to compromise himself. You don’t get to DC without being a true soldier for the organization.
We are from the swamp. My neighborhood growing up had every level of govt residing in it. As well as most of the Redskins. All the guys that went the law enforcement route were legacy through their fathers. Scott was legacy. That’s how he got in the DC office. But he’s the ultimate yes man. He would do whatever his superior told him without resistance. I witnessed it from first grade through high school.
My buddies in the secret service are also DC office. And also majority legacy. But they are die hard conservatives. Most are former collegiate athletes. Some made it to the nfl and mlb on practice squads.
Interestingly they all told me during the 2008 campaign McCain was an absolute POS. That devastated me because I knew they wouldn’t lie about that and we loved him as our candidate. Conversely, they loved Obama as a person. But they said after Obama won he took on the persona of a Dictator who held disdain for all of them as if they were peasants not worthy of his acknowledgement and time. I asked some of them just before the 2012 election if they would take a bullet for him. I’ll let you use your imagination for their responses.
I can tell you for certain that the guys I know around Trump presently are die hard supporters that would die for Him. They would go above management if needed, if they disagreed with a superiors order they didn’t feel comfortable with. They have told me Trump is like just one of the guys. Their favorite politician on any level of politicians they’ve ever protected. Treats them as equals.
I got a text from one of our childhood friend’s the other day. It was a picture of the NYT online home page. There was a picture of Trump. And right there with him Is our buddy. It was a running joke amongst us that Trump was actually protecting him because he’s such a ladies man and we have always joked how he was the perfect male that God created.
Either way, Trump has good body guards. This i promise you. legacy positions are supposedly not allowed by the LE agencies in govt. Thats BS. Majority of my buddies that are legacy stayed at the home office.
Today has been like carpet bombing.
(((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM))) (((BOOM)))
Jessie Liu is not my friend, and more importantly, she’s not America’s friend…
Well, I guess VSG PDJT just educated all of us that were questioning why he appointed Jessie Liu to the treasury dept.
He was playing 4D chess and screwing with her mind.
I love this president!
One lesson I learned is you really need to think outside of the box to figure out what he has planned.
Some Treepers ask if Ms. Jessie will be out of job now. Well, if it were up to me she’d be joining the Vindman twins cleaning the parking lots and grounds at the War College. Of course, they could always resign and lose their pensions if they thought the work was too much or demeaning.
She’ll likely go to work at a top law firm.
If the media coupstersdecide to highlight President Trump luring her out of her seat to Treasury and then withdrawing the nomination, they will be shining a spotlight on her tolerance of DOJ malicious prosecution of Mike Flynn, Roger Stone; while allowing the Congression spies/Awan brothers to skip back to Pakiland with no prosecution.
He totally psyched her out of her seat!
Maybe she can go work for Lawfare now:]
Senator Warner an hire her to defend himself when his ukraine and other shenanigans hit the fan. She can argue that Warner should only be sentenced to 2 months in jail.
Things are happening at warp speed. All because VSGPT released the transcript.
Now President Trump must do as Obamination did……appoint temporary Czars to many positions….to get around Senate confirmation hearings.
The Commie Republicans tied the hands of the President. The President can go around the Traitors.
I was against barry satero doing that…and I would against the same for this president or any other.
citizens elect our representatives. no cutouts. no kind BS.
on the other hand, if President Trump desires to hire some private investigators, like Rudy I’ve got no qualms whatsoever with that.
PDJT should press to get at least one GOP senator to not lie that the senate is always in Constitutional session. It only takes one.
Then make a boatload of appointments of decent people who will work hard and honestly to help him, rather than “resist” and stab him in the back.
Not a fan of the Czar.
Will Mark crooked ass Warner be exposed? Please let it happen!!!! Since Sundance first posted those text messages early on, I was always amazed that nothing ever happened with that wealth of info on Burr and Warner’s part in setting up President Trump.
When we first saw those texts, everybody was under the impression Waldman turned them over..now we know different. So will Warner and Burr be exposed publicly (other than here at the treehouse)?
Democrats have levied the most outrageous charges against Trump without any basis, evidence, or shame in their partisanship. They would impeach him, jail him and his family, and strip him of all his worldly possessions. They have incited and encouraged violence.
So nobody is immune from scrutiny no matter where it leads.
