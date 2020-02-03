Corruption Coverup – Nadler Schedules FBI Oversight Hearing With Chris Wray on Same Day as Impeachment Vote…

Good grief, could House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler be any more transparent with his intentions here? Knowing all eyes will be on the Senate impeachment vote at 4:00pm on the same day, Democrat Chairman Nadler schedules the House oversight hearing on FBI (FISA Misconduct) for 10:00am Wednesday, February 5th, to bury it.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has not been scheduled to face any questioning or public scrutiny by any legislative oversight body since the Inspector General report highlighted gross corruption and FBI misconduct in the December 9th, 2019, FISA report.
Additionally, the DOJ/FBI response to the demands of the FISC were also extended to February 5th. The corrupt institutions, and the administrative state that surrounds them, are working overtime to avoid any exposure and national discussion about misconduct that should alarm everyone. Why? Because they targeted Donald Trump… So, bury it.
Remember, the questions within this hearing are important. The DOJ/FBI has admitted they need to sequester all evidence in all cases that stemmed from the Carter Page Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant; and they are hunting for that information.
A quiet (oral) request from the DOJ/FBI was noted in a late Friday release from FISA Court Presiding Judge James Boasberg a week ago. [LINK]
The previous deadline was January 28th. As noted the FISC granted a one week extension until February 5th. [Some Possible Ramifications Outlined Here]
This is a hot mess. Remember, IG Horowitz said he only found evidence of a FISA warrant against Carter Page, no other Trump campaign or Trump administration official was investigated using a FISA application. That statement is a little more important now.
As I go back through my notes seeing if I can identify the downstream consequences impacted by a rather stunning sequestration effort, I find myself wondering if the HJC case(s) for 6(e) material and Don McGahn testimony might even be part of the pull-back material as a derivative of the special counsel probe’ use of the Carter Page Title-1 surveillance warrant. After all, there had to be an investigative reason for Mueller to want the renewal on June 29, 2017, long after Carter Page was gone from the Trump orbit.
Remember, the special counsel team used some form of pre-existing warrant authority to capture all of the Trump transition team emails and communication from the GSA, and then lied about it to the Trump White House. Perhaps National Security Letters (NSL’s).
The DOJ/FBI previously agreed to “sequester” all information and evidence received as an outcome of all four FISA warrants issued against Carter Page. Meaning, all material, in any court proceeding or subsequent secondary warrant on another target, application, filing, motion, prosecution or downstream use of the information gathered and obtained.
The DOJ and FBI stated they will now assemble all materials, from any location, that stemmed from the Carter Page FISA warrants. In essence, the FBI will now look and retrieve any evidence that stemmed as an outcome of the Carter Page FISA warrant. Some of this material *may* (perhaps likely) will be in the Special Counsel Mueller investigation.
[ie. a proverbial search for the fruit of a poisonous tree. Where is it?]
Once the sequestration has taken place, the DOJ will then be able to determine to the court what collateral impacts they have identified.
Worth noting in the second paragraph of the original order: “pending further review of the OIG report and the outcome of any investigations or litigation.” This was a statement made by the DOJ in response to the FISC. It is possible the ongoing investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham is part of this encompassing statement.
The second page of the order by Judge Boasberg is essentially him relaying the law surrounding FISA applications; warning the DOJ that false material submissions -which the DOJ has just admitted- are illegal; and Boasberg wanting to know answers to the same questions many of us have.
Essentially, Judge Boasberg is asking: what did the FBI do with the Title-1 surveillance warrant they received from the court? What material did they collect? Was that material then used in other proceedings and: “disseminated to DOJ prosecutors and other persons outside the FBI”?
The presiding fisa judge also wants to know what the DOJ is doing. Explain what “further review of the OIG report” means? Inform the court what “related investigations and litigation” pertains to, etc. The DOJ/FBI now have until February 5th to respond:
When 45 wins 2020, Buh Bye Wray…don’tletthe door hit you on the way out either!
Replace him with Nunes or Radcliffe. The turtle will refuse to allow it though.
F the turtle. Make him show his cards to the world.
Senate did not approve Radcliffe, and would never approve Nunes. Senate will not approve ANYONE who would make a difference for Trump – that’s why we got Sessions, and that’s why we got Barr.
And the 100% of R Senators refuse to allow Trump any recess appointments……at least 6 times now. First time in the history of our country a President has been denied recess appointments. By his own party. If that doesn’t help you to see that EVERY R Senator is corrupt, nothing will.
