Mission Accomplished – Chaos in Iowa Caucuses Helps and Hurts All The Right Candidates…

From the DNC Club’s perspective there were three strategic needs surrounding the Iowa caucuses: (1) Hide the collapse of Joe Biden; (2) Diminish the win by Bernie Sanders; and (3) cover-up a less than enthusiastic voter turnout. Given the nature of very public primary races, this three-pronged challenge seemed almost impossible.
Almost.
If everything just seemed to collapse, go wrong, and become a mess; and if the end of the night outcomes could be delayed and undetermined; well, in that scenario the objective would be considered ‘mission accomplished‘ on all three points.
That exact scenario just coincidentally happened.
Despite the media proclaiming Biden was leading the field for the past six months during the impeachment narrative, Joe Biden likely came in fourth or fifth. He may not have gained any delegates in Iowa. No-one will pay attention to that now… and few will question how the “media polling” could have gotten it so wrong. [Tip: they lie]
Simultaneously, Bernie Sanders didn’t stand on stage, declare victory, and receive the praise earned in 2020 that was robbed from him in 2016. No results means no grand victory and momentum. Oh, it’ll probably be declared sometime today that Bernie Sanders won, but, meh, doesn’t deliver the same electoral value. [DNC Club smiling here]
Turnout? The media have been hyping the Democrats chomping at the bit, drowning in buckets of enthusiastic voters who can’t wait to defeat the orange-man. This media narrative has been hyped dramatically for well over a year… building…. building…. to the exact moment last night when such incredible turnout would have been visible. [It wasn’t]
Instead all the candidates claimed victory with Pete Buttigieg unashamedly standing atop the tallest podium and decrying his campaign won the state of Iowa and he was heading to New Hampshire the most victorious of them all. ….as if, well, as if that was pre-planned.
Sad trombone.
CTH isn’t going to get into the weeds of the failed reporting Ap that supposedly was behind the Iowa crisis, or the “shadow” tech company that was behind the Ap and directly connected to the Clinton DNC apparatus; which also just happens to have a connection to Buttigieg. That part doesn’t matter now; done is done. How the Club did it is less important than everyone understanding what took place wasn’t an organic accident.
Factually this ‘conspiracy theory‘ stuff is so predictable now, even the most die-hard ostriches don’t try to defend it any longer. However, the hubris behind it is rather remarkable.
Joe Biden’s campaign is organized Astroturf, but he needs to keep up appearances. Warren and Buttigieg are inauthentic posers, but they need to hang around to pick up Biden’s supporters and keep Bernie in check. Meanwhile the DNC boardroom will do whatever is needed to try and forestall Sanders, and defend against a hostile takeover.
It’s going to get uglier.
Bernie supporters are eyes-wide-open. The DNC is playing with unstable explosives now.
How ugly it will get is already visible by the extents the Club is willing to go to control the outcomes. As bad as the Iowa program was/is…. well, it is still only a precursor to how far the Club is willing to go….
…I’m afraid we can’t let you do that Bernie”…
Malarky
I still have to wonder how Bloomberg fits in with “the plan?” ='[.]’=
The DNC went ‘broke’ last time. In many ways they were broke (think the ‘DNC hacks’ and ‘leaks’ and DW-S and D. Brazile) but most of all they were out of money. Enter a billionaire who has stated he will spend all his money on this election.
That his campaign doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in…, where is the money going? The question is what he will get in return?
Broadcast News Producers Ear Piece 1987 Movie
Who Are They & Why Not Shown Names Under Each Broadcast When asking Questions
CNN? ABC?? MSNBC??? CBS??? NBC?????
There is only one Sundance and there is only one place to go if you want the best analysis and commentary. Just did a quick scan around the other sites and nobody called this fiasco like SD. Also, the comments and memes are priceless. Great work Treepers now on to NH.
So true. Just one place to go if you want the real news. I scan other sites to get an idea of what the media is trying to push with their narrative and then come here to find out what is really happening. Thank You Sundance!
Whoa 😮
Am I that easy or is this that well thought out and expressed
Excellent breakdown Sundance
Bernie could end the shenanigans in a second if he threatened to run as an Independent if screwed out of the nomination – the fact he doesn’t tells us it’s all about the payout and not about becoming President, he’s as big a fraud as the machine he rages against.
He won’t… remember, “No one cares about your damn emails.”
Yeah, every 4 years Bernie runs for President and gets a house.
Takes most of us 30 years just to pay for one.
Quite a gig he’s got going.
Soon he’ll own most of the lakefront property in his state
He could quote Trump to the RNC something like ” I wont run as an independent as long as I’m treated fairly” 🙂
You can’t make this up: the precinct’s caucus secretary for Story County Precinct 1-1. have 6 delegates
https://threader.app/thread/1224538096571686912
Below is precinct math:
Sanders + 5 = 116
Warren + 14 = 82
Buttigieg + 26 = 73
Non-aligned = 11
So these 2nd alignment numbers x 6 / 285
Sanders: 2.44
Warren: 1.72
Buttigieg: 1.53
That rounds out to two delegates each.
Choice twitter comments:
Bernie having to redistribute delegates is comedy GOLD.
Welcome to socialism.
They want to run the country and they can’t even handle a vote count.
Gota love Socialists
That crowd turnout was definitely weak. Regardless of what the DNC does, they ultimately survive on votes. And that sorry turnout last night tells us that the votes are just not there for the dems.
Election Interference 2020 begins!
Wonder when Nancy opens the Trump Impeachment Inquiry for this election interference?
“how the “media polling” could have gotten it so wrong.”
you mean the same media that called it for Hagzilla in 2016?
Wow! And I though not releasing the final poll results was a bold move. If they would go this far to interfere with their own election process just imagine what they might do to President Trump! …..Oh wait
Turnout not like 2008? That was the year of the “Obama app” — busing in thousands of Chicago bros to the Eastern Iowa caucuses. Suggest the 2008 turnout be analyzed geographically.
I think Bernie knows that running as an independent is hard and demanding. He is concerned that if he took this arduous route he might get depressed, and, once depressed, might become suicidal. Bernie might be a dumb socialist, but he’s not stupid and he knows the DNC will kill to protect itself.
The old classic resurfaces, ‘garbage in, garbage out.’
I don’t understand what’s going on here. Maybe because I’m aussie and don’t know the first thing about American politics, but I’ll do my best to explain.
Biden’s gone. So is Warren, Buttigieg and co. Bernie is a threat and Bloomberg doesn’t want to be President? If he doesn’t want to be President, then who does he want? Who do the democrats want to run against President Trump? I’m confused.
Without double standards the Dimms have no standards!
The Dimms truly have taken vote rigging to the next level with this DNC APP! Worse than Venezuelan Ballot Exchange, the DNC APP turns actual election results into Fake News Fairy Tales!!
Hope 45 congratulates Crazy Bernie on winning Iowa Caucus during the SoTu so Boot Edge Edge explains why he was “victorious” when Crazy Bernie won!!!
