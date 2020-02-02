China Joe Accuses President Trump of “Fearmongering” Coronavirus Due to Suspension of Entry…

In response to an escalating spread of the Coronavirus President Trump initiated a suspension of entry visa’s for persons traveling from China: “The entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the People’s Republic of China, excluding the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States is hereby suspended and limited” [link].
The travel restrictions went into effect at 5:00pm today. Essentially President Trump is putting the health of Americans first. However, in an effort to politicize the Coronavirus, presidential candidate Joe Biden says travel entry restrictions are “hysteria, xenophobia and fearmongering”:
[…] “We have, right now, a crisis with the coronavirus,” Biden said in Iowa Friday. “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.” (more)
…And just like that Democrats become the party of pro-virus.
You know the professional open-border democrats have lost their minds when they start defending the rights of a potentially deadly virus to enter the U.S.A. Nuts. Great job Joe.
Sec. 3. Implementation and Enforcement.
(a) The Secretary of State shall implement this proclamation as it applies to visas pursuant to such procedures as the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may establish. The Secretary of Homeland Security shall implement this proclamation as it applies to the entry of aliens pursuant to such procedures as the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, may establish.
(b) Consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Transportation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall ensure that any alien subject to this proclamation does not board an aircraft traveling to the United States.
(c) The Secretary of Homeland Security may establish standards and procedures to ensure the application and implementation of this proclamation at United States seaports and in between all ports of entry.
(d) An alien who circumvents the application of this proclamation through fraud, willful misrepresentation of a material fact, or illegal entry shall be a priority for removal by the Department of Homeland Security.
Sec. 4. Orderly Medical Screening and Quarantine.
The Secretary of Homeland Security shall take all necessary and appropriate steps to regulate the travel of persons and aircraft to the United States to facilitate the orderly medical screening and, where appropriate, quarantine of persons who enter the United States and who may have been exposed to the virus. Such steps may include directing air carriers to restrict and regulate the boarding of such passengers on flights to the United States.
Sec. 5. Termination.
This proclamation shall remain in effect until terminated by the President. The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall, as circumstances warrant and no more than 15 days after the date of this order and every 15 days thereafter, recommend that the President continue, modify, or terminate this proclamation.
Sec. 6. Effective Date.
This proclamation is effective at 5:00 p.m. eastern standard time on February 2, 2020.
[MORE]
The Dims mourned their loss of Baghdadi and Soleimani, can we expect any different?
Dems have a long history of tolerating virus. Joe’s great grandfather, Sir Bidenalot of Sussex thought The Great Plague was “just another harmless cough and cold season”. He claimed that King Donald The Lionheart was exaggerating the consequences so he could build a big beautiful moat around England. History is pretty interesting…
What else y’all were expecting?
Joe knows he better put his geriatric mouth where Hunter’s money is (coming from)
No surprise here. These are the folks who govern cities that allow humans to defecate in the streets and to shoot up.
Joe, get a grip (not a kiss or a feel)!!
…not a grope.
Unbelievable….. joe will be dropped faster then a hot potatoe.. not only does he hurt himself but as a front runner (LOL) he tarnishes the brand.. I wonder if any other democrats candidates other then Pocahontas call out his stupidity.
Biden is devoid of common sense and completely and irreparably politically tone deaf. In short, he’s an idiot.
Please, old guy… don’t insult idiots. They are at least a step or two above Gropin’ Joe.
I’m sorry but Joe is an idiot!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many doctors and public health officials does Trump have behind him?
¡SCIENCE!
If you’re including the population of Doctors in Wuhan, I think he’d have tons of support. Unlike the Chinese Politburo, Trump’s appropriately in Honey Badger mode.
It’s not just “how many doctors behind the USA i.e. President Trump et al. It’s the USA virology brains and vaccines behind him!
Joe should go to China for a week to prove it isn’t that big a deal !
He could also pick up another fat paycheck for his son while there… a real twofer…
Will all of the Democommies march in lockstep on this?
Only the very stupid ones. So yup, most of them.
I encourage Joe Biden and all the other Democrats to lead by example, and hold the next Democratic debate in a Wuhan coronavirus ward.
I want to see Joe sniffing sick Chinese kids.
Aren’t they suffering enough?
Shut up, Joe ~ you have exceeded your limit of stupid comments!
Bernie campaign put out a montage of Joes stupid comments,…and commentators talking about joes stupid comments,….from 40 YEARS ago!
As I have been saying, Joe isn’t getting oldtimers, he has ALWAYS been an idiot, a phony and a liar.
Its NOT dementia, its who he is.
A grifter.
Why doesn’t Joe fly over there and escort some of those folks over here personally? Rhetorical question…
If the all paid Where’s Hunter a million apiece, he probably would.
With Joe pro quo dropping in the polls, this is gonna go over like the proverbial lead balloon.
