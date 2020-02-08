Rush Limbaugh Describes Attending The State of Union and Receiving The Presidential Medal of Freedom…

Millions of us are praying for Rush Limbaugh. On Friday Mr. Limbaugh returned to his broadcast and began the show explaining his current status and then describing the events that led to him attending the State of the Union address Tuesday in Washington DC.
If you missed the broadcast, do yourself a favor and listen or read Rush’s explanation of how his State of the Union attendance unfolded. The video of his broadcast is below, and if you don’t have the time to watch, you can READ IT HERE:
Just went to Mass. I will never forget to pray for our dear Rush.
Bless him, his family, and friends. His work has been indescribably important to Constitutional small-government administration.
May God bless dear Rush.
It was a very fun show!
Pelosi was so livid, “she couldn’t see straight.”
Thank you Rush. In spite of your challenges, you always know how to make us laugh.
Yeah. I liked that part and figured that Rush was the last straw for Pelosi. That had to drive her and the rest of the democrats over the edge. Leve it to Trump to pull off a major troll at the SOTU.
Psalm 91
1 Those who live in the shelter of the Most High
will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
2 This I declare about the Lord:
He alone is my refuge, my place of safety;
he is my God, and I trust him.
3 For he will rescue you from every trap
and protect you from deadly disease.
4 He will cover you with his feathers.
He will shelter you with his wings.
His faithful promises are your armor and protection.
5 Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night,
nor the arrow that flies in the day.
6 Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness,
nor the disaster that strikes at midday.
7 Though a thousand fall at your side,
though ten thousand are dying around you,
these evils will not touch you.
8 Just open your eyes,
and see how the wicked are punished.
9 If you make the Lord your refuge,
if you make the Most High your shelter,
10 no evil will conquer you;
no plague will come near your home.
11 For he will order his angels
to protect you wherever you go.
12 They will hold you up with their hands
so you won’t even hurt your foot on a stone.
13 You will trample upon lions and cobras;
you will crush fierce lions and serpents under your feet!
14 The Lord says, “I will rescue those who love me.
I will protect those who trust in my name.
15 When they call on me, I will answer;
I will be with them in trouble.
I will rescue and honor them.
16 I will reward them with a long life
and give them my salvation.”
Bo Snerdley has publicly challenged Acosta to prove his sweeping and manifestly false assertion that Rush has said “racist” things about blacks on his shows.
I pray he makes it. There will never be another Rush.
We need him!
Thank you 💙
After hearing that Rush was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer,my thoughts went back to Feb. 2012 when my wife recieved the same diagnosis.After months of radiation and chemo treatments she succumbed to this awful disease in Aug. 2012.My prayers are with Rush that he is successful in his treatment..
Thank you for the link to the transcript, Sundance. I can’t hear the video, but with the transcript I was able to get it all. You have been providing transcripts as much as possible and it is greatly appreciated.
A twofer! Not only did we get Rush’s story, but some insight into President Trump.
That was one heck of a story!
Thank you to Rush for sharing his story with us: An incredible first-hand account of a unique moment in American history. And thank you to Sundance for making sure we all had a chance to see or read this.
I enjoyed reading the transcript. Thank you Sundance.
Praying for a miracle Rush. God Bless you.🙏
God Bless You Rush ,,, A True American Patriot !
And God Bless Sundance and Crew for EVERYTHING They Do !
Thank You for Transcript !!!
