John Bolton Denied Publication Approval by White House Three Days Before Selected Manuscript Leak…

Three days before the New York Times received a selectively leaked copy of a book manuscript written by John Bolton, Mr. Bolton’s lawyers were informed by the White House the manuscript could not be published. [Source: John Roberts]

On January 23rd John Bolton was denied authorization to publish. On the evening of January 26th the New York Times wrote about a copy of the transcript. It now appears Bolton’s team held a retaliatory motive and may have leaked the manuscript themselves.