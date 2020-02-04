Rand Paul Discusses Whistleblower Eric Ciaramella During Floor Speech: “Were they plotting in the halls of congress to bring down this president?”…

Posted on February 4, 2020 by

Earlier today Senator Rand Paul delivered his remarks on impeachment from the Senate floor.  During his remarks Senator Paul highlighted the real and present danger of allowing agents within government to plot against a sitting president.

Senator Paul asks the same question he presented to Chief Justice John Roberts as the presiding officer of the Senate trial.  A question Roberts refused to ask:

Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together; and are you aware -and how do you respond to- reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings?

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Clinton(s), Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, FBI, Impeachment, Lawfare, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Rand Paul, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Rand Paul Discusses Whistleblower Eric Ciaramella During Floor Speech: “Were they plotting in the halls of congress to bring down this president?”…

  1. stringplayer55 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Rand has been awesome. I know that he doesn’t always agree with President Trump on policy issues. That is what makes his support during these impeachment proceedings all the more impressive. He has been principled and shown righteous anger at the way our Constitution has been perverted by the always ongoing efforts to remove the duly elected President.

    Like

    Reply
  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    February 4, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    I don’t particularly liken the man, but have to give credit to Senator Rand Paul for speaking out.
    I give him more respect than the rest of the so-called Republican Senators.
    MAGA

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s