Sunday Talks: Pete Buttigieg Continues a Whirlwind Campaign of Meaningless Words…

Posted on February 9, 2020 by

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appears for a boost with CBS and Margaret Brennan.  The former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, now leading presidential candidate for the Democrat party, is confident in his ability to unite at least half the quarter of fifty percent from votes in support of his overwhelming vision for unambiguous unity amid most of the remaining quarter of the undecided percentage brought together in collaboration for his unity. Unite we much, and we must, much, about that be committed.

The leading candidate notes his confidence Tuesday is grounded upon the principles of resilience sharing his vision of a community campaigning on confidence. Undeterred the resounding message is unified amid a state campaign determined to show New Hampshire is confident in his vision of a new modern community of confidence based on his proven track record of unambiguous unity and authentic community confidence.  Got it?

  1. freepetta says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    No reason to watch this undeserving candidate.

  2. sundance says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:41 pm

  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Spouting an unlimited fountain of meaningless drivel. Well, at least he’s sticking with what he’s good at, so there’s that. Go Petey!

  4. Dennis Leonard says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    What a idiot.

  5. Publius2016 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Plus hes got the best looking First Man…Boot Edge Edge says: “Wait for my beer drinking video…he rocks”

  6. Akindole says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Alien Lizard Invader.

  7. California Joe says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Butt Edge Edge’s campaign is like Constanza and Seinfeld’s TV show about nothing. Lots of inspirational words like community, hope and working together and not much else! His election for mayor of South Bend was based on 8,500 votes and that qualified him to be President of the United States?

    • trapper says:
      February 9, 2020 at 4:09 pm

      Damn! Really setting the dogs on Bernie. Democrats do NOT get questioned and pinned down this way. Amusing bit of drama watching the left eat its own.

  9. hpushkin says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    I listened to much of the “debate.” I thought I might be having cognitive problems– seriously cannot process the word salad of Pete.

  10. sickconservative says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    ” is confident in his ability to unite at least half the quarter of fifty percent from votes in support of his overwhelming vision”
    That really said it all at this point but still voting for Bernie in the primary in NC.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Is America really ready for Obama III?

    Oh God no!!!

  12. alonzo1956 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Lots of words regarding Pete’s vision, with virtually nothing of substance regarding BB’s vision.

  13. JohnCasper says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Pontificating Plethora of Platitudes Pete.

  14. Magabear says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    It’s the shape of what our democracy will look like going forward that will decide what the construct of our shared vision will be. (Insert phony applause). 😄

    Only in the demonrat party could a really weird guy like Petey even be considered for political office.

  15. JohnCasper says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    ” Undeterred the resounding message is unified amid a state campaign determined to show New Hampshire is confident in his vision of a new modern community of confidence based on his proven track record of unambiguous unity and authentic community confidence. Got it?”

    In other words, he could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, he has come to the conclusion that gobbledygook is the path to the future.

    Read like something written by Professor Irwin Corey.

  16. frank field says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Pete sucks.

  17. spoogels says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Dan Bongino nailed it:
    Snip:

    Dan Bongino explains precisely what accounts for Buttigieg’s appeal to his supporters.

    “Pete Buttigieg has a near magical ability to never answer a question. His bullsh***ing skills are second to none in the Dem field. No one bulls***s like Pete, no one.”

    When asked a question Buttigieg does not want to answer, Bongino notes that he will often speak for four or five minutes without providing an actual answer. But, his mastery of the art of bull***ing, his eloquent and near-perfect delivery leaves people in awe.

    Pete Buttigieg has a near magical ability to never answer a question. His bullshitting skills are second to none in the Dem field. No one bullshits like Pete, no one.

    — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 8, 2020

    Mayor Pete is almost impossibly smooth. He’s young. He’s hip. He’s gay. He sounds like “he’s got this” and he says whatever he says with such conviction that people believe him.

    Moreover, he graduated from Harvard College and Oxford University, attending the latter on a Rhodes Scholarship.

    He is also very deliberate and disciplined in his responses to avoid being trapped.

    However, as he rises to the top of the 2020 field and faces a higher degree of scrutiny, his inexperience, will become clearer to voters. As we witnessed during Friday’s New Hampshire debate, his rivals, who understand that many of his answers are pure BS, have begun calling him out. They also realize that he has a serious chance of winning the nomination and their claws have come out. They need to start exposing how “green” he really is.

    In a recent New York Times survey taken by all of the 2020 candidates, he failed to answer half of the questions. It consisted of “36 questions on 11 foreign policy topics.”

