China Joe Accuses President Trump of “Fearmongering” Coronavirus Due to Suspension of Entry…

In response to an escalating spread of the Coronavirus President Trump initiated a suspension of entry visa’s for persons traveling from China:  “The entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the People’s Republic of China, excluding the Special Autonomous Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States is hereby suspended and limited” [link].

The travel restrictions went into effect at 5:00pm today.  Essentially President Trump is putting the health of Americans first. However, in an effort to politicize the Coronavirus, presidential candidate Joe Biden says travel entry restrictions are “hysteria, xenophobia and fearmongering”:

[…] “We have, right now, a crisis with the coronavirus,” Biden said in Iowa Friday. “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.”  (more)

…And just like that Democrats become the party of pro-virus.

You know the professional open-border democrats have lost their minds when they start defending the rights of a potentially deadly virus to enter the U.S.A.  Nuts.  Great job Joe.

[Executive Order]

Sec. 3. Implementation and Enforcement.
(a) The Secretary of State shall implement this proclamation as it applies to visas pursuant to such procedures as the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may establish. The Secretary of Homeland Security shall implement this proclamation as it applies to the entry of aliens pursuant to such procedures as the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, may establish.

(b) Consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Transportation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall ensure that any alien subject to this proclamation does not board an aircraft traveling to the United States.

(c) The Secretary of Homeland Security may establish standards and procedures to ensure the application and implementation of this proclamation at United States seaports and in between all ports of entry.

(d) An alien who circumvents the application of this proclamation through fraud, willful misrepresentation of a material fact, or illegal entry shall be a priority for removal by the Department of Homeland Security.

Sec. 4. Orderly Medical Screening and Quarantine.
The Secretary of Homeland Security shall take all necessary and appropriate steps to regulate the travel of persons and aircraft to the United States to facilitate the orderly medical screening and, where appropriate, quarantine of persons who enter the United States and who may have been exposed to the virus. Such steps may include directing air carriers to restrict and regulate the boarding of such passengers on flights to the United States.

Sec. 5. Termination.
This proclamation shall remain in effect until terminated by the President. The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall, as circumstances warrant and no more than 15 days after the date of this order and every 15 days thereafter, recommend that the President continue, modify, or terminate this proclamation.

Sec. 6. Effective Date.
This proclamation is effective at 5:00 p.m. eastern standard time on February 2, 2020.

63 Responses to China Joe Accuses President Trump of “Fearmongering” Coronavirus Due to Suspension of Entry…

  1. sundance says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    • Reserved55 says:
      February 2, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      The Dims mourned their loss of Baghdadi and Soleimani, can we expect any different?

      • Bill Durham says:
        February 2, 2020 at 8:39 pm

        Dems have a long history of tolerating virus. Joe’s great grandfather, Sir Bidenalot of Sussex thought The Great Plague was “just another harmless cough and cold season”. He claimed that King Donald The Lionheart was exaggerating the consequences so he could build a big beautiful moat around England. History is pretty interesting…

    • bored identity says:
      February 2, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      What else y’all were expecting?

      Joe knows he better put his geriatric mouth where Hunter’s money is (coming from)

    • Tl Howard says:
      February 2, 2020 at 8:20 pm

      No surprise here. These are the folks who govern cities that allow humans to defecate in the streets and to shoot up.

  2. littleanniefannie says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Joe, get a grip (not a kiss or a feel)!!

  3. Hans says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Unbelievable….. joe will be dropped faster then a hot potatoe.. not only does he hurt himself but as a front runner (LOL) he tarnishes the brand.. I wonder if any other democrats candidates other then Pocahontas call out his stupidity.

  4. Some old guy says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Biden is devoid of common sense and completely and irreparably politically tone deaf. In short, he’s an idiot.

  5. susandyer1962 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    I’m sorry but Joe is an idiot!!

  6. Reserved55 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:56 pm

  7. Zydeco says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Will all of the Democommies march in lockstep on this?

  8. 6x47 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    I encourage Joe Biden and all the other Democrats to lead by example, and hold the next Democratic debate in a Wuhan coronavirus ward.

  9. mugzey302 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Shut up, Joe ~ you have exceeded your limit of stupid comments!

    • Dutchman says:
      February 2, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      Bernie campaign put out a montage of Joes stupid comments,…and commentators talking about joes stupid comments,….from 40 YEARS ago!

      As I have been saying, Joe isn’t getting oldtimers, he has ALWAYS been an idiot, a phony and a liar.

      Its NOT dementia, its who he is.
      A grifter.

  10. coldanger says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Why doesn’t Joe fly over there and escort some of those folks over here personally? Rhetorical question…

  11. Pa Hermit says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    With Joe pro quo dropping in the polls, this is gonna go over like the proverbial lead balloon.

