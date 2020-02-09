Sunday Talks: Bernie Sanders Doesn’t Think Iowa Caucus Was Constructed To Hurt His Campaign…

The first ‘big picture’ narrative visible in today’s traditional Sunday talks is that this weekend is all about rehabilitating the image of the Democrat party writ large. Multiple non-confrontational interviews by corporate media with Democrat candidates; there’s obviously a synergy of self-interest. Rehab, rehab, rehab, that’s the agenda of the day.
All of the MSM pundits simultaneously drop their propensity to interrupt and instead give all of the interviewees ample time to push their favored campaign points.
In a precursor for what could be another cash-out, Bernie Sanders appears on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday to discuss his 2020 White House bid and the Democratic Party’s national embarrassment in the Iowa caucuses. To wit Sanders say he does not suspect Iowa was part of a larger scheme by the DNC to sink or impede his candidacy.
IMHO Bernie does not want to be President now or ever. He has never worked a day in his life but loves the limelight spewing his communist agenda without having to actually implement it. That goes for most of the politicians in Congress. The only workaholic I see is our very stable genius PDJT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I totally agree with your analysis
LikeLiked by 1 person
Running for President is profitable according to Peter Schweitzer. The rules allow a 15% commission to be paid to whoever manages the advertising. Bernie is raking in millions and 15% of the ad spend goes to a company owned by Bernie’s wife.
He’s profiting off of other people’s money. Quite the socialist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you read Profiles in Corruption? It’s great. They are all corrupt and I think Pete B. is finding his corruption footing too.
LikeLike
“They will wheel him off and he will head to his estate on the French Riviera to recover.”
I do not wish any ill on the man, but at his age, his day of reckoning is not that far off when compared to eternity.
I know personally that PDJT ran for the presidency to try and make a difference for his children, grandchildren and the welfare of the nation.
I have no clue how much more money all these swampers in their 70’s and 80’s think it will benefit themselves, because they cannot take it with them.
Luke 12:16-21 KJV
And he spake a parable unto them, saying, The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully: [17] And he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? [18] And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. [19] And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. [20] But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? [21] So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.
Ecclesiastes 5:15 KJV
As he came forth of his mother’s womb, naked shall he return to go as he came, and shall take nothing of his labour, which he may carry away in his hand.
1 Timothy 6:6-8 KJV
But godliness with contentment is great gain. [7] For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. [8] And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.
LikeLike
This was suppose to be a reply to trialbytruth on page one.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/09/sunday-talks-bernie-sanders-doesnt-think-iowa-caucus-was-constructed-to-hurt-his-campaign/comment-page-1/#comment-7835024
Asking a phone to do a computer’s job again.
LikeLike
Crazy Bernie pulled his punches in 2016 because his wife was in the CROSSHAIRS OF DOJ!
Yes, he also received additional items like a house, speaker fees, etc…but the main reason was he needed to PROTECT HIS BRAIN!
45 and AG Barr is not holding anything over Crazy Bernie…
LikeLike
The Dimms deserve everything coming!
By SCREAMING RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they now can’t stop an ACTUAL RUSSIAN SOVIET AGENT from winning their primary without earning everlasting infamy of RIGGED ELECTIONS!
Its like 45 knew…Crazy Bernie can become a legend…
LikeLike
Thank you for watching these shows so I don’t have to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely! I couldn’t watch one minute of the impeachment dumpster fire either.
LikeLike
Old Man Yells at Cloud and Fake Tapper on CNN? I’d rather dig an eye out with a grapefruit spoon.
LikeLike
So Chris Matthews opened the door and now all the MSM fake news talking heads have the green light to attack and question Bernie!
Interesting that Dem congress members are speaking out about Bernie and his policies too…. right on que.
LikeLike
false flag coming…
We know its the UNIPARTY DEEP STATE GLOBALISTs like Mini Mike Crooked Valjar Michelle that have BLM Antifa SJWs on speed dial…
LikeLike
Bernie is party naive and party stupid.
What the actual ratio is may never be solved. But it’s clear he really does not want to be President. He just wants to pull the Dem Party all the way to Marx-ville.
LikeLike
I just read butt-hurt Pete was boo’d off stage in NH
LikeLike
But……just sit back for a moment…..imagine Bernie in the White House…..in the Oval Office……
People camped out on the White House Lawn……
“Lost like a ball in the high weeds”
He found his “scam”……give him another house……he’ll go away until next election…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a feeling this is Bernie’s last rodeo. “Next election” probably ain’t gonna happen for him. That bum ticker of his, ya know…and Hillary still around….Oops, did I say that out loud?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gunny, your comment gave me a flash vision of the White house lawn looking like Yasger’s farm after Woodstock.
I hope we never see this.
LikeLike
Because he is in on it. He has always been a willing DNC stooge playing the role of controlled opposition.
LikeLike
If Comrade Sanders is looking for a buyout and not to be the President, the question is why? He’s almost 80, why does he need the money. Has he figured out a way to take it with him?
