Bernie Supporter Michael Moore is Furious at DNC For Supporting Billionaire Mike Bloomberg…

And so it begins… Billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent tens-of-millions in 2017 and 2018 to help elect House democrat candidates. Additionally, Bloomberg funds various political activist organizations for issue specifics like gun restrictions. The DNC and Bloomberg are like peas and carrots.
Remember, the DNC are RNC are private clubs. They can do anything they want, support anyone they want, and disavow anyone they want. Nothing matters more to the Club boardroom than dollars; and specifically how they can translate those dollars into power.
A week ago DNC President Tom Perez appointed Barney Frank to the rules committee. Frank then hired John Podesta. Yesterday the rules committee changed the club rules allowing billionaire Michael Bloomberg to join the debates this month. Michael Moore is going bananas about the transparently corrupt dealing with the DNC. WATCH:
As noted yesterday – Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders now leads most polls in the key states where the democrat primary battle will begin. With the grassroots Bernie-AOC wing carrying all the enthusiasm and momentum time is running out for the DNC club.
Factually I would argue that Bernie has always led in the polls, but party operatives in alignment with the apparatus of media have manipulated the media poll outcomes in an effort to steer the chosen narrative from the DNC boardroom.
CTH uses alternate matrices to gauge support, including monitoring social media and looking for the club’s traditional Astroturf fingerprints.
That said, the dynamic within the factional Democrat party is now quite remarkable. Despite the transparent hit-jobs by DNC operatives against him, Bernie is in position to win every early state and he has a clear and visible path to the nomination. But the club has made some conspicuous counter moves.
The DNC club, the establishment writ large, has tried to advance several candidates to offset the rise of the far-left Democrat-Socialists within the Bernie-AOC group. Their latest effort, aided by their media conscripts was (and is) Elizabeth Warren. However, it ain’t working. The more they attempt to help Warren, the more transparent it is. Inauthentic ‘wokeness’ doesn’t work, Bernie has withstood the effort.
Remember, the only way Bloomberg could launch a late start was with the Club’s approval.
There were multiple motives for the Club to give Bloomberg the nod, but the most obvious was a firewall against the far-left caucus (AOC-Bernie).
Essentially, in case of an actual outbreak/breakout of socialism, break glass – insert Bloomberg.
Remember, Tom Perez is DNC chairman. Perez is an old-school Alinsky ideologue within the Chicago team. The Perez outlook is the same as Barack Obama. Recently this Club, headed by Perez, appointed Barney Frank to the DNC rules committee. Frank is a pure-blooded establishment pick. Barney then brought John Podesta into the boardroom and gave another pure establishment blue-blood a seat on the committee.
The Bernie-AOC crew noticed the DNC establishment move immediately and sounded some alarm bells. The Bernie coalition is authentically socialists. They may be a little goofy, but they are authentic. Bernie’s coalition is comprised of actual grassroot activists.
All other DNC candidates are from the mold of, and guided by the old playbook of, Astroturf. It’s easy to spot Astroturf, they carry a script and deliver an identical message using the same words. Many of them are paid for message delivery. Astroturf candidates are inauthentic by nature.
This is the fight within the Democrat party itself. It is a much bigger -and more consequential- fight than the decades-long Tea Party -vs- the Republican establishment.
The club authorized, then watched, Hillary Clinton hit Bernie. No-one came to Clinton’s defense when the AOC grassroots crew hit Clinton back much harder. The club probed, the club learned.
Buttigieg is nothing. Biden can’t hold up even with all of the massive cover provided by the media and party apparatus. Elizabeth Warren cannot pull it off. The Club can obviously see all of this in hard data and internal polling. As a consequence, the Club is now moving all the clutter away from the fire alarm…
(Politico) The Democratic National Committee is drastically revising its criteria to participate in primary debates after New Hampshire, doubling the polling threshold and eliminating the individual donor requirement, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February. (more)
The professional political class within the Democrat apparatus is opposed to the Bernie-AOC populist (free stuff socialists) movement in a similar way the Republican political class was opposed to the MAGA-Trump (freedom nationalists) movement. Both wings of the Uniparty fight for the same reason; to retain their power and control of the wealth.
Bloomberg represents the interests of the elitist globalists (modern Obama/Pelosi dems) and has spent millions to assist House races. Those purchases represent Bloomberg’s indulgency fees, and the Club supports him as part of the larger objective.
Bernie has the most clear path to the nomination, but the Club dynamic is still in play.
