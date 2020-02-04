James Carville: Iowa Democrat Turnout Was Terrible and What Happened to The Polling?…

Democrat political strategist James Carville appears on MSNBC and plays the roll of Toto pulling back the curtain on a false media-constructed narrative.
Carville notes this was supposed to be a year of hyped democrat voter enthusiasm, but it just isn’t there. Additionally, Carville asks what the heck happened to the polling over the past two weeks? Biden was supposed to be a top-tier candidate… or something.
.
More snippets below.
.
This is truly astonishing. The elite are being stripped bare and rejected. The absurdity of their entirely B.S. based, literally bolshevik based alinsky assualt on reality is failing in real time, right before our eyes.
How Citizen Candidate & President Knows How Power Works Better Than Career Politicians!
The Best Man 1964 President Speech On Power Leadership:
James Carville said, “There are other things that worry me…“Without power, there’s only one moral imperative in this country right now and that is to beat Donald Trump,” he continued. “That’s the only moral imperative. It is the only thing I want to hear. Until we understand that, we win every argument on anything. We don’t win the elections because we talk about stuff that is not relevant. We had a great experience in 2018 and the day after we started that goofy stuff. Hopefully, we’ve got time to jerk this thing back and be about health care and drug prices and education and infrastructure and climate and diplomacy. This is not happening so far. We can’t act like this is going well.”
A democrat talking to me about healthcare is like inviting the guy who ransacked my house over to talk about crime stats
Shall we add:
GOD works in mysterious ways.
Trump has GOT THIS.
The Emperor (Democrat Party) has no clothes.
Familiar?
MSM ignores Ron Paul where you might ask…. IOWA.
It is like a friggin Saturday Night Live skit……
Only they expect half the nation to believe it……..
They truly….truly…believer we are a bunch of ignorant hicks….
“We don’t want to become the British Labour Party”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
SD:
“…Carville asks what the heck happened to the polling over the past two weeks? Biden was supposed to be a top-tier candidate… or something.”
He knows, clearly, that polling is predominantly bs. His question is rhetorical to anyone who understands it is nothing but another tool in the propaganda kit.
Biden has completed his assigned role as the useful idiot. I’m not confident he remains a candidate after Massachusetts.
Well. snakehead that is what they just became..
Why on earth would anyone believe Biden was ever a top tier candidate?
because their TV told them so. /sarc
Are those the same TVs that said Hillary was going to win in a landslide? LOL!!
He’s a top tier ham and egger
Biden was the only traditional candidate. He had a reasonable sense of responsibility and wasn’t pandering like the rest of the pack.
Really? I never saw any indication of that. He pandered to every SJW and other DemonRAT constituency group out there while disavowing any responsibility for the graft and corruption in which he participated in Ozero’s administration and in which he has been immersed for decades.
I’m not so sure about the pandering. After all, he made a point to brag about letting the little black kids rub his magical white-boy leg hairs.
California Joe says: “..wasn’t pandering..”
I missed that whole “wasn’t pandering” part.
CALI JOE….IS IT SARCASM ?????
He never was…his whole candidacy was manufactured to try to entrap Trump so they could impeach him. Sundance had a great piece on it.
Indeed. Biden has always stunk up the room on a national level….for 30 years!
None of the candidates have charismatic oomph. Van Jones called it. None are fired up with appeal to do half of what it takes. They all have a serious wrinkle.
Hillary did well because she convinced people she would be mean to Republicans.
These candidates all make huge promises which means they will be mean to tax payers.
I like Carville’s honesty and insight. He always seemed to be pretty straight considering his loyalty. Is he still married to the Conservative Buchanan gal?
I think so, Mary Matlin
Perhaps he’s old now and has lost his rabid nature? Naaaaaa
Does he still foam at the mouth? Yep, saw him do that once….for real.
“Truth is relative. Truth is what you can make the voter believe is the truth. If you’re smart enough, truth is what you make the voter think it is. That’s why I’m a Democrat. I can make the Democratic voters think whatever I want them to.” – James Carville
“Drag a $100 bill through a trailer camp and there’s no telling what you will find.” – James Carville
“The voter is basically dumb and lazy. The reason I became a Democratic operative instead of a Republican was because there were more Democrats that didn’t have a clue than there were Republicans.” ~ James Carville
Yeah he’s honest – about what a dishonest charlatan he is.
Carville is “not very impressed. “
But a LOT of us are – with the absolutely brazen level of deceit among the DNC apparatchiks that is thus far being given a big pass by their buddies in the yellow stream media, while real hardworking a DemonRATs at the grass roots level watch their efforts go entirely up in smoke (and mirrors).
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’ll be impressed at the convention to help Hillary back in !
Hey Carville…..its the economy stupid. But you already know that.
And since about 25% of Trump Rally attendees are Democrats, they’ve left you. Also, not one of them has huge black enthusiasm. The President’s 20-30% support is real.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carvelle IMO is just setting up the narrative that for Dems to win they must draft “someone” who will bring the turnout, the excitement come the convention.
