President Trump Welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House – Video and Transcript…

Speaking from the colonnade in front of the oval office, President Trump and Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu answer media questions. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – Q Mr. President, what’s your response to the Bolton manuscript? And does this increase the chances he could be called to testify?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I haven’t seen a manuscript, but I can tell you: Nothing was ever said to John Bolton. But I have not seen a manuscript. I guess he’s writing a book. I have not seen it.
Q Well, you know what the allegation is.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll talk inside.
Q Do you expect Prime Minister Netanyahu to implement the plan right away in the coming six weeks?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I think he’s here for a reason. And, hopefully, that it will be “yes.” And peace in the Middle East has been long sought for many, many, many years and decades and centuries. And this is an opportunity; we’ll see what happens. Whatever it is, it is. But he’s here for a reason.
Q Would you give a green light for annexation of the Jordan Valley within the coming months?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’re going to see. We’re going to announce tomorrow at 12 o’clock. We’re going to show a plan that’s been worked on by everybody, and we’ll see whether or not it catches hold. If it does, that’d be great. And if doesn’t, we can live with it, too. But I think it might have a chance.
Q Do you expect Benny Gantz to agree to the plan?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Do I expect what?
Q Benny Gantz.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: He’s coming here today. He’ll be here also. And, as you know, they are two good competitors. They’re fighting it out.
I’ve been waiting now — this is my third election. We keep waiting, and waiting, and waiting. So, let’s go. What kind of a system is that? That’s a very strange system you have over there. Wouldn’t you say that?
Because we have been. We’ve been waiting — we’ve been talking about this for many months and we keep waiting for the election. So that system has to be looked at.
Q But what about the allegations that this is an interference with internal politics in Israel? The fact that —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, I think what’s happening is — one of the reasons that Mr. Gantz is here is for that reason. He’s coming, too. So I’m going to speak to him right after this.
Q What is your message to the residents of Judea and Samaria at this point?
PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: May I — may I say something?
Q Yeah.
PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: I think — first of all, I’m very honored to be here with you —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you. It’s my honor.
PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU: — here today, Mr. President. And I look forward to making history with you tomorrow. And I think we’ll talk about the plan; I’ll talk about the plan — of vision of peace, which is historic — the President has put forward tomorrow.
Today, I just want to say two words: Thank you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for Israel, everything you’ve done for Israel — for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; for moving your embassy there; for recognizing our sovereignty in the Golan Heights; for recognizing our rights in Judea and Samaria, the heartland of our biblical homeland; for the unprecedented security and intelligence cooperation between our two countries.
I think, Mr. President, that the list of your support for Israel, the things you’ve done for Israel since you’ve become President, is very long. But the bottom line is short: You have made our alliance stronger than ever. And I look forward, in the coming years, to make it even stronger with a historic defense treaty that will anchor our alliance for generations.
One last thing — one last thing, which I think is important: This is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. And on this day, I’m proud to stand here, as the Prime Minister of the one and only Jewish State, and thank you for confronting the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet. When you came into office, Iran was on the march. Because of your leadership, Iran is now on the run.
You’ve withdrawn from the dangerous nuclear — the nuclear deal. You slapped on tremendous sanctions. You have — two weeks ago, you’ve taken out the most dangerous terrorist on the planet. All those who seek peace, all those who want to fight terrorism should thank you, Mr. President, for your bold decisions and your bold actions.
And on behalf of the State of Israel, I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for Israel, for confronting Iran, and for your extraordinary decisions, your friendship, and your leadership.
That’s the end of my speech.
Q President Trump, last time, I asked you if you were for a two-state solution. Are you going to say, tomorrow, “two-state and a Palestinian State”?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: You’re going to see very, very quickly. We’re going to release a plan tomorrow at 12 o’clock. You’re going to see for yourself.
Okay. We’ll see you inside.
I may not be Jewish, but if I was I would most certainly be thrilled with President Trump!
I am an American who has always had a very high regard for the State of Israel, especially as a dear friend toward America. Both Jewish and American blood has been spilled to protect both countries from those who would do harm.
Obama was the most anti Jewish and Israel president I have ever experienced in my lifetime. He disgusts me in so many ways. Bibi should be happy Obama now is far away from the levers of American power and influence. If President Trump can get re-elected and continue on his path of peace, especially in the Middle East, all will be better for it!
I hope Iran enters into a serious revolution this coming March where a totally new form of government is established where it’s citizens return to being happy, free from terrorist activities and anxious to join all nations in peaceful ways and interests.
America is comprised of peoples from every area of this planet. We seek peace and prosperity where all who wish to achieve such goals have the freedoms to reach out and move forward in such efforts.
