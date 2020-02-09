Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appears for a boost with CBS and Margaret Brennan. The former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, now leading presidential candidate for the Democrat party, is confident in his ability to unite at least half the quarter of fifty percent from votes in support of his overwhelming vision for unambiguous unity amid most of the remaining quarter of the undecided percentage brought together in collaboration for his unity. Unite we much, and we must, much, about that be committed.

The leading candidate notes his confidence Tuesday is grounded upon the principles of resilience sharing his vision of a community campaigning on confidence. Undeterred the resounding message is unified amid a state campaign determined to show New Hampshire is confident in his vision of a new modern community of confidence based on his proven track record of unambiguous unity and authentic community confidence. Got it?