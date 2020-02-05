UPDATE: Acquitted – Final Senate Vote on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream…

At 4:00pm today the U.S. Senate returns to trial phase.  Supreme court Chief Justice John Roberts will return to the Senate, and the chamber will be voting on two articles of impeachment.  The Each senator will be called individually and will cast their vote guilty or not guilty accordingly.

UPDATE:

♦ Article One ‘Abuse of Power’:  Guilty 48 / Not Guilty 52
♦ Article Two ‘Obstruction of Congress’:  Guilty 47 / Not Guilty 53

Fox News Livestream CSPAN Livestream Link Fox Business Livestream Link

494 Responses to UPDATE: Acquitted – Final Senate Vote on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream…

  Ace of Space says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    McStain voted to impeach, Romney cast it.

    Reply
  patti says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Reply
  Sammy Hains says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Romney’s vote was an attack on Republican unity.
    It was an attack on Republican leadership in the House and Senate.
    And above all, it was an attack on Republican voters in the 2016 and 2020 election.

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Reply
  California Joe says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    With the Democrat Party in disarray and about to self destruct after the past weekend Romney voted to convict in order to give the three Democrats cover to vote with the party. It’s all Theater and it’s all one big club…..that we’re not in!

    Reply
  bertdilbert says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Whoever that has dirt on Romney please step forward!

    Reply
  CoHoBo says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Schumer is a sore, bitter loser.

    Impeached forever is about the same as the Niners being ahead at halftime in the Super Bowl.

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Reply
  Reserved55 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Two Bin’s reaction

    Reply
  Pew-Anon says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Elections have consequences

    Lawlessness [MUST] have consequences.

    Reply
  TAS says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Romney is supposed to represent the people of Utah and they obviously were against impeachment, but Romney voted how HE wanted to vote not caring at all what the people who elected him wanted. He even tried to pass it off as his religious beliefs would not allow him to vote otherwise. Basically Romney is pathetic and God may not look to kindly on using his name as an excuse to impeach our President. Utah should recall him and forever label him as the traitor he is.

    Reply
  Zachary Navarre says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Could someone explain why exactly Trumps Presidential rivals get to vote on removing his ability to run for office in 2020?

    Reply
  WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Reply
  FPCHmom says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Reply
  safvetblog says:
    February 5, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Time for the firings to begin – start with Wray…

    Reply
