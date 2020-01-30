WH Press Briefing Announcing Strong Results From Targeted Opioid Crisis Response – Drug Overdoses Drop, Life Expectancy Increases…

Upon taking office one of the first initiatives from President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump was to organize a full government effort to tackle an extreme opioid crisis impacting many American communities. In October 2017, President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Today the White House and CDC announce some incredible results as a result of the effort. [CDC Data Here]

Fatal drug overdoses dropped in 2018 for the first time in 30 years; and as a result average life expectancy for Americans increased for the first time in four years. Drug overdose deaths are still an urgent health emergency; and the entire program will remain a priority; however, the upward trend has been stopped and is starting to reverse.

Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, ONDCP Director Jim Carroll, and Asst. Secretary of Public Health Admiral Brett Giroir hold a press conference to announce & discuss:

(Politico) […] New CDC data released Thursday provides hope that the major contributors to three years of stagnant or declining life expectancy may be relenting. (more)