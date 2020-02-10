Bloomberg Jumps to Third Place (Really Second) Nationally as New Hampshire Prepares to Vote…

Instead of running the ’15/’16 splitter plan that worked in 2012 for Mitt Romney; if the GOP Club had planned with Jeb in the 2016 cycle to hang back until Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio could launch attacks against Donald Trump – then enter the race in March for the Florida splash… that would be somewhat analogous to what we are seeing within the revised plan currently underway within the 2020 DNC Club.

Right now, in the entry primaries, the DNC priority is ‘Never Bernie’; and toward that end Pete Buttigieg is the tool. However, in the background the DNC Club is positioning Bloomberg to save the day, and that is becoming visible in new national polling.

(Quinnipiac Poll Link)

Forget Biden. Joe Biden’s current “national polling position” is merely a reflection of months of media narrative building on behalf of the former VP. As voters tune-in Biden is not in the picture. Sleepy Joe is dissolving daily & that shows up in these early primaries. So on a national scale just remove Biden and reassess. Now we see Bloomberg coming in.

That’s the plan visible within the narrative construction. Warren is inauthentic; the media and Club organizers gave her a shot and it didn’t work. Right now Warren’s value is in keeping Sanders from gaining more far-left momentum as many, likely most, Warren progressives’ will go to Sanders. Remember, national delegates are proportional.

Joe Biden will keep dropping and Buttigieg will benefit; however, the Club knows Buttigieg cannot survive the bright spotlight…. but Bloomberg can scoop up Buttigieg’s delegates at a convention, at least that’s the Club’s visible outlook.

With proportional delegates the key for the Club to defeat Bernie is to keep his early delegate count as low as possible and stem any left-wing momentum. It also helps that Bernies’ 2020 support level, based on early state polling, is significantly lower than it was in 2016…. This helps the Club sell their unelectable Bernie narrative.

Watch tomorrows results in New Hampshire. Pete Buttigieg will likely do much better than expected; there is even a strong possibility he could win. Buttigieg has been getting a massive lift from favorable corporate media coverage and Wall Street is assisting.

Regardless of a win or close second place. The national media message coming out of New Hampshire will be heavily weighted toward favoring Pete Buttigieg.

The end goal is Bloomberg.

Bernie Sanders knows the Club objective is ‘not Bernie’; however, Bernie is not confronting the end goal of Bloomberg; that implies Bernie is preserving his sell-out option for maximum financial benefit.

We keep watching…