    The Free Beacon reports:

    The former mayor did not answer a single question on China, U.S. cyber policy, NATO, or Afghanistan…Buttigieg refused to say whether he supports current levels of military aid to Israel or keeping troops in Afghanistan. Here are a several of the 19 he left blank.

    “Should respect for Hong Kong’s political independence, under the terms of the handover agreement with Britain, be a prerequisite for normal relations and trade with China?”
    “Should normal relations and trade be contingent on China’s closing its internment camps for Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups?”
    “Should the United States maintain its current level of military aid to Israel? If not, how should the level of aid change?”
    “Would American troops be in Afghanistan at the end of your first term? If so, would you limit those troops’ mission to counterterrorism and intelligence gathering?”

    Buttigieg has now reached the point in the primary where his BS will no longer win the day. His vague, rambling, metaphor-filled non-answers will no longer satisfy voters who are trying to make an informed decision about which candidate they will support. They’re looking for some substance. Can he provide it?

    https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2020/02/09/780185/

  18. bullnuke says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Never a policy question from the fake news. A pretty, woke, gay, clean, articulate, as well as a hard left candidate, has no chance against the best president this country has had the blessings to have.

  19. Robert VanBrunt says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Just another. Nattering. Nabob of Nagativism. Tip of the Hat to Spiro

  21. bullnuke says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    He is the Rubio of this primary season.

  22. Lanna says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    “ I know you think you understand what you thought I said but I’m not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant”

    ― Alan Greenspan

  23. TRProst says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    He is a master at tossing word salads.

  24. trapper says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    The meringue candidate. Whipped egg whites and lots of sugar, but still mostly air.

  25. burnett044 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    yep..

  26. trumplandslide says:
    February 9, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Reality, so much weirder than fiction!

  27. Kristin DeBacco says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    “ his ability to unite at least half the quarter of fifty percent from votes in support of his overwhelming vision for unambiguous unity amid most of the remaining quarter of the undecided percentage brought together in collaboration for his unity. ”…………….
    🤣😀😂

  28. Minuteman says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    You have to admit the incredible platform Buttiguig offers is an offer of platformed incredibility.

    • Minuteman says:
      February 9, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      I just realized that what wrote actually makes more sense than the gobbledygook eminating from Buttiguigs secondary lovemaker.

  29. starfcker says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    I’m not sure being born with a rat face is a great political attribute

  30. Publius2016 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    “The seas will stem their tides and live in harmony with our New Green Economy…

    Look at all the good work in South Bend, Indiana…My city grew at half the rate of Indianapolis but we had high tech raze people’s homes…”

  31. Mark W says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Sanders campaign releases “discrepancies” in Iowa’s caucus. Examples: Warren County Norwalk precinct 1: In this precinct, Buttigieg recieved an extra 3rd delegate AFTER ALREADY rouding up to 2!”
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/sanders-campaign-releases-discrepancies-in-iowas-caucus-examples-warren-county-norwalk-precinct-1-in-this-precinct-buttigieg-recieved-an-extra-3rd-delegate-after-already-rouding-up-to-2/

  32. Guyski says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    He is an automaton. 🤖

  33. David says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    So he’s telling you he’s a confidence man…

  34. JohnCasper says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Amigos comrades muchachos friends, we are gathered here as an edifice of the great glory that is now vanishing and the intuitive feeling, based on the assumption as Mencken once said, he who tries to underestimate the American politician will never go broke. This is merely a small indication to behold and to perceive that which has gone way into the behind and to that which might project .. I mean go forward out of the mouth I mean .. the future. This is the main deterrent upon which we have gathered our strength and to all those who say, “What the hell did that get?” We don’t yet know.

  35. Greg1 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Glittering generalities.

    Politicians love’em and live by’em.

    My debate teacher in college had the best guy on our school debate team give a speech.

    It was beautiful. It was brilliant. It was bogus.

    The class cheered him when he finished.

    When the teacher asked about it after the speaker was finished, and after most in the class had praised the speech to the moon, I had the chance to comment. I said “he didn’t say anything!”.

    The class mocked and ridiculed me. This was back in the 80’s, by the way. The teacher asked what I meant so I explained it more. The long and short of it was that he used common big words to put something together that really didn’t say anything at all.

    After the class laughed at me some more the teacher broke in and said “he’s right. I wrote that speech and gave it to Kevin to memorize and give the speech to you. He really did not say anything, it was all GLITTERING GENERALITIES. And that’s how politicians live”.

    The class didn’t know what to think.

    Kevin went on to become a lawyer. He’s been the county prosecutor in the town where I live for many years now…….

    Politicians use glittering generalities so much because they get by with it so much…..and it wins them elections.

