Sunday Talks: Representative John Ratcliffe Discusses House Fraud Within Impeachment Articles…

January 26, 2020

Representative John Ratcliffe appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the fraudulent construct of the House impeachment articles.  Ratcliffe highlights how the ‘whistle-blower’ (CIA Eric Ciaramella) and the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, have conflicting testimony in the House and that’s why Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff will not release those transcripts.  WATCH:

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    If we can let just one congressman get away with the fraud Adam Schiff has perpetrated with no consequences, we are dead as a free people.

    • jeans2nd says:
      January 26, 2020 at 8:34 pm

      An argument could be made that we allowed our freedoms to be taken from us around the time of the New Deal and/or the Federal Reserve Bank
      Thank goodness we still have a few honest politicians like Rep Ractcliffe around.

      • sDee says:
        January 26, 2020 at 8:49 pm

        The central bankers own them all now.

      • Jimmy R says:
        January 26, 2020 at 8:50 pm

        Or when we lionized Wilson, who had taken political prisoners and despised the Constitution.

        • litlbit2 says:
          January 26, 2020 at 9:09 pm

          Do not forget we elected Soros/Obama for eight years!

          My vote did not stop the onslaught of our freedoms as I am very troubled by the many that continue to allow cheating in order to keep the corrupt a$$ in power. 2020 must e massive turnout with very harsh and severe punishments for anyone caught, connected, promoting corruption at election box. This is Federal not just state so harsher rules are needed and enforced.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        January 26, 2020 at 9:15 pm

        No real need for that argument, the feral reserve bank began the descent into utter madness such as the constant theft of hard-earned property, RAW deal, “great” society, AA, and on and on.

        We haven’t much of a chance at personal LIBERTY anymore unless one has loads of money to do so with while still paying into the beast system as well.

        When the people are at risk of governmental colonoscopy on a whim, there is no liberty.
        When they are already “there” without a doctor’s appointment, there is tyranny.

    • The Akh says:
      January 26, 2020 at 8:49 pm

      I agree. Too bad the Cali voters will keep bringing him back. There isn’t anything we can do about it either. Didn’t know that we could have elected officials lie, fabricate hoaxes,abuse power to orchestrate coups, drag the entire nation into the gutter… and there is nothing in the law to stop them. There is nothing that can be done. I now feel like I understand the average person trying to live life, but completely helpless to an authoritarian regime.

  2. JohnCasper says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    The only time Psycho Shiff doesn’t lie by commission is when he is lying by omission.

  3. Lars says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    If ’twas Schiff said it,
    then you must acquit.

  4. JohnCasper says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Shiff makes a very poor congressman, however he would make an excellent inmate at an insane asylum.

  5. EnoughIsEnough says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Sundance and fellow Treepers, can anyone brainstorm a scenario where these transcripts are released? How can one man place his foot on the throat of transparency and get away with it? This is so disturbing, yet I cannot fathom a realistic solution to exposing what needs to be exposed.

    • jnr2d2 says:
      January 26, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      The Senate can subpoena it. If classified the classifier must agree, with redactions, but the President can release a unredacted one at anytime. The other way is for Ratcliffe to use the Speech and Debate Clause and read it into the record based on his memory of it, and any conflicts in testimony.

    • hokkoda says:
      January 26, 2020 at 9:05 pm

      Actually, a scenario that would work is the Senate submits this as a question to the House Managers. “Where is the 18th transcript? We do not appear to have this critical document.” Then watch the House Managers squirm. I think the Senate will move quickly to acquit this week, and Radcliffe seems to think so too. However, if the Senate wanted to, they could subpoena – a real subpoena – the House to force them to release it.

      Which they SHOULD do. I just don’t think they will, preferring instead to get the acquittal done this week with no added witnesses.

      Schiff cannot allow that transcript to be released if it shows that Ciaramella, Atkinson, and Schiff all have different stories. The missing 18th witness is a witness to the hoax. A hoax in the form of a fake whistleblower complaint is perjury and conspiracy to commit fraud.

  6. fangdog says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Schiff is one of those, a mass-murder, who sits on Death Row but truly believes his innocence.