Watch for how the club positions Bloomberg. I doubt the firewall can work; and it’s more likely the outcome will be the Club eventually agreeing to support Bernie-AOC but not for the reasons most grassroots activists would think.
There’s a possibility the Club would eventually plan to push the base to the extremes in an effort to suffer the greatest loss. Within that loss the Club can then attempt to destroy the pesky AOC wing forever.
The DNC does to the Democrat-Socialists what the RNC did to the Tea Party. Then the two clubs get back together for UniParty business.
White, heterosexual, male, billionaire and a former Republican. LOL
He is everything Democrats told their voters to hate.
The Honorable Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is waiting for the DNC Broker & Broken Convention to Run Again This Time To Win?????? The Hillary-Billy Ticket!
DNC Broken Broker Convention Primary Delegates Count By July 2020:
39% Delegates For Bernard Sanders “(BS Bernard Socialist)”!
27% Delegates For Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. “(Hidden Joey Robber Baron)!”
13% Delegates Elizabeth Ann Herring Warren “(Red Herring Lizzy)”!
11% Delegates Michael Rubens Bloomberg “(Micky Size Gloomy Mouse)”!
10% Delegates For Others Prior Candidates “(DNC Not Allowed Running Candidates)”!
I suspect Sanders will be closer to 50% by July and no body else will be above the teens. That’s when the DNC will either start adding superdelegates, giving them double votes, or disallowing Bernie delegates for spurious reasons.
Hey idiots- keep supporting and voting for Demonrats and then be surprised when they lie, cheat and steal.
I hope the DNC does shaft “The Bern” again. This would then “set off” his fringe and they will lash out with violence. This is what I would like to see. Not that I wish people to be injured, just the DNC and party in general to be gravely injured. The leftist crowd has utterly no respect or self control. They would go all “Berzerker” and expose their true nature for all to see. (See softball team hit for reference. Or Rand Paul’s neighbor for that matter.) That will seal their fate. IMHO
At this point, after an attempted coup and this impeachment crap, I wouldn’t be sad if democrat delegates at the national convention started blowing each other away and took a bunch of “news” types with them.
Chicago ’68… Wash, rinse, repeat!
No. Don’t want violence. Would rather have Sanders crash and burn in the general election. That won’t stop the AOC wing, contrary to DNC hopes and machinations, it will just make them that much more hopping mad. 2024 will be a scary election because of them + establishment Democrats and Republicans looking to regain their power and influence. There are some Republicans waiting in the wings to take the mantle of Trump (Pence far too establishment), but I don’t know of any Democrats right now.
The baseball field would be assassin. was a Bernie supporter (and Rachel Maddow fan). Anti-fa, which beats up Republican college students and prevents conservative speakers from speaking, sprung from Warren’s Occupy Wall Street thugs. Beyond the physical thuggery, it is always Democrats who unfriend long time friends on fb for the crime of not being progressive, Democrats who are willing to tear apart their own families if any member dares to support Donald Trump (children no longer being permitted to have any contact with their grandparents, adult children refusing to speak to their own parents). But worst of all, was how easily tens of millions of Democrats were persuaded to despise tens of millions of their fellow Americans (who happen to be Republicans). Shame on Obama and Hillary Clinton who deliberately divided this country for their own political gain.
It’s kind of glorious to watch the Left implode though. They didn’t really destroy the Tea Party. We’re just all MAGA now, along with defects from the Left, so we are stronger together with Trump!
The Podesta Brothers are right up there with the Epstein on the corruption level. Please make the hammer fall.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Love those spirit cooking fundraisers.
Poor Madeline Mccan…. Yeah, Johnny. You know what I am talking about.
Moore will make an unwatchable documentary, “Bernie and Me”, no matter what happens to Sanders.
I can see President Trump using a Few Political Monikers for Bernie Sanders.
1. “B.S.” = Bernie Sanders
2. “US SOCIALISTS BULL SHIP” = USSBS
3. MOORE B.S. for Bernie
Antifa attacking the dem convention. Now that would be chickens coming home to roost. Someone tell Michael “blue collar roots” Moore that Donald Trump is his man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@sundance
unless the grassroots socialist take there ball and go home and come back with a new party next year. Whats left of the Dems. Perhaps they loose 40 to 60 percent of their current members to the new socialist party. The Current Dem party will be a shell of itself.
There is a wider gap that exists between the socialist and moderate dems than the chasm that existed between the tea party and the rest of the Republicans.
