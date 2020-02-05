UPDATE: Acquitted – Final Senate Vote on Impeachment – 4:00pm Livestream…

At 4:00pm today the U.S. Senate returns to trial phase. Supreme court Chief Justice John Roberts will return to the Senate, and the chamber will be voting on two articles of impeachment. The Each senator will be called individually and will cast their vote guilty or not guilty accordingly.

♦ Article One ‘Abuse of Power’: Guilty 48 / Not Guilty 52

♦ Article Two ‘Obstruction of Congress’: Guilty 47 / Not Guilty 53

