Day Twelve – Senate Impeachment Trial, Senate Speeches All Day – 9:30am Livestream…

February 4, 2020

The House Managers and President Trump defense team have presented their case and defense of impeachment.  Closing arguments are complete.  Yesterday and today the Senate has scheduled regular quorum and senator speeches continue.

This phase is pure partisan politics. Each of the remaining 100 senators is allowed ten minutes for remarks today prior to the impeachment vote at 4:00pm Wednesday.

  • Tuesday: 9:30am full day of floor speeches.  Each Senator limited to ten minutes.
  • Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

  1. TwoLaine says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Anyone care?

    • Peoria Jones says:
      February 4, 2020 at 9:18 am

      Not me, TwoLaine. I gave up on this sh!tshow long ago. I have issues in my own real life, and this garbage is too much. Congress has managed to become stressful and boring at the same time. Reading updates here is enough for me – in fact, it’s all I can take.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      February 4, 2020 at 9:20 am

      If you do watch, pay attention to whether the rules on debate and decorum are enforced. In particular this one:

      “No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

      How many Senators today who plan to vote against conviction will be accused of participating in a cover up and of obstructing justice?

      https://www.rules.senate.gov/rules-of-the-senate

  2. Wethal says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Comparisons between the mess of the House’s impeachment case and the Iowa caucuses…how many and from whom? 🙂

    • amazed treetop downlooker says:
      February 4, 2020 at 9:17 am

      Same ‘OLE crap, different BM, same vile machinatorgang…it’s gonna be a VERY long & demented Dimdemoncrap campaign…wish it weren’t so & that I could find more polite words to say so right now, but Iowa kickoff fiasco is just a small hint of mayhem ahead, as they will do ANYTHING to worship @ their deluded ORANGE-MAN-BAD Ltd YUK !
      MAGA!!
      KAG !!!
      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  3. WVNed says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:07 am

    The democrats are guilty. It’s history now.

  4. Zorro says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Death and Destruction to the Democommunist Party. It’s us or them.

  5. freepetta says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Such a waste of time and money!! Phooey on them!

  6. Mike Robinson says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:15 am

    I want to see Senators acting like Senators, not Republicans or Democrats. I am not hopeful. I think we’re going to see them waste an entire day, ten minutes at a time.

  7. H.R. says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:17 am

    I’m too busy watching my fingernails grow to tune in to this pointless exercise.

    Every Dam Dem Senator: “It is with a heavy heart that I must inform my Senate colleagues that, after the overwhelming evidence presented to this august body, we can only conclude that Orange Man Bad and we must vote to convict.”

  8. steph_gray says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:19 am

    I’m hoping some kind soul will capture anything good said by Rand Paul or whomever.

    Otherwise, I have to spend the day with a Q-tip cleaning catnip out of my cats’ claws. I also plan to count all the squares on my tile floors, all the angels that can fit on the head of a pin, that sort of thing…

    Kidding! No need to waste time with this – what I am looking forward to is hearing the SOTU, even though my listening will be delayed until late or tomorrow (I have a gig).

  9. Mark W says:
    February 4, 2020 at 9:22 am

    Burisma Corruption Began When Russian Annexation of Ukraine Prevented by Obama-Biden State Dept/Soros NGO Coup w/Calif Military Reservist Snipers
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/burisma-corruption-began-when-russian-annexation-of-ukraine-prevented-by-obama-biden-state-dept-soros-ngo-coup-w-calif-military-reservist-snipers/

