Day Six – Senate Impeachment Trial, Defense Continues – 1:00pm ET Livestream…

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.
The Senate Trial continues today on day six at 1:00pm ET. Today is the second day of the Trump defense and will continue with approximately 8 hours of presentation.
Anyone wanna bet Boltons name will come up today?
Lets see how flexible and effective the Trump team is in responding to unanticipated BS.
Bolton
Ukraine opened an investigation into Hunter Biden/Burisma four (4) months before President Trump’s July 25th phone call
When did Biden announce his candidacy for president? Media is trying to claim election interference.
I believe the fact that President Trump’s administration *inherited* a Congressional directive to investigate foreign corruption, coupled with the fact that Giuliani began investigating corruption in Ukraine well *before* Joe Biden announced his candidacy, puts that particular fake news narratIve to rest, as well.
April 21 – Zelensky wins
April 22 – PDJT congratulatory call to Zelensky
April 25 – Joe enters race AND Hunter resigns from Burisma board
Now aint that a coincidence?
Biden announced after
The Trump administration had access (it appears) to the manuscript around December 30th so maybe the Trump lawyer team is prepared. Here is what I found on twitter earlier:
If it does, it will be because Trump’s attorneys do it.
Because the House has no voice anymore until the question round starts 🙂
Heya people…try to get a copy of Justice at Nuremberg by Robert E. Conot 1947/1983….the world tried the nazis on conspiracy to make “aggressive war” , and using their own documents to prove the case but he lays out everything as to the buildup. It is exactly what the democrats of today are doing. please check it out.
Thing is, it SHOULD HAVE BEEN ANTICIPATED.
Who said it hasn’t been?
Tl, your tone suggests it hasn’t been.
How do you know it wasnt?
Looks to me like a classic leak trap.
Barrasso was just at a presser and said there is nothing new from Bolton,
Why did Schiffty withdraw the House subpoena for Bolton?
Enough of this circus.
It will. it’s in the uniparty script.
At this point…just agree to call witnesses…..It President Trumps trial…
Whistle blower 1st…
Schiff, after the whistle blower tosses him under the bus
Joe Biden and Hunter
Then Bolton
that would work for me. but no way they would vote to agree on that.
I’d like to get that little weasel Vindman back under question as well. And Yanovich. They KNOW stuff.
I’d like to get that little weasel Vindman back under question as well. And Yavonovich. They KNOW stuff.
No we need the Whistle blower…And we need a head.. and that head has to be schiff
well.. them too, for sure. They want it all… let’s get them all.
On a pike?
Notice how Lev Parnas has fallen off the face of the earth and news headlines. It was all about her. I think this whole Deep State plot is tied up with her at the center of it. She must have been helping to launder all the Dems money in Ukraine and keeping them from being investigated.
That leaked phone footage just didn’t go anywhere…WHY?
Because there was nothing to it. Rush doesn’t call them the “Drive-by’s” for nothing.
Speaking of Rush….why does he still have the Drudge Report on his Mac????????????? Disappointing.
Know your enemy.
Ambassador Y’s internet profile has been scrubbed a la Blase-Ford.
She is at the center of the Ukraine Universe of all the 2016 election interference and money laundering corrupt, IMO. That phone video from Parnas was ALL about her.
And his sleazy twin brother who is probably the leaker to the news about Bolton’s manuscript. How are these guys still working in the government?
It is not the witness list that is important, it granting license to go fishing that McConnell cannot stop once it starts. Each of the democrat witnesses will create the need for another witness or another document to be considered, with Pierre DeLecto and Crew supporting the call for more every step of the way. As soon as the motion for witnesses and more documents is granted, Schumer is in charge.
Pierre DeLecto wants to run and loose again, its the only reason he is in the Senate.
I agree, and wrote something very similar before seeing your post.
Pierre DeLecto run again – I don’t think so.
He had/has just as much to loose as any deep state puke of President Trump is allowed to get his feet under him. DeLecto was a deep state plant to keep Obama in office. I can’t stand Paul Ryan but does anyone believe he couldn’t hold his own in a debate with Joe Biden?
No, Pierre DeLecto aka, Grimmer Wormtongue, aka Mitt the Shitt is still just a stooge put into office by the Mormon Church – wonder what they are hiding.
