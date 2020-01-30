Evening Session / Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senate Questioning Wraps-up – 7:25pm Livestream…

In an effort to improve page load-time we are breaking up the afternoon and evening sessions into two discussion threads.
There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues with the evening session on day nine at 7:25pm ET. Today will conclude the last of two days of alternating questions from Senators, totaling 16 hours.
Patrick Philbin is a force of nature!
And Adam Schiff is a freak of nature!
Freak, yes.
Nature? No.
Mother Nature kicked his ass out years ago,
I wonder if Ed Buck could inform on the type of freak he is….. or maybe even his friend Dr. Hensel…..
He is. I am not watching the peach mint, but I do watch and listen to snippets I see on various websites.
I get the feeling the Democrats are going to copy Trump’s attorneys when/if any are indicted on Spygate. They will use the same arguments. If you think about it, the Dems get invaluable legal maneuvers & arguments while making the taxpayers their legal fund.
O spied on Trumps campaign and after – they are projecting it on Trump, now they know how to defend it.
They will have words to say but they will be guilty as sin
Why the Republicans haven’t been calling for Law Licensees to be revoked of the Politician Democrat Lawyers like Schiff, Nadler, Warren and Schumer is beyond me… I’ve been saying for years…. But then I remind myself that the Republican Lawyers would never do that… Politician Lawyers protect other Politician Lawyers regardless of Party affiliation….
Those so called lawmakers are “above the law”, they have nothing to loose.
Maybe their constituents will wake up and see through the BS, but I doubt it.
When they say “no one is above the law”, they’re not being truthful.
They’re pretty much untouchable.
These repub cowards are still under the impression that their “esteemed colleagues across the aisle” are just playing politics instead of burning our country to the ground. You would never go that far with a friend who had the best of intentions, now, wouldja???
Per Sen Braun, almost 3 hours left tonight.
Tomorrow (1 pm I believe), there will be 4 hours of debate divided equally on the “need for witnesses” and not on a “summary of the case” which is essentially being played out with the questions.
Then a vote on the need for witnesses. He thinks a 50-50 tie will end in the motion dying i.e. no witnesses, with the caveat that Chief Justice Roberts could break the tie and call for witnesses.
Assuming no witnesses, there probably will be a “vote-a-rama” because Schumer has the ability to send up as many proposals as he wishes. It could go to 3 am or 5 am. Sen Braun expects that eventually they will get to the final vote, but it may be delayed until Monday.
Roberts dare not do that.
What would happen?
Nothing.
He already created new law today by refusing to ask Rand Paul’s question. Creating new law is right up his alley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dubious new law at that.
I would take your dubious and raise it to patently unlawful ruling.
I thought Robert’s could only vote by putting his finger on the scale.
Seems it’s always on the scale at this point.
Stay all night if need be.
I’ll be here with the Treepers ’til it’s DEAD.
IMHO I believe the 50-50 vote is the fall back with CJ Roberts attempting to break the tie. In that case the Republicans can call for a vote to prevent the tie breaker. At that point the out come will be either a tie which CJ Robert could not break as a conflict. Or one of the Rep backstabber can vote against the tie breaker there by give that one an out that he/she voted for witness without getting witnesses.
Need more time to throw more lies against the wall.
Philbin just addressed the question of whether Roberts should rule on witnesses. He says the rules of the Senate cover that issue. Schiff is arguing that it is entirely appropriate for Roberts to rule on whether or not witnesses should be allowed or not.
It seems Chief Justice Roberts should answer this question and explain to the dimdems why it is not appropriate.
now now, you don’t wanna vote that way do ya? be a shame if somethin were to happen to yer children, there, johnny….
Could we hope for a few democrat defections so that it isn’t close at all or that we could lose a few republicans?
30 minutes to POTUS’ rally in Iowa!!!
Rock on Treepers
If any Republican Senators vote to continue this farce they need to go. No ifs or buts. Get them out of their seats and out of the party. This needs to end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We take them out one a year: Collins 2020, Murkowski 2022, and Romney 2024. Alexander is retiring. We show our power when we go vote, but we should do a write in for an agreed alternative Trumpster from that state. If 90% of repubs do a write in, we still may lose the seat, but we should pick up some too!!! This is how we discipline the BLOB!
What the hell is Gowdy saying?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on what day it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I heard him, too…a master at speaking out of both sides of his mouth…
Schiff is confident the “chief injustice” is in the Democrats’ pockets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The House Managers are all but wearing sandwich boards advertising it.
He was good reason.
Schiff’s “reasonable” proposal is a “foot in the door” tactic that will not be honored and lead to another Schiffshow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same only ENDLESS Schittshow.
Not one person was held accountable for the Kavanaugh smear. That’s why they continue to use these ugly, vicious tactics. They keep getting away with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is not conspiracy theory anymore: Coup is now REVEALED!
Chief Justice Roberts is now awaiting Senate Authority to be Judge Jury Executioner!
