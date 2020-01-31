The Democrat Primary Nomination is Bernie’s to Lose – DNC Club Positions Bloomberg to Dilute…

Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders now leads most polls in the key states where the democrat primary battle will begin. With the grassroots Bernie-AOC wing carrying all the enthusiasm and momentum time is running out for the DNC club.

Factually I would argue that Bernie has always led in the polls, but party operatives in alignment with the apparatus of media have manipulated the media poll outcomes in an effort to steer the chosen narrative from the DNC boardroom. It’s just how they roll.

CTH uses alternate matrices to gauge support, including monitoring social media and looking for the club’s traditional Astroturf fingerprints. That said, the dynamic within the factional Democrat party is now quite remarkable. Despite the transparent hit-jobs by DNC operatives against him, Bernie is in position to win every early state and he has a clear and visible path to the nomination. But the club has made some conspicuous counter moves.

The DNC club, the establishment writ large, has tried to advance several candidates to offset the rise of the far-left Democrat-Socialists within the Bernie-AOC group. Their latest effort, aided by their media conscripts was (and is) Elizabeth Warren. However, it ain’t working. The more they attempt to help Warren, the more transparent it is. Inauthentic ‘wokeness’ doesn’t work, Bernie has withstood the effort.

But watch out.

Remember, the only way Bloomberg could launch a late start was with the Club’s approval.

There were multiple motives for the Club to give Bloomberg the nod, but the most obvious was a firewall against the far-left caucus (AOC-Bernie).

Essentially, in case of an actual outbreak/breakout of socialism, break glass – insert Bloomberg.

Remember, Tom Perez is DNC chairman. Perez is an old-school Alinsky ideologue within the Chicago team. The Perez outlook is the same as Barack Obama. Recently this Club, headed by Perez, appointed Barney Frank to the DNC rules committee. Frank is a pure-blooded establishment pick. Barney then brought John Podesta into the boardroom and gave another pure establishment blue-blood a seat on the committee.

The Bernie-AOC crew noticed the DNC establishment move immediately and sounded some alarm bells. The Bernie coalition is authentically socialists. They may be a little goofy, but they are authentic. Bernie’s coalition is comprised of actual grassroot activists.

All other DNC candidates are from the mold of, and guided by the old playbook of, Astroturf. It’s easy to spot Astroturf, they carry a script and deliver an identical message using the same words. Many of them are paid for message delivery. Astroturf candidates are inauthentic by nature.

This is the fight within the Democrat party itself. It is a much bigger -and more consequential- fight than the decades-long Tea Party -vs- the Republican establishment.

The club authorized, then watched, Hillary Clinton hit Bernie. No-one came to Clinton’s defense when the AOC grassroots crew hit Clinton back much harder. The club probed, the club learned.

Buttigieg is nothing. Biden can’t hold up even with all of the massive cover provided by the media and party apparatus. Elizabeth Warren cannot pull it off. The Club can obviously see all of this in hard data and internal polling. As a consequence, the Club is now moving all the clutter away from the fire alarm…

(Politico) The Democratic National Committee is drastically revising its criteria to participate in primary debates after New Hampshire, doubling the polling threshold and eliminating the individual donor requirement, which could pave the way for former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to make the stage beginning in mid-February. (more)

DNC can explain this in a million ways, but the upshot is a late-game rule change that benefits one specific billionaire… not a great look. https://t.co/J57kZNZvNm — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 31, 2020

The professional political class within the Democrat apparatus is opposed to the Bernie-AOC populist (free stuff socialists) movement in a similar way the Republican political class was opposed to the MAGA-Trump (freedom nationalists) movement. Both wings of the Uniparty fight for the same reason; to retain their power and control of the wealth.

Bloomberg represents the interests of the elitist globalists (modern Obama/Pelosi dems) and has spent millions to assist House races. Those purchases represent Bloomberg’s indulgency fees, and the Club supports him as part of the larger objective.

Bernie has the most clear path to the nomination, but the Club dynamic is still in play.

Watch for how the club positions Bloomberg. I doubt the firewall can work; and it’s more likely the outcome will be the Club eventually agreeing to support Bernie-AOC but not for the reasons most grassroots activists would think.

There’s a possibility the Club would eventually plan to push the base to the extremes in an effort to suffer the greatest loss. Within that loss the Club can then attempt to destroy the pesky AOC wing forever.

Here’s an example of pushing the extreme: Elizabeth Warren attempts ‘peak wokeness’ by announcing her cabinet will be decided by transgendered grade-schoolers. WATCH:

.

Despite people attempting to reconcile or justify that proclamation, it’s pure nuttery.

This is the consequence:

HUGE: When MSNBC's Katy Tur says .. WE COULDN’T EVEN GET IN RALLY IN IOWA! 😂🤣 "7,000 people inside that arena” “It was so packed … A stark contrast from the Democrats so far in Iowa." @realDonaldTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/FfAP6ruhL2 — Rose (@rosedixontx) January 31, 2020