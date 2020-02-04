Iowa Democrats Refused to Allow Homeland Security To Review Voting App Prior to Crisis…

As people start looking at the background behind a data reporting application, “the App”, that was deployed by the Iowa Democrat party and DNC for data collection as used in the Iowa Caucus, a new development has surfaced.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working in coordination with state elections officers, have an existing relationship to ensure computer systems and data collection systems are safe and secure. Today the DHS reports their offer to review the data system was rebuked by the Iowa Democrat Pary.
I find it a bit funny that they said Major Pete won but he also paid some money to launch this app along with Clinton and her goons so why should the DNC want anyone to try to fix the app when they themselves made sure that it didn’t work.. HaHa Funny business going on
Early data suggested The Bernie was running away with results of caucus, enter the Clinton Shadow vote, and data is glitched. But they have the best technology companies in the world working all night to get the results out.
All i can say is WOW, and we had better get ready for the same bullschiff to get pulled in November. They are testing the waters to see if they can get away with it.
IMHO the Dems are setting up their new narrative. To wit: elections are not to be trusted. The Super Delegates will chose their nominee. Enter HRC.
It will be nice to watch her skanky ass get beat again. Mayeb she will finally understand the a majority of American Citizens HATE her, HATE her husband and despise her daughter.
Darn those pesky Russians– They’ve DUNNIT again!!
(Spoiler Alert: They’ll get away with it too!) 🤣
Adam Schiff has the proof!
David Slack is either clueless about his own party’s corruption or else he’s a bald faced liar.
Embrace the awesome healing power of “and.”
Bald face liar.
For what its worth the New York Times is now reporting these results:
“Pete Buttigieg: 36,262 (26.9%)
Bernie Sanders: 33,793 (25.1%)
Elizabeth Warren: 24,623 (18.3%)
Joseph R. Biden Jr.: 21,038 (15.6%)
Amy Klobuchar: 16,972 (12.6%)”
If these numbers are complete they show another problem looming for the Democrats. Back in 2016 the Iowa Caucuses turned out over 170,000 voters. Despite all the Media hype their numbers appear to be down some 40,000 voters this year. Too bad for them and good for the rest of America.
The OTHER 40K ballots are in the trunk of Brenda Snipes car, but they can’t be revealed because they’re all for Michelle Obams in Melowese Richardson’s handwriting
Dang, that’s down 23% in # of voters. But, do we actually know whether this count is 100% reporting, or 60% or ?%.
Nothing to worry about here, Crowdstrike will get to the bottom of this. 😄
Yeah… you just won THIS thread. ^5
De-worming will not fix this.
With this being a national election, they shouldn’t have been given a choice.
you couldn’t get such a “script” if you put 100+ Hollywood screen writers in a locked cage with all the booze and hookers they needed for 30 days!
We need a “Clyde” from “Every way loose” (old Eastwood movie) to drive by all those “leadership” (sic) Dem’s in Iowa and Perez back at Hag’s Ville Central…. RIGHT TURN, CLYDE!!!!
Pardon me while I get my butt off this floor from “rolling around laughing” and find a tissue to wipe my eyes with…. Check-6
What a coincidence…. the Commie DNC did not want the Shadow app reviewed.
Just as the Commie Dems refused to let their “hacked” server be looked at.