Excellent post. One sentence needs expounding. Mr.Obama is not far from the levers of power. That is why he resides just a few blocks away from the Capitol. Mr. Obama is pulling the levers of the “Resistance”, as he is directed by his handlers. This man’s influence is still just as diabolical and evil as when he was president, if not more so from the cover of “darkness”.
Obama is diabolical but only at the direction of others and as for his pulling the levers of resistance I must disagree. In my opinion Obama has never been anymore than a front man. Don’t get me wrong, he is a true believer but he’s always been no more than a puppet for those with the ideas and means to deliver them.
As president his time was spent entertaining Hollywood elite and other socialist misfits, playing golf, vacationing and giving speeches. He filled his cabinet and other posts with those who would do the job of sedition and employ the actions needed under his okay to do so. Unlike Soros who funds the actual resistance Obama wants wealth to allow him to do as he wants personally. He contributes no money to any cause. He is still in effect only the spokesman for the left.
With regard to Obummer and mideast peace; he destroyed an argument, totally and decisively.
The argument was that the U.S. was seen by Palestinians, and others as not being a ‘nuetral arbiter’; of being on ‘Israels side”, and that that perception was a roadblock to success.
Obummer made it very clear he was hostile to Israel, and,…sympathetic to Palestinians would be an understatement.
Hence, probably the only good to come from Obummers time in office, with regard to mideast peace is this canard has been proved false.
WHY did we continue, year after year after year, to pay 100’s of millions of $’s to Palestinian thugs, er leaders?
WHAT were we getting from them, in exchange for the $? This, mind you is under both D and R administrations.
Was a portion being kicked back to administration and Congress family members, as kick backs to keep the $ flowing?
Or was it just that the *sshats in State Dept and NSC, thought it vital, and administrations and Congress went along?
More than ever, somebody needs,to “Follow the $” on ALL Foreign aid, whether its military aid, or blankets.
And, shine a bright spotlight on what fhey find.
Perhaps in second term, appoint Giulliani as an “anti-corruption czar”, tasked with this?
Good policy is good politics
– for both of the world leaders
Hillary has almost as much disdaine for Israel as Obama had.
thank you for that..it was just wonderful….beautiful people
If President Trump succeeds in his efforts to make a relatively long-term peace agreement over there, some sort of compromise, he’d deserve his own Mount Trump. The so-called Israel-Palestinian “peace process” has ever been nothing but a life-long career opportunity for numerous Washington bureaucrats and a smoke screen for the Islamic terrorists seeking legitimacy and power for themselves and death to Israel.
I am skeptical because I would never trust the Arab side to keep their word, sorry.
Summer,
IMHO, the Arabs will ‘keep their word’ only if it is in their own best interest.
Right now Iran is the big military power in the region, and a direct threat to the leadership of all the oil rich, Sunni dominate countries, like S.A.
They know pairing with, cooperating with, working with Israel, the other significant military power, is in their interests.
The Palestinian issue was useful to these potentates, for many years as a,distraction to their own people, but they now realised it is no longer useful as such.
Ironically, Obummer may have unintentionally set up the table perfectly (pool analogy) for PDJT in the ME, enabling him to ‘run the table’.
IIRC, PDJT sent his best envoy, Kershner, to start working on this from early on, even before the Inaugeration.
Oh, and PDJT has already earned several mounts of his own. Fighting the foreign policy and National Security policy idiots in our government, he MAY, just possibly “solve” ME peace, AND formally declare,an end to Korean war.
In both cases, WHO else would we think would even have a chance, and yet I think an objective viewer would say he has a GOOD chance.
The Lord God Almightys hand is on Israel ,as is his hand is upon our nation and our president.God has a great plan and purpose for the USA and Israel.As much as the haters think otherwise God laughs at them .All their plots and plans will be destroyed and brought to naught.It is our job to pray and lift up the United States of America and the nation of Israel.Let God ARISE AND HIS ENEMIES BE SCATTERED BEFORE HIM.Father we lift up the nation of Israel and its leaders.and our nation father and our president Donald John Trump Father we cover our nations and its leaders with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ .We decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over our countries and our leaders.We decree that no plot,no plan,no witchcraft,no,curse,no power,no principality and ne demon in hell shall prosper.Father let the fire of your glory fill our nations and our leaders.Father dispatch your warring angelic hosts to destroy every work of the enemy.We praise you Father,we worship you,we glorify your holy name.We pray in the name above all names Jesus Christ of Nazareth.The King of Kings,The Lord of Lords soon to return Messiah,AMEN.