Agreed, and the ORDER of witnesses would be important, too. The House would presumably go first, and when one witness opened up an issue, the House would ask for another witness for follow-up, etc.
it would go on and on with only House witnesses, and we’d likely never get to any Trump witnesses, because the GOP would want to shut it down and vote before he got to call his first witness.
So all the House witnesses would provide film clips for all election ads, fodder for new investigations, and Trump got nothing – well except for the acquittal, but expect more of Pelosi’s “impeached forever” meme, too.
And Bernie, Warren and Klobuchar would be stuck in DC while, Slow Joe campaigned around the country.
I don’t believe he wants to run again at all. Not_at_all.
He ran to protect himself, his partners, and Bain Capital. There’s a lot more to his story and I fear we don’t know it yet.
Pierre DeLecto is a disgrace.
And the witnesses will be deposed first in the Senate Judiciary Committee. this would add several weeks to the trial.
No more “witnesses” needed. The Senate’s job is to come up with a verdict on the impeachment case as presented by the House of Representatives last week. No need to drag this out ad infinitum. The fact is the phone call transcript is by far the best possible “witness” and everything else is just hearsay and conjecture.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Together with what the Ukranian President and officials have said. That would under usual circumstances be the end of it.
IMO, once you open it up to witnesses it will never end, and will last years like the mueller investigation. Each witness will bring up new things to explore that will require further witnesses, etc. etc. etc. That’s why Romney and the dems are pushing for it. They will make it sound like just a witness or two, but will immediately demand more once it gets going.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Members of the senate get to decide who and who will not be allowed to testify. majority decision. If it can damage the swamp (themselves) that witness will not be allowed to testify. See how the scam works?
“Nip it! Nip it in the bud.”
~ the great Barney Fife.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well we now know what the Democrats next play is (Bolton and the leak) so let’s go scorched earth on these pieces of excrement today and burn down the entire Democrat apparatus. Play Schiff’s excited phone call with his attempt to acquire nudes of Trump. Lay out all of the corruption and kickback schemes going on even if it means taking some of these RINOS down.
I expect the Bolton BS to be used to provide RINOS with cover to vote for more witnesses. If this happens….
Lindsay wants to play the squishy game… Then SQUISH him!!! We all know POTUS has the dirt on all of the Dems. Schiff and his perversions at the Standard hotel, Hillary and Huma and their indiscretions, Warner and his attempts as well. None of these idiots are clean and POTUS should throw down the gauntlet and let them ALL know he knows what kind of crap they have done. Expose Lindsay and McStain, Romney, Schumer, San Fran Nan, Schiff, Nadler, etc….. EXPOSE THEM ALL. This is why I voted for President Trump. I do not simply want a conservative just to get us through the next 5 years. I want it all exposed so this kind of crap never happens again EVER.
To paraphrase President Trump, “This cannot happen to another president.” He means what he says, but he may have different plans to accomplish what will be necessary for him to drain the swamp. I trust him to make the right calls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, I liked Cindy for those two minutes.
She mentioned something like, ‘those guys’ in reference to other bad guys. Can I Assume she knows some of their names??
Cindy and John McNasty were more interested in putting out a fake dossier with fake pee stories on Trump than exposing Epstein, “who they all knew about”.
Exactly. The corrupt protecting the corrupt. DC and Hollyweird pedos one happy family. Pure evil. No wonder they have all united with fake news media in attacking President Trump. The demons are howling in protest as he exposes the rot in their souls.
And did you ever consider calling Child Protective Services, Cindy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schumer already out there groaning on and on about Bolton…smoking gun etc!! Get ready folks for the Deep State show down.
Mittens already out there this morning, “We need to hear from John Bolton in light of this new information”. NO MITTENS, we NEED for Bill Barr to declassify a lot of evidence on these corrupt Deep State bastards!!!
These people are scheming evil demons to the core!!!
And Collins already saying “This [the Bolton thing] strengthens the case for witnesses.”
I just left a message for her: What is it the causes Dems to always play for your vote, Ms. Collins? They did it with Kavanaugh and far from being a heroine, you are seen as having put an innocent man through hell right along with the Dems. Now, again?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I suspect she is a democrat plant in the republican party; and she is not the only one.
What ever chits that Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell can call in will be brought to bear for the cause of No Witnesses. On the day of the witness vote even Delecto will understand the personal need to not cross Mitch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still hope somebody asks if Schiff seized senators phone records, too.
Mitch will have this shut down if only because he wouldn’t like having the Senate turn into a total circus.
LikeLike
Any ratings info on viewership of Saturday’s coverage.
