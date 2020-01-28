Senator Graham Predicts Deliberative Conclusion on Friday…

With Wednesday and Thursday scheduled for senators questions, the date for any other deliberative action would most likely be Friday. During an interview with Martha MacCallum Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham predicts the potential for the conclusion to any further deliberative action and an acquittal vote on Friday.

On an optimistic note, Senator Graham does articulate a personal awareness of the constitutional precedent that any further witness testimony in the Senate would create; and outlines his republican caucus colleagues also being aware of the issue.