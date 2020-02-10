Bloomberg Jumps to Third Place (Really Second) Nationally as New Hampshire Prepares to Vote…

Instead of running the ’15/’16 splitter plan that worked in 2012 for Mitt Romney; if the GOP Club had planned with Jeb in the 2016 cycle to hang back until Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio could launch attacks against Donald Trump – then enter the race in March for the Florida splash… that would be somewhat analogous to what we are seeing within the revised plan currently underway within the 2020 DNC Club.
Right now, in the entry primaries, the DNC priority is ‘Never Bernie’; and toward that end Pete Buttigieg is the tool. However, in the background the DNC Club is positioning Bloomberg to save the day, and that is becoming visible in new national polling.
Forget Biden. Joe Biden’s current “national polling position” is merely a reflection of months of media narrative building on behalf of the former VP. As voters tune-in Biden is not in the picture. Sleepy Joe is dissolving daily & that shows up in these early primaries. So on a national scale just remove Biden and reassess. Now we see Bloomberg coming in.
That’s the plan visible within the narrative construction. Warren is inauthentic; the media and Club organizers gave her a shot and it didn’t work. Right now Warren’s value is in keeping Sanders from gaining more far-left momentum as many, likely most, Warren progressives’ will go to Sanders. Remember, national delegates are proportional.
Joe Biden will keep dropping and Buttigieg will benefit; however, the Club knows Buttigieg cannot survive the bright spotlight…. but Bloomberg can scoop up Buttigieg’s delegates at a convention, at least that’s the Club’s visible outlook.
With proportional delegates the key for the Club to defeat Bernie is to keep his early delegate count as low as possible and stem any left-wing momentum. It also helps that Bernies’ 2020 support level, based on early state polling, is significantly lower than it was in 2016…. This helps the Club sell their unelectable Bernie narrative.
Watch tomorrows results in New Hampshire. Pete Buttigieg will likely do much better than expected; there is even a strong possibility he could win. Buttigieg has been getting a massive lift from favorable corporate media coverage and Wall Street is assisting.
Regardless of a win or close second place. The national media message coming out of New Hampshire will be heavily weighted toward favoring Pete Buttigieg.
The end goal is Bloomberg.
Bernie Sanders knows the Club objective is ‘not Bernie’; however, Bernie is not confronting the end goal of Bloomberg; that implies Bernie is preserving his sell-out option for maximum financial benefit.
We keep watching…
Mini Mike Madoff has a GLASS JAW!
Already leaked audio from 2015 on Gateway Pundit means incoming this week!
Super Bowl raised Mini Mike’s profile and Bernie Bots are working to VET THE CANDIDATE!!
Remember the real scandal is Mini Mike and Bernie Madoff…like two peas in a pod!!!
Mini mi’s anti 2A profile. I think this goes One step further, Mini mi is being used for his money, and Cankles is going to stagger into a brokered convention saving the day from a candidate fielded of deplorables.
If Butt-Edge-Edge flames out in 2020 he will be old news for 2024.
I saw tingle up my leg Mathews calling out the horrors of socialism. He thinks he’s damaging Bernie, but what he’s doing is labeling the whole loon party with that brush. Fantastic!
Pete Buttigieg Belches Loudly into a Microphone at New Hampshire Town Hall
https://thegreggjarrett.com/pete-buttigieg-belches-loudly-into-a-microphone-at-new-hampshire-town-hall/
Looks like something he swallowed wasn’t sitting right.
Time to steam clean that microphone ….
Sammy:
The other gaseous DNC “emitter” Swallwell is out of the race. Is this a sign?
At least Mayor Pete chose the better end to emit. It had less of an impact on the World’s Climate than Swallwell’s digestive auditory emission. (sarc/)
Pete is a ‘tool’ in more ways than one, I guess…
I think we may be giving too much credit to the “Big Club” in the DNC for having any clue as to what they’re doing. They really only have one playbook anymore and that is trashing anyone who gets in the way to their path to power. They’re really out of tune with reality, I mean, just look at their candidates! 😄
Who is the Bloomberg constituency among the demonrat electorate? The Hamptons in New York? Martha’s Vineyard? Not alot of votes there. No, they have a clusterflub of their own making now and it’s beatiful to watch! 😁
The democrats are trying to recreate 2018 in which they got a lot of suburban women votes via moderate democrat candidates in swing districts.They think Bloomberg can be that type of political on a national level, one who wins over suburban moderates and such.
The problem is a local midterm election is a lot easier to pull that off than a national one. It won’t work.
Agree. See my post above on the post-Mini mi era.
After mimi-mike bought a third term in our NYC Mayoral cycle, who the heck would bother voting for him?
mini-mike is a fraud.
Spit.
Biden is polling much better in NV, and SC.
SC has way more delegates up for grabs than Iowa and NH.
Biden can get the narrative rolling that he is bigger in states that count. Biden is not out yet.
Not yet, but there is the bandwagon effect, and the reverse bandwagon effect.
Nothing breeds success quite like success.
Once they’re out of New Hampshire, it will quickly turn into a Bernie vs. anti-Bernie race.
The NeverBernies will have to settle on one candidate to try to stop him. They won’t have the luxery of supporting someone who isn’t the designated anti-Bernie candidate, which is 99.99% likely to be Mayor Pete. Everyone else will quickly fall by the wayside.
