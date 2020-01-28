Senator Graham Predicts Deliberative Conclusion on Friday…

With Wednesday and Thursday scheduled for senators questions, the date for any other deliberative action would most likely be Friday. During an interview with Martha MacCallum Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham predicts the potential for the conclusion to any further deliberative action and an acquittal vote on Friday.
On an optimistic note, Senator Graham does articulate a personal awareness of the constitutional precedent that any further witness testimony in the Senate would create; and outlines his republican caucus colleagues also being aware of the issue.
Miss Lindsey Is eyeballs deep in all of this, along with his no deceased bed-partner. I’m sure that deals are being made right up to the last minute.
I no longer believe in congress being able to perform its congressional duty in compliance with the constitution.
Time for PDT to declare martial law stop the coup before a civil war becomes the only solution. As the commander in Chief he still has the congressional power before the vote.
As posted earlier….
Oh, thank God. I can sleep peacefully now that the Great Snake In The Grass has spoken. I can just put that one in the bank. Total swamp rat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still looking for confirm on when Bolton manuscript went to NSC.
DON’T LET UP……not for one second…
Continue to call and e-mail your Senators, re: VOTE FOR AQQUITAL or suffer the fleas from 1000 camels…..etc, etc, ettc…
AND….make dang sure that the “yea’s and nay’s” are asked for, ie: On the Record….
A few things are starting to become obvious to me.
1. They all read CTH.
2. The consequences of witnesses seem to be much higher for the Dems.
3. This will end with and acquittal without hearing witnesses.
4. We have not seen the last of the Dems with regard to impeachment.
I can’t figure this freaking guy out. Seriously. A week ago Graham says “we don’t need to hear from Where’s Hunter(?)”. Then today he says we do. Then yesterday he says “we need to hear from Bolton”. Then today he intimates the Senate doesn’t need to hear from Bolton.
Lindsey puts on a good show.
Say, did he ever keep his promise to look into how Kavanaugh was slimed (adnusting his tie?).
Did he resign yet as Chairman for old Grassley to take over?
