Evening Session / Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senate Questioning Wraps-up – 7:25pm Livestream…

Posted on January 30, 2020 by

In an effort to improve page load-time we are breaking up the afternoon and evening sessions into two discussion threads.

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial continues with the evening session on day nine at 7:25pm ET. Today will conclude the last of two days of alternating questions from Senators, totaling 16 hours.

Fox News Livestream LinkCSPAN Liveestream Link

.

70 Responses to Evening Session / Day Nine – Senate Impeachment Trial – Senate Questioning Wraps-up – 7:25pm Livestream…

  1. JMC says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Patrick Philbin is a force of nature!

    Reply
  2. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Why the Republicans haven’t been calling for Law Licensees to be revoked of the Politician Democrat Lawyers like Schiff, Nadler, Warren and Schumer is beyond me… I’ve been saying for years…. But then I remind myself that the Republican Lawyers would never do that… Politician Lawyers protect other Politician Lawyers regardless of Party affiliation….

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      Those so called lawmakers are “above the law”, they have nothing to loose.
      Maybe their constituents will wake up and see through the BS, but I doubt it.

      When they say “no one is above the law”, they’re not being truthful.
      They’re pretty much untouchable.

      Reply
    • BoreMole says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      These repub cowards are still under the impression that their “esteemed colleagues across the aisle” are just playing politics instead of burning our country to the ground. You would never go that far with a friend who had the best of intentions, now, wouldja???

      Reply
  3. WRB says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Per Sen Braun, almost 3 hours left tonight.

    Tomorrow (1 pm I believe), there will be 4 hours of debate divided equally on the “need for witnesses” and not on a “summary of the case” which is essentially being played out with the questions.

    Then a vote on the need for witnesses. He thinks a 50-50 tie will end in the motion dying i.e. no witnesses, with the caveat that Chief Justice Roberts could break the tie and call for witnesses.

    Assuming no witnesses, there probably will be a “vote-a-rama” because Schumer has the ability to send up as many proposals as he wishes. It could go to 3 am or 5 am. Sen Braun expects that eventually they will get to the final vote, but it may be delayed until Monday.

    Reply
  4. bcsurvivor2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    30 minutes to POTUS’ rally in Iowa!!!
    Rock on Treepers

    Reply
  5. jambo says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    If any Republican Senators vote to continue this farce they need to go. No ifs or buts. Get them out of their seats and out of the party. This needs to end.

    Reply
    • jnr2d2 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      We take them out one a year: Collins 2020, Murkowski 2022, and Romney 2024. Alexander is retiring. We show our power when we go vote, but we should do a write in for an agreed alternative Trumpster from that state. If 90% of repubs do a write in, we still may lose the seat, but we should pick up some too!!! This is how we discipline the BLOB!

      Reply
  6. Tl Howard says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    What the hell is Gowdy saying?

    Reply
  7. Sherri Young says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    This is not conspiracy theory anymore: Coup is now REVEALED!

    Chief Justice Roberts is now awaiting Senate Authority to be Judge Jury Executioner!

    45 Team must include FBI FISA ABUSE AND FISA JUDGE MISCONDUCT TO THE SENATE!

    Do it now!!

    If Roberts is forced to recuse, Clarence Thomas moves into the Chair…another reason 2018 Senate majority was so important!!

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      Lawfare plot is revealed…This is not a joke: Republic is in the balance…Republican Senators must hold the line!

      Reply
    • tieoneoncharter.com says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      @Sundance…John Roberts is a fraud, a lawless Judge who clearly legislates from the bench… Roberts should be impeached for being complicit with the FISA Court and his incompetence with his illegality of justifying Obamacare….

      Remember, Roberts is the one who said there’s no bias among Judge’s…Yea, let’s forget about the Hawaii judge, the California Judge’s and the 5th Circus to name a few….

      Reply
    • bullnuke says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      Hey Senator Paul…Ask the Chief Justice if he knows who the whistleblower is. Otherwise why would he not allow the question. FUBAR.

      Reply
  10. Wethal says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Rep. Conf. Chair Sen. Barrasso lays out potential Friday schedule:

    -1PM: 4 hours of closing arguments, including debate on witnesses
    – Vote on witnesses
    – If it fails, move to vote on the articles

    Senators will “stay until that work is decided and completed Friday evening.”

    — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 30, 2020

    HT: Hot Air

    Reply
  11. Steve in MT says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Can someone please explain to me why the Democrats want John Bolton to testify? If you think he has relevant information, what you are also saying is that LTC Vindman is a liar. Remember, Vindman said that the transcript was accurate. Either Vindman is accurate and the transcript is accurate or Vindman is a liar. And if he is a liar, why should we believe anything that comes from the House Impeachment circus since they relied on him?

    Reply
    • Pew-Anon says:
      January 30, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      The House Dems don’t care who testifies. All they want is a vote to allow witness testimony. ANY witness. Because that will legitimize their deviant process in the House and establish it as precedent for impeachments of anyone and EVERYONE in the Trump administration going forward. It’s the process they want. Not any one witness. And they WILL use it, ad nauseum.

      Reply
  12. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Partisan Impeachment a dangerous weapon in the hands of an intemperate legislature.

    Reply
  13. DesertRain says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Variations on a Whistleblower Theme.. give a quick listen.

    Reply
  14. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Reply
  15. Akzombie says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Take the House. Impeach Roberts in Trump’s second term.

    Reply
  16. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    “Short-Circuit the process.” Perfect, Mr Sekulow.

    Reply
  17. barnabusduke says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Schnitt seems damn sure Justice R. would side with Dems.

    Reply
  18. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Testimony of the “whistleblower” can be only to punish him…

    Reply
  19. visage13 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Of course another part of the plan to bypass the courts and let Chief Justice Roberts make the decisions. I could not loathe these people any more. We must CRUSH them and please we need people, even in Cali, to run against these fools especially chief fool Schiff.

    Reply
  20. Road Runner says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    I don’t know if this was already posted in the earlier thread, but that idiot Schiff doesn’t even know when he is being insulted…

    Mild mannerd Cipollone, accused him of “Calumny upon Calumny with dulcet tones” and the dumb F#*K thought he call him a Puritan…

    Reply
  21. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    No, Schitt, we don’t want Robert’s to play Red Queen in place of all standard Constitutional due process rights is because he’s corrupt and your proposed process is corrupt.

    Reply
  22. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Reply
  23. Publius2016 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    What if the Coronavirus was developed to suppress protests in USA?

    Our Republic sits on the brink of ruin if Chief Justice Roberts becomes Judge Jury Executioner!

    AG Barr spoke of the encroachment of the judiciary upon Executive far surpassing Congressional over-reaching! Scalia was murdered and now, Lawfare plot is revealed?

    Hold the line Senate Republicans! Do not leave DC either!

    Reply
  24. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Schitt does Sham.

    Reply
  25. Bogeyfree says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Mark these words……

    Witnesses will be allowed

    But many of PT witnesses will not be allowed

    No face to face WB testimony

    This is a flat out organized lynching IMO

    Fabrication, lies, no criminal charges, no WB testimony and bogus due process.

    Reply
  26. Cobicat says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Schiff never acknowledges Chief Justice or Senators before he testifies

    Reply
  27. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Hey Schitt, Weay is corrupt, but then you wouldn’t quote his self-serving lies otherwise, would you?

    Reply
  28. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Reply
  29. Maquis says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    I’m having Zero flashbacks every time Hackeem appears. {{{shudder}}}

    Reply
  30. Mist'ears Mom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Do we have any updates on how the vote is looking? Everyone is saying Lamar Alexander is the key vote…how did that happen?

    Reply
  31. Mike Robinson says:
    January 30, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    To my way of thinking, this period of “Senate questioning” needs to finally wind down to consist of – not(!) “what Lawfare, Inc. wants it to be” but – what our Founders intended for it to be.

    Let’s face it: “self-important people like Adam Schiff are a dime a dozen,” and shrewd (albeit unscrupulous) attorneys such as “Lawfare” should also actually be “not too much of a surprise.” The United States Senate should therefore very-carefully listen to such people, but it should at the same time hold itself above them.

    As 31 State Attorneys General recently and unanimously stated, there are far greater issues at stake here than “mere politics.” The entire balance-of-powers issue is being challenged, and the reasoning behind a blanket ban on “Bills of Attainder” is being demonstrated. The Founders of our nation hoped that, at times such as these, the Senate would find a way to be “much more than partisan” … precisely at the time when they anticipated that the House would not.

    Reply