LikeLike
I wonder how Bernie feels about the Des Moines news poll being sabotaged? LOL. The check must be in the mail already and it’s got to be a pretty big one, too. That oceanfront condo on Miami Beach across the street from Wolfies Deli is looking better and better!
LikeLike
Y’all want to know how Bernie The Animated Cadaver will govern? Remember when those goons took his microphone away last time? That’s Mr. B.S.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine Bernie’s payout if he makes Hillary his VP, with the promise to vacate the presidency making her president? That would be worth $500 million for him as Hillary can make that up in 2 months as president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not saying Bernie Sanders is not going to sell out for a mansion or $50m in washed bills…. but that interview was not him throwing in the towel or capitulating to the DNC establishment. Not at all.
It’s too early to declare outright war on the DNC and get any more negative media than he’s already getting. The pansies voting in Dem primaries are more convinced by a “woe-is-me” approach at this stage rather than Sanders as a firebrand creating friction right out of the gates. He knows that.
South Carolina is an open primary, so is Texas on Super Tuesday where im living. We need to rally out and vote for Bernie Sanders. This dem primary is WIDE open and we can tilt it if we’re organized.
It’s a two man race between Sanders v. Bloomberg, and Mini Mike Bloomberg is far more dangerous. Sanders will lose 35 state at least and hand us extra senate seats and flip the House.
If you have people in South Carolina make sure you get their asses out there on Feb 29th!
LikeLike
Well, I gritted my teeth, and watched the video.
Once again, respectfully I disagree with Sundances take which is, essentially, that because Bernie didn’t ‘rise to the bait’, and accuse the DNC of rigging Iowa, that that means he is going to take a dive, like he did in 2016.
He is doing the smart thing, politically.
Crying foul inevitably makes one appear a ‘sore loser’, like Hillary.
Traditionally, once a Potus candidate gets the nomination, and a VP, they have the VP be the ‘attack dog’, while they remain ‘above the fray’, and look “Presidential”, and before that they use surrogates.
He answered the question exactly the ‘right’ way; accusing the DNC of cheating, without proof HURTS him.
Better to take the win, and move on.
The PERCEPTION is already out there, that they cheated. Allow it to fester, without any need to nurture it.
I am also sceptical that he is going to go down in the 3 rd round. He has successfully gotten the party to move to him, on ALL policy issues.
Despite differences, he IS the DJT, for the Dems. An authentic POPULIST, from the left or right, can out raise ($) and get a more active and enthusiastic grass roots support movement, than an inauthentic party hack, every time.
Its his last hurrah, and I just am not convinced he is going to back down, this time, and even if he does, his supporters aren’t.
Besides, the statute of lim has expired on his wifes shenanigans, so they don’t have that stick to hold over him, this time.
So, COULD be wrong, but not convinced he is going to take the dive, this time.
LikeLike
What Bernie is signaling is secondary right now (that he is above the fray). What really matters is what Bernie’s supporters think. And it has to be going through their minds that “Oh no, we are going to get screwed again.”
LikeLike
I’ve talked to some Bernie people I went to school with, and their take on this attitude of his is that he’s supplicating the DNC, pretending not to notice when they screw him, as a sort of guerrilla strategy. There aren’t any Bernie supporters that believe the DNC isn’t actively trying to f*** Bernie over.
Bernie basically lets these views be spread by third parties among his supporters. Obviously he’s getting screwed by the DNC, no one with half a brain fails to notice it. If you go on Twitter, there are even some anti-Bernie libs that break the gas lighting routine long enough to laugh and brag about it. They didn’t get the memo apparently that you’re supposed to pretend nothing is happening, everything is fine, Bernie isn’t the enemy of the party.
LikeLike
I have been thinking about the Iowa disaster and what it means. Everyone is losing their minds about whether Bernie came in first…..the big story in Iowa, the loud screeching sound that is flat-out ignored, is the LOW TURNOUT. That is the big story, and explaining it is simple: flyover country isn’t interested in fighting for a socialist, a telegenic gay Rhodes Scholar with a house-husband, a shrill bitter Hillary 2.0, a corrupt pawpaw has-been, or a nasally schoolmarm with a speech impediment who eats her salad with a comb.
And more news: a gazillionaire press mogul won’t clabber together a bunch of coddled student-loan jakes, antifa-wannabees, Labor-union members, AOC-Berniephile green-beans, pussy-hat-hippie-hons or their emasculated enablers. Coastal elitists and MSM are pretty much all he’s got. The rest of the Dem constituency will stay home, or vote Trump.
There IS one who could parachute-in though: the Michelle.
They couldn’t take Trump out via impeachment, so they really have nothing else but the unthinkable, or the Michelle.
She has been very, very quiet. Makes me nervous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s way too lazy to run for any office.
LikeLike
Charlie Brown: “No, I don’t think Lucy keeps moving that football on purpose.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, he also said during the debate that no matter who wins we should support them.
Sounds like Bernie is positioning himself for not only a new house but a private jet, butler and a couple of maids.
LikeLike