WH Press Briefing Announcing Strong Results From Targeted Opioid Crisis Response – Drug Overdoses Drop, Life Expectancy Increases…

Upon taking office one of the first initiatives from President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump was to organize a full government effort to tackle an extreme opioid crisis impacting many American communities. In October 2017, President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Today the White House and CDC announce some incredible results as a result of the effort. [CDC Data Here]
Fatal drug overdoses dropped in 2018 for the first time in 30 years; and as a result average life expectancy for Americans increased for the first time in four years. Drug overdose deaths are still an urgent health emergency; and the entire program will remain a priority; however, the upward trend has been stopped and is starting to reverse.
Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, ONDCP Director Jim Carroll, and Asst. Secretary of Public Health Admiral Brett Giroir hold a press conference to announce & discuss:
(Politico) […] New CDC data released Thursday provides hope that the major contributors to three years of stagnant or declining life expectancy may be relenting. (more)
Businessman.
Or do a sick, demented portion of liberals, MSM, & Globalists not care when Rust Belt cities get hallowed out by drugs & manufacturing leaving?
Huge news!! Government policies in previous administrations allowed this crisis to grow and thankfully President Trump is enacting policies to turn it around!
WINNING!
And to show how little the WH Press Mob thinks of their fellow Americans, they did not have a single question regarding the topic of lowering overdose deaths and raising life expectancy.
woo, I wonder how many of the press use these drugs, something to ponder.
Make sure that all of your liberal/leftists/democrat ‘friends’ understand that the Trumpet doesn’t just say things and then not deliver.
This administration’s efforts to combat opioid addiction goes hand in glove with the need for an American labor force. Any other administration would be thrilled to just reduce unemployment. The Trump administration knows that for real, unprecedented success, you have to get healthy Americans into the labor force.
Total solutions. No bullshit.
TRUMP 2020………..LIKE A FREIGHT TRAIN ROLLING!!!!!!!!!!!
What about Shackler contributions to the DNC?
