Jay Sekulow Presser: Defense Begins Saturday 10am With Three Hour Preview – And Don’t Forget Nellie Ohr…

During a Senate trial break President Trump attorney Jay Sekulow gives a short presser to rebut some of the more egregious disinformation from the House prosecutors.

Sekulow smartly connects the lengthy Schiff prosecution point about foreign interference in U.S. elections to Nellie Ohr, the wife of the third ranking DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, working for Fusion-GPS and Hillary Clinton while contracting with British and Ukraine officials for an investigation into Donald Trump. ie. actual foreign interference.

Additionally, on a housekeeping and scheduling note, Sekulow states the Senate has requested an accommodation from the defense to limit opening to 10am-1pm on Saturday. So the defense segment will begin at 10am tomorrow then break after three hours and resume on Monday January 27th.