Lets watch the infighting and how it plays out over the next few months. There is going to be a lot of pressure applied via the administration leading up to the election. Trump gets acquitted, an investigation Bar ordered, trump still has not publicly released the documents he declassified months ago, Rudy’s research in Ukraine and china, and, and………
The DNC has problems. A lot of losses incoming. Thats a lot of pressure. Not sure it all holds together without the Democratic party blowing up. A lot of them are already starting to run around with their hair on fire.
CHINA SYNDROME … while there are sure to be dangerous repercussions… “fallout… a lot of screaming & hair yanking but this is inevitable… ANTI REALITY vs REALITY
Hate Glenn Beck all you wish, have at it, I’m not here to defend him. But once again he was right about this issue.
He said Democrats were playing with fire by appeasing to radicals and propping them up. They used the BLM/Occupy/ Antifa, Robert Creamer, Michael Moore and other violent radicals, and promised them the moon and the stars. Elevated them to magazine covers, CNN praised them, they were it. Well now they want their reward. The communism, they fought for all of their lives.
You can’t just leave them hanging and expect them not to revolt. They were used by Democrats to attack us, to cause the racial divide, and to vilify Republican and conservatives. They were loyal, they showed up to protest when told to, they did their part.
Good luck to Democrats if the think they will be able to just ignore them.
He is right more than 2x a day. Have you watched his videos on the Ukraine scandal? Go to youtube and watch some. He has a crack research team and he has put together some awesome videos. Rudy should meet with him. Hate him if you want, many do, but he knows his stuff.
There’s a lot common sense in this premise. This time the Dem convention will probably make 1968look tame. Wouldn’t be surprised if a few people died. Maybe some of them will actually realize that the enemy is their own party not PDJT nor the deplorables.
I watched a video earlier of this slob telling people that if he sees 3 white guys walking down the street they should cross the street because 2 of them are probably Trump voters and are bad people. why anyone pays any attention to him is beyond me. he just another clown from the left who has nothing worst hearing to anyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephen- after watching batshit crazy Moore and the Bernie Bots, suddenly I am not so worried as I was just a few minutes ago.
So, I usually agree with most of what Sundance writes. However, any differences in any of the democrat candidates is window dressing and messaging designed to placate whoever is giving them the most money.
They are all marxists. They all follow the alinsky playbook, all would work very hard to remove most citizen rights, all would force cultural marxism on our society, and all would only be 1-2 steps away from the CCP.
Obama left his 2nd term with America heading for all of the above. Clinton was supposed to finish the job. All of the rule changes lawfare are pushing are in preparation for the next time the democrat party controls all 3 houses of congress. The precedents will all be in place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My compliments, extremely well analyzed, thank you. I just can’t understand why more people don’t understand that, especially those who claim to be Republicans.
Virginia is a good example today. Redistrict, win all three state branches, pass laws to prevent themselves from being recalled, pass strict gun confiscation laws, pass laws to prevent anyone from speaking badly of themselves….next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bloomberg could just be foil #3 and then we get the woman Obama says he wants at their convention. Here come the Greek columns to the big show in Milwaukee. I think the Democraps are headed for another 1968 debacle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still think Mini Mike’s role is to “donate” several millions to Democrats in attack ads against Trump. It’s what he did so far.
Over 200 million already? That’s a huge donation.
Plus Democrats have showbiz and MSM promoting them and attacking Trump for free 24/7
Yes, by running for President, he can donate to the cause (defeat Trump) without any campaign finance amount limits. Smart move.
Mike Bloomberg 2020’s ad airing during Super Bowl LIV highlights the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America and why Mike is the candidate to get it done.
In the face of tyranny gun violence is often the best, if not only, option.
I understand Hilter abhorred gun violence too, along with every other Leftist tyrant that ever disarmed a people before their genocide.
LikeLike
No wonder the Dem establishment hates him.
LikeLike
His career as a whole, Bloomberg has a greater conservative track record than Mittens and pretty much the majority of the legacy RNC. Teddy bears handed out at the border, thumbs up for Obamacare, Iraq War resolution etc etc.
In 2016 Trump took a bat to the establishment RNC. Nowadays the uniparty has found a comfortable home in the DNC. Michael Moore sees it. Everyone sees it.
Except of course his fascination with gutting the 2d Amendment.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s the B team. Biden, Bernie, Butthead, and Bloomie.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Go Michael!!!!! Destroy the DNC for us. I support you in this one issue.
