Sunday Talks: Bernie Sanders Doesn’t Think Iowa Caucus Was Constructed To Hurt His Campaign…

The first ‘big picture’ narrative visible in today’s traditional Sunday talks is that this weekend is all about rehabilitating the image of the Democrat party writ large. Multiple non-confrontational interviews by corporate media with Democrat candidates; there’s obviously a synergy of self-interest. Rehab, rehab, rehab, that’s the agenda of the day.

All of the MSM pundits simultaneously drop their propensity to interrupt and instead give all of the interviewees ample time to push their favored campaign points.

In a precursor for what could be another cash-out, Bernie Sanders appears on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday to discuss his 2020 White House bid and the Democratic Party’s national embarrassment in the Iowa caucuses. To wit Sanders say he does not suspect Iowa was part of a larger scheme by the DNC to sink or impede his candidacy.