AG Bill Barr Addresses Rudy Giuliani Investigative Material on Ukraine…

While delivering a press conference about DOJ indictments from the Equifax data breech AG Bill Barr was questioned about receiving information on Ukraine corruption from Rudy Giuliani. AG Barr explains the “filtering” process he has instituted.
While delivering a press conference about DOJ indictments from the Equifax data breech AG Bill Barr was questioned about receiving information on Ukraine corruption from Rudy Giuliani. AG Barr explains the “filtering” process he has instituted.
If Barr were really going drain the swamp, his #1 action would be to blow the “Russia interfered in our elections” to smithereens and investigated the murder of Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or anyone of these frauds……..
Russia Collusion
the Dossier
FISA Abuse
FBI Contractor Abuse
Uranium One
the Hammer Program
HRC unsecured server
the DNC hack
Seth Rich murder
impeachment fraud
Ukraine corruption and alleged money laundering of US taxpayer monies
I keep saying what are the chances with ALL of these unexplained “issues” that there is NOT ONE Criminal offense? And NOT ONE person should be indicted?
It is time to bring Sidney in as our new WH Justice Czar because the other thing isn’t working.
LikeLiked by 3 people
hey Boogey – I have a thought i felt you might be good to run it by…
Have you ever seen a democrat dressed in american flag covered clothing on the 4th of july?
– remember the Seth Rich pic?
i think this story is squashed because Seth had an ulterior motive joining the Dem party.
kind like Den Wright the Dem that looks like the perfect republican. (CIA officer)
LikeLike
sorry Bogeyfree i meant!
LikeLike
Seth Rich is mentioned in a very short Wikipedia article titled ~Clinton Body Count~ … Jeffery Epstein also has a paragraph in the article.
Conservapedia has a long article about the ~Clinton body count~ = The long trail of dead bodies behind the political careers of the Clintons.
The Clintons have popularized a US English word = Arkancide.
LikeLike
“I think there was indeed spying”
“We need to be very careful of massive amounts of documented and video taped and banking receipts coming out of where it was the dems were f’ing over the USA.”
Get rid of the entire DOJ. Burn it down.
Appoint Rudy czar of justice and let’s get busy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And Sidney Powell as his deputy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Other way around.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So just who is reviewing the information? To date I have not heard one name with enough honesty in the DOJ that can fulfill that task. Furthermore if AG Barr thinks that little speech assures any of the Deplorables that his current FBI/DOJ has integrity or honesty to date, I suggest he resign and sell iceboxes for icebergs in, WAY UP NORTH.
LikeLike
Rudy’s on it and is not what I call bashful….
LikeLike
So just who is reviewing the information?
What a stupid Question- just joking – it is THE QUESTION – and dollars to donuts it is the same politicized hacks who approved and initiated the fraudulent FISA warrants, all the spying, the criminal frame ups, yada, yada, yada because those criminals have not yet been indicted and cleaned out of the DOJ. Someone needs to tell the AG unless someone ( and perhaps many someones) is indicted on serious charges with very serious consequences real soon, all the work coming out of the DOJ will be looked at as crap by a large part of the country because it will be crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler 2.0!
LikeLike
Barr Statement;
Crowdstrike reviewed the material provided by Rudy, and their assesment was reviewed by ALL 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.
The review has conclusively detirmined that while Ukraine DID interdere in the 2016 election, and Joe Biden DID accept a bribe, Rudys evidence did NOT show clear, conclusive evidence of INTENT.
Therefore, no reasonable prosecutor,…
Yeah, this will go down as the biggest snowjob in history,…
LikeLiked by 9 people
We can have confidence going forward that US diplomatic officials such as Marie Yavonovich will ensure that only valid and verified evidence will ever see the light of day.
LikeLike
You do realize Ukraine Marie is now gone…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…such as…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, no shortage of people exactly like her remaining.
LikeLike
Maq: Let’s not forget the fact that Hillary and John Kerry had EIGHT YEARS to appoint a vast network of Deep State operatives that are currently alive and well within the State Department….Even more concerning are the number Deep Staters bunked up over in the Pentagon wearing all kinds of stars on their shoulders
.
LikeLike
You cannot “interfere,” or “accept a bribe,” by accident. If you did any of these things, it is necessarily true that you intended to do so and that you knew what you were doing.