I hope Bernie runs as Independent, lol. Please!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
If the DNC choses to betray their radical communists it will be a HUGE mistake. They are violent and VERY loyal to their communist revolution. They have never been so close…They are energized.
Makes for a target rich environment as we say in the Marines.😀
Please let the DNC and Obama supporters sink the Bern Wagon. Nothing could be more revealing to all the unwoke people that have their heads in the sand.
Let these communist little bastards start destroying every shithole Democrap city on the east and west coasts. Every illegal in this country will join them, because they want the free stuff these communist are promising.
The fight is coming, but let them destoy their infrastructure before we have to put them down like rabid dogs they are.
You can deny and look away all you want, but this figjt is coming. I be damned if the fence sitters will be looked upon with any respect when this is over.
The Bern Wagon is about to get a taste of the Obama coupsters and the Bloomberg insurance policy. Now that is irony.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watch several Bernie Bro YouTube channels and they are under the impression that free college and MFA are supported by the majority of the country. And the price for both policies is so cheap that we could be doing them now with just a small fraction of the budget. Beyond these delusional positions, they hate the Democrat leadership and aren’t going to vote for an approved candidate. This is their battle, we have ours. But this election appears to be shaping up as a matchup between two candidates that neither party really wants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bernie will just take his million dollars, beach house, or whatever is offfered and sit down and shut up…..just like last time….
The far Left Bernie supporters……..not so much……the DEMocRATS might get a surprise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let the Dem civil war begin. Man Mountain Moore almost stroked out there in his spasm against Bloomberg and the DNC. LOL! This will be very interesting.
If you want a preview of what happens when Bernie’s supporters get betrayed look at the CNN whistleblower that recorded the videos inside CNN to expose them with Project Veritas.
He did it because he was angry about the bias against his guy, Bernie.
Lol, Democrats have no idea the monster they created by appeasing to and empowering communists in the last 12 years or so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I’m not an inherently violent person and I don’t wish violence and destruction on anyone, but we would only be so lucky as to have the left literally start destroying each other. And big momentous political shifts in American history don’t usually come that easy, especially for us conservatives. There ain’t enough popcorn in all the stores and warehouses for us to be that lucky!
I agree. At the end of the day. The vast majority of the SJWs and “radical left” are pompous gas bags who can’t hold jobs at Starbucks, much less actually organize or act upon any violent acts of significance.
I predict that there will be some smashed windows and burning trash piles in Milwaukee. A few of the more adventurous ones will get arrested for throwing stuff at the cops or harassing bystanders. But, that’s it. IMO.
The problem the democrats have with Sanders is a double edged sword.
If Sanders is the nominee he will alienate a lot of older patriotic Dems who fought against communism/socialism all of their life. They won’t be able to embrace it now.
Yet, if Sanders is taken out by the Dems it will alienate many of the Sanders supporters. Keep in mind he is the frontrunner. That’s a lot of supporters.
I just watched the full-length video of this Moore speech to the Bernie kids in Iowa. In it, Moore interestingly claims that very numerous contributions are flowing into Bernie’s coffers from active-duty US military. Hope he’s exaggerating!
There are something like 1.3 people active duty in the U.S. military. If Bernie received contributions from 10,000 of that 1.3 million, that could described as “very numerous,” but it wouldn’t show much support from military members.
The lefties have their commie version of Trump, who the Donkey establishment can’t stand.
Electoral College Steal Plan! hold 45 under 50% in several states and another Constitutional Crisis ensues…Bloomberg-Romney-Ryan-Obama
Bernie is a true believer so he prefers head to head with 45 because Crazy Bernie is fighting for future Bernie Bots if he loses (and he’ll lose by a lot!)
It has occurred many times where the eventual president wins a state’s electoral votes without winning 50% of the popular vote. For example, Clinton, Bush, Perot resulted in Clinton winning a plurality in some states, but not a majority. But he got the electoral votes.
Bloomberg as the Democrat nominee head-to-head against PDJT will get destroyed! President Trump might get 17+% of the black vote in that matchup.
Now, more worrisome is Bloomberg (Democrat/Independent) + Bernie (Democrat/Independent) versus PDJT.
2008 Obama defeated Crooked by having roving bands of true believers going from caucus to caucus…now Bernie Bots are at the ready!
They also register in multiple districts with multiple names to vote by mail and early voting!
I remember this. The Obama ACORN thugs physically intimidated Hillary supporters at the various caucuses. Obama was winning none of the major state primaries, it was the small states (the ones who hold caucuses) that won Obama the nomination.