Anyone got hope that we wake up and go on offense today? This team is treating this like a trial when it’s actually an election. Trump has got to get his people in line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does that even mean?
LikeLiked by 5 people
If the Trump team gets an acquittal but does not thoroughly discredit the Democrats or allow the impression of a cover-up to remain then that’s a net loss…not a win. I don’t think his legal team understands this. And for whatever reason Trump has yet to deliver them the message.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They discredited the Democrats in two hours on Saturday.
The Left and the Media don’t care. Neither do NeverTrump Republicans.
What you seem to be asking was already done. And it will be reinforced today and tomorrow.
But if you think the enemies of America are going to stop, then you’re fooling yourself.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did you even watch them on Saturday?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It means, don’t you wish the Republican Party had taken over every arena in the public’s view like the Commies? I find it astounding that people think there is any type of level playing field when it comes to politics, education, or media. Trump doesn’t have “people” except us keyboard ninjas. As a conservative, WE BLEW IT!
“As a Conservative WE BLEW IT!” Yes we did. We blew it as Christians too. And we definitely blew it as proud custodians of our great Constitutional Republic, and the freedoms it defends.
But we are certainly *not* down for the count, as more and more sheeple have noticed these wolves roaming among them. Question now is not *if* they will fight for their lives, but *when?”
Their Totalitarian takeover is insidious but, in order to see it to the completion of a “New/One World Order,” the sheeple must remain “unaware and compliant” as per Hellary’s Wikileaks email.
Well now *that* ship has sailed, don’t you think?
His “people” (the one’s that are willing to take action) know how to keep their thoughts to themselves. Doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Why would you ever let your enemy know your plans? Actions are more effective when unannounced.
I found Jay Sekulow rather disappointing on Saturday. I do not know why. He is normally so good when interviewed and before the camera, but I did not think that he was firing on all cylinders.
I also found the Team to be a little restrained. I accept that the proceedings are in the Senate but rather than saying that something is not true, call it out for what it is. Schiff is a serial liar. There are plenty of Hannity type clips which show lie after lie upon lie. They should play these. The audience is the American public, not the Senate, so get it across to the American public, who mainly watch the legacy media/the DNC propoganda arm, that Schiff is a serial liar and that you cannot trust a word that he says, and that he is biased etc.
The House dems could’ve pursued Bolton in court.
They didn’t, and their last minute leak is laughable.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They claim they didn’t know this at the time.
LikeLike
Count on this to drag on… Collins has already weighed in that after the Bolton book “leak” we need to hear from Bolton
well… to clarify she said “after all presentations from both sides and the questions” she will decide… but agree, she is covering her butt.
She is hedging her bets instead of defending the Constitution. She is waiting to evaluate her constituents responses until the last minute. Call or email her.
They are so easily manipulated
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes and they want to be manipulated. Cover for them.
IMO get the book first, and check if the quote is accurate, THEN ask Bolton to testify, if the quote is proven accurate. Since a copy of the manuscript was given to NSC for review, look for Vindman or Ciaramella to be the leakers.
Collins and Mittens have come out saying that but that still leaves Mitch with 51.
Popcorn: Check. 10 cup coffeemaker with brewed tea( then iced): Check. Dog kicked off recliner:Check.Empty pistol with laser:Check.Fireplace lit: Check. All systems: Go
You forgot the Tums for heartburn lol
”fireplace lit” ❤️
I expect that iced tea is sweet. Just a southern thing. 🤣🤣
LOLOLOL I love your preparations Mike…I need to try that!
Empty pistol with laser so you don’t shoot your TV?
No Elvis?
Why doesn’t our side ever have any of these “surprise revelations” to roll out? The Dems are able to do it all the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to have a complicit media to this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our side? We don’t have a dog in this fight. This is one UNiparty racket protecting itself from an honest sheriff.
The majority of Senators want to see President Trump impeached, just as much as the House does. The RepubliCONS are merely trying not to make it so obvious as to expose their betrayal of the American people.
Perhaps we will get a surprise. Like the whole Bolton “leak” thing was a setup to find the leaker.
LikeLike
Fox reported that in light of this leak…Susan Collins says she is more
inclined to vote for witnesses..
LikeLike
Collins was looking for any flimsy excuse to vote for witnesses. She might as well run as a democrat.
and a Democrat, she would lose big.
NO WITNESSES AT ALL!
END THIS NOW!