LikeLike
You can if you know no one with any authority will ever challenge it. It’s how banana republics work! It worked for Hillary. Not exactly the same but the principle is who has challenged Comey stating she had no intent leaking classified government documents?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And no intent to illegally storing classified gov material on her private server with full access given to her maid.
No intent to delete 30,000 emails, wipe a server, etc. Still gets my BP up thinking what comey did there,
LikeLiked by 1 person
By a bunch of globalist, anti-American, lying, dog face, pony soldiers. Or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HA!!😅
Globalist, Anti American, Lying, Dog Face, Pony Soldiers…
Ummm 🤔 Wait a minute…
😝
Thems the ones, Jederman!!
LikeLike
One president at a time policy was used by Obama via Logan act.
He is the pettiest president in all US History – and Barr and then will show us that …
Prosecutions will only go to people who committed crimes outside of their FEDERAL JOB.
name those people – you will see indictments. (crimes committed as a federal employee are prosecuted against the government)
LikeLike
I can’t seem to find Barr’s statement on the DOJ’s website
Did the video cut off?
Or was this just a “parody”?
The Schiffonavirus is spreading rapidly.
LikeLike
Two a week until Christmas.
Pot kept simmering.
Just enough to scare people but not enough for the Deep State to oppose without looking guilty.
Low level, medium level then the top ones in November.
Pressure Pressure, pressure.
I see a lot of people here do not know how the bagpipes work or how to use them.
Gentle insufflation, gentle pressure until the squealing starts, then blow harder and press more.
On Scotland the Brave!
LikeLike
Trump doesn’t need to fire Barr or attempt to get a different AG past the Swamp guardians in the Senate. But he could make a public comment backing up Giuliani and the millions of his loyal voters. He could pretty much use any one of the comments above. No reason to constantly keep us in turmoil as the only people who seem to care about this stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has made statements about Rudy’s ability as an investigator and his trust in him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Between this and Miss Lindsay’s turnabout performance, I am seething. I’m glad Maria Bartiromo has spoken up for us to Miss Grahamnesty at least, since he doesn’t take communication from people not in his state.
Barr, well there was also that warning of him being good friends with Mueller. POTUS would have been better off having Whitaker confirmed. I’m afraid Barr and Durham have been busy going around the world burying the evidence.
LikeLike
I like what I have seen of Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting thought. If I am not mistaken, any ‘active’ department head must have already been confirmed by the Senate for some previous duty or have already had held office.
I wonder if Whitaker could be moved back in as an acting DOJ Director?
LikeLike
I email to many senators — look up one of their home state offices, use a nearby address on that street and same 9 digit ZIP code.
No problem.
I always use my real name, email address and TEL.
LikeLike
Kaco…generally agree…Just thinking back on the times when Session’s appointed SUPER HUBER and there were 10,000 sealed indictments just waiting for the day of “The Big Ugly”…just what exactly did Huber do?
….tic tock….
LikeLike
I don’t know what to think anymore…
But I will withhold judgement on Bill Barr until Trump himself starts personally disparaging him on Twitter or whatnot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJ understand however, think of the lives and businesses, future projects, lifestyles that have been destroyed, ideas been lost, family relationships put in turmoil etc as this mess has been of they indoctrination airwaves, print media for more than three years. The real victims will never recover. Also there will be no if any punishments to offset the damage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr`s dirty little secret…
and you wonder what else he will cover up huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy studied Lockerbie and says Libya was framed with planted evidence and Barr was in on it: https://gosint.wordpress.com/2018/12/07/russiagate-william-barr-to-be-next-us-attorney-general/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go deeper and read about that sniper and how he went on to shoot those attempting to escape the inferno at Waco. His name is Lon Horiuchi. Thanks Bill Barr. Paul Harvey, who paid for Randy Weavers defense was no fan of Bill Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A much younger man naively trusting Mueller’s FBI lying its a** off. The FBI ethical and criminal lapses seem to go back to the Kennedy era.
Qualified immunity. They don’t deserve it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Infrared aerial footage of the FBI/BATF/DELTA APC (armored personal carrier) and infantry assault on Waco was analyzed by the US Army’s night vision expert Dr. David Allard. He identified the horizontal, candle flame shaped white flashes as muzzle heat signatures of full auto M16 fire. 6:43 long.
