Attorney Michael Purpura Highlights House Manager Adam Schiff Lying…

Within the House impeachment construction, one of the most egregious examples of fabricating evidence was when the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, completely made-up a version of the Trump-Zelensky phone call and read it into the congressional record as if it were factually true.
During opening statements today by the Trump defense team, attorney Mike Purpura highlighted that ridiculous moment for the Senate to review. WATCH:
I watched all two hours today with my wife. Kicked the kids out of the house so we could concentrate.
I almost feel bad for Schiff and his gang of Keystone Kongressmen.
Almost.
Naahhh.. 😉
I hope Schiff’s dog bites him.
Am I taking this too personally?
That would too bad for the poor dog! Would get seriously ill, rabies or something….
I’ll never feel bad for the waste product masquerading as a human being known as Adam Schiff. Him being relegated to the trash heap of history is too good an outcome. May he burn in hell for eternity, starting sooner rather than later.
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!! Yes, …starting sooner rather than later.”
The DOJ should sue the House for the return of all funds spent on this sham impeachment to be paid for by the DNC. Taxpayer funds should not be allowed for the purpose of smearing a political rival. This is the best way to keep this from happening again. We have hours and hours of videoed lies. Have the OMB or whoever send the DNC the bill.
What a perfect idea-and take their coats!
Don’t worry. The msm has him covered. He’s a hero (of the deranged and ignorant).
This is more like what The clown show of the Jackass Party House, after their nonstop, documented, lying coup attempts should be facing, rather than anyone’s sympathy:
‘Whoever, Owing Allegiance To The United States, Levies War Against Them Or Adheres To Their Enemies, Giving Them Aid And Comfort Within The United States Or Elsewhere, Is Guilty Of Treason And Shall Suffer Death.’
18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason
I agree. By maliciously undermining citizens’ belief in the United States by false accusations, they have undermined the United States itself.
I pray that that rule of law is prosecuted to it full extent for all convicted! Many great Americans gave their all for it to be upheld. Period. Period.
Adam Schiff is a liar. End of story.
Sadly, every Dem I know just somehow doesn’t care about this fact.
Only getting Trump seems to matter to them.
Like the good lemmings they are.
Demmings!
Yep.
They know they have their base out of hate for Trump. What they want to do is mobilize college kids who are susceptible to illogical social justice arguments and “corruption” charges. And women. They seem to think women are stupid. They lump all women EXCEPT for those who were raised in the Deep South into one big category: women.
Turn the argument around on them. If their goal is to ‘get Trump’ then why aren’t they burning mad at Schiff and Pelosi INTENTIONALLY creating a process that was flawed and doomed to fail to achieve this goal from the start. It was so badly blotched 2 Dems voted against sending it to the Senate yet they expect Senate Republicans to agree with their scam when they couldn’t even get all Dems in the House to agree? Tell them you’re mad because Schiff’s created a unconstitutional freak show that has been easily put down in 2 hours. But that you don’t understand how they’re not even more mad because of the exact same reason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
exactly……don’t try to get them to like trump…they never will but rather get them to hate the leaders of the dem party that screwed up so badly that they couldn’t even get ornage man bad kicked out of the white house…..I have used this exact argument on a liberal friend and now he feels that he has common ground with me wheras in the past it was always him not listening to a darn thing I had to say….but now at least he listens
Gee, this sounds like some posters on CTH, who never have a good thing to say about a repub, and never criticize a dem.
I have had the same discussions, but their eyes kind of glaze over and their brains shut off anything that doesn’t seem to agree with their preset ideology.
It is weirdly cult-like, like zealous religious people… except without the religion.
It is like religion in that its adherents don’t care whether their beliefs can be manifested/reproduced/documented in the natural world because in the “spiritual world” it IS true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
M33:
Your Democrat friends believe Schiff’s version of the call, not the transcript.
They still believe Russian Collusion, and the Steele Dossier.
Democrats still treat Trump’s joke about Russia finding Hillary’s missing (deleted) e-mails as a confession to a crime.
Democrats are still frustrated that Mueller didn’t find all the evidence of Russian Collusion that they are sure existed. All the references to Obstruction of Justice by Mueller and Democrat leaders they interpret as coded messages that Trump has hidden or destroyed all the evidence against him of Russian Collusion.
The on-going quest for Mueller grand jury testimony is seen as evidence that Barr, and even Mueller, are hiding the truth of Trump’s Russian Collusion.
To this day, Nancy Pelosi makes cryptic references to Russia; still chumming the water. She said this Ukrainian impeachment inquiry was actually about Russia, and that Russia will try to meddle in the 2020 election (for Trump, she’s implying, if he’s not impeached).
We’re living in a country of two realities, and the Democrats are building a figurative wall down the middle, that gets higher every day.
Yeah, you are right.
Jesus, they even viciously attack Tulsi Gabbard, and she is their representative here in Hawaii, AND they call her a Russian agent!
It is outrageous, really.
What is sad is that they are fairly normal people otherwise when I talk to them, but the brainwashing has gotten so deep, they even attack their own at command of the media.
I wish I could help them, but… honestly, like an addict, I don’t think they WANT to be helped. They seem to feed off of this obsessive hate.
Having been a democrat myself back in the 90 and early 2000s, I am stunned to see the party I once belonged to now become so radicalized in only a few short years.
But unto the wicked God saith, What hast thou to do to declare my statutes, or that thou shouldest take my covenant in thy mouth?
Seeing thou hatest instruction, and castest my words behind thee.
When thou sawest a thief, then thou consentedst with him, and hast been partaker with adulterers.
Thou givest thy mouth to evil, and thy tongue frameth deceit.
Thou sittest and speakest against thy brother;
Psalm 50:16-20 KJV
I would have turned to Schift after that clip and said” All that was missing was the use of ‘see’ and ‘you dirty rat’… what’s the matter Adam, you can’t do a good James Cagne?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can do a good Edward G Robinson. Yeh yeh yeh that’s what he did 🤷🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard it more as Schiff doing a bad imitation of Trump doing a bad imitation of Vito Corleone making an offer Zelensky couldn’t refuse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An excellent opening session. I could believe two hours went by that fast. The clowns on CNN have been talking it down all day. Proves we need witnesses!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just feel like that would be like handing kindling to an arsonist. Put the fire out and call it a day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Didn’t mean to imply that I want witnesses. All the talking head morons do. I want it over but Friday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epic.
Schedule
I. Introduction
Hi I’m Mike and I’m honored to represent President Trump.
II. Show video highlighting one of the BIGGEST BLATANT LIES IN HISTORY by the guy that was yapping in their faces for the past 3 days non-stop.
……
(Make sure to let the kids of school early)
Surprise! Early dismissal…..enjoy the rest of weekend!
Today was just the trailed.
Just a taste for what’s to follow.
The senators will be wide awake Monday.
trailer
Schiffbag is a Supreme BULLSHIIIIT ARTIST!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lack of candor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The “Love Child” of Dianne Fernstein and Marty “Igor” Feldman. No wonder Feinstein has been seen leaving early. Just kidding, I think, but somebody with Mexifornia horsepower had to put that idiot in office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Elizabeth Warren may be 1/ 1,024th American Indian, but Adam Schiif is 1/4 Joseph Goebbels, 1/4 Baghdad Bod, 1/4 Tokyo Rose and 1/4 Joe Izzusu.
We already have a Mt. Rushmore, but to balance things out, maybe we need a Mt. Liemore monument which, when sculptured, would have all 4 fugues as Adam Scfiff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t want him to get all the credit. There are plenty of other Democrats (and some Republicans-talkin to you “Spit” Romney) who deserve to have their heads decorate the road to DC-and that includes The Squad and the entire Black Caucus.
LikeLike
Hmm … I was expecting to see if his head do a complete 360
I also remember when the President said this. I wouldn’t say it was all orchestrated, but he did say that it would blow right back in their faces.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s when the President said that:
“Q Did you mention Joe Biden during the conversation though, Mr. President?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t want to talk about any conversation, other than to say — other than to say: great conversation, totally appropriate conversation, couldn’t have been better. And keep asking questions and build it up as big as possible so you can have a bigger downfall.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/20/president-trump-and-prime-minister-morrison-oval-office-bilateral-meeting-video-and-transcript/
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only problem is, blowing back in their faces is not enough. This is an ugly episode in America politics to be sure, but it can also be an (sort of) opportunity to absolutely destroy this fanatic dem scam.
It’s not enough to win because the Lefty nut jobs will say the R controlled senate cover for PT. Schitt and Nadler’s fabricated evidence must be addressed piece by piece and the dems must be, not just “shredded,” but totally destroyed and humiliated, point by point. No mercy.
If you go after the king you better take him down. If you don’t the king better take you down and grind you into dust or the next Lefty loser will take a shot at the king because there is no downside.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wildly speculate that Mitch’s 12 hour a day speaking format and Graham’s effusive praise to Schiff for his alleged eloquence might have been exploiting Schiff’s biggest possible weakness. The love of hearing his own voice. Giving him numerous hours to be in the spotlight and flattering his ego, might have been a clever trap that will backfire greatly.
Schiff is a fact witness who consumed most of the prosecution’s time by theorizing, exaggerating and accusing without sufficient facts. He’s created a gold mine of opportunities for the defense to “respectfully” mock and disparage his conduct and his words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You underestimate Grahms deep and corrupt RINO roots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Personally, I hope he hangs. I can’t stand serial liars and con men who try to damage other people’s lives. Will be happy to pull the handle on the gallows if they need a volunteer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s the whole problem, there won’t be any punishment for Schiffty and his pals.
They can lie, cheat, rig the game, change the rules, and use our money to do it.
They can leak a lie to the Times or WaPo and use it to prompt a long investigation.
Then their crooked IC friends can stonewall for months because you know they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.
MAGA KAG
I hope they keep blasting shifty and his ever present lies. Play the audio of him asking Russians for nude pictures of PDJT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope Purpura plays the “pictures naked Trump” tape next!
The Republicans better bring fire and brimstone on Monday.
This is not about facts or truth.
What is need is a polemicist to confront the Democrats and the cabal of Republicans that enable this constant assault on the election of Donald Trump.
I like you. You get it.
Sekulow said today was a preview of coming attractions and it’s off to a fabulous start. Can’t wait to see what comes next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Senator Josh Hawley says he has 4 subpoenas ready to go if witnesses are allowed. Adam Schiff, Joe & Hunter Biden, and the whistle-leaker will be called. This entire sham is not going according to plan for the Dems. They need to be squashed so that this never ever happens again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Graham says he’s a “no” on Where’s Hunter(?). Put him on the stand, too.
LikeLike
Agreed. How could anyone watch this disgusting, disgraceful railroad of our President (AND attacks on our Constitution, norms and citizens), and refuse to get to the bottom of it unless you are trying to hide something? Graham is always going to get to the bottom of things but never does. He has the power to hold hearings yet sits on his hands. He is absolutely worthless.
LikeLike
Better yet, put him on the stand and ask about his involvement with energy companies in Ukraine.
LikeLike
I had a friend who had a perfect reply to her children when they were whining to her: “I want…..” She would reply sweetly “and people in hell want ice water.”
LikeLike
Mr. P I disagree, no witness at this time. No need to open the door for the corrupt. I very seriously believe the whole bunch will be called to the witness stand. That will also come with harsh verdicts and punishments as the new world of The Deplorables finally will enjoy one law for all.
However I respect your opinions as well as the frustrations that are what Sundance identified as “cold anger” 2020
Been a fan of lawyer show i wish we heard “OBJECTION” A BUNCH OF TIMES.
That would open the door to Roberts making rulings.
Roberts making rulings would not be a good thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Make the case that the House Managers are lying, thereby everything they say is fruit of the poisoned tree.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Demonstrable evidence of the House Managers lying. By extension: they’re lying to you, Senators. Remember that.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lot of evil slugs out there.
AOC, Pelosi, Schiff, Crazy Bernie, Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Biden, & Where’s Hunter are the faces of the Democrat party. That is what normal people (with 2 feet on the ground) see.
In this case, impeachment, Schiff is the face of impeachment. He even looks like a nutter.
Prayers for the dems will be more effective than any curse that is throne at them. That way, our good Lord, God, deals with them in a finite manner forevermore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thrown
OK I pray for the Dems AND Republican anti-Trumpers to be stricken with multiple hideous, incurable diseases and throw themselves into the sea!
There is no joking here. Bald faced lying and my liberal friends don’t even acknowledge it is lying. There is no line they won’t cross or even recognize. It is dystopia as normal and they are ready to send anyone that does not drink the Koolaide to the re-education gulag, or vote you off ‘their’ planet.
Project Veritas videos of the Bernie campaign staff are not aberrations, these Bernie folks ‘Believe’ Trump supporters are evil destroyers of the planet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
True, very true
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Bald faced lying and my liberal friends don’t even acknowledge it is lying.”
We’re WAY past that. That Clown Ship sailed 3+ years ago. The TDS-afflicted live in a different place than rational folk, let alone you and I. Don’t forget: they hate The President… but they hate us even more. Yes, including family and friends, even if they don’t say it.
Michael Purpura was great. President Trump has a fabulous legal team defending him. They’re clearly excellent professional trial lawyers first and not blowhard political propagandists first like the Dem managers.
Schiff’s entire career has left a wealth of targeted opportunities to exploit and Mr.Purpura began with the most egregious one of all in his video of the “transcript parody.” As if parody has any place in a trial to depose an elected President, cancel 63 million votes etc.
If Schiff’s face wasn’t beet red and his forehead perspiring when Purpura showed the video, Adam has no shame.
Wasn’t he fabulous?
When I go to a museum or gallery I love finding some art I never knew about before to enjoy. Same experience today. I didn’t know who would be speaking today so I watched to see Sekulow and maybe Dershowitz work. This guy Purpura blew me away.
Schiff should be expelled from the House of Representatives, then promptly committed to prison and the key disposed of in the deepest area of the ocean.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have never seen a Prosecution so hopelessly gutted.
And the poor bastards have to show up Monday for more medicine.
This is almost sadistic.
But, the Defense has to be merciful, and finish them off professionally.
All details must be addressed.
It’s like an All-Pro football team against a pack of 3rd graders.
Hopeless. Miserable. Imagine the humiliation.
I’m thinking its more like combat between the U.S. Air Force versus Cuba’s Air Force.
I was going to say Afghanistan, but Cuba actually has an aircraft.
Learn to love the smell of napalm in the morning.
MAGA
When truth and justice is ignored this is what you get.
Do you think if certain Congress person’s communications were declassified and reviewed along with following the money in Ukraine we’d still have this issue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jordan Sekulow: Subpoenas Not Valid
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:00 PM PT — Saturday, January 25, 2020
As the impeachment trial of President Trump drags on in the Senate, One America News spoke with Jordan Sekulow about what we can expect going into next week. John Hines has more from the capital.
http://www.oann.com/jordan-sekulow-subpoenas-not-valid/
Really love how he said, “We’re not going to re-but, we’re going to attack…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Love the smell of napalm in the morning.”(Apocalypse Now)
I dont have any liberal friends. I dont have any communist friends. I dont have any friends that have those friends as friends. Cut them all loose 30 years ago. That’s been my key to true happiness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers Mike,
IMO there is something seriously wrong with a PDJT supporting individual spending anytime with those you mentioned.
Those folks are siding with politicians that would have them jailed or worse. Simply for supporting them the kindest and most competent President in history.
Folks that would vote for Clintonistas and the Biden corruptocrats.
God bless PDJT
Same here Mike, I don’t have time for lefties.
Homey don’t play dat Schiff.
The democrats have set the precedent. If a conservative republican they don’t like gets elected and they control the house and senate, they’ll lie to impeach him in the house and, with their majority in the senate, remove him from office. That’s how far our politics have devolved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is in big big trouble…
8 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government.
Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or
Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or
Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.
If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.
As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.
If as reported the blood drained from his face, I’d bet that he knows he is in deep schiff.
DiU
“If as reported the blood drained from his face, I’d bet that he knows he is in deep schiff.”
Does it matter from a legal standpoint? If not, he or any of the far left kooks won’t care.
They are so far gone morally and ethically that the only thing that will make a difference is being charged with a crime or being dealt with by deplorables.
Great to see him called out on it though, right in his face. Boom 💥.
Thank you Sundance and most everyone here for keeping me informed.
This is one of the most excellent openings in any hearing ever!! I remember the day Schitt did this “parody”, I was so furious I called ever representative I could reach and asked if I could file an ethics compliant against him as a private citizen!!!
This reminds everyone, just what lengths Schitt and company will go to, to get this President!!
Of all the people in this whole coup plot/scheme, this lying manipulative bastard has to go down!!
Opening with that video of Schitt was just genius!!!
So glad you made your feelings known to the Representatives, Blind! I wrote much earlier this morning how when the Schiff-Clip played, all I could hear was James Cagne’s voice with that really poorly written script and just waited for the “ya dirty rat!” for the ending. Schiff is vile!
LOL..but Cagne had a better looking face.
I thought the opening was to the point and well done
News says Romney is going to vote for witnesses. Too bad we can’t primary him yet.
If Romney does this, there will be many who never forget. It will be his McCain thumbs down moment. It will also be the moment he loses in Utah. Hope he never plans to seek office again, cause it’s going to be his final song.
cja-I would have written your last sentence thus: Too bad we can’t “primary” him.
(But then, accidents do happen.)
And the four wisemen pulled the covers off of the house manager faces to reveal to the world, that all of their faces & eyes were covered in worms, while awaiting the crowd reaction. As soon as the world reaction came to be, one wiseman shouted, “shall we reveal more”?
That’s what witnessed this morning with my coffee…
FG
You are the man, SD!
I look forward to your breakdowns this coming week.
I pray you are gaining strength as this sham proceeds.
after the reps destroy em,and the 16 hrs of questions,vote to dismiss.
if they get witnesses the dems have won.they did not authorize the impeachment to get proper subpeona’s.these would have taken time arguing in the courts,they denied trump due process they denied trump witnesses in the house hearings they are changing the whole process with a new precedent.this has to end and end now.