I don’t know… I can’t see Romney voting for witnesses unless he’s totally gone and has a lot to lose.
You don’t think Romney has Memories Of Obama calling him an Idiot about Russia being a Geopolitical threat that was bigger then Osama? You don’t think Romney does not Remember Adam and the gang saying Romney does not know what he is talking about when it came to Russia? How do you think he feels now sitting through a trial hearing all things RUSSIA?
You don’t think Romeny is going to forget that Harry Reid said he never paid Taxes and Adam and the gang ran with that…and then they cheered Reid (Remember him laughing) for saying it was a total lie?
And Bolton… Is the man for real? He’s going to testify against a President that pretty much keeping him alive and out of prison for the moment? Is Bolton going to forget how Leftists like Sanders and AOC have said on numerous occasions that Oil executives should be imprisoned and the perpetrators of the Iraq war should be imprisoned?
am I wrong? Or are they that Stupid? And fools that believe…it will never happen to them?
Say what you want about Romney and I’ll agree with it….
He was destroyed by them…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
SPIT..you little chickenshiit weasel baby stepping asshole. I want my damn vote back
Willard goes into a fetal position and exposes his hairless belly to the Left to receive their kicks over and over again. He will gladly carry their water for them if the tide starts to turn against Trump.
KSL NewsRadio › mitt-romney-…
Latest Mitt Romney polls: Republican approval rating drop – KSL NewsRadio
romney dropped 8% from kslnewsradio.com
Jan 17, 2020 · There was an 8% drop in his approval rating
Found this on Salt Lake City site regarding Mitt’s sinking status.
Romney is not on trial. ratings don’t mean jack in his case. He is there to take out Trump. he is the spearhead to speak for their true intentions.
Yea, that was the 1st time he opened his mouth. Utah definitely has buyers remorse!
Mittens and Collins are both out this morning making the case to have witnesses. If this is allowed, it changes the entire function of House and Senate. McConnell should say that he agrees that witnesses are important, and return the articles back to the House to finish their shoddy and incomplete “investigation”. It would be more difficult for Schiff to hide exculpatory evidence after a spotlight has been shined on “transparency”.
Hell, no.
I make the suggestion as a way for McConnell to call the Dems bluff. I can’t believe that they actually really want witnesses. The liability for collusion is high, and I suspect that today President Trump’s team will further implicate Adam Schiff, his staff and the whistleblower. I personally don’t advocate for witnesses, but look for a way to quash all this witness narrative bubbling up from both sides.
Interesting idea….Can he do that? the republicans in the Senate could call whoever they want then…. Why not?
Each witness gets voted on separately, and each must get 51 votes.
No. The order and grouping (or absence of grouping) is entirely up to the Senate.
From a procedural standpoint, after the 16 hour Q&A and 4 hour closing argument, it will be in oder to debate whether the Senate impeachment rules even allow for calling of witnesses,
That has to pass first, before a motion to subpoena is even in order.
Senate calling new witnesses will get shot down on procedural grounds.
I also think the Senate will exlcude much of what the House brought.
The point of this is to teach the House a lesson.
This half-baked impeachment is harmful to the senate, and this will not be tolerated.
Writing is on the wall folks. There will be witnesses. With Romney and Collins coming out today, it is evident where this is heading. Collins wouldn’t have poked her head out unless she knew there were the votes for allowing witnesses.
This is completely dependent on what Republicans have in store for them today
If the lawyers blow this…. You will see Bolton stories non stop…If the Lawyers bring it home..they will be in protect schiff mode
Doesn’t matter what the lawyers do or don’t do. they have no vote. Only the uniparty gets to vote.
Witnesses are not the problem. Only one side getting their witnesses is the problem. That’d be like the House process all over again.
I disagree. You allow witnesses and the process will be dragged out which will give dems time to plant more stories in the media that could cause problems, ala Kavanaugh. Remember the Kavanaugh playbook; there were 18 women coming out everyday with new allegations against him.
This process needs to be put to death quickly.
The problem is that the NYT did not see the book only an anonymous source said such and such.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s just like everything else the Left pushes, complete bs.
You treat Bolton just like you did with Sondland. Bolton will probably say he “presumed” Trump meant look into the Biden’s when he conversed about Ukraine corruption. I honestly think both sides are at a stalemate, Trump wants to bring down everyone that was corrupt with Ukraine, and I think the Dems would welcome that because they would keep screaming “election interference” and run that all the way to November.
