Devin Nunes Optimistic AG Bill Barr Will Get to the Bottom of C.H., Spygate, Mueller, Impeachment Hoaxes…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Russia and Ukraine hoaxes. Rep. Nunes is optimistic Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham will get to the bottom of the weaponization of government; however, Nunes puts the majority of blame for promoting the hoaxes upon a duplicitous mainstream media in cahoots with Democrats in DC.

.

Additionally, it seems quite noteworthy – with the current urgency amid the media to rehabilitate the image of the Democrat apparatus writ large – there’s a conspicuous absence of Adam Schiff.