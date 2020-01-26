Mark Meadows and Trey Gowdy Discuss Impeachment and FBI FISA Fraud…

Mark Meadows and Trey Gowdy appear on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss their perspectives on the ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump. Both Meadows and Gowdy point out the important aspect in HPSCI Chairman and Lead House Manager Adam Schiff constructing false information to continue an ongoing effort; that has never ceased since the original fraudulent claims around the Russia collusion conspiracy.
Mr. Gowdy notes the unusual 2020 narrative that running for office makes you immune from any federal investigative inquiry; and contrasts that position against 2016 where candidate Donald Trump was considered a viable target by the Obama administration.
Maria is THE BEST inverviewer! She’s probably the only thing I miss about not having cable, so thanks Sundance for posting these interviews.
Use this and you won’t need cable Lt. Col. Covfefe.
https://watchnewslive.tv/fox-news-live-stream-usa/
Good link mopar. Other stations like One American News are also on that site.
Wait, this shows the live programming? Or is it taped stuff?
It’s live programming
The uniparty has activated John Bolton. He claims in book aid was tied to Biden probe. This is not good. I hope they have planned for this. That backstabbing piece of garbage!!!
Live programming.
Thanks for info!
Did I see something purple?
Yeah Gowdy looks like he’s late for his parade or something.
I like the remark about a “meth lab in a trailer park”, it describes the Buraq regime really well.
Maria has matching colors so maybe it is ok.
I looked close and it looked maybe a pink shirt and a gray tie. But my eyes maybe deceiving me.
There’s the president’s defense team “undercuts” the prosecution again. While true, it misconstrues the trial. The last straw broke the camels back. The last straw was merely piling on. The camel’s back was already good as gone–not much credit available for the last straw.
This trial revolves around grasping and accepting the obvious: Trump is required by law to ferret out and quash government corruption, manage international relations to the benefit of the USA, and otherwise act in accordance with USA law in furtherance of USA interests. Ukraine was all of the above. Case closed. How to press the obvious so that it sticks with the dense?
The dense will never know the truth as long as the media continues to feed them lies. They are too dense to figure out who is lying to them. They can’t handle the truth, because then they would have to admit what dumba$$es they’ve been for buying that crap in the first place.
Many of the dense have lost their ability to discern truth, and those that can still discern truth have no appetite for it.
Some indictments and jail time might convince a few dense ones.
The rest … I don’t know.
How many people do you know who’ve actually backtracked on their muh Russia beliefs?
None from my life.
If anything, they double down. It’s caused me to really question the sanity and intelligence of some people that I know aren’t crazy or stupid.
TDS and the investment many people have in hating PDJT is incurable, currently.
How stoned does Gowdy look? Just one joint? Two? Or is it just the lighting they have on him?
Why is he always leaning back?
He’s truckin’. Like the doo dah man.
He certainly does change his appearance a lot. Does he claim to be straight?
“Mr. Gowdy notes the unusual 2020 narrative that running for office makes you immune from any federal investigative inquiry; and contrasts that position against 2016 where candidate Donald Trump was considered a viable target by the Obama administration.”…
…unless, of course, you are the VSGPDJT, who is running for office in 2020, just as he did in 2016, and in both cases was the subject of a “federal investigative inquiry” and a political opponent of those directing the investigation.
If we are to be consistent, perhaps those directing the investigation now need to be investigated.
The president has total authority to withhold aid from any country for any reason. He can also have any country investigate corruption. Obama did it to Trump. Our President has been investigated every day since before he took office. If Joe Biden did nothing wrong he should not be afraid of an investigation. You would think he would want his name cleared. Only if he did something wrong would he fight the investigation. Biden and the left are doing the same thing as pleading the 5th.
One would have to be pretty much indoctrinated to not see it by now.
Add Bolton to that poster. Mr. Sour Grapes!
Why is Adam Schiff impugning the honesty and integrity of Senate Republicans in their own chamber of the Congress? On the surface, this would not seem to be the smartest thing to be doing.
Schiff is doing It because one of the major goals of the Democrat’s impeachment media circus is to generate propaganda sound bites which can then be used against Republican incumbents in the 2020 Congressional races.
In the fall of 2020, expect to see a number of campaign ads where current Democratic Party senators appear beside their favored Congressional candidates claiming that Senate Republicans had engaged in a coverup of provable high crimes and misdemeanors on the president’s part.
The antidote for such misleading dhimmi “ads” is to play ex-VP Jar Jar Biden’s extortionist video at the CFR. That video should be replayed as much as possible between now and election day.
Bingo
They have ALWAYS known there was NO WAY the Senate would EVER convict President based on their flimsy, manufactured accusations. NO WAY.
This whole CHARADE was staged to affect the 2020 elections. The House, the Senate, and the WH are all at stake. SOME PEOPLE are saying that this sham impeachment will HURT Dems at the polls. I’m not so sure about that.
Question:
How many of us are ALREADY afraid to publicly express our support for Donald Trump? How many “Undecideds” will be swayed against GOP candidates in November?
I have to say that as much as I distrust Gowdy, that man can sure make an argument. I believe his skills as a Prosecutor are excellent.
Agree, Blind. He’s very persuasive and entertaining.
Way better than Nadler or Schiff. He makes those 2 look like meth heads.
Too bad ole Roosterhead is a swamp dog.
Sundance had a post awhile back that pictured President Trump, Nadler and Schiff.
He called it “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”
Of course, PT was labeled as “The Good.”
I still wonder how Sundance decided how to award “The Bad” and “The Ugly.”
A coin flip?
Unlike Ratcliffe and Jordan, you never know if Gowdy is on our side.
But you’re right about him being a skilled Prosecutor.
“[…] contrasts that position against 2016 where candidate Donald Trump was considered a viable target by the Obama administration.”
Not a Club member.
On the bright side: Whober’s hot on the trail of the Clinton Crime Syndicate… finally! Oh wait. Never mind. That’s not actually happening.
My two favorite things Gowdy said: #! All it took to get a Presidential candidate investigated was a conversation in a bar. What does it take to get Joe and Hunter Biden investigated?
#2 This is not some meth lab in a trailor park here, we’re talking about the President of the United States…LOLOLOL
17 Intelligence Agencies and 17 Witnesses All Agree: there is an 18th witness they don’t want to hear from!
Former National Security Division Asst, AG Michael Atkinson, now Intel Inspector General Michael Atkinson; a man involved in both RussiaGate and UkraineGate. He and Shifty forged the dirty new Whistleblower Form to get Impeachment rolling.
Release the Transcript, Adam! The President did.
BTW, Adam should be asked if he seized any of the phone records of senators, like he did to Rep. Nunes. And then we should ask the phone company because Schiff is a pathological liar.
