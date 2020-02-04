Iowa Democrats Refused to Allow Homeland Security To Review Voting App Prior to Crisis…

As people start looking at the background behind a data reporting application, “the App”, that was deployed by the Iowa Democrat party and DNC for data collection as used in the Iowa Caucus, a new development has surfaced.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working in coordination with state elections officers, have an existing relationship to ensure computer systems and data collection systems are safe and secure. Today the DHS reports their offer to review the data system was rebuked by the Iowa Democrat Pary.