Day Eleven – Senate Impeachment Trial, Closing Arguments and Senate Debate – 11:00am Livestream…

Posted on February 3, 2020 by

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; open Senate deliberations/speeches; and a final vote on the articles of impeachment.

  • Monday: 11:00am closing arguments by House Managers and Defense (two hours each for a total of four hours); then the senate, regular session, floor speeches begin.
  • Tuesday: 11:00am full day of floor speeches.  Each Senator limited to ten minutes.
  • Wednesday: 4:00pm – A final vote on the articles of impeachment.

CSPAN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream 1 – Alternate Livestream 2

.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, Mitch McConnell, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Day Eleven – Senate Impeachment Trial, Closing Arguments and Senate Debate – 11:00am Livestream…

  1. TrumpPatriot says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:11 am

    10 minutes per speech for Senators. Good grief. And didn’t each side already say what they felt needed to be said in their previous two hours.

    This nonsense has already gone on far too long.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • ncbirdnwrd says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:22 am

      ^^^ This ^^^
      Senators got to bloviate! It’s in their DNA. I will not be watching.
      P. S. How many more times will Graham say he is going to look into this. And will he mention it during his “bloviation” session.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Ray Runge says:
        February 3, 2020 at 9:55 am

        Graham has ran from the duties of the Senate Judiciary Chair like the scared rabbit he is.

        I am surprised he has maintained his weight given the constant jumping to one side of the fence then the other.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. fanbeav says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:11 am

    This is so unnecessary. McConnell should have never allowed this!🤨

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:20 am

      He didn’t want to, but there were some GOP senators who wanted to speak too. The rules to start the trial and end the trial has to be unanimous consent, this is the only way he could get Chuck to agree.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mauritia17 says:
        February 3, 2020 at 9:27 am

        The New York Times fictional narrative is already out there: “senators will state that President Trump’s actions were ‘bad’ but did not rise to the level of impeachment. ” This is fake news – maybe one or two will do this, however, it is unfortunate that any of them get the chance to bloviate on this. No one will be paying attention though.

        Like

        Reply
    • Eric says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:39 am

      All this is only about (1) Senators getting their airtime (narcissism), and (2) the belief they are somehow still hurting the President.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • NJMAGA says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:39 am

      Any Senate Majority Leader who can’t control his caucus for something like this, the impeachment of the POTUS of your OWN PARTY, is incompetent and doesn’t deserve his position. I don’t believe that for one second. Mitch wanted this to damage POTUS while looking like he has no control.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rah says:
      February 3, 2020 at 10:04 am

      Yep! Total waste of time and money. But the dems really wanted Bernie there instead of in Iowa and all want their time at the podium.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Somebody says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Just call the vote and get it over with. Where is that infamous “kill switch” McConnell supposedly snuck in the rules? Find it and activate it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Six per hour. And they complained about waterboarding,

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. jumpinjarhead says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Agree totally! Every minute the Senate continues this dangerous farce lends further gravitas to the wholly illegitimate effort of the progressivists and anti-Trump deep state.

    Like

    Reply
  6. hillbillysage says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Keeping a Congress critter away from a TV camera is like trying to herd rabbits. When you have 535 egos, all who think they are the smartest person on earth and the world wants to hear from them, this was going to happen.
    I would suggest one of the old classics instead such as Looney Tunes or Roadrunner if you don’t want your IQ damaged.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. BigTalkers says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Yeah, the Final Vote on this ‘Soap Opera’…

    That’s when we’ll finally find out “Who’s who!” and “What’s what!”

    Like

    Reply
  8. gsonFIT says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Ask yourself why are there more closing arguments? This was closed last Friday.
    Decentralize, shrink and contract funding of D.C.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Wethal says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Chuck Schumer did not want Trump to have the satisfaction of giving the State of the Union message after being acquitted because Clinton had to give a SOTU before his final impeachment vote, too. No victory lap for Trump, then, Schumer’s usual petty, spiteful self.

    Like

    Reply
    • NJMAGA says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:49 am

      Clinton (Crooked not Bill) is definitely involved in this. She most likely demanded this because POTUS can’t be acquitted before the SOTU since her husband was not. Now he can’t bring this up in his speech, something Clinton, Schumer and McConnell wanted.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Maquis says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Shall auto-da-fé be the order of the day?
    Strictly voluntary of course, which makes it all the more morbidly fascinating.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Garavaglia says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:47 am

    They each got to bloviate in the house impeachment…maybe 5 minutes not ten. But they each got to speak.

    Like

    Reply
  12. booger71 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:48 am

    It could have been worse, Chuck originally wanted 30 minutes per Senator.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. wildsailor2018 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:50 am

    The Demonrats (and Romney) need the 10 minute time slots to make sure they get on record objecting to how ‘unfair’ the trial has been and how this will ruin the nation by allowing Trump to get away with his crimes and terrible policies once again…that pesky wabbit. But, have no fear, at least one of them will promise to open a new investigation into how a new investigation is needed into how USA Citizens are being illegally investigated in retaliation as part of some ‘vast Republican conspiracy theory’ that the DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, FISC, Demonrats, Stormy Daniels, and half the American People are all conspiring to get him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. truthseeker39525 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:59 am

    One bright spot among this water-torture.
    As I understand it, the Senators have to attend.
    The REST of us can do something else….. something enjoyable, something productive.
    It is a Beautiful day here in south Mississippi.
    I think I’ll go work on my motorcycle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. trialbytruth says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:02 am

    So i am predicting at least a couple of calls for DNA today

    Tuesday they will need a new baseless rumor from the beach friends to bandy about

    Wednesday will be all about Trump lying in the SOTU address and therefore he’s lied about everything.

    It’s not like i have great predictive powers, it is a lack of creativity in the lawfare writers. They assemble law like assembling code, formulaic and boring.

    Like

    Reply
  16. amwick says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:07 am

    I have to think that the 10 minute speech is optional, and that they know who, exactly will be speaking. 100 Senators, 10 minutes would be 16.6666 hours!! I wonder if they are able to yield to each other so that some of them can get a huge slot of time, because some are bigger better bloviators. Some will be doozies… Like Mazie. I think she is one of my favorites.

    Buckle up.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s