The Davidians testified in court that they were being machine gunned as they ran from the burning dining hall building. Their bullet riddled bodies were held in a portable tractor trailer freezer. Before the bodies could be forensically examined for caliber of wounds, the freezer quit and the bodies liquified/rotted so that it was impossible to tell what caliber bullets had struck them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, man in green T- shirt and woodland camo pants is holding an M14 rifle. The M14 rifle is a military arm that’s capable of both semi and full auto fire. The Army and to some extent the Marines, modified M14’s into sniper rifles. If you look closely enough and know what to look for, you can see the black scope on this rifle. It runs parallel to the man’s thumb (from base to tip of thumb).
In his book Never Surrender, Lt. Gen Gerry Boykin (Ret), founder of Delta, admits Delta was at Waco. He claims Janet Reno asked him his opinion on tactics and especially, use of CS gas. Don’t recall what his response (in the book) was to CS gas, but he readily agreed to send “advisors” to Waco.
Anyone believing those “advisors” didn’t pick up a firearm and let loose also believe our advisors in early 60s Nam also didn’t join the fight.
LikeLike
Wonder how Bill felt about that.
LikeLike
https://seoklaw.com/legal-news/the-incident-at-ruby-ridge/
Exceptionally concise and detailed timeline of the entire Ruby Ridge operation. Written by Wagner & Lynch law firm. More than worth the read.
Explains how undercover agent framed Weaver for firearm charges. How FBI told Weaver they’d let him off if he agreed to become an informant. Weaver refused. How the court clerk “mistakenly” sent Weaver an appearance letter with wrong appearance date. How in response to Weaver’s FTA, FBI sent a 6 man fire time to take him in. Or kill him.
FBI was in head to toe camo with balaclavas. Armed with suppressed MP5 submachine guns. When Weaver family dog barked at agent Dugan hiding in the bushes, Dugan shot the dog. 14 yo Sammy Weaver yelled “you shot my dog you son of a bitch” and fired one round from the hip before being hit in the arm by Dugan’s burst of return fire.
Sammy yelled “I’m hit” and turned to run away. That’s when Dugan fired again, hitting Sammy in the back. When Sammy fell Dugan fired more, hitting the already dead boy. Sammy’s friend Kevin Harris then fired and killed Dugan.
Three days later West Point grad Lon Horiuchi shot Weaver’s wife Vicky through the head as she stood holding her 6 month old baby. A few days into Weaver’s trial in 1993, Horiuchi was slinging lead at more innocent civilians in a tiny Texas town called Waco.
After the Weaver trial Idaho charged Horiuchi with murder. Bill Barr organized more than a few state AG’s from around the country and appealed to district court to get Idaho to drop the charges. Idaho got tired of the fight for justice and gave up.
The man who protected a murderer from being rightfully charged is now the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. Anyone thinks he’ll do the right thing about Ukraine investigations, DOJ cleanup, FBI coverups, coup participants, etc, is very sadly mistaken.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I guess we should hide our heads in the ground and say, “ everything is ok”.
They are not going to give up their power and I’m pretty sure this is no coincidence a man known for allowing murder is in power.
LikeLike
The statement is sensable. Giuliani presented records from US courts, which should be no problem. He has also presented affadavits sworn by Ukrainians, and public notices from Latvian banks. These do deserve scrutiny. Letting his “intelligence community partners” be involved is ahh…. well anything they say should be scrutinized. They’re in it up to their neck.
Barr must be feeling the heat. He must not let the “intelligence community partners” stymie investigation. Although Giuliani has recently ramped up his public presentations of this material, he first began publiziing some of it almost a year ago. How long do his “partners” get to scrutinize things?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The United States has a treaty with Ukraine that specifically obligates President Trump to work with Ukraine and investigate corruption between the two countries.
And in this case the corruption may involve money laundering of US taxpayer monies so all the more reason to investigate and protect the American taxpayer.
The American public is losing confidence in Barr and IMO PT should tell AG Barr to appoint Patrick F. Philbin as a Special Prosecutor into Ukraine Corruption and possible money laundering of taxpayer monies.
