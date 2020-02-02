Report: John Kerry Concerned As Joe Biden Plummets – Both Had Sons Cash-in on China/Ukraine…

Stuff happening fast now… This is all a response to surging Bernie and a failed coup.



Chris Heinz and Hunter Biden were friends in business together, each cashing-in on the influence held by their fathers’ John Kerry and Joe Biden. Considering the likelihood Joe Biden was only running for President in order to: (1) shield himself from scrutiny, and (2) establish the cornerstone of the impeachment effort; it makes complete sense for John Kerry to be the participating campaign handler.

With Biden’s impeachment usefulness now exhausted by DC engineers, there’s no reason to prop-up his candidacy. He’s dropping like a proverbial rock. However the risk to Biden and Kerry still exists (see Lindsey Graham interview today), thus Kerry is anxious. The schemes are running head-first into the reality of the primary election:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Secretary of State John Kerry — one of Joe Biden’s highest-profile endorsers — was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.” (read more)

John Kerry tweeted then deleted:

Today in Iowa – Biden Rally – infamous Hillary Clinton operative Lanny Davis appears: