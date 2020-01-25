Des Moines Register Endorses Elizabeth Warren…

Last week the New York Times endorsed Liawatha, this week the Des Moines Register follows along. Neither endorsement matters much in the world of actual voting; however, when the Iowa progressive media support is combined with CNN’s previously coordinated hit against Bernie Sanders, to the specific benefit of Warren, these endorsements start to highlight where the institutional DNC is aligned.

Lyin’ Liz Warren is currently polling in fourth place in Iowa with 15 percent. Bernie leads with 25%, Buttigieg with 18%, Biden with 17% and then Warren with 15%. {LINK}

Warren is a very inauthentic candidate but holds the support of elitist limo-liberals, pontificating professors, grad school woke crowd, High School media girls, and the gender focused democrats within Hollywood Inc.

Liawatha is an insufferable coastal candidate and generally unlikable. However, that said…. it appears The DNC Club prefers Warren; so look for new hits against Bernie in the next few days. Keep an eye on Obama’s crew, they’re running out of time.