Every minute that goes by that Bolton doesn’t make a public statement saying he never said this gives the Dems and the press ammo.
You know….other than maybe hurting sales of his damn book, there is nothing stopping Bolton from publicity clarifying what he is claiming, or not, in his upcoming book 🙂
His silence is an indication that he’s enjoying the tempest in this teapot. Not a good look.
Senator Fischer agrees with your perspective.
Ari Fleischer said Bolton has a moral responsibility to respond.
ROTFL at “moral responsibility.” Ari Fleischer is a sanctimonious appeaser.
I suspect we would be criticizing him twice as much if he did put out a statement. That would just be raw meat for the dems to claim he needs to be examined under oath – no matter what his statement contained.
I have always had the impression that he was an attention seeker.
Bolton was another great appointment wasn’t he? Why does the President do this to himself over and over? Bolton, Tillerson, Sessons, Mattis, Price, McMaster, Kelly, Cohn, Scaramucci, Omarosa…All extremely selfish, all failures, all traitors to their President in varying degrees.
It’s hard to be a mind reader, something I failed to learn in my many years on this planet. IMHO, PDJT likes to give people a chance to be better than their evil natures (Omarosa, Mooch) and some were put in place for specific tasks (Cohn, Tillerson, Mattis/Kelly).
Just in case it does go to calling witnesses… didn’t I read that it would only be to answer questions in a closed deposition… or in writing? And even this has to be voted on by the Senate.??
I modified Enough’s statement above:
“McConnell should say that IF he agrees that witnesses are important, he WILL return the articles back to the House to finish their shoddy and incomplete “investigation”.
I approve of your modification. I think it is a huge mistake to even entertain witnesses at this point of the process. The House VOTED on an incomplete investigation. This needs to be an albatross around every one of their necks. The only deterrent against more of these political hit jobs is to follow the rules, beginning with striking all secondhand gossip, a full official vote taken before an impeachment is begun, and then both parties and legal council present during all depositions. Absolutely NO do-overs when your party is shredded in the Senate.
Has any Republican Senator expressed outrage over the illegal leak? I hope Team Trump today lashes out with fury, and demand an investigation.
It’s a massive chess game and race to what party will permanently be fractured. Do not underestimate the Dems. They know if they can some how remove the president with the help of the usual RINOs it would create a divide between the Republican party that would probably never repair.
How will we cut through the Kobe Kobe Kobe…Coronavirus Coronavirus…Bolton Bolton Bolton coverage?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope that All The President’s Men are eloquent in their Kabuki roles today. There may still be a number of undecided voters who will need some persuading if we want them to swim against the current in November.
Republicans yet again ROLLED by the dims and media. It’s as predictable as the sunrise. After three months of witness testimony six days a week there will probably be 67 votes to convict just to end the agony.
Took off Sunday and look what happened.
No impeachment hearing on Sunday’s per Senate rules
My god you sound like a pussy.
“But like Stalin’s thug Beria, the House of Representatives already had their man on Inauguration Day, and has needed only to find the crime once the “Russian collusion” myth imploded. After trying out “quid pro quo,” the House settled on “corruption,” because Trump allegedly withheld aid from Ukraine to leverage Zelensky into “digging up dirt” on Joe Biden, his likely foe in November’s presidential elections. But this charge deflated after Trump made public an exculpatory transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian president, who said he didn’t feel pressured, and didn’t even know the aid had been withheld. Aid, by the way, that was delivered within the statutory time limit. All the House “investigators” could do, then, was repackage the “quid pro quo” allegation into “corruption” for personal political gain.
But of course, all foreign policy involves a “quid pro quo,” whatever new name the House calls it, and seeks “political gain.” NATO is a quid pro quo, and so was the Marshall Plan. The U.S. government, after all, is not a charity. And the accusation of “personal political gain” is laughable. Everything a politician does serves his personal and partisan political gain. The House impeachment is all about political gain: Tarnishing the Dems’ foe Trump, keeping their party in control of the House, and the House Speaker and Committee heads holding on to their positions of power and influence. These are not political “high crimes and misdemeanors,” they are electoral —>politics as usual.each branch “obstructing” the other<— each branch checking and balancing the other in order to prevent any branch from usurping more power from the others. You might as well call impeachment “obstruction of the Executive.” The House’s demand, per its oversight powers, for witnesses and documents from the Executive collided with the doctrine of Executive Privilege. So each branch was availing itself of its Constitutional resource for defending its prerogatives. The stand-off could have been ended by the House issuing subpoenas, then asking a court to adjudicate the conflicting claims. The House chose not to do that, because it wanted to ram through the impeachment and milk it for every drop of “personal political gain” that it could. Just calculate the value of free television time for a glorified political ad that the House Dems have enjoyed at the taxpayers’ expense.
