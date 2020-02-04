James Carville: Iowa Democrat Turnout Was Terrible and What Happened to The Polling?…

Posted on February 4, 2020 by

Democrat political strategist James Carville appears on MSNBC and plays the roll of Toto pulling back the curtain on a false media-constructed narrative.

Carville notes this was supposed to be a year of hyped democrat voter enthusiasm, but it just isn’t there.  Additionally, Carville asks what the heck happened to the polling over the past two weeks?  Biden was supposed to be a top-tier candidate… or something.

.

More snippets below.

.

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to James Carville: Iowa Democrat Turnout Was Terrible and What Happened to The Polling?…

  1. Robert Hope says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    This is truly astonishing. The elite are being stripped bare and rejected. The absurdity of their entirely B.S. based, literally bolshevik based alinsky assualt on reality is failing in real time, right before our eyes.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • MJJ says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:28 pm

      How Citizen Candidate & President Knows How Power Works Better Than Career Politicians!
      The Best Man 1964 President Speech On Power Leadership:

      James Carville said, “There are other things that worry me…“Without power, there’s only one moral imperative in this country right now and that is to beat Donald Trump,” he continued. “That’s the only moral imperative. It is the only thing I want to hear. Until we understand that, we win every argument on anything. We don’t win the elections because we talk about stuff that is not relevant. We had a great experience in 2018 and the day after we started that goofy stuff. Hopefully, we’ve got time to jerk this thing back and be about health care and drug prices and education and infrastructure and climate and diplomacy. This is not happening so far. We can’t act like this is going well.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Attorney at Law says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:30 pm

      Shall we add:

      GOD works in mysterious ways.

      Trump has GOT THIS.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Elric VIII says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      The Emperor (Democrat Party) has no clothes.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      It is like a friggin Saturday Night Live skit……

      Only they expect half the nation to believe it……..

      They truly….truly…believer we are a bunch of ignorant hicks….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Robert Hope says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    This is truly astonishing. The elite are being stripped bare and rejected. The absurdity of their entirely B.S. based, literally bolshevik based alinsky assualt on reality is failing in real time, right before our eyes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. A2 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    “We don’t want to become the British Labour Party”

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      SD:
      “…Carville asks what the heck happened to the polling over the past two weeks? Biden was supposed to be a top-tier candidate… or something.”

      He knows, clearly, that polling is predominantly bs. His question is rhetorical to anyone who understands it is nothing but another tool in the propaganda kit.

      Biden has completed his assigned role as the useful idiot. I’m not confident he remains a candidate after Massachusetts.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 4EDouglas says:
      February 4, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      Well. snakehead that is what they just became..

      Like

      Reply
  4. Sporty says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Why on earth would anyone believe Biden was ever a top tier candidate?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    None of the candidates have charismatic oomph. Van Jones called it. None are fired up with appeal to do half of what it takes. They all have a serious wrinkle.

    Hillary did well because she convinced people she would be mean to Republicans.

    These candidates all make huge promises which means they will be mean to tax payers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. California Joe says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    I like Carville’s honesty and insight. He always seemed to be pretty straight considering his loyalty. Is he still married to the Conservative Buchanan gal?

    Like

    Reply
    • maxwell102 says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      I think so, Mary Matlin

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • cow wow says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      Perhaps he’s old now and has lost his rabid nature? Naaaaaa

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      “Truth is relative. Truth is what you can make the voter believe is the truth. If you’re smart enough, truth is what you make the voter think it is. That’s why I’m a Democrat. I can make the Democratic voters think whatever I want them to.” – James Carville

      “Drag a $100 bill through a trailer camp and there’s no telling what you will find.” – James Carville

      “The voter is basically dumb and lazy. The reason I became a Democratic operative instead of a Republican was because there were more Democrats that didn’t have a clue than there were Republicans.” ~ James Carville

      Yeah he’s honest – about what a dishonest charlatan he is.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. GB Bari says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Carville is “not very impressed. “

    But a LOT of us are – with the absolutely brazen level of deceit among the DNC apparatchiks that is thus far being given a big pass by their buddies in the yellow stream media, while real hardworking a DemonRATs at the grass roots level watch their efforts go entirely up in smoke (and mirrors).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. webgirlpdx says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Hey Carville…..its the economy stupid. But you already know that.

    And since about 25% of Trump Rally attendees are Democrats, they’ve left you. Also, not one of them has huge black enthusiasm. The President’s 20-30% support is real.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Bogeyfree says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Carvelle IMO is just setting up the narrative that for Dems to win they must draft “someone” who will bring the turnout, the excitement come the convention.

    I still say it will be HRC or Michelle or Holder

    Like

    Reply
    • Sammy Hains says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      So you think these candidates are going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to get the nomination and someone who has spent literally zero dollars is going to come in and be coordinated?

      That’s not how any of this works.

      Like

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:41 pm

      I don’t see it that way. Such action would completely alienate the supporters of ALL the Dem contenders, even the late entry Bloomberg. It would hand the election to the President.