Philbin was brilliant in PT’s trial and has the background and credentials IMO to be stellar in this role. He even has DOJ experience in his background.
This move keeps the Senate from interfering with Philbin’s Ukraine investigation as the Senate made it crystal clear that nobody was to interfere with Special Prosecutor Mueller’s investigation so the same rules should apply.
Imagine all the quotes from Senators during Mueller’s investigation that could be used on those same Senators if Philbin was the Special Prosecutor of Ukraine!
And this move as Philbin as Special Prosecutor, stops IMO any potential interference via the recent Lucy Liu move into Treasury as Patrick would be the Sheriff in charge now.
And the best part is, if PT also makes Sidney a WH Presidential Appointee as the new Justice Czar working closely with Barr, she can ensure Philbin encounters no “internal” interference.
IMO it is pure Trump Genius where the American people will know with this team in place, (Sidney and Philbin) accountability, truth and justice will be paramount.
Now the question is how do we get the suggestion to PT, Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka or Mulvaney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Pete’s sake Mr. Barr, how hard is it to just follow the money!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all the proof you need people. Barr is conducting the Deep State Cover Up…
Expect every so-called investigation to be the same.
Post-pone until the narrative starts turning sower then come out and leak a few things that sound promising but are just smoke….
Use the investigations to gain power through extortion, but following through on those investigations requires you to relinquish it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why? Is it impossible, rivals in Ukraine gave false informations to Giuliani? A.G. Barr can not indict anyone on he said she said information. There are numerous examples in history when criminals incriminate themselves with crimes never committed to sideline crimes they actually committed. Lots of naive people here…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Biden never bragged on TV about extorting the removal of a Ukraine government official to stop an investigation of his Son? Hunter never received money from the Ukraine energy company? Hunter never got money from the ChiComs? What exactly are you telling us?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, just the amount of money Hunter Biden got for a non-existent job would indict you or I. Flynn and Manefort certainly got indicted and convicted on far less, and it didn’t take much time to do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
exactly – Barr is not tipping his hang. no matter what – if he is worth a ____ he will secure the win and arrest like he did Epstein without knowing his BAIL WAS NOT happening..
the key point to remember WHY this is EFFED UP… Obama ORDERED A 1 president at a time EVENT – LOGAN. hence all FEDERAL employees that followed it BY THE BOOK can only be conduits for the GOVERNMENT to be sued not them as citizens. HENCE PRIVATE LAWSUITS ARE WHAT ARE SUPPORT (HINT HINT – Flynn – Carter – Lewandowski – etc…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all the proof you need people. Barr is conducting the Deep State Cover Up…
Last 4 MONTHS people were pissed Barr wasn’t lookiing at all.
Now they’re pissed he is.
Welcome to CTH.
LikeLike
I know we’re all impatiently waiting for heads to roll, folks to be arrested and imprisoned but we have to think realistically and logically. If what we want to see happen takes place now, it will trigger and motivate much larger numbers of Democrats to come to the polls in November 2020. We don’t want to encourage the rabid Leftists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point all I can say is
I am not yet a fan of AG Barr,
simply because HE HASN’T DONE ANYTHING.
I’ve heard pronouncements, and maybe even a few
statements that could be construed as promises.
But where are the indictments?
Will AG Barr ever produce indictments?
Of course I am not holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another sceptic… Your comment means, you’re not trusting President Trump. Did you think about that angle?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s time for Czars.
LikeLike
Agree,
So we have three very actionable moves for PT to do NOW and no Senate approval is needed, just the stroke of his pen!
1) Make Sidney Powell the WH Presidential Appointee or Justice Czar between the WH and DOJ/Barr with full authority to read and review all documents unredacted and report back to PT and sit in all Barr, Durham and US Attorney meetings.
2) Make Rudy the WH Presidential Appointee or Law Enforcement Czar between the WH and FIB/Wray with full authority to read and review all documents and report back to PT and sit in on all Wray and Staff meeting.
3) Tell Barr to appoint Patrick F. Philbin as the Special Prosecutor on Ukraine Corruption. Since Lindsey and Barr seem to be suggesting the narrative on Ukraine as more Russia BS it is time to put Philbin in. This way the Senate can not interfere in a Special Prosecutors investigation (just like nobody could interfere with Mueller’s investigation)
LikeLike
I believe The Donald will make it Loud and Clear when he has given up on both Wray and Barr. There is no way in hell Trump is going to hold back going into this election being hamstrung with Barr and Wray if in fact they’re not supporting him.