LikeLike
With all of this going on along with the impeachment fiasco…
Bloomberg donates $325,000 to the DNC and magically they make a drastic change to their debate requirement rules to ensure his inclusion
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/bloomberg-donates-325000-to-the-dnc-and-magically-they-make-a-drastic-change-to-their-debate-requirement-rules-to-ensure-his-inclusion/
A Joker in the deck: the DEM states where the legislatures have passed (unconstitutional) rules about giving all electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. President Trump MUST win outright this time with the popular vote.
FRAUD is the second Joker in the deck.
I have written before about “Gloomberg” being useful simply for his bank account: he spends his money on a doomed presidential campaign, the DNC tries to capture Congress for another impeachment and removal attempt. The RNC does its part by NOT running viable candidates, by NOT properly supporting the good candidates (e.g. John James in Michigan for the U.S. Senate), and by NOT having anybody run against a DEM candidate.
If that works, obviously THE SWAMP WINS!
Have you any suggestions for patriot oversight of RNC shenanigans, particularly their failure to contest elections and pulling funding et cetera? Personally, I think that PDJT strives to speak to every American, but the RNC literally abandons great swathes of the electorate to the enemies of liberty on a regular basis. Every election and every position should be be viewed as a golden opportunity to preach the Gospel of Liberty, I view it as a treason to both the Party, the People and the Nation itself when this duty is neglected.
I never thought I would agree with Michael Moore but fair is fair and that rule change stinks!!
Anybody that votes for a Democrat is either dumb, a communist sympathizer, or corrupt – its potential combinations of all three. So the sooner they start eating their own the better. Will leave less work for the Patriots to clean up.
You could argue that most positively impactful thing we could do on the right is to help create the conditions for the left/Democrats to start eating their own. Of course, most of us are way too busy with work and life to devote much time and energy to such a cause, worthy as it might be.
I would highly suggest refraining from identifying the natural progression of the DNC to rail road Sanders. Let the DNC implode in their railroading of candidate Sanders. The DNC does not need any help rationalizing or highlighting the proces. Let them do as they do.
In fact I would tend to think any exposing sunlight on efforts to document/discuss/dissimulate highlighting how unfair the DNC process is against Sanders… all works towards helping Sanders beat the odds by making the case.
Let the DNC railroad Sanders. My hunch is Sanders people and supporters are very much aware of the effort without Conservative/MAGA voices deconstructing the process.
That is to say, the MSM is on board to railroad Sanders, so the only viable media outlets identifying the unfair process is ours.
In essence at the end of the day, reflective reporting of the Sanders railroading only helps him make the case the DNC is stacking the deck against him. This reporting on our part sends a powerful feedback message to the nominating focus groups to push back against the DNC stacked deck process.
The DNC does not need our help identifying the process. All these attempts do is identify and give value added arguments free of charge to the Sanders people, since the MSM is not going to make them.
What I am saying is let the DNC railroad Sanders without MAGA/conservative voices making his case.
The outcome may simply be Sanders supporters and influencers WILL walk away from the DNC nomination, or in the silence of how the DNC railroaded him will decide to run him as a third party nomination.
Mr Pascal, the DNC does need our help identifying that Mr Sanders is being railroaded. In practice, the more we(conservative/MAGA voices) do so, the greater/weight of the argument the Sander’s can cite to get the nomination. My thinking is in the absence of LESS argumention of the unfair DNC process. The more likely Sanders people will have no other recourse than boycott the election or run as a third party to teach the DNC a lesson.
The fear that if Sanders does not get nomination, that plays out that his ‘cool aid’ drinkers take to the streets to burn it all down, is a win for MAGA however negatively it impacts communities. This result will massively play to the MAGA camp, while if Sanders does gets the nomination MAGA will be faced with a Candidate plays strongly to the ‘Green Progressive’ movement.
TDS is real, and no metrics of identity politics plays stronger in the camp of identity politics than the global warming crusade against fossile fuels to fold in behind.
It is the one massively uniting identity that binds the multitudes of Identity Politics to march in lock step, specifically when it comes to the camp of Sanders supporters.
To sum up, let the DNC railroad candidate Sanders, his supporters will figure out in their own, without MAGA help Sanders was railroaded. The result maybe an outcome MAGA does not want its name attached to…
Bernie’s people going the wge system is corrupt, and their only recourse is to be themselves(Anifata/squad) or to reconstitute as a third party nomination.
Basically stop making the case for these people.
