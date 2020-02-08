Rush Limbaugh Describes Attending The State of Union and Receiving The Presidential Medal of Freedom…

Millions of us are praying for Rush Limbaugh. On Friday Mr. Limbaugh returned to his broadcast and began the show explaining his current status and then describing the events that led to him attending the State of the Union address Tuesday in Washington DC.

If you missed the broadcast, do yourself a favor and listen or read Rush’s explanation of how his State of the Union attendance unfolded. The video of his broadcast is below, and if you don’t have the time to watch, you can READ IT HERE:

[Transcript Available Here]