Turley is trying to get back into the good graces of his liberal friends. To hell with that bastid.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/verdict-our-times-how-senate-trial-left-us-rage-over-reason
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think he ever made it loud and clear on Sessions and Rosenstein, but I’m pretty sure he gave up on them.
LikeLike
I doubt Treepers would prefer Ukraine investigations go through the tainted mitts of the SSCI and this approach does keep it in the Executive branch and away from the CI. So there is that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The SSCI is a cesspool. If the swamp has an anus, that’s it.
LikeLike
No..I think the anus is scheduled to be confirmed as Deputy Attorney at the Treasury Department on Thursday….you know the one that failed to prosecute McCabe, Stzrok Comey, Awan brothers, and Wolf…The pride of Lawfares Washington District Federal Court…
LikeLike
I can’t decide where I stand on Barr but, as I have stated before on these boards, I can’t imagine why he would come out of retirement and potentially do damage to his reputation just to help cover things up. Who would do that? Who does that? He was out, why would he come back in unless he saw a need to clean things up? Who would willingly wade back into the swamp to cover up other’s crimes? That just seems too crazy. I do think it is possible that he knows that he can’t go after the Bidens until after the election or maybe at least until after he drops out of the election. If he is what we are being sold- a man of honor who believes in the rule of law perhaps he is moving very cautiously to ensure that they have solid cases.
I still don’t know what to think but my gut instinct about Barr not coming back into the swamp to cover things up is my strongest reaction. I have been wrong before but that part is really hard for me to get past. I hope I am not proved wrong again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You do recall that Mueller came out of retirement and he sure as hell wasn’t worried about his reputation. He was there to serve the Cabal as he has his entire life.
LikeLike
Very true, but Mueller was already involved in the sense that he was part of the problem under the Obama administration. The other thought I have is that Mueller’s testimony suggests that the man really had no idea what they were signing him up for, compare Mueller’s testimony to what we have seen from Barr in terms of lucidity. I think Mueller was clueless and perhaps even a bit senile and Barr is still very much on top of his game. Just not sure yet what his game is.
LikeLike
I will also add that Mueller was joining the Cabal and they thought they had Trump, Mueller may have thought he was joining a game that was all but done and all he had to do was show up and pretend to captain the ship. Barr had to know what he was stepping into, had to know that to come in and pretend to clean things up while covering tracks for the legions of the crooked was going to be hard, if not impossible and would also ultimately reflect on him and perhaps only him. Why would he do that?
LikeLike
Clutch, I can agree in principle with most of what you wrote here, but as Mitch said, Mueller came out of retirement and Halper was voluntold to help as well.
I do not think either of these cats thought they would ever be exposed. It hadn’t happened before. Of course, President Trump hasn’t happened before. Surprise MF’rs.
I do believe they are just that arrogant.
I am still in the wait and see mode with Barr as well. Doverai no proverai. He has the intelligence and gravitas to do the right thing. His actions onward will tell us all we need to know as to his loyalties.
LikeLike
Mueller did exactly that. Why? I really have no idea.
LikeLike
Breaking, and Related, as in draining wetlands…anyone here have any ideas?
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/357886/#respond
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since Barr is skeptical on Rudy’s Ukraine evidence then I have another suggestion for PT.
Tell AG to appoint Patrick F. Philbin as a Special Prosecutor into Ukraine Corruption and possible money laundering of taxpayer monies.
Philbin was brilliant in PT’s trial and has the background and credentials IMO to be stellar in this role.
Plus PT has already said with the treaty the US has with Ukraine, he has an obligation to investigate corruption and especially if it involves possibly the stealing money from American taxpayers.
So we have threes very actionable moves for PT to do now and no Senate approval is needed just the stroke of his pen!
1) Make Sidney Powell the WH Presidential Appointee or Justice Czar between the WH and DOJ/Barr with full authority to read and review all documents unredacted and report back to PT and sit in all Barr, Durham and US Attorney meetings.