And China/Ukraine Quid Pro Joe would have accused President Trump of Endangering Americans if he had not suspended Coronavirus Entry… jerk hardly even begins to describe mental case Biden.
Gee, why don’t they take DJT to court, argueing he doesn’t have the authority to issue “travel bans” on anyone, for any reason cause he,has rascccist motives.
(Whispering, muttering,…)
Oh,…NEVER MIND!
Democrats, the party of death.
And people were joking when they said if Trump cured cancer, Democrats would take up for tumors.
Where are the injunctions from the Obama judges? No virus is illegal! Corona refugees! Keeping contagious Americans locked up in cages!
The D-rats have demonstrated that criminality, treason, stupidity and psychosis are necessary requirements to be D-Rats
Looks like Joe may be getting quarantined real soon .
Maybe there was a suitcase of cash coming in in a flight from China for Hunter.
Philippines now…
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/02/philippines-reports-first-coronavirus-death-outside-china.html
Joe says he is not afraid of the Corona Virus.
because he drinks Dos Equis..
“I don’t always give medical advice, but when I do, I’m not wearing my Speedo.”
Biden makes me think of “What me care?” Typhoid Mary.
Biden: Public Health Danger.
Perfect example of why we elected DJT for our President and will re-elect him for another 4 years. So thankful their hold has been broken and more of us are awake; finally! Now we need our government to begin functioning for us.
If you like your virus, you can keep your virus.
ROFL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Democrat position…
At least the Coronavirus isn’t racist like Trump. It doesn’t discriminate and will infect people regardless of color or creed
Maybe if Trump was as woke as this virus, we’d all be better off
Got bad news for you there.
These people are…..
Dumb n dumber,
I can hear PT on Tues.
I have implemented a number of protective measures regarding the coronavirus that has killed over 200 people so far but yet the democrats or should I say the looney left want me to open our boarders and invite everyone from Wuhan, China over for a visit.
MAGA also means protecting all Americans.
Indeed, SloJoe just handed PDJT another MAGA arrow just in time for the SOTU. You can’t make this stuff up.
Joe is so desperate now. He should try and pull a Costanza and go against every natural instinct and do the opposite.
Who gave Biden this “bright idea”?
Was it Sanders or Bloomberg ?
More to the point, how could Joe be so stupid to say it? Finally, a presidential candidate that makes Jerry Ford look coordinated!
Remember during the Ebola scare during the Obama administration? Remember what Obama did to protect Americans? The reason nobody remembers what Obama did to protect us is because he never did anything to protect us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean Obola The Magnificent importing ebola to the US?
Yep, I remember that.
The functioning of the left’s brain (sic) is thus laid bare for all to see.
Joe now needs to be cornered on: if this was Chinese Ebola, MERS, re-emergent smallpox or bird flu ( the deadliest of all) how could he justify open border entry from China to avoid his crime of xenophobia?
Joe as President would allow entry to anyone because otherwise he’s a racist.
Does it depend on how many dead Americans can be modelled…..say 500 is ok, 5,000 too many?
Go for it the Don.
The adverb sic, usually enclosed in brackets, is a word editors use in the reproduction of someone else’s speech or writing to indicate that an unexpected form exactly reproduces the original and is not a copier’s mistake. Sic comes from Latin, in which it means “so” or “thus.”
I know people who knew Biden in college. They report that he was as dumb as a rock. He has since proven that conclusion true. Currently, he is still as dumb and now has a senility overlay.
It seems the Babylon Bee is now advising the democrats
Hospitals have infectious disease isolation protocols
Joe is not up on healthcare. Visit a hog and you will wear protective and disinfect to prevent bringing a disease.
Any half-assed PR person, even with half a suitcase of beer under the belt could spin this one against Joe. No wonder the Democrats are so anti-gun, they keep shooting themselves in the foot and need someone else to stop them.
Zero welcomed Ebola, it’s only fitting his Vapid Punk champion risking a pandemic in America to prove his moronic Virtue Cult bonafides.
Dear Vice President Biden,
We applaud your courage and honest assessment of Trump’s clearly discriminatory and biased actions. We feel that we are entitled to travel and go anywhere we please. We should not have our freedom trampled upon by Donald Trump. Thank you so much for standing up for us.
Sincerely,
Germs, Rats, Mice and Cockroaches
And bats and snakes, too
Quid Pro Joe Corona.
Lol, last week when Trump formed his task force, I joked that the media was going to have to spike their “Trump bungled the virus” stories that they had all pre-written.
This bit from Biden is comedy gold. “GOLD, Jerry!”
That cranky old bastard might be out BEFORE Super Tuesday if he keeps this up.
On the serious side, if you didn’t think this situation is an emergency, now you know. Coronavirus ain’t no joke.
Perfectly played by PDT. So many ways. Leftists keep losing around the world. MAGA.
