Devin Nunes Optimistic AG Bill Barr Will Get to the Bottom of C.H., Spygate, Mueller, Impeachment Hoaxes…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Russia and Ukraine hoaxes. Rep. Nunes is optimistic Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham will get to the bottom of the weaponization of government; however, Nunes puts the majority of blame for promoting the hoaxes upon a duplicitous mainstream media in cahoots with Democrats in DC.
Additionally, it seems quite noteworthy – with the current urgency amid the media to rehabilitate the image of the Democrat apparatus writ large – there’s a conspicuous absence of Adam Schiff.
Two of our best citizens, right there. Great job Maria. Great job Congressman. Keep up the good work
Saw that and with this it almost makes you think we might seem some results: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/breaking-word-on-the-street-is-there-may-be-major-deep-state-arrests-this-week-but-of-course-weve-heard-this-before/
Adam Bull Schift might be found down in his basement shampeachment interrogation room wondering how it all went wrong for him and his co-conspirators. Or his eyes popped out of his head due to all the lying he did. 😳
Most revealing interview yet. Goober says Schumer’s been played…and he won’t be played. No…he’s the one doing the playing. Us!
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/02/09/lindsey-graham-ag-barr-said-giuliani-ukraine-information-possibly-russian-propaganda/
Sounds like Graham, and possibly Barr, want to see everything that Rudy has…the question is whether they want to confirm it or bury it!
He wants it sent to the intelligence community. Yea…that’s the ticket. And evidently Barr thinks it’s propaganda too.
Right? Fool me once shame on you – fool me two hundred and forty seven times…shame on me!!
The last 20 seconds of that interview are as awkward as anything I’ve ever seen on TV. Funny funny stuff. Sorry Margaret, you didn’t successfully put a cork in it.
Not a single bad guy has gone to jail yet there is plenty of proof…hard to believe it’s all gonna magically start soon…
Merle, although I too am extremely frustrated … I also know that this is how the criminal justice system works. Unless and until you are indicted, you are entitled to the presumption of innocence. This means among other things that prosecutors are not allowed to “leak” anything. Grand Juries meet in profound secrecy: if an indictment is not handed down, you will not even know that they were convened, let alone who they discussed.
When these indictments begin to fall at last, they will be opposed by the most well-paid defense lawyers on this planet. The tiniest details must be perfect. The first goal of the defense will be to have the cases dismissed before trial. By law, security at this point must be absolute, and so far it successfully has been.
One small quibble Mike. The presumption of innocence continues throughout the trial until a verdict is rendered.
There are no perfect cases.
There are no slam dunk cases
There are no airtight cases
Grand juries do not indict ham sandwiches
Lawyers do not go undefeated
Judges do not “toss” or “throw” out cases
Up until this past Wednesday, any significant “action” would have been spun as “obstruction” .. first by Mueller, and then by the Impeachment.
For first time in almost 3 years, Trump does not have somebody formally going after him.
President Trump is the only hope I have in justice. I do not believe he will allow this to go unpunished. Any other name means nothing at this point.
If I ditch has to be dug to start or complete a project he is taking on, if nobody else would do it, I believe Trump would pick up a shovel and do the job.
Yes, that is a good point and I had thought of that too. Alex Marlow on the Breitbart channel was complaining recently that Trump didn’t fire Sondland and Vindman and others. I was talking back to the radio saying he cannot just yet or it will give the Dems fuel to label it as Obstruction – he has to wait until he is Acquitted. Well, look what happened. Within days of Acquittal, Trump gets rids of these two traitors. I just wish media “experts” would do some research and thinking before whining about something they don’t know about.
Isn’t Adam Schitt up for an OSCAR?
Best actor in a fantasy series!
If they can’t find Schiffty, I’ll bet Tom Shillue is available.
Don’t hold your breath, guys!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-lindsey-graham-on-face-the-nation-february-9-2020/
Graham in full cover-up mode, lying like he’s in on it (because he probably is).
“there’s a conspicuous absence of Adam Schiff.”
Let’s enjoy that while it lasts.
Amen!! If only NoNads would figure it out11
RE: Peach Mint 2.0
Will Leonid Vindman be the middleman and Teneo the connection in the next impeachment hoax?
I thought this video to be veddy enterestink (h/t Henry Gibson)
I am too!
