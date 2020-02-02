President Trump Superbowl Ad – The Story of Alice Johnson…

Posted on February 2, 2020 by

Highlighting the historic accomplishment of criminal justice reform during his first term in office, the campaign for President Donald J. Trump presents the story of Alice Johnson:

President Trump accomplished historic criminal justice reform in just his first term in office. Increasing job training for inmates, shortened sentences, and giving second chances to those that truly deserve it.

6 Responses to President Trump Superbowl Ad – The Story of Alice Johnson…

  1. sundance says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:30 pm

  2. WSB says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Perfect ad, Mr. President.

    Just saw mini-mike’s. How can mini-mike show an ad for reducing gun violence when he was for Stop and Frisk, which worked, before he wasn’t?

  3. Heroic Dreamer says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I love this commercial.

  4. barnabusduke says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    That was a perfect ad for our President. Tugged at the heart strings! Love our VSGPDJT!!!

  5. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    The only problem with it is that Alice received clemency after Kim Kardashian brought her to the attention of President Trump.

    Alice doesn’t actually fall under the later-occurring CJR efforts.