I keep saying this over and over, but no one is listening. I guess it’s just too discouraging for most people so they prefer not to believe it. But not believing in something doesn’t make it not true.
Radcliffe would be great! Maybe Nunes and Radcliffe could team up. How can the turtle stop it?
Burr and the Turtle would rather die than ever allow their corruption to be exposed.
Can’t get a “recess” ?…. so,
Make use of the “appointment as ACTING xxxx”…
Isn’t that good for something like 240 or 270 days?…. Slide in a ringer during the last week or so…. can him/her next week and “re-appoint” the original choice for another 9 mo
Or,
Call the turtle to the WH for a meeting…..dang, he just keeled over…..when we withdrew the pike off the wall display…. Send some nice flowers to his widow… said the Don.
Check-6
And take his coat !
I think it says a whole lot about Nadler with his ailing wife at home battling for her life and he feels it is more important to continue his political assault against President Trump. His hatred for POTUS far exceeds the love and care he has for his own life. Satan must be smiling about Nadler and Schiff.
Nadler and Schiff died and left any semblance of humankind behind a long long long long time ago….
He must have been booted from the House managers team for usurping Schiff if he’s doing this.
not his hatred, he is purpose built self centered Meshuggeneh.
Someone married that thing?
I’ve been thinking the same thing. Maybe it’s an arranged marriage like Schiff’s probably is! Why would anyone marry that thing?!
I know I shouldn’t because this is serious but I always chuckle at their acts of shameless hubris. It’s just…wow
I would not call it hubris, maybe
Sedition
Treason
Lawlessness
Conspiracy
Corrupted
And so on, and so on. Hubris no
This why Barr and Wray can not be trusted IMO.
The mission is to collect and then deny and bury everything.
For example, have Americans seen anything from the following evidence that has been “gathered” by our FIB/DOJ yet?
Wiener Laptop
HRC 33k missing emails
Mifsud’s phones
Hammer Hard drives
U1 WB testimony
Rudy’s Ukraine Evidence
Seth Rich murder evidence
DNC Server and how Crowdstrike determine it was Russia
And the list goes on and on and on and on and on……….
Which is why We the People and PT need Sidney Powell ASAP. She may be the most honest attorney with DA experience in DC IMO.
Dear President Trump,
It is time!
You, your family and the country have suffered far too long from the the left’s fraudulent attempt at multiple coups to take down your Presidency.
We ask that, the second you are acquitted you come out with guns blazing so to speak.
And let’s be honest, those who have been put in charge over the past 4 years to bring transparency, truth and justice for all are not cutting it. In fact many believe they may be actually hindering you from draining of the swamp.
We realize your challenges.
1. Senator McConnell’s refusal to recess the Senate in almost 4 years. Did you know that out of the past 5 President or past 33 years you are the only President with ZERO recess appointments? The others ranged from 32 – 179 recess appointments, So here is road block #1.
2. We all know that the Senate must approve your nominations at the secretary level and the Senate has used that authority against you. Case in point was your desire to have Ratcliffe join your team only to see it refused by the McConnell led Senate. My guess is you’d like to also replace Wray but the Senate would most likely control who you might want to put in his place. So here is road block #2
3. After almost a year you like the vast majority of Americans are wondering why there has been zero indictments considering all the evidence uncovered plus with AG Barr having full declassification authority? So is this possibly road block #3?
4. Finally with all the evidence of FBI misconduct, including those texts, emails, leaks and allegations of document modification, Director Wray can only suggest the problem as needing training enhancements? Could this be possibly your road block #4?
If any of these are ringing true to you then I have a suggestion of a nice work around for you to consider.
First, make Sidney Powell a WH Presidential Appointment whereby no Senate confirmation is required. In her role as special liaison between the WH and DOJ, she sits in on all meetings AG Barr holds with Durham and his DA’s.
Also, provide her with full declassification authority with zero redactions so she can read and review all documents related to Russia Collusion, the Dossier, FISA Abuse, FBI Contractor Abuse, Uranium One, the Hammer Program, HRC unsecured server, the DNC hack, Seth Rich murder, impeachment fraud and Ukraine corruption and alleged money laundering of US taxpayer monies.