I think that is the point of all the crystal-clear statements by President Trump and some of his Republican colleagues in the aftermath of this round of the coup.
I want to believe.
This all makes me sick. So dirty and corrupt and it goes all the way up. Obozo and Clinton 🐷 🐷
We immediately notice the MSM talking points of Trump taking retribution and political revenge. This is what they’ll scream and try to spin once Durham starts to indict people (if that ever happens–still have hope). But truth is on the president’s side. It will need to be proclaimed far and wide as the MSM will resist printing any of it. The Dems have reached their culminating point. Time to go on the offensive.
President Trump is letting us know, it will not be good to try and slow walk him anymore. He is getting ready to make things happen.
All us vets are ready to roll Mr. President. If the corrupt DOJ, will not make them pay we will. If they think it was scary having all those guns in Virginia, wait till the Citizen Soldiers are forced to invade DC. to preserve this country.
Bring the roof down on these seditious people Mr. President, we have your back.
I reckon someone in this country needs to be an optimist.
So what, is he going to institute some “training sessions” in Field Offices for the rank and file, when the violations of law occurred by the top brass in headquarters?
Just like the Tailhook Scandel – senior admin sweeps hinky stuff under the rug, punish all those who had nothing to do with it and at the bottom with some ‘training’ and threats.
Surely Representative Nunes realizes the Republican Party went after Trump pretty hard in the primaries to get rid of him. If nothing happens, it’s because there are dirty people on both sides.
Pierre Delecto’s fan club, McCain-Grahmnesty. Rube Rubio, and so many more…..
All that separates these Repub criminals are the Tyrannical democRats , who are also criminals.
Choose your poison.
Some of US haven’t trusted the Ferals (FIB, ATF, BLM, IRS) for decades. Waco was a massacre, no justification at all, total ATF/ FIB false flag. Then there is Fast & Furious: How much more do We need to distrust ? FISA Court rubber stamping political surveillance? On and on…….
Don’t forget Leroy Finicum’s ambush and murder even more recently.
His name is Lavoy Finicum and yes, he was murdered in cold blood by a feral agent.
I’m with you guys, I’ve had no reason not to mistrust ALL of “government” for decades, BUT, I do trust President Trump in every way at this point and if we follow his lead and focus on his re-election we’ll all have better days and nights until the fit hits the shan.
And the fit, IS going to hit the shan when it’s time. President Trump has photgraphic memory skills and everyone that needs to will be “addressed”. It has to, or the swamp isn’t drained and he knows it. I am not a Pollyanna, a sycophant, or stupid, and our President is sincere and VERY able and he has the Highest Position in the WORLD!
Buckle up.
Mistyped and couldn’t edit.
For those who did not follow the Finicum case, here is an aerial video of the murder. What is does not show is the trap that the FBI set for him.
My corruption antenna was raised to the maximum cynical position by the Las Vegas shooting.
Barry Obama…..remember
This past Monday, speaking on Univision, he warned that attaining his goals will be harder “[I]f Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, ‘We’re gonna punish our enemies and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us’.”
At least he’s acknowledged the election is the only way to get rid of the orange man.
I don’t have much doubt that Barr and Durham will get to…or at least very near…to the origins and extent of the coup.
My worry is that they will decline to asses full accountability because they don’t want to “hurt” the institutions too much.
All the material they have can be easily handed over to someone that WILL do the job if they don’t, and President Trump can fire and hire at will and quickly!
Not to mention, I believe he would know just who to put where as well, in order to make it happen swiftly.
Like President Trump does, if we focus on the positives and help him get re-elected I think we’ll “feel better” about things and be pleasantly surprised when the things we individually want to see happen the most actually do happen.
I just don’t understand why Trump doesn’t go on a whirlwind declassification rampage. With what he certainly knows, it would probably even blow our minds. WHY WOULD HE NOT?
There can be only one conceivable reason; he knows John Durham is going to rip the roof off.
Because releasing everything can harm prosecutions. I know that sounds like a permanent investigation to ensure that nothing gets released. In December, Barr said “late Spring” “June” is when he thinks Durham will reach a “watershed“ moment. I think if we get out into summer without indictments, THEN we push POTUS to do some strategic declas/release operations. Not everything at once. Pick something truly damning, one thing, and order it released fully unredacted. If they don’t get off their asses, pick something else.
