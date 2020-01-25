Des Moines Register Endorses Elizabeth Warren…

Last week the New York Times endorsed Liawatha, this week the Des Moines Register follows along. Neither endorsement matters much in the world of actual voting; however, when the Iowa progressive media support is combined with CNN’s previously coordinated hit against Bernie Sanders, to the specific benefit of Warren, these endorsements start to highlight where the institutional DNC is aligned.
Lyin’ Liz Warren is currently polling in fourth place in Iowa with 15 percent. Bernie leads with 25%, Buttigieg with 18%, Biden with 17% and then Warren with 15%. {LINK}
Warren is a very inauthentic candidate but holds the support of elitist limo-liberals, pontificating professors, grad school woke crowd, High School media girls, and the gender focused democrats within Hollywood Inc.
Liawatha is an insufferable coastal candidate and generally unlikable. However, that said…. it appears The DNC Club prefers Warren; so look for new hits against Bernie in the next few days. Keep an eye on Obama’s crew, they’re running out of time.
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ in other words SMH!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kiss of death?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is only indicative of how far gone “the press” is. When Trump leaves office, they will all go bankrupt because there will be nothing for them to talk about that we give care about. Liawatha is not the People’s choice – the woman is completely insane. Nor is Bitter Senile Slightly Perverted & Corrupt Biden. Nor is the Sanders Communist who is being propped up in the polls by George Soros. The choice has never been so clear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’ve mentioned insane pertaining to Fauxcahontas. I see all the dim “candidates” as insane, basically save for a couple that aren’t completely insane, and to one of them it wouldn’t matter. Buttgig, though apparently not insane would be a globalist puppet with nothing to hold him back. Gabbard has already been shown the way out.
My point is the dims have gone over the edge and it’s sickening to think that ANY of these freaks could stand a chance in 2024 or any year after… we have a lot of work to do in this nation, now and from now on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMHO,
Any endorsements supporting Warren are NOT about her, they are intended to try to draw support away from Bernie.
Same reason for the clown car full of ,….clown candidates, to try to dilute the wackie base vote.
Liawatha has already made her deal, to take a dive in the 8 th round, already picked out her beach house buy off.
Its all about the plan, and BIDEN is the chosen one, and derailing Bernie is an essential part of the plan.
DNC is gonna do what they ALWAYS have done, but this time it ain’t gonna work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please explain further. Why are BO supporters against Bernie?
LikeLike
Dorothea, it does seem strange for democrats to fear communists. They are nearly identical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bernie is not even a Democrat. He is an independent. Maybe they can’t control him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bernie is a communist.
Buraq knows that Bernie and Warren are both on the way out, they’re both as phony as the ethanol scam in Iowa. Sooner or later Hilldog will throw her catheter in the ring.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You ain’t seen nothing ’til you’ve seen infighting on the left. They’re always drumming each other out of things over fine points of their crackpot ideology. I expect Bernie, an old line socialist, is not anti-American enough for the Obama anticolonialist racialist crowd.
LikeLike
Some info here dorothea:
Obama Thinks Sanders Unfit To Battle Trump — And May Soon Publicly Denounce The Socialist
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/obama-thinks-sanders-unfit-to-battle-trump-and-may-soon-publicly-denounce-the-socialist/
Got news for barry…NONE of the dems are fit to battle President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump hasn’t even begun to expose Warren. LOL. Maybe we only know 1/1024th of her story? If nothing else, this year is going to be highly entertaining.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All I can say is that I’m going to get me a beer….
LikeLike
The American Dream, from rags to Lake Front Property, fame, attention, positive bank account, more on the way. As Bernie rides off in the sunset, never having to actually perform. The good life on the DNC campaign trail send money😂😂😂
LikeLike
Hillary is about to enter the race with Bloomberg’s $1B cash advance. She has to salvage what’s left of the Dumb party before they loose the whole house of cards. That’s been the backup plan and the other insurance policy from the beginning. Democrats are dumbed easily.
LikeLike
And voting Democrats lack common sense intelligent thoughts….
LikeLike
Bloomberg as VP, moving to President when Hillary taps out.
LikeLike
Obama does not want to endorse Warren until the impeachment trial is finished- if he does before it is finished, it will look like confirmation that Trump was right to want the Bidens investigated.
LikeLike
Biden running for POTUS serves many other purposes:
Protects his financial dealings, and those of his family from being “discovered” because he is a candidate and “interfering with an election” is a deterrent from rapid and thorough investigation.
Delays the trial. As long as the impeachment trial is happening, Senators (even GOPe senators) have leverage to threaten not to support him. This keeps POTUS from exposing their extortioni of money from U.S. taxpayers — especially in health care. The Swamp includes all political sides. In order to accomplish MAGA fully, we must eliminate the GOPe, without losing the seat to DEMS. This means we must primary them. We will not uncover all the GOPe wolves in sheeps clothing without exposing their more cleverly hidden money flow and influence. If we expose them now (for example Linsdey), they could flip on POTUS or MAGA, and vote to impeach.