2) Make Rudy the WH Presidential Appointee or Law Enforcement Czar between the WH and FIB/Wray with full authority to read and review all documents and report back to PT and sit in on all Wray and Staff meeting.
3) Tell Barr to appoint Patrick F. Philbin as the Special Prosecutor on Ukraine Corruption. Since Lindsey and Barr seem to be suggesting the narrative on Ukraine as more Russia BS it is time to put Philbin in. This way the Senate can not interfere in a Special Prosecutors investigation (just like nobody could interfere with Mueller’s investigation)
Also with Patrick Philbin in as Ukraine Special Prosecutor it stops IMO the Lucy Liu counter move into Treasury as Patrick would be the Sheriff now.
And I guarantee you, We the People will see significant movement whereby accountability, truth and justice are paramount.
And if Barr and Wray want to quit, then let them. PT moves the next person up in the succession hierarchy so no Senate issues but Sidney, Rudy and Patrick stay in place.
If you like these three suggestions, please tweet as I don’t, to anyone who who may help get these suggestions to PT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr can appoint a special counsel with the stroke of a pen
LikeLiked by 1 person
He did. Remember, there’s a man named Durham. Let his investigation conclude first. Don’t play in the hands of Comey and the rest!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only if PT can tell Barr the Special Prosecutor HE wants appointed and IMO that should be Patrick Philbin.
LikeLike
Rudy should just say, “Hey, I got this dossier written by a former Brit intel guy”
LikeLiked by 2 people
AG Barr’s remark sounds like a reasonable course of action to me to me. After all, let’s not forget that Giuliani got sucked in by an obvious self-serving operator with Ukraine connections, Lev Parnas, so why shouldn’t there be scrutiny of any and all supposed evidence he’s uncovered?
LikeLiked by 4 people
A voice of reason. I agree. 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me, too–and I’m very pro-Rudy. But even when Rudy was prosecuting, he wouldn’t have taken friendly evidence without vetting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmm..Can you take a video where Biden ADMITS to a quid Pro quo with Ukrainian officials at face-value? Jesus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden is not vice president anymore and he’s not subject of any official investigation (yet). Yes, it will used at the right time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we paying another Barr tab???!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
LikeLike
Fox News and Lindsey Graham won’t accept it but the Attorney General of the United States will.
LikeLike
I recall a Barr interview where he was asked about going to the Ukraine to get corruption information directly. The interviewer referenced a quote from the POTUS where he told the Ukrainian President that he would send Barr to talk to him.
Barr laughed and said he indeed had that on his list of things to do from the POTUS but he hadn’t gotten to it yet. The way he responded it sounded as if it would stay on the to do list.
I believe that “to do” list is where the intake process will continue to lie. The evidence coming from the Ukraine to be carefully scrutinized will grow thick with cobwebs and dust. In other words we won’t see anything happening in our life time. Barr’s laugh told the whole story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For Barr to say otherwise would open the floodgates for accusations of being partisan and the Presidents puppet. How else do you think the left-wing media would react?
It would be dumb of Barr to say he would accept, without verification, anything presented to him by Rudy (on behalf of the President).
He has to keep his inner thought to himself, play it straight and give not even the sniff of an appearance of partisanship.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for keeping it real. Do people really expect Barr to say “Thanks Rudy for doing all the leg work. We’ll just use what you have without question and arrest people tonight.”
LikeLike
Apparently many here do! 😄
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
funny parody account–thanks:)
LikeLike
Found this one over there too (I’ve actually entertained this thought as well):
A.G. Willliam Barr@AGWillliamBarr Feb 8
BREAKING: Since the White House was never informed by the House Managers as to the identity of the Whistleblower in the Impeachment Trial, President Trump has decided to fire Eric Ciaramella from his post & no one can complain because nobody knows who that guy is… amirite?
***
Sorry I don’t know how to actually post a tweet.
LikeLike
I do not think we will see any action of consequence from Barr until after the election. In fact I think the President would prefer that. I think he would want to campaign focusing on what has been accomplished and what he tends to accomplish if re-elected. I don’t think he would prefer to be bogged down with indictments etc clouding his campaign message. Democrats would not hesitate to take the low road but I think Trump has enough respect for our country that he doesn’t want his re-election complicated by Barr’s actions. Barr may even have enough already to begin making people sweat. Trump might figure his goal is to win the election and those who attempted the coup will then be dealt with. Or I am being hopefully naive.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, you are hopefully naive.
