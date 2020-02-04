Perfect Club Engineering – Iowa Democrats Release Partial Results – Buttigieg Lead, Bernie Screwed, Biden Covered…

A key point of reference is ABC reporter Kendall Karson revealing the DNC came in and took over the tabulations of the Iowa Caucus result prior to this release. “One Democratic official I spoke to is being told that the DNC is “taking over” the accounting of results. The official said this that to their knowledge, this has never happened before.” (link)
This is important because it highlights that The Club decided what partial results, from what locations, showing what outcomes, the Club wants to put forth. Put another way, the DNC is releasing a specific 62% of the result to generate a specific Iowa narrative.
So what did they release:
[Data Source w/ 62% reporting]
Again, notice how all Club needs are met with this release.
Pete Buttigieg is proclaimed the winner (so far). This is narrative engineering that allows the promotion of Buttigieg and the diminishment of Bernie. Undermining Bernie is the paramount Club goal here. Buttigieg did not win the popular vote, and he will not likely be the final winner, but selecting this specific sub-set of votes allows a narrative to cement.
Next, notice how Joe Biden is propped up above the 15 percent threshold. This makes it appear that Biden will receive delegates. He may or may not; but for the narrative, propping up Biden is again a necessary club objective.
The dynamic to watch how Biden -vs- Sanders is played out and controlled. The Club needs to diminish Bernie and hide the collapse of Biden. The framework is to create a viable “Never Sanders” alternative?
Des Moines Register Results HERE
New York Times Results HERE
CNN Iowa Election Results HERE
Stunningly MSNBC’s John Heilemann outlines the media awareness of the dynamic.
Love the headline Sundance! Boo Ti Boy Wins, Crazy Bern Feels the Burn, Hag Hangs Herself, Biden Does Lines with Son!
Oh my!
LikeLike
I’ll just let this simmer here for a while:
https://www.mediaite.com/news/watch-iowa-voter-freaks-out-on-buttigieg-precinct-capt-after-finding-out-mayor-pete-is-gay/
Oh, what the heck….
She was selecting her own party’s nominee, and DIDN’T KNOW MAYOR PETE IS GAY?
Darwinism….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two questions:
1. Can the republican party sue in court for the unadulterated results?
2 Who will step and expose the treachery
of the marxist democrat party?
LikeLike
Oh I’m sure that William Barr will be right on it. Just like everything else that he prosecutes against the Demonrats.
LikeLike
Ying Yang
LikeLike
If it weren’t for those pesky voters what a perfect swamp it would be. The “Club” is being attacked from all sides, poor club. It would appear that everyone wants the swamp drained, oh well.
Once gain they are being sloppy, much easier to see their treachery.
LikeLike
“Left” or “Right” the BS detector is pegged!
There will be many more closet Trump supporters in 2020!
LikeLike
Uh-oh. Watch the reaction from Bernie bros:
Buttigieg Wins Iowa Delegate Count, But Bernie Tops Popular Vote
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/iowa-caucus
“That said, Sanders won the popular vote with 27,088 vs. Buttigieg’s 23,666.”
LikeLike