Her authority is to read, review and brief you directly. (Because this is a huge job you may want to expand the team to include Joe Digenova and Victoria Toesing to help read and review these documents)
Sidney reports back on what she sees as the progress and where the lack of progress is occurring. For example:
1. Has your DOJ deposed the two U1 WB yet?
2. Has your DOJ deposed Assange yet?
3. What happened to the Wiener Laptop and the evidence on it?
4. What happened to all 33k HRC emails that the NSA has?
5. What happened to Mifsud’s phone and the information on it?
6. What happened to the 47 Hammer Hard Drives that Montgomery turned into the FBI in 2015?
7. Was all the evidence gathered by the FBI on the Seth Rich murder turned over to Judicial Watch and Ty Clevenger’s FOIA request?
8. What happened to the Rudy’s Ukraine evidence he turned over to Pompeo?
9. What happened to the Lindsey request to Pompeo on turning over all Biden communications with Ukraine back in 2016?
10. Did they ever trace the serial numbers on the PapaD money he was given?
11. Why hasn’t a joint investigation between the DOJ and Ukrainian Government not begun considering we have a treaty with them to jointly investigate corruption?
As you can see Mr. President, there are many things that could use an extra set of eyes on to ensure you are getting the full and complete story.
Think of this as America’s insurance policy.
Because there is a mountain of material to review you could consider making Rudy a PA and special Liaison between the WH and FBI where he sits closely with Wray and his subordinates at all meetings.
Yes, in the end AG Barr and Wray may chose to quit and if they do so be it. You follow the agency hierarchy policy of next person up so there is no issue with Senate confirmation or crying from the left, as you are by the book!
But Sidney and Rudy stay in place.
The benefits are:
1. You get a second set of eyes and opinion on things.
2. You and the American people get peace of mind as they TRUST Sidney and Rudy and with them on the job truth and justice can’t be far behind.
3. The investigations continue and the odds of evidence getting lost, misplaced or overlooked is reduced greatly IMO.
4. It gives Sidney and Rudy a running start into 2021 and your second term.
5. It gets the Ukraine investigation moving sooner than later.
Now the last part of the plan is use your rallies as a huge sounding board asking the American people to not only give you back the House but you need 8 new Republican Senatorial wins in Nov.
Because if the American people can give you that you can ensure them that come Nov, Sidney Powell will be their new AG, Rudy could be their new FBI Director and Gen. Flynn could be their new NSC or CIA Director.
Your supporters will go wild if they know they can get you, Sidney, Rudy and Flynn all together come Nov.
And the Senate won’t be able to block these people with a 60 Senate Super Majority.
The last step of this plan is on us, the American people. We want to send a message to all RINOS who work non stop behind the scenes to undermine your MAGA agenda and that is we sacrifice McConnell in the Nov election.
It’s too late to put up another MAGA candidate so it is time to jettison the man who would never allow a recessed Senate and let’s be honest you and the American people don’t need his shenanigans for 4 more years.
It is time We the People stand tall, help ensure you don’t have any road blocks in your second term. We want to help clear the decks so you can finally DRAIN THE SWAMP and put anyone who violated the law via these multiple coup attempts in jail for a long time.
I hope you will consider this plan as IMO it is pure Trump Genius!
Thank you for all you have endured and done for this country.
MAGA
So much corruption, so little time to indict. Let’s get ‘er done!
I know, maybe they weren’t investigating, but collecting and burying.
Why does Jim Jordan frequently refer to the supposedly ongoing Durham investigation, though?
Pres Trump may be reelected but I am losing faith the Swamp will be drained, not even of the Obama holdovers.
I don’t expect indictments…I expect incriminating evidence to be used as leverage over certain members of the government to obtain votes for future confirmations. I’ll let these serpents walk, as long they are at DTs mercy.
Prove useful, the removed from office. At some point, they have to stop damaging this country.
Letting the serpents walk is EXACTLY why we are in the situation we are in. Using evidence for leverage is exactly what the deep state has done for decades. If they are permitted to walk, then 2016 changed exactly NOTHING!!!!
It should be apparent that POTUS has a lot of ammo but no weapon to fire it.
That is a very good observation
I look at it as a timing issue. He’s not going to fire unless or until it’s necessary.
I certainly don’t expect a darn thing from the House Demonrats regarding this questioning and testimony from Wray. I do hope the fabulous five House Republicans that did so well defending President Trump are able to get some good grilling in.
They will be tied up in the Senate. Now that is the reason for his timing. They do not want the American people to see one of our Badgers in the House get a hold of Wray’s worthless ass.
Want a preview of Republicans check out this hearing from SEP on FISA and USA Freedom Act reauthorization
HERE:
3 years into it and Trump is winning.