45 Team must include FBI FISA ABUSE AND FISA JUDGE MISCONDUCT TO THE SENATE!
Do it now!!
If Roberts is forced to recuse, Clarence Thomas moves into the Chair…another reason 2018 Senate majority was so important!!
Lawfare plot is revealed…This is not a joke: Republic is in the balance…Republican Senators must hold the line!
@Sundance…John Roberts is a fraud, a lawless Judge who clearly legislates from the bench… Roberts should be impeached for being complicit with the FISA Court and his incompetence with his illegality of justifying Obamacare….
Remember, Roberts is the one who said there’s no bias among Judge’s…Yea, let’s forget about the Hawaii judge, the California Judge’s and the 5th Circus to name a few….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Senator Paul…Ask the Chief Justice if he knows who the whistleblower is. Otherwise why would he not allow the question. FUBAR.
Rep. Conf. Chair Sen. Barrasso lays out potential Friday schedule:
-1PM: 4 hours of closing arguments, including debate on witnesses
– Vote on witnesses
– If it fails, move to vote on the articles
Senators will “stay until that work is decided and completed Friday evening.”
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 30, 2020
HT: Hot Air
President Trump’s Lawyers should move for dismissal before closing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they could say, “Dismiss now and you don’t have to listen to Schiff, Nadler & C. for two hours, they would probably get a majority vote right there.
Can someone please explain to me why the Democrats want John Bolton to testify? If you think he has relevant information, what you are also saying is that LTC Vindman is a liar. Remember, Vindman said that the transcript was accurate. Either Vindman is accurate and the transcript is accurate or Vindman is a liar. And if he is a liar, why should we believe anything that comes from the House Impeachment circus since they relied on him?
The House Dems don’t care who testifies. All they want is a vote to allow witness testimony. ANY witness. Because that will legitimize their deviant process in the House and establish it as precedent for impeachments of anyone and EVERYONE in the Trump administration going forward. It’s the process they want. Not any one witness. And they WILL use it, ad nauseum.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which process includes elevating the Chief Justice to Supreme Arbiter of all Truth and Permitted Rights, in perpetuity.
Partisan Impeachment a dangerous weapon in the hands of an intemperate legislature.
Variations on a Whistleblower Theme.. give a quick listen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found that to be quite entertaining!!!
Take the House. Impeach Roberts in Trump’s second term.
“Short-Circuit the process.” Perfect, Mr Sekulow.
Schnitt seems damn sure Justice R. would side with Dems.
Testimony of the “whistleblower” can be only to punish him…
Of course another part of the plan to bypass the courts and let Chief Justice Roberts make the decisions. I could not loathe these people any more. We must CRUSH them and please we need people, even in Cali, to run against these fools especially chief fool Schiff.
I don’t know if this was already posted in the earlier thread, but that idiot Schiff doesn’t even know when he is being insulted…
Mild mannerd Cipollone, accused him of “Calumny upon Calumny with dulcet tones” and the dumb F#*K thought he call him a Puritan…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, Schitt, we don’t want Robert’s to play Red Queen in place of all standard Constitutional due process rights is because he’s corrupt and your proposed process is corrupt.
Our Republic sits on the brink of ruin if Chief Justice Roberts becomes Judge Jury Executioner!
AG Barr spoke of the encroachment of the judiciary upon Executive far surpassing Congressional over-reaching! Scalia was murdered and now, Lawfare plot is revealed?
Hold the line Senate Republicans! Do not leave DC either!
Schitt does Sham.
Mark these words……
Witnesses will be allowed
But many of PT witnesses will not be allowed
No face to face WB testimony
This is a flat out organized lynching IMO
Fabrication, lies, no criminal charges, no WB testimony and bogus due process.
LikeLike
Schiff never acknowledges Chief Justice or Senators before he testifies
Hey Schitt, Weay is corrupt, but then you wouldn’t quote his self-serving lies otherwise, would you?
I’m having Zero flashbacks every time Hackeem appears. {{{shudder}}}
Do we have any updates on how the vote is looking? Everyone is saying Lamar Alexander is the key vote…how did that happen?
To my way of thinking, this period of “Senate questioning” needs to finally wind down to consist of – not(!) “what Lawfare, Inc. wants it to be” but – what our Founders intended for it to be.
Let’s face it: “self-important people like Adam Schiff are a dime a dozen,” and shrewd (albeit unscrupulous) attorneys such as “Lawfare” should also actually be “not too much of a surprise.” The United States Senate should therefore very-carefully listen to such people, but it should at the same time hold itself above them.
As 31 State Attorneys General recently and unanimously stated, there are far greater issues at stake here than “mere politics.” The entire balance-of-powers issue is being challenged, and the reasoning behind a blanket ban on “Bills of Attainder” is being demonstrated. The Founders of our nation hoped that, at times such as these, the Senate would find a way to be “much more than partisan” … precisely at the time when they anticipated that the House would not.
