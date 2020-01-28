Senator Graham Predicts Deliberative Conclusion on Friday…

Posted on January 28, 2020 by

With Wednesday and Thursday scheduled for senators questions, the date for any other deliberative action would most likely be Friday.  During an interview with Martha MacCallum Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham predicts the potential for the conclusion to any further deliberative action and an acquittal vote on Friday.

On an optimistic note, Senator Graham does articulate a personal awareness of  the constitutional precedent that any further witness testimony in the Senate would create; and outlines his republican caucus colleagues also being aware of the issue.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Legislation, Mitch McConnell, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Senator Graham Predicts Deliberative Conclusion on Friday…

  1. Michael Brower says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Miss Lindsey Is eyeballs deep in all of this, along with his no deceased bed-partner. I’m sure that deals are being made right up to the last minute.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Hans says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    I no longer believe in congress being able to perform its congressional duty in compliance with the constitution.

    Time for PDT to declare martial law stop the coup before a civil war becomes the only solution. As the commander in Chief he still has the congressional power before the vote.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Chip Doctor says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    As posted earlier….

    Oh, thank God. I can sleep peacefully now that the Great Snake In The Grass has spoken. I can just put that one in the bank. Total swamp rat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. DesertRain says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    I’m still looking for confirm on when Bolton manuscript went to NSC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. montanamel says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    DON’T LET UP……not for one second…
    Continue to call and e-mail your Senators, re: VOTE FOR AQQUITAL or suffer the fleas from 1000 camels…..etc, etc, ettc…

    AND….make dang sure that the “yea’s and nay’s” are asked for, ie: On the Record….

    Like

    Reply
  6. Keith Lyon says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    A few things are starting to become obvious to me.
    1. They all read CTH.
    2. The consequences of witnesses seem to be much higher for the Dems.
    3. This will end with and acquittal without hearing witnesses.
    4. We have not seen the last of the Dems with regard to impeachment.

    Like

    Reply
  7. mr.piddles says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    I can’t figure this freaking guy out. Seriously. A week ago Graham says “we don’t need to hear from Where’s Hunter(?)”. Then today he says we do. Then yesterday he says “we need to hear from Bolton”. Then today he intimates the Senate doesn’t need to hear from Bolton.

    Like

    Reply
  8. publilius syrus2 says:
    January 28, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    Lindsey puts on a good show.
    Say, did he ever keep his promise to look into how Kavanaugh was slimed (adnusting his tie?).

    Did he resign yet as Chairman for old Grassley to take over?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s