LikeLike
Once you accept that the Ukrainians are corrupt liars – they were more than willing to lie on Hillary Clinton’s behalf about “Russian interference/hacking” when they thought she would be in power – the need for a screening mechanism becomes apparent. I love what Giuliani is doing, and I think he has a lot of good information to share. I also hear his interviews about sworn statements from various Ukrainians, and based on what I’ve seen from the Ukraine, you can wipe yet butt with those sworn statements. What will carry weight is the money trail that Rudy seems to have established which demonstrate payoffs for certain corrupt actions. I think following the money is how this will play out. (Which is why the Senate has been requesting financial info from Treasury, State, etc.)
Just like the Russia hoax, and Brennan/CIA activity…follow the money. This whole Biden thing, just like the Russia hoax, seems to have been run on the assumption that it would never be scrutinized. That the powers-that-be (Obama/Clinton) would squash any investigation .
That’s good news for us because paper trails are quite helpful when nobody thinks they really need to cover their tracks too much.
LikeLike
I know absolutely nothing about Ukraine. What I know is what I have seen from both sides of this debacle.
Looks to me that everyone in that government will do anything for money, no matter who is in office. My observation.
I am ready to turn off the spigot of foreign aid, (yes, every damn dime), until our debt is zero and our budget is balanced, using amendments to the constitution for that purpose.
And I want to see every single veteran cared for as they were promised when signing that line. Then and only then should we give any money to only our friends.
LikeLike
Yet Barr points this out, and instead of people saying “yeah, I guess that makes sense”, instead it’s just another black mark against him.
Go figure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wyatt (@OldSchool2A) tweeted this wisdom a couple of days ago:
“This negative thinking borne of learned helplessness is what the Cabal counts on. If you are going to say things that only kill the morale of those fighting for truth and justice then just sit on the sidelines, stay passive, and be quiet.”
LikeLike
How about before we buy into AG Barr we ask him the following:
1) Do you still have the Wiener Laptop and did you ever see the emails and documents on it?
2) Have you or your team ever depose the two Registered Uranium One Whistleblowers? If not why not?
3) Have you or your team deposed Julian Assange? If not why not?
4) Do you still have the 47 Hard Drives turned into the FIB by Registered Whistleblower Montgomery?
Seriously, how about we get answers on these questions BEFORE we buy in and bet the farm that Barr will expose the truth about Ukraine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s all propaganda and hearsay. Rudy has enough for a FISA warrant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, NOW we have to be careful of information coming in from Ukraine and overseas sources. Completely the opposite of the policy in place when John McCain et al brought the steaming pile of garbage that is the Steele Dossier to James Comey.
I wonder if Barr will keep the other part of the policy in place: Even after the information is confirmed to be unreliable, wrong, and unverifiable, go ahead and launch a massive counterintelligence investigation and Special Counsel probe to look into it further. And give it a really cool code name: Like operation Enter Sandman or something.
LikeLike
So nothing happens to the coup plotters, but 7-9 for Roger Stone???
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/prosecutors-recommend-7-9-year-prison-sentence-roger-stone
LikeLike
These lawfare pricks are just running around accosting people and no one can touch them? Beating up an old man and wanting to give him a life sentence, and that’s what it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you ever watch The Ten Commandments movie? Even as a kid I was astounded how quickly the tribes of Israel lost faith. Edward G. Robinson would instigate doubt and before long they were forging a golden calf.
To those whining about “when is the hammer going to come down?” I say: PATIENCE.
Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was the mess that is the Deep State. And even though Obama and Hillary contributed a lot to the distinction, it existed before they came to town and corruption has always been a part of politics. RINO’s and Dems are both guilty.
This isn’t going to get fixed in a few weeks, a few months, or even a few years. Look how long it’s take General Flynn’s ship to be righted. Over 3 years and it’s still ongoing, although it does look like justice will prevail. But it was a fight and required endurance as well as the right attorney.