All of the guilty legislators want the trail delayed and POTUS eliminated. Those dems who are cognitively impaired by bat guana (BSC) can continue to do so. The RINOs/GOPe, however must keep this leverage to flip their votes until as close to the election as possible. The longer the trial is delayed, the less time POTUS or anyone with a MAGA agenda (because they want POTUS to win) has to expose them so they can be primaried by a MAGA republican.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot for the life of me see any strategy among dems that would help them in real life in an unmanipulated american voting field. Heck, I can’t see one even with heavy manipulation. Wherever POTUS goes, there are 10’s of thousands waiting the day before for seats. His list of accomplishments, promises kept, and ability to keep working despite the resistance is incredible.
Even his “unpresidential” charcteristics, twitter storms, new your gruffness, jaw-dropping counterpunches are becoming not only tolerated, but appreciated, and validated.
The media will try to do to the public access to information what Schiff, Nadler, and Pelosi have done to the impeachment hearings. The GOPe/RINOs will help support POTUS just enough to appear as though they are supporting, but make POTUS do all the heavy work while they protect and hide their gravy trains.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bloomberg runs as VP, Hillary as President. Bloomberg, Soros, etc spend billions. Buy up all platforms, suppress all criticism, bribe, threaten, vandalize, riot. Attack in all fronts with unlimited funds, and powerful allies in the CoC, Congress, etc.
LikeLike
Is there evidence of this happening?
LikeLike
Can you come up with a better plan for Hillary?
LikeLike
I can’t come up with ANY plan, including lying, stealing, cheating, breaking the law… that would have enough possibility of winning to justify the money spent. We know they are working every possible, legal or illegal angle to win.
We need to have a back up plan in case POTUS is disabled, that is reasonably strong enough to defeat any possible democratic combination.
If POTUS is disabled after the deadline for new republican candidates and we don’t have good backups in there, we could be screwed.
When is the last date a new candidate can announce candidacy?
LikeLike
I still have faith that President Trump, Extremely Stable Genius, came into this Presidency with quite the plan of his own, and that he will succeed with it providing long term effects that we can carry forth if we will to keep totalitarian fascism at bay.
That’s what the dimocraps have become, despite all the socialist, communist, etc. type labeling. Totalitarian fascists, for their globalist masters who expect to rule over the entire planet, its resources AND people with the “ownership” they have assumed by stealing all of the first two items that they could.
Totalitarian feudalism is their end goal.
I know he will give it all he’s got, and so for those who may come along and laugh while posting their “trust the plan” mockery, fuggetaboutit, I trust the man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Maybe they are secret Trump supporters if they endorsed someone who cannot beat him.⭐️👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLike
I can very well understand why the Des Moines Register would endorse Elizabeth Warren… Clearly, they understand how growing up downtrodden on a poor Indian Reservation would build character.
LikeLike
John:. Didn’t they kick her off the reservation?
LikeLike
Only because the were jealous as she had earned so many feathers in battle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
nah the register is a piece of schiff.they attacked a guy for donating money to the u of i childrens hospital
LikeLike
Warren is now the chosen one. They know a Biden 💩 poop storm is coming. Joe is toast. Impeachment has failed so big Mike and Hillary aren’t going to be jumping in now or at the convention. Trump is surging. If he was in the 30s then they would move. They are playing for 2024. Now they need to stop Bernie. Liz is a long shot. But it’s all they have. She is a hail Mary pass.
LikeLike
Nah. There is no way in hades that Fauxcahontas ends up the dim freak against President Trump.
None! That wouldn’t even be a hail Mary pass, it would be punting on third down!
LikeLike
The poll numbers were from a NYT/Siena Colege poll Jan 20-23.
The poll also showed PDJT leading ALL Democrat contenders. This should terrify them, which is why the focus was on Sanders leading the Dems and not Trump leading them all.
From the Politico article using the same poll: In a general-election matchup in Iowa — a swing state Barack Obama carried twice before Trump flipped it in 2016 — Trump leads Sanders by 6 points, the poll shows, 48 percent to 42 percent. That’s a slightly larger margin than Trump has over other Democrats: He leads Buttigieg by 1 point, Biden by 2 points and both Warren and Klobuchar by 5 points.
The poll also tested Bloomberg — who is not competing in next month’s caucuses and is instead focused on states that vote later in the nominating process — against Trump, and he fares the worst. Trump leads Bloomberg, 47 percent to 39 percent.
Trump’s approval rating in the state is 51 percent, according to the poll, a little higher than his 46 percent disapproval rating.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/01/25/poll-sanders-leads-field-in-iowa-104204
LikeLike
If Bernie gets the nomination he will likely suffer a second and instantly fatal heart attack.
The video is from 1975.Senators on Capitol Hill examine the CIA’s infamous poison dart gun.
The weapon seen in the video was first made public during the Church Committee hearings. The Church Committee was a U.S. Senate select committee in 1975 that investigated abuses by the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service.
Very lethal & untraceable, using this weapon a murder is made to look like a natural heart attack. One version of this gun fired a tiny needle like dart that was made of ice laced with a lethal ingredient. No autopsy would show anything unusual.
Isn’t the deep state a wonderful and trustworthy bunch of people? /sarcasm.
LikeLike
Happy Australia Day to all of our True, American fighters against tyranny, cousins. Damnation to the Dems and Rino’s.
LikeLike