I still say it will be HRC or Michelle or Holder
So you think these candidates are going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to get the nomination and someone who has spent literally zero dollars is going to come in and be coordinated?
That’s not how any of this works.
It’s not their money they are spending it always has been ours.
Think Ukraine.
I don’t see it that way. Such action would completely alienate the supporters of ALL the Dem contenders, even the late entry Bloomberg. It would hand the election to the President.
So, I hope you are correct, but even fools recognize their folly at some point.
There was zero ground level enthusiasm for Hillary in 2016 – it was all astro-turfed…and she is LESS popular now, if such a thing is possible. No one really knows Eric Holder well and he will not be able to generate huge crowds or grass roots energy if he just gets handed the nomination at the convention. Michelle is the only one I can think of who would immediately garner support from all the lo info voters who still believe that Obama had eight years of “zero scandals” and that all of the economic gains we have now are because of policies he put into place…
Thankfully, she is lazy and angry, both of which will become obvious if she actually has to hit the campaign trail!
Carville sees the parallels to the British Labour Party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s happening Jimmy is TRUMP! People of all stripes want someone who gets things done. That’s Trump.That ain’t the dems. Dems are too infected with TDS, just like you Jimmy, and are paralyzed by Orange Man Bad and can’t focus on anything else but get Trump.
Your party got way too woke Jimmy. Must hurt to see you base walk away and join us deplorables., especially those dependable blacks and Latinos. Your party is on it’s last legs! Bwahahaha!
Ha! Another great take not mentioned on the teebee: https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2020/02/04/nolte-the-real-story-out-of-iowa-is-dismally-low-democrat-turnout/
They have been flirting with socialism and with radical leftist ideologies for years now. Hussein Osama showed them it was good to champion attacks against police and Wall Street. Now, as these seeds that were planted have sprouted and grown they are going to be served a socialist dish. They know that Wall Street and big money donors will not back Sanders. They probably won’t even back Warren. But, they have to be very careful because this entire plan will blow up and take them down.
Just buy extra bags of popcorn and wait for them to cheat Bernie at the convention. The flames will make for a good show.
Biden has run for President before. Was it Einstein who said, “Insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results”? He has done better in Iowa because of having been Obama’s VP, and running against a truly dismal field, but there was never any reason Biden would suddenly appeal to a mass audience. Carville well knows that polls are whatever those in control say they are. I can’t get over the outrageousness that they still report only 62% of the results, as if a partial count is legitimate. How much did these clown candidates pay per caucus attender?
Democrat party have lost their minds over Trump…and Carville sounds reasonable and measured by comparison. PDJT needs to keep on calling the old blue dogs into the R tent…there’s no home for them under the dem tent anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are going to CRUSH them in November…I can’t wait!
Blah, blah, blah, blah. All Dimms want is power at any cost. Blind, angry, power hungry at all costs. Lie, cheat, steal, murder, manipulate.
PDT just keeps putting the carrot out there and they just keep reaching and screaming.
There are trillions of $$ at stake.
True. And how much will a profit a man to gain the world, yet lose his soul? When they breathe their last they will have nothing but agony for eternity.
I doubt the other Obama enters the game. Too lazy, self centered, shallow. They have a fourteen million dollar house to furnish, plenty of elites to socialize with and instant income from any path they choose. Much easier for them to keep their fake image intact without being exposed to uncomfortable questions.
I doubt they have the same pathological need and greed to brawl in the political arena that the Clintons do. They played their part, have been rewarded and work behind the scenes without the fear of further exposure.
I watching the Beeb coverage of SOTU, pretty fair and straightforward.
They interviewed a Dem operative called Maryanne something from Boston, I think she is on TV quite a lot, and she flatly stated Biden is toast. No hesitation at all.
You know your in trouble when Carville, the guy that knowingly helped give us the lowlife Clintons has a problem with what your doing.
Man oh man it was good to see ol’ Snakehead back on TV.
Why won’t the anchors on these shows aska short question and shut up? This was like watching Hannity where Carville is all wound up and excited like a raccoon on garbage pickup night and they keep talking and talking.
Loved his understanding of the party and pulling some of the covers off.
Carville’s most telling comment was the Democrats are turning into UK’s labor party.
I contend Democrats progressive project is to remove our Republic and replace with Parliamentary governance, then prune our Bill of Rights.
Carville?….pffft…..who knew that decrepit old creep was still around…
Carvill looks like corpse these days. What is he inhaling?
Carville looks very ill. Like the Democrat party.
Low turnout… because…
They are voting for Trump.
Carville—an old-school, yellow dog Democrat who -with the Clintons- entertained socialist ideas and big government for decades just to win elections and gain power. Now the “moderates” are dealing with the monster they created. The Bernie Sanders wing comprises the spoiled and illegitimate children of the Clinton-LBJ Democrats. They’ve played on class differences, race differences, and every whiny little complaint known to man. Selfish parents who lived for the day and shoved responsibility and reality under a rug —to be used as perpetual weaponry all to maintain THEIR power. The jig is up, Mr. Carville, and you should have known that this day would arrive.