  7. MagaMia says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    In the last 10 seconds Maria correctly says, “It seems like part of the defense is an indictment of Adam Schiff’s character….”

    Is censure the only remedy against Schiff?

  8. Despicable Me says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    JR: The problem is this, Adam Schiff says things that he knows are not true with supreme conviction. That’s why Democrat’s think that makes him effective. We think that makes him dangerous.

    MB: Well, it is seems part of the defense is going to be an indictment of Adam Schiff’s character

    MB: Do you believe the President will be acquitted?

    JR: He will be acquitted. I think by the end of this week.

    • hokkoda says:
      January 26, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      It sounds like one of their main goals this week is going to be to lay out the “where is the 18th witness?” question. I suspect there are Senators who are going to ask this of the House Managers specifically, as in, “Where is the Atkinson transcript?”

      Schiff is hiding that transcript not just because it shows this whole thing was a hoax, and not just because it destroys the credibility of the whistleblower once and for all, but because there’s at least the possibility of legal peril for him. Congressmen are *not* immune from Federal Law when it comes to truthful statements on official Federal forms. If Ciaramella was sort of the hit-man hired by the Democrats to insert the fake complaint into the system, the next, obvious, question, is “Who was part of the conspiracy to submit a false official statement?”

      The President’s lawyers I think are going to wrap up early this week in order to let GOP Senators ask questions of the House Managers. A nice touch afterwards would be a vote out of SJC to refer Adam Schiff for criminal prosecution for violations of the whistleblower act and conspiracy to commit fraud (false official statements)…based on a whistleblower statement that might well have emanated from his staff in his office with his knowledge and cooperation.

      • Despicable Me says:
        January 26, 2020 at 8:58 pm

        I too was musing about potential criminal liability of Schiff, whistleblower and ICIG. You summarized it well and much better than I ever could have. Thanks!

        • hokkoda says:
          January 26, 2020 at 9:09 pm

          Other than Jussie Smollette, just about anybody who files a false official statement to law enforcement is personally subject to perjury charges. If a group of people knowingly collaborated with Ciaramella to submit a false statement, they could be criminally liable as well. Particularly if it were determined that Ciaramella stood to gain financially from his cooperation. Like a job dangled in front of him, or a senior level post in his agency.

      • MagaMia says:
        January 26, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      • delighteddeplorable says:
        January 26, 2020 at 9:10 pm

        This ^^^^ makes perfect sense and would be a highly satisfactory outcome for this piece of the failed coup attempt. Then on to the Biden’s reckoning, etc.

      • peace says:
        January 26, 2020 at 9:12 pm

        Let’s hope this is what Trump had in mind related to the price Adam Shit will have to pay.

    • All Too Much says:
      January 26, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      “We think that makes him dangerous.”

      Amen to that. For whatever reason, people believe what he is saying
      That belief needs to be broken.
      Schiff needs to be destroyed this week.

  9. barnabusduke says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Why, he won’t even harm that fly… (reference the movie: “Psycho”)

  10. Phflipper says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    This entire impeachment hoax, it is so ridiculous, what is this fiasco designed to take our attention off of?

    • Jimmy R says:
      January 26, 2020 at 9:02 pm

      It’s designed to remove swamp drainers, such as Trump, from power because the swamp is how the kleptocrats retire as multimillionaires. Yes, it’s ridiculous. That’s because of the desperation. It’s all they have, but they’re darn well going to try it.

  11. TradeBait says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Schiff is playing his part well on behalf of the Cabal, of which he is a charter member by birthright.

  12. DoubleTrouble says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    When Schiff and his Minions are all gathered around podium, you ever visualize a lightning bolt taking out the entire lot ? And I don’t ever wish bad on good people.

  13. snailmailtrucker says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    YouTubes Douglas M. Ducote Sr.
    1 hour ago
    Thirty U.S. Marines and one Sailor from the 1st Marine Division and the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force died today when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near Ar Rutbah in the Al Anbar Province while conducting security and stabilization operations. A recovery team is at the crash site, and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending next of kin notification. May the Lord welcome them home with open arms and comfort their family and friends.

