Day Twelve – Senate Impeachment Trial, Senate Speeches All Day – 9:30am Livestream…

The House Managers and President Trump defense team have presented their case and defense of impeachment. Closing arguments are complete. Yesterday and today the Senate has scheduled regular quorum and senator speeches continue.

This phase is pure partisan politics. Each of the remaining 100 senators is allowed ten minutes for remarks today prior to the impeachment vote at 4:00pm Wednesday.

Tuesday: 9:30am full day of floor speeches. Each Senator limited to ten minutes.

Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