  12. JohnCasper says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    And China/Ukraine Quid Pro Joe would have accused President Trump of Endangering Americans if he had not suspended Coronavirus Entry… jerk hardly even begins to describe mental case Biden.

  13. Dutchman says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Gee, why don’t they take DJT to court, argueing he doesn’t have the authority to issue “travel bans” on anyone, for any reason cause he,has rascccist motives.

    (Whispering, muttering,…)
    Oh,…NEVER MIND!

    Democrats, the party of death.

  14. stg58animalmother says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    And people were joking when they said if Trump cured cancer, Democrats would take up for tumors.

  15. FL_GUY says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    The D-rats have demonstrated that criminality, treason, stupidity and psychosis are necessary requirements to be D-Rats

  16. billybob says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Looks like Joe may be getting quarantined real soon .

  17. Zorro says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Maybe there was a suitcase of cash coming in in a flight from China for Hunter.

  19. JohnCasper says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Biden makes me think of “What me care?” Typhoid Mary.

    Biden: Public Health Danger.

  20. grumpyqs says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    Perfect example of why we elected DJT for our President and will re-elect him for another 4 years. So thankful their hold has been broken and more of us are awake; finally! Now we need our government to begin functioning for us.

  21. JMC says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    If you like your virus, you can keep your virus.

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Democrat position…

    At least the Coronavirus isn’t racist like Trump. It doesn’t discriminate and will infect people regardless of color or creed

    Maybe if Trump was as woke as this virus, we’d all be better off

  23. Bogeyfree says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    These people are…..

    Dumb n dumber,

    I can hear PT on Tues.

    I have implemented a number of protective measures regarding the coronavirus that has killed over 200 people so far but yet the democrats or should I say the looney left want me to open our boarders and invite everyone from Wuhan, China over for a visit.

    MAGA also means protecting all Americans.

  24. J W says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Joe is so desperate now. He should try and pull a Costanza and go against every natural instinct and do the opposite.

  25. JohnCasper says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Who gave Biden this “bright idea”?

    Was it Sanders or Bloomberg ?

  26. Steve in Greensboro says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Remember during the Ebola scare during the Obama administration? Remember what Obama did to protect Americans? The reason nobody remembers what Obama did to protect us is because he never did anything to protect us.

  27. IVSI says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    The functioning of the left’s brain (sic) is thus laid bare for all to see.
    Joe now needs to be cornered on: if this was Chinese Ebola, MERS, re-emergent smallpox or bird flu ( the deadliest of all) how could he justify open border entry from China to avoid his crime of xenophobia?
    Joe as President would allow entry to anyone because otherwise he’s a racist.
    Does it depend on how many dead Americans can be modelled…..say 500 is ok, 5,000 too many?
    Go for it the Don.

    • WRB says:
      February 2, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      The adverb sic, usually enclosed in brackets, is a word editors use in the reproduction of someone else’s speech or writing to indicate that an unexpected form exactly reproduces the original and is not a copier’s mistake. Sic comes from Latin, in which it means “so” or “thus.”

  28. William C. O'Brien says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    I know people who knew Biden in college. They report that he was as dumb as a rock. He has since proven that conclusion true. Currently, he is still as dumb and now has a senility overlay.

  29. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    It seems the Babylon Bee is now advising the democrats

  30. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Hospitals have infectious disease isolation protocols
    Joe is not up on healthcare. Visit a hog and you will wear protective and disinfect to prevent bringing a disease.

  31. czarowniczy says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Any half-assed PR person, even with half a suitcase of beer under the belt could spin this one against Joe. No wonder the Democrats are so anti-gun, they keep shooting themselves in the foot and need someone else to stop them.

  32. Maquis says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Zero welcomed Ebola, it’s only fitting his Vapid Punk champion risking a pandemic in America to prove his moronic Virtue Cult bonafides.

  33. MD says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    Dear Vice President Biden,

    We applaud your courage and honest assessment of Trump’s clearly discriminatory and biased actions. We feel that we are entitled to travel and go anywhere we please. We should not have our freedom trampled upon by Donald Trump. Thank you so much for standing up for us.

    Sincerely,
    Germs, Rats, Mice and Cockroaches

  34. WSB says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Quid Pro Joe Corona.

  35. hokkoda says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Lol, last week when Trump formed his task force, I joked that the media was going to have to spike their “Trump bungled the virus” stories that they had all pre-written.

    This bit from Biden is comedy gold. “GOLD, Jerry!”

    That cranky old bastard might be out BEFORE Super Tuesday if he keeps this up.

  36. Free Speech says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    On the serious side, if you didn’t think this situation is an emergency, now you know. Coronavirus ain’t no joke.

  37. TradeBait says:
    February 2, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Perfectly played by PDT. So many ways. Leftists keep losing around the world. MAGA.