How Bloomberg factors in will be interesting, though. Bloomberg’s presence (and money) may guarantee that no candidate goes into Milwaukee with over 50%, which means it will be decided by the Super Delegates. If it’s roughly split, say Sanders 40%, Buttigieg and Bloomberg 30% each, there would be an impossibly steep hill for either candidate to take enough delegates from the other to reach 50%. Adding to this I think the Super Delegates may be just as divided, with a strong contingent of Squad-types who will go hard for Bernie, Hopey-Changers who want to Make History!™ again, but gayer, and finally those who were straight up bought off by Bloomberg.
I do not buy it that some Dark Horse can swoop in on her broom and cackle away with the nomination. The factions are going to be too entrenched, and no one is going to want to trade the possibility of losing for the certainty of losing.
Good grief what a cluster fark. My first serious experience with a presidential election was Nixon burying McGovern in 1972. Absolutely don’t get over-confident, but this is shaping up to be worse than that. KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE PRIZE…..TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!!!
Please forgive if someone already posted a reference to this upthread. I didn’t have time to read through all the posts tonight.
A new Bloomberg TV ad is running that I saw for the first time this evening. It prominently features Bloomberg with Obama, and repeats variously that the two of them worked together “putting people back to work”, advocating for gun control, etc during the O’s Admin. Lots of happy visuals of Bloomberg rubbing shoulders with Obama. I saw this ad once tonight, and the Springsteen “Small Town” propaganda piece several times through the evening.
This promo with the Obama happy time centerpiece is a real “in your face” gut punch to Joe. I cannot imagine that Mini Mike decided on his own, without the Obama seal of approval, to unveil this particular appeal to the troops. The ad must have been approved, at the very least by 44, and maybe by The Club as well.
If my amateur homing skills are near the target, the Bloomberg contingent, PLUS 44, just launched the offensive intended to take Joe out of the equation now, immediately in tandem with the New Hampshire 1st in the Nation Dem. Primary tomorrow.
No wonder 44 did not endorse Joe for 46. Boom! SD put the pieces together ahead of everyone else again. In addition to wiping out Joe, is Obama the designated weapon, in the Mini Mike and DNC arsenal, to take out Bernie too?
Isn’t it pretty hard to argue that the two of them “Put people back to work” when the numbers achieved by Trump are so much better? It’s like, “Well, what the HELL were the two of ya doin’ that this couldn’t have been done years and years ago?”
1. Trump’s ‘jobs’ are not real jobs, they’re just McJobs. Jobs numbers, unemployment, etc. are faked stats.
2. The economic recovery is really Obama’s, Trump is just claiming they’re his doing.
They will run both narratives simultaneously.
In what state do you live?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/wow-mini-mike-bloomberg-2015-audio-exposes-racist-screed-against-black-men-minorities-at-aspen-institute-audio/ This won’t go over well.
So, the ad suggests that the Dems have decided the only one who can beat Trump is Obama but since Obama can’t run, they have to have his proxy and Mini Mike is it.
Obama is going to have to “scrub Mike clean” of the racist remarks.
Byron never mentioned Bloomberg (MB) at all. I know mini MB can only wait to begin competing in 46 of the remaining state primaries (I think) but the billion or so bucks he’s going to pump into the race for himself is unprecedented. When dopey Steyer quits pretending he’s a legit contender, he might also throw another $ billion behind MB,
If we assume the majority of super delegates will “vote” for MB; the DNC will continue to implement their election “Insurance Poiicy” dirty tricks and the corrupt and easily bought MSM will soon be heavily promoting MB in earnest, sundance’s speculations make sense.
P Trump has his own effective ways of disseminating the best of his Presidential candidacy but the money and effort that will be behind Bloomberg’s run will be unprecedented anywhere in the world and in the past. Nazi Propaganda Minister Goebbel’s would,be drooling at the power and funds the collective anti Trump forces will be armed with to sway the people.
The people can’t be bought directly as there are too many hands to drop a wad of cash in and no vote guarantee (frauduent votes are possible) but the people can often be fooled by grandiose promises of free stuff etc. I have reasonable faith however, that the Deplorables will not fold or be duped and even more pro Trumpers will show up for the very important 4 year vote. That had better be true.
POTUS is a businessman first and foremost. He knows how to get the most bang for his buck. He spent half of what HRC did in 2016. He got the MSM to chip in the rest of the needed coverage gratis. Bloomberg for all his wealth never experienced the ups and downs Trump did running a business. And has the personality of a weathered stump and the ideology of a micromanaging tyrant. He’s a political consultant’s dream client, unlimited funds and no clue now to use them properly. If money were the main measure of political success we would have had Steve Forbes as a 2X President.
I’m thinking Pete looks more like the love child of Alfred E. Neuman and PeeWee Herman. Two men can love each other and have a baby according to Leftist theology, right?
If Bloomberg is the nominee and Bernie is kicked to the curb, then he will lose big time. None of the Bernie supporters will vote for Mini Mike. They will stay home in protest or vote for Pres Trump. They’re not playing that game a second time, “Vote blue, no matter who”. Things are good under POTUS so they’ll let the status quo lie. Maybe they’ll even realize over the next four years socialism would be terrible. POTUS won’t lose any supporters over to Mini Mike.
Has any one else noticed how much of Mini Mike chest is above the podium in his video adds I figure the box he’s standing on must really be tall or they took 2 feet off of the podium.. you never see the floor to get a true picture. It’s going to be a shocker for lots of people when he finally hits the debate stage.