He’s looking happy, joyful and rested. His opponents are anything but.
That’s enough dots for me to connect and not worry.
Don’t underestimate the stress this would have on our POTUS. I worry for his health. He is not a Titan.
And where is Miss Graham? S/he is supposed to hold a hearing in the Senate after the impeachment mess is over but let’s not hold our breaths. Rudy was going to release LAST week, devastating news about Biden’s corruption in Ukraine. Where is it Rudy? Schiff has irrefutable evidence of Russian collusion with Trump. Where is it Schiff? All of these blowhards are always offering things that they do not deliver on and they never seem to be called out on it.
The Democrats will use this opportunity to try to get “intelligence” on what Durham is doing and where his investigation is heading. Teams Comey, McCabe, Strozk, L. Page, Brennan, etc have no doubt sent in questions.
“Remember, IG Horowitz said he only found evidence of a FISA warrant against Carter Page, no other Trump campaign or Trump administration official was investigated using a FISA application.”
Which is immaterial because the surveillance is retro-active and with the two step rule allows Page’s communications with them to be looked at in the time even BEFORE Page was FISA-warrant surveilled as Dan Bongino pointed out. The warrant authorizes ALL Page communications not just after, but also PRIOR TO the FISA warrant date to be looked at. The surveillance authorization is retroactive according to Dan Bongino. Page was all they needed.
I am a total broken record now. Take the majority away from the Dems. Vote straight GOP in November 2020. Thank you. 🙂
“The corrupt institutions, and the administrative state that surrounds them, are working overtime to avoid any exposure and national discussion about misconduct that should alarm everyone. Why? Because they targeted Donald Trump… So, bury it.”
But, never worry, this is all part of President Trump’s “cunning plan” carried out in league with I didn’t know who, waiting to spring the big trap that will send them all to jail. [/sarc]
Director Wray’s pat answer for all probing questions should be:
……….. “We’ll look into that and get back with you.”
Carter Page told Sharyl Attkisson that he had never met or talked on the phone to Candidate/President Trump.
Page said had HAD spoken to Steve Bannon on the phone. One hop to Bannon, who most certainly spoke on the phone to Trump, then who else did they hop to?
I want to know if they directly monitored Trump’s phone calls, or used the second hop to gather any other data from Trump.
Cute move Jerry but it won’t work. President Trump will order the public release of all the documentation from the FBI, CIA, NSA, the DOJ and others regarding the coup event at the time when it will have the most impact (sometime closer to November).
You and your fellow coup participants will have nowhere to turn. President Trump is all too aware of the fact that Timing is everything. The average American has too short an attention span or memory for a document release be anywhere near as useful as it will be closer to the election.
The goal seems to be gather up all of the evidence and then bury it so no one can ever find it.
The new FISA judge’s cover-up continues as usual in plain sight!
“Remember, IG Horowitz said he only found evidence of a FISA warrant against Carter Page, no other Trump campaign or Trump administration official was investigated using a FISA application.”
This has always seemed non-sensical and deceptive to me, because I was under the impression that a FISA warrant against A was also good to surveil B (anyone who was in communication with A), and C (anyone who was in communication with B): the “two hop” rule. I’m not an expert in this, but if my understanding is correct, this statement misleading suggests that Page’s warrant wasn’t used to look at who Page communicated with, and the second hop, when I do not believe that, if Page communicated with PDJT or any of his other advisers, that the FBI would NOT look at those others, if the warrant authorized it. Can anyone clarify?
“Talk about asking the fox to guard the henhouse!” 🤣
But seriously – this thing is beginning to shift out of Nadler’s hands. Courts want to know. So do Federal prosecutors. The “oversight role” of the US Congress is not supposed to consist of covering-up official crime, although we know damned well that they will try it.
Horowitz’s hands were tied by the charter that creates his (mostly “process-investigative”) office, but I believe that his teams very-shrewdly showed us a great deal more than they could “officially comment on,” and I do believe that our money was well spent. Now, many different parties can use what he said he found, no matter what he had to “officially say” about it.
The house committee repubs will be there, but seriously, would the prog ministry of propaganda even cover it regardless of the impeachment vote?
LikeLike
Could this be the excuse that provides the means for the next “bombshell” tomorrow night before the votes for acquittal? I happen to believe that the Judiciary troll has much of the 6e material from the corrupt Weissman, he just cant legally release it without giving up his game.