Now that the House has made its case, such as it is, it is time for the Senate to exert its Constitutional powers and end this charade. Prolonging it only serves the Democrats’ political interests by putting more seconds on the clock so they can keep trying more evidentiary Hail Marys, and keep enjoying free television time for preening and blustering and advertising themselves. We know that this impeachment has nothing to do with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” ~ Bruce Thornton over at FrontPageMag today
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/01/end-impeachment-circus-bruce-thornton/
No more "witnesses" necessary and this should all be over by Friday afternoon!
We put the Bolton information in play 2 weeks ago, and today, as I’m speaking, the DOJ is presenting warrants for the arrest of…
Maybe if the President starts a full-blown war with Iran it will make Bolton happy and he’ll shut up. Why the President ever brought this WARMONGERING POS into his inner-circle is very puzzling.
Same old Schiff show! Every time people start talking about how it doesn’t look good for the Dems and the Republicans are winning(CNN) they come out with some smoking gun………how stupid do they think we are??😠
Bolton just wants book sales! Idiot traitor!!😡😡
When does the thing start today?
1:00 PM Eastern
Thanks.
1 PM. Presser is on now.
Western Journalism: As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump moves forward toward its next major vote, one Republican senator said Democrats who want witnesses added to the trial may get more than they bargained for.
In a Twitter post Saturday, Sen. John Hawley of Missouri wrote that if the Senate votes to hear witnesses in the case, which Democrats want, he will insist that key players in the House impeachment process as well as the Bidens also testify.
“I have drafted motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the ‘whistleblower,’ Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden to testify. If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week,” Hawley wrote.
In addition to Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman and lead impeachment manager, and the Bidens, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson is among the potential GOP witnesses, according to Politico.
Schiff was front and center in a pair of Trump tweets Sunday as the president vented his anger over the impeachment process.
They are already up 18 on us, so the President gets 18 witnesses just to make it fair so far.
If they want more witnesses, we ALSO get 1 for every new witness they ask for.
And they get NO SAY in ANY witness we want called. This is the defense of the President. He gets to choose his witnesses and his defense. Even Chuck-U said so.
This is NOT a negotiation.
Notice who hasn;t commented…POTUS Lawyers? Maybe they will respond
in the hearing.live on TV for all to hear..
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Bolton.
He can make a statement at any time about what he said or not in his effing book.
Why wouldn’t he want to clarify ASAP? Why would he want everyone speculating about what he said or not? What he meant or not?
Think about it 🙂
Yes I noticed that. A couple of phone calls to good ole Bolton and see what he says. He should make a statement. He is a p**sy thou.
I suspect John Bolton’s career in government service just may be over, done, finished, kaput!
My guess–his mustache is what finally did him in…a symbol of his inherent deceptive qualities.
Oh well, at least he can have coffee with Obama, Boehner, Ryan, Rice, Hillary and Bill, Mueller, Comey, Clapper, and of course Stormy…she really enjoys guys with mustaches!
If Rinos and Nevertrumpers allow Bolton to “testify” then no future independent thinking president is SAFE!
this Shampeachment precedent around Executive Privilege would subject all Future Presidents to extortion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They HAVE to be voted out folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possible that Boltongate is another dem, MIC, UniParty, Globalist conspiracy. After the last 3 years my tinfoil hat is on 24/7. If there is a conspiracy it will include enough votes for dem witnesses and not enough for key Trump witnesses.
Trumps tweeted he did not have the conversation with Bolton. I trust a Trump. His legal team will prevail.
Those who vote in favor of witnesses are voting against the Constitution.
The presser by Ratcliffe, Jordan, Stefanik and others just now was epic.
They literally called out the Dims playbook of selective heresay leaks timed for testimony. Jordan was brilliant. Comparing the Kavanaugh ‘heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend’ to the NYT hearing a leak, coming from a draft of a manuscript from the NSC…’ HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Take THAT, Collins and Mittins.
Uh oh, poor little Adam Gollum is losing his precious impeachment.
