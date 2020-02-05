UPDATE: Acquitted – Final Senate Vote on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream…

At 4:00pm today the U.S. Senate returns to trial phase. Supreme court Chief Justice John Roberts will return to the Senate, and the chamber will be voting on two articles of impeachment. The Each senator will be called individually and will cast their vote guilty or not guilty accordingly.
UPDATE:
♦ Article One ‘Abuse of Power’: Guilty 48 / Not Guilty 52
♦ Article Two ‘Obstruction of Congress’: Guilty 47 / Not Guilty 53
Fox News Livestream – CSPAN Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream Link
McStain voted to impeach, Romney cast it.
Romney’s vote was an attack on Republican unity.
It was an attack on Republican leadership in the House and Senate.
And above all, it was an attack on Republican voters in the 2016 and 2020 election.
It was a pretty feckless “attack”. It was Homer Simpson burning the bridge…
It was also an attack against every Republican who cast a ballot for him in 2012! Wish he had shown this much backbone and “principal” then, and actually put up a fight against Obama, but instead he folded like a cheap suit!!
Don’t want to mislead anyone on Judas being recalled. Recall is not available yet. UT is working on it.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/six-years-is-a-long-time-lawmaker-in-romneys-state-introduces-bill-that-would-let-voters-recall-sitting-senators
With the Democrat Party in disarray and about to self destruct after the past weekend Romney voted to convict in order to give the three Democrats cover to vote with the party. It’s all Theater and it’s all one big club…..that we’re not in!
Whoever that has dirt on Romney please step forward!
You don’t REALLY believe Chuck Schumer is going to TELL, do you?
Schumer is a sore, bitter loser.
Impeached forever is about the same as the Niners being ahead at halftime in the Super Bowl.
Is it finally going to be Zippo time?! Please, please, please!!!
I hope he comes in front of the cameras with copies of Nancy’s Impeachment Articles in hand, and RIPS THEM UP!
Two Bin’s reaction
Elections have consequences
Lawlessness [MUST] have consequences.
Romney is supposed to represent the people of Utah and they obviously were against impeachment, but Romney voted how HE wanted to vote not caring at all what the people who elected him wanted. He even tried to pass it off as his religious beliefs would not allow him to vote otherwise. Basically Romney is pathetic and God may not look to kindly on using his name as an excuse to impeach our President. Utah should recall him and forever label him as the traitor he is.
Could someone explain why exactly Trumps Presidential rivals get to vote on removing his ability to run for office in 2020?
Because Congress as a whole is a hypocritical body.
They can do lots of things they don’t let other Americans do.
Time for the firings to begin – start with Wray…
