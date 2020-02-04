Perfect Club Engineering – Iowa Democrats Release Partial Results – Buttigieg Lead, Bernie Screwed, Biden Covered…

Posted on February 4, 2020 by

A key point of reference is ABC reporter Kendall Karson revealing the DNC came in and took over the tabulations of the Iowa Caucus result prior to this release. One Democratic official I spoke to is being told that the DNC is “taking over” the accounting of results. The official said this that to their knowledge, this has never happened before.” (link)

This is important because it highlights that The Club decided what partial results, from what locations, showing what outcomes, the Club wants to put forth.  Put another way, the DNC is releasing a specific 62% of the result to generate a specific Iowa narrative.

So what did they release:

[Data Source w/ 62% reporting]

Again, notice how all Club needs are met with this release.

Pete Buttigieg is proclaimed the winner (so far). This is narrative engineering that allows the promotion of Buttigieg and the diminishment of Bernie.  Undermining Bernie is the paramount Club goal here.  Buttigieg did not win the popular vote, and he will not likely be the final winner, but selecting this specific sub-set of votes allows a narrative to cement.

Next, notice how Joe Biden is propped up above the 15 percent threshold.  This makes it appear that Biden will receive delegates.  He may or may not; but for the narrative, propping up Biden is again a necessary club objective.

The dynamic to watch how Biden -vs- Sanders is played out and controlled.  The Club needs to diminish Bernie and hide the collapse of Biden.   The framework is to create a viable “Never Sanders” alternative?

Des Moines Register Results HERE

New York Times Results HERE

CNN Iowa Election Results HERE

Stunningly MSNBC’s John Heilemann outlines the media awareness of the dynamic.

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to Perfect Club Engineering – Iowa Democrats Release Partial Results – Buttigieg Lead, Bernie Screwed, Biden Covered…

Older Comments
  1. Fools Gold says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Love the headline Sundance! Boo Ti Boy Wins, Crazy Bern Feels the Burn, Hag Hangs Herself, Biden Does Lines with Son!

    Oh my!

    Like

    Reply
  2. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    I’ll just let this simmer here for a while:

    https://www.mediaite.com/news/watch-iowa-voter-freaks-out-on-buttigieg-precinct-capt-after-finding-out-mayor-pete-is-gay/

    Oh, what the heck….

    She was selecting her own party’s nominee, and DIDN’T KNOW MAYOR PETE IS GAY?
    Darwinism….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. 335blues says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Two questions:
    1. Can the republican party sue in court for the unadulterated results?
    2 Who will step and expose the treachery
    of the marxist democrat party?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Reserved55 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Ying Yang

    Like

    Reply
  5. StanH says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    If it weren’t for those pesky voters what a perfect swamp it would be. The “Club” is being attacked from all sides, poor club. It would appear that everyone wants the swamp drained, oh well.

    Once gain they are being sloppy, much easier to see their treachery.

    Like

    Reply
  6. The Akh says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    “Left” or “Right” the BS detector is pegged!

    There will be many more closet Trump supporters in 2020!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Zippy says:
    February 4, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Uh-oh. Watch the reaction from Bernie bros:

    Buttigieg Wins Iowa Delegate Count, But Bernie Tops Popular Vote

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/iowa-caucus

    “That said, Sanders won the popular vote with 27,088 vs. Buttigieg’s 23,666.”

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s