      So, I hope you are correct, but even fools recognize their folly at some point.

      Like

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      February 4, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      There was zero ground level enthusiasm for Hillary in 2016 – it was all astro-turfed…and she is LESS popular now, if such a thing is possible. No one really knows Eric Holder well and he will not be able to generate huge crowds or grass roots energy if he just gets handed the nomination at the convention. Michelle is the only one I can think of who would immediately garner support from all the lo info voters who still believe that Obama had eight years of “zero scandals” and that all of the economic gains we have now are because of policies he put into place…

      Thankfully, she is lazy and angry, both of which will become obvious if she actually has to hit the campaign trail!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Sammy Hains says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Carville sees the parallels to the British Labour Party.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Joebkonobi says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    What’s happening Jimmy is TRUMP! People of all stripes want someone who gets things done. That’s Trump.That ain’t the dems. Dems are too infected with TDS, just like you Jimmy, and are paralyzed by Orange Man Bad and can’t focus on anything else but get Trump.

    Your party got way too woke Jimmy. Must hurt to see you base walk away and join us deplorables., especially those dependable blacks and Latinos. Your party is on it’s last legs! Bwahahaha!

    Like

    Reply
  13. chollyknickerbocker says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    They have been flirting with socialism and with radical leftist ideologies for years now. Hussein Osama showed them it was good to champion attacks against police and Wall Street. Now, as these seeds that were planted have sprouted and grown they are going to be served a socialist dish. They know that Wall Street and big money donors will not back Sanders. They probably won’t even back Warren. But, they have to be very careful because this entire plan will blow up and take them down.

    Just buy extra bags of popcorn and wait for them to cheat Bernie at the convention. The flames will make for a good show.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Chewbarkah says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Biden has run for President before. Was it Einstein who said, “Insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results”? He has done better in Iowa because of having been Obama’s VP, and running against a truly dismal field, but there was never any reason Biden would suddenly appeal to a mass audience. Carville well knows that polls are whatever those in control say they are. I can’t get over the outrageousness that they still report only 62% of the results, as if a partial count is legitimate. How much did these clown candidates pay per caucus attender?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Scott Volz says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    Democrat party have lost their minds over Trump…and Carville sounds reasonable and measured by comparison. PDJT needs to keep on calling the old blue dogs into the R tent…there’s no home for them under the dem tent anymore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Retired USMC says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    We are going to CRUSH them in November…I can’t wait!

    Like

    Reply
  17. TradeBait says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Blah, blah, blah, blah. All Dimms want is power at any cost. Blind, angry, power hungry at all costs. Lie, cheat, steal, murder, manipulate.

    PDT just keeps putting the carrot out there and they just keep reaching and screaming.

    Like

    Reply
  18. History Teaches says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    I doubt the other Obama enters the game. Too lazy, self centered, shallow. They have a fourteen million dollar house to furnish, plenty of elites to socialize with and instant income from any path they choose. Much easier for them to keep their fake image intact without being exposed to uncomfortable questions.

    I doubt they have the same pathological need and greed to brawl in the political arena that the Clintons do. They played their part, have been rewarded and work behind the scenes without the fear of further exposure.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. A2 says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    I watching the Beeb coverage of SOTU, pretty fair and straightforward.

    They interviewed a Dem operative called Maryanne something from Boston, I think she is on TV quite a lot, and she flatly stated Biden is toast. No hesitation at all.

    Like

    Reply
  20. thedustmaker says:
    February 4, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    You know your in trouble when Carville, the guy that knowingly helped give us the lowlife Clintons has a problem with what your doing.

    Like

    Reply
  21. sticknca says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Man oh man it was good to see ol’ Snakehead back on TV.
    Why won’t the anchors on these shows aska short question and shut up? This was like watching Hannity where Carville is all wound up and excited like a raccoon on garbage pickup night and they keep talking and talking.

    Loved his understanding of the party and pulling some of the covers off.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Mike says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Carville’s most telling comment was the Democrats are turning into UK’s labor party.

    I contend Democrats progressive project is to remove our Republic and replace with Parliamentary governance, then prune our Bill of Rights.

    Like

    Reply
  23. AnotherView says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Carville?….pffft…..who knew that decrepit old creep was still around…

    Like

    Reply
  24. CNN_sucks says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Carvill looks like corpse these days. What is he inhaling?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Nowut Ameen says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Carville looks very ill. Like the Democrat party.

    Like

    Reply
  26. kleen says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Low turnout… because…
    They are voting for Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Truthfilter says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Carville—an old-school, yellow dog Democrat who -with the Clintons- entertained socialist ideas and big government for decades just to win elections and gain power. Now the “moderates” are dealing with the monster they created. The Bernie Sanders wing comprises the spoiled and illegitimate children of the Clinton-LBJ Democrats. They’ve played on class differences, race differences, and every whiny little complaint known to man. Selfish parents who lived for the day and shoved responsibility and reality under a rug —to be used as perpetual weaponry all to maintain THEIR power. The jig is up, Mr. Carville, and you should have known that this day would arrive.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s