PDJT has proven himself to be very wise and clever. Crazy like a fox. I trust him and when I don’t I trust Him above that He’s guiding and protecting the President. Look at EVERYTHING that has melted away or that hasn’t stuck. It’s pretty damn miraculous. I’m amazed and grateful no Lefty lines have attempted an assassination. Yet.
I think PDJT is waiting or has instructed his team to wait until after November to blow the place up. He understands the long game. We have become impatient and spoiled in our Amazon-will-deliver-by-tomorrow daily expectation of things.
Setting a trap takes a long time of you want to catch more than a few rats. Not rocking the boat RIGHT NOW helps settle a nation that the Dems have tried to rip apart, it gives him more time to collect voters for an election landslide (and an undeniable mandate), and gives the good guys more time to collect damning evidence and flip low level pawns.
I have faith that there is a grand plan in the works. It’s just inconceivable that Trump would let people who tried to destroy him and his family off the hook. Not his style. He hits back harder.
The corrupt IC would and could take him out if he moves too quickly, too publicly. This truly is a battle of good versus evil. He needs to proceed carefully and skillfully because any mistakes might be fatal to him and our Republic. As Sundance has pointed out repeatedly: the stakes are huge, the wealth and power threatened are enormous. Almost Biblical don’t you think? Bunker down and remain faithful, loyal, and positive. If you don’t already, pray for our Country and our President. What’s happening is better than any spy novel, any Hollywood blockbuster and its REAL. Which means it’s incredibly dangerous.
LikeLike
I had problems with Barr before any of this. Who do you think he is working for Mitch and the Institution or President Trump.
LikeLike
Hard as it may be for us to believe, PDT has other priorities. He is forward looking, not backward looking, and he has much bigger aims than to get bogged down in the details of what the defeated Deep State did. This doesn’t even come close to the top of the list.
LikeLike
Speaking of Chinese theft of Equifax files, Breibart:
“Schweizer examined China’s acquisition of Henniges Automotive — a formerly America-based company developing “dual-use” technologies with military applications — by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), a Chinese state-run military contractor. AVIC acquired Henniges in 2015 with a 51 percent stake purchase. The remaining 49 percent was purchased by Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a private equity firm founded by Hunter Biden and funded with $1.5 billion from the Chinese government via the Bank of China.”
They used CIFUS to okay it–the same group that gave China our ports and Putin our uranium. That’s why you don’t take your kid on Air Force Two to cut the deal, Joe.
C’mon, man!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG!
Was Khrushchev right when he said we’d sell them the rope they’d use to hang us?
I can’t believe how bad this all is and then these traitors/crooks have the nerve to tell us they are the ones qualified to run our country. This some sort of conscienceless psychosis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agenda that’s only window-dressing for those clueless suckers addicted to hope-porn. Elaborate, spectacular, that’ll keep the red-meat-eaters satisfied for a coupla hours….President Trump is being led around by he nose….only thing missing is the bullring….what a clueless LOSER…..I thought we had a winner in the White House…..but I guess I’m wrong, thanks Treepers for kickin’ me in the ass….
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry-latest-russia-mueller-ukraine-zelensky-a9181641.html
https://welovetrump.com/2019/12/15/bill-barr-asked-why-no-arrests-yet-smirks-and-says-these-things-take-time/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/06/important-secretary-mnuchin-interview-with-maria-bartiromo/
LikeLike
The comment sections here have turned into little more than emotional rants spinning the latest doom and gloom conspiracy theories.
The well has been poisoned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeppers….see above…..
LikeLike
Is it a conspiracy theory if it’s true? Most of this is worse than I could have imagined.
LikeLike
Okay, so mr. bagpipes barr. Get all this information filtered along with any other remaining info, if any, and make a determination/conclusion of what this material is.
Then,show us, We The People, the undeniable proof you have that has brought you to this conclusion.
LikeLike
Investigating Obama and Holder
LikeLike
Great work Sundance..thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks. Just for the record. I have all the faith in the world in this President. Love him. But he can’t walk on water. There is a lot he can control, but there’s a lot he can’t.
The President is an outsider and he has to work with what he has. If I drop you into China you will not get the Chinese to act like you. Same thing with Trump and Politicians. Republican or Democrat. They have made the sausage their way for too long and Trump won’t change it. He doesn’t have enough years. They will wait him out.
LikeLike