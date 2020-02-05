Touching Moment – President Trump Honors Rush Limbaugh With Medal of Freedom…

Posted on February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh is going to attempt to broadcast tomorrow (Thursday).  I would strongly urge all those who have listened and learned from El Rushbo to tune in.  Given the rapid nature of the cancer diagnosis our time with Rush is short. As a beacon when needed most, Rush Limbaugh has guided minds, inspired hearts and touched the lives of many.

Last night President Trump honored Mr. Limbaugh for his years of excellence in broadcasting, his unwavering love of country and his numerous charitable efforts.  Presenting Mr. Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom was a very special moment in recognition of a very special man.

  1. susandyer1962 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:23 am

    I know I wasnt the only one who cried…😢

    Well deserved!!

    I’m praying for you Rush!🙏🙏💜

  2. T2020 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Amen! Well deserved!! 👍🏻🇺🇸⭐️❤️

  3. John Allan Wilson says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Pray for Rush! My dad beat lung cancer. It’s rough but he can do it.

  4. Patriot1783 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Amazing moment last night, so happy for Rush to have that recognition from President Trump he so richly deserved.

  5. LKAinLA says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:27 am

    This one is going to hurt to the core. Rush has done so much for this great country educating all age groups. His children’s books are wonderful for education. For me….Catherine’s face said it all. I hope my soul meets him in heaven one day. I am so appreciative President Trump gave him this respect. I have to admit I was shocked no one had given him the medal honor before. My deepest prayers go to Rush and his family. He has been a great American for Freedom and our troops. God bless him.

  6. guybee55 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:28 am

    One thing I have learned is to not give up on God. Maybe Rush has but a few months. But then we are not God. Nothing is impossible with God. Praying for Rush’s recovery or that his life will be extended is all part of Rom 8:28. We cannot not know the mind of God. But we can have His mind through the Holy Spirit that lives within us. To God the glory. May He use Rush to open the minds of those who are enemies of the gospel and whose minds are reprobate. God is not done yet. Blessings all.

  7. NC Mom says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:28 am

    My late blessed Father first introduced me to Rush on KMOV back in the early 90’s. During his final illness, Dad and I would listen together and discuss everything. Dad died of lung cancer and I miss him everyday. Even when I lived in London for 3 years I was able to hear Rush on the internet. Rush is a final living link to Dad.
    Crying and praying for Rush but as an RN I did NOT like how he looked last night. My heart is heavy.

    Dear Lord, your will be done but please have MERCY on Rush and US!

  8. jumpinjarhead says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Well said and an honor both well deserved and wonderfully awarded in front of the entire nation, whose survival over the last 40 years is owed in large part to the pioneering and unflagging patriotism, passion, encouragement, commentary and wit of Rush.

  9. Ornus says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:30 am

    After my indoctrination in college in 1989, Rush was my guiding light into conservatism. I hope we get more time with him!

  10. Landslide says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Will be tuning-in here in Texas. Praying for a miracle.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  11. Robert VanBrunt says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Like we aways have Jeffersons & Lincolns words we’ll aways have Rushs wisdom

  12. Ausonius says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:31 am

    My Latin and Ancient Greek professor, 1/2 a generation older, always listened to Rush, and did so until death called two years ago (he was 78) at the time.

    Miracles do happen: so stay optimistic and pray!

    On a side note: Ohio DEM senator Brown had a “guest” for the speech: A U.A.W. shill blaming the President for the shutdown of the Lordstown GM factory, rather than General Motors and the U.A.W. and NAFTA.

    In fact the factory is being partially used by an electric vehicle company…but I do not believe the U.A.W. is involved.

  13. Ludo says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:32 am

    I think all of us normal humans wept. Nancy wouldn’t even stand and applaud to honour a dying man, setting political (minor, in the eternal perspective) differences aside for a minute. Where is that Christian “love in my heart” she keeps ranting about?

  14. deepdivemaga says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Can someone forward me to where I can tune in today to listen? Last I checked you had to subscribe on his website to watch him?

    Thanks in advance.

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Rush should have an epic show after this award AND after he witnessed first hand Pelosi tearing up the SOTU Document, in essence trashing all those great patriot Americans gathered around Rush.

    This show IMO could be his all time best.

  16. Thomas Pritchard says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Rush feels like a part of our family. And when our loved ones hurt or are down ii affects us as well. It deeply moved me watching him last night knowing what he’s going through. Rush. Beat this. God bless you for helping us navigate through some tough times in our country.

