Touching Moment – President Trump Honors Rush Limbaugh With Medal of Freedom…

Rush Limbaugh is going to attempt to broadcast tomorrow (Thursday). I would strongly urge all those who have listened and learned from El Rushbo to tune in. Given the rapid nature of the cancer diagnosis our time with Rush is short. As a beacon when needed most, Rush Limbaugh has guided minds, inspired hearts and touched the lives of many.

Last night President Trump honored Mr. Limbaugh for his years of excellence in broadcasting, his unwavering love of country and his numerous charitable efforts. Presenting Mr. Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom was a very special moment in recognition of a very special man.