Report: John Kerry Concerned As Joe Biden Plummets – Both Had Sons Cash-in on China/Ukraine…

Stuff happening fast now… This is all a response to surging Bernie and a failed coup.
Chris Heinz and Hunter Biden were friends in business together, each cashing-in on the influence held by their fathers’ John Kerry and Joe Biden. Considering the likelihood Joe Biden was only running for President in order to: (1) shield himself from scrutiny, and (2) establish the cornerstone of the impeachment effort; it makes complete sense for John Kerry to be the participating campaign handler.
With Biden’s impeachment usefulness now exhausted by DC engineers, there’s no reason to prop-up his candidacy. He’s dropping like a proverbial rock. However the risk to Biden and Kerry still exists (see Lindsey Graham interview today), thus Kerry is anxious. The schemes are running head-first into the reality of the primary election:
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Secretary of State John Kerry — one of Joe Biden’s highest-profile endorsers — was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”
Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.” (read more)
John Kerry tweeted then deleted:
Today in Iowa – Biden Rally – infamous Hillary Clinton operative Lanny Davis appears:
Kerry Dukakis
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reporting for doody!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kerry felt the need to explain what he meant by the F-word. Too funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Nantucket crowd would not be impressed. Teresa probably said something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i think they are worried more about the chinese then trump.they didn’t just make a 1.5 billion dollar deal for nothing.there had to be some guarantees when joe got into the white house.
LikeLike
“i think they are worried more about the chinese”
Probably. Quid Pro Joe said: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man…they can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west. They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not, they’re not competition for us.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not up to running.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a Loser, just like his boss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know you’re in bad shape when you look more out of it than Joe Freaking Biden.
Look at that. He has this certain “I hate my life” look on his face. Which is both funny and weird to think about at the same time.
LikeLike
Sundance is SO right. Witness the rapid escalation of the commie-socialist wing as they realize Bernie is being plotted against AGAIN. They are pizzed and ready to fight!
What I can’t figure out is why these stupid Dims thought they could embrace radical leftist policies to jazz their extremist base, and somehow walk back from that? They revealed their truth, which has been hidden behind lies for years. Now the fuse lit months ago is a forest fire they are having trouble controlling. All this while President Trump keeps WINNING!
Mr. President, we cannot wait for you to go on offense against these hideous evil people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They embrace it in the beginning to rope the ignorant people in before they walk it back hoping those people will just stay with the party and oppose their opposition. One has to look no further than marijuana legalization to see the Dem playbook at hand. They tell their base they will push for it nationwide, get their base all excited and then come up with a reason now is not the right time. If they resolve the issue, there is nothing to keep people with them. Same playbook is used for illegals and DACA. As long as they have the issue, they have people hanging on with hope. As long as there is hope, they do not need a solution. It is when all hope is lost that Dems try to half ass a solution.
LikeLike
On the bright side for Doddering Joe… he has a reasonable defense…
“I LITERALLY do not remember anything of what may or may not have happened six years ago. I mean… folks… look at me. Do I sound like I’m all here? Come on, man! Folks, I left my brain in my lunch pale on the train in Delaware! Jill! Help me out here! What state are we in tonight? JILL?!?”
… as he turns to address the heavy curtain at the back of the stage…
LikeLike
Kerry’s mouth is as dirty as his, Joe’s, and their kids business dealings.
LikeLike
It’s pretty amusing that this total loser fancies himself as some kind of savior. 😂
LikeLike
I think it is a required trait for admission to the Democratic party.
LikeLike