“If you guys don’t get this coup investigation to roll heads, I’m going to roll them for you. Then you’re gone too.
“Get to the bottom of it.”
It’s a start.
But I get nervous because we don’t have plan B.
Barr/Durham is our plan A.
No plan B if that fails and time is running out.
It was a mistake to wait during the mid-terms. That’s what flipped the House. I can only hope that PT eases up to Billy Barr and tells him that there need to be indictments by 4/1/2020 or declassification will begin.
Let the party begin!
What do you mean “we don’t have a plan B”? Are you privy to President Trump’s inner circle of planning and execution?
“We” seem to be doing a lot of talking about things we don’t know these days… please, let’s be sure we are helping his re-election with the positives so he can take the gloves off and get down to it with Term Two!
Nunes is on the money. The globalist (anti-American) media is, IMO, WORSE for this country than ten adam schitts. I sometimes believe they are playing the dems.
The globalist certainly don’t want socialism, it’s bad for business. They will use the Lefty nut jobs to divide and agitate this country.
I’m pretty sure that when they no longer need the oacs, sanders, buttiedge, warrens… et al, they will simply leave them where they fall and move on.
The mistake that most people make is to think of them as separate institutions. MSM and Democrats are one party.
Deep state have their disinformation agents running MSM and show biz. It’s coordinated.
Their goal it’s to hide corruption, and distract us with hoaxes after hoaxes.
They never get asked about their corruption instead they talk about hoaxes. It’s planned, it’s a game.
Think of the Soviet Union and Pravda. they were one group of people. Pravda was not simply MSM, they were controlled Gov disinformation agents. They had a job to do. To protect the crooks. Same with our MSM and some late night shows. Bill Maher for example. He is happy to lie and brainwash his audience for Dems.
Why do I feel like Charlie Brown, and Lucy wants me to kick the ball?
I’m not getting my hopes up.
Neither am I.
I thought it was VERY telling of the MSM to have NO White House reps nor any Republicans on the Sunday morning shows (except Maria B –and Lindsey doesn’t count (he is chaff/countermeasure)…It was like radio silence. All in for pushing/elevating the current dimwits running for president…..It’s like they ALL got “the memo”
You mean beside the Daily DNC taking points memo that they live by??
Adam is taking some time off with the red-headed black-faced hag from The View.
I’m glad Nunes is educating the public about MSM.
It’s about time.
They are deep state’s controlled disinformation agents. Never forget that.
Everything they say is coordinated with the deep state.
Globalists are a lot like communists. Same tactics, same playbook, same type of power hungry crooks. They must have a brainwashed public or they can’t succeed.
Information must be controlled or they will collapse.
Barr doesn’t give a DAYUM if Republicans (or anybody ELSE) trusts the FBI. the DoJ, or any OTHER federal agency. HE is part of the elitist element that has convinced themselves that WE don’t matter, so why worry about what we THINK?
President Trump will not be aiding and abetting the Coup/Criminals.
President Trump is 100% responsible for Justice
Rudy, Nunes, P/T and the American people has seen enough evidence that go way beyond any policy/procedures, to open up normal aggressive investigations by any and all Prosecutors in the United States.
The FBI/DOJ works for the pleasure of P/T.
P/T has the power to order investigations and to manage the FBI/DOJ directly, if needed.
P/T has a bound duty to implement Justice and it would be a dereliction of his duty for PT not to implement Justice.
Considering all the evidence seen by Rudy, P/T and the American People, and if nothing was done by the P/T and the FBI/DOJ; not doing their (including PDJT) sworn duty (willful blindness); they would actually be aiding and abetting criminals (coup) and would be defined as being part of the coup/conspiracy.
FBI/DOJ is Law enforcement and PDJT is 100% responsibly and has a sworn duty by the Constitution to the American People to implement Justice.
President Trump will implement Justice.
Thank you Brittney, and I concur.
A lot of hand wringing going on around here, with no inside information to back it up. We are in the dark for a reason, just like the actual domestic enemies of America are!
Let Trump Be President Trump.
Did Schiff forget to register his candidacy? He’s probably making sure he is going to be re-elected.
Those f&cking “hard breaks” in the TV news business!
What Nunes was saying at the end of that interview was SO important, and he had more to say!
^%#@!
