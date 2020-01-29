John Bolton Denied Publication Approval by White House Three Days Before Selected Manuscript Leak…

Three days before the New York Times received a selectively leaked copy of a book manuscript written by John Bolton, Mr. Bolton’s lawyers were informed by the White House the manuscript could not be published. [Source: John Roberts]
On January 23rd John Bolton was denied authorization to publish. On the evening of January 26th the New York Times wrote about a copy of the transcript. It now appears Bolton’s team held a retaliatory motive and may have leaked the manuscript themselves.
Is there a remote possibility that Bolton was unwittingly “used” to sabotage PDJT? I have no fondness for Bolton and didn’t care for his views. However, his belief in his own invincibility could have enabled others to set him up for a fall. Just wondering.
here is the great thing…if there are found to be TS SCI materials in the manuscript, then a reasonable question is with whom else did Bolton share the book while writing it, and before submission for government review…lots of exposure for unlawful disclosure of classified information to anyone without either a security clearance or a need to know…and as a former National Security Advisor he should have reasonably been able to determine what was classified. I’d open an investigation and start asking some questions…”you wanna poke me in the eye? I’m gonna put my boot on your neck and not let up…”
