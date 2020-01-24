Jay Sekulow Presser: Defense Begins Saturday 10am With Three Hour Preview – And Don’t Forget Nellie Ohr…

Posted on January 24, 2020 by

During a Senate trial break President Trump attorney Jay Sekulow gives a short presser to rebut some of the more egregious disinformation from the House prosecutors.

Sekulow smartly connects the lengthy Schiff prosecution point about foreign interference in U.S. elections to Nellie Ohr, the wife of the third ranking DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, working for Fusion-GPS and Hillary Clinton while contracting with British and Ukraine  officials for an investigation into Donald Trump.  ie. actual foreign interference.

.

Additionally, on a housekeeping and scheduling note, Sekulow states the Senate has requested an accommodation from the defense to limit opening to 10am-1pm on Saturday.  So the defense segment will begin at 10am tomorrow then break after three hours and resume on Monday January 27th.

.

 

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

182 Responses to Jay Sekulow Presser: Defense Begins Saturday 10am With Three Hour Preview – And Don’t Forget Nellie Ohr…

  1. fanbeav says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Sock it to ’em Sekulow! Make them pay for lying for 4 straight days!

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    I cant wait!! Go Jay go!!

    On a side note, every time I see Jay I think of Dennis the Menace’s dad, Mr. Mitchell!!🤣

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. The Demon Slick says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    I don’t disagree with the schedule but I dislike the defense being asked for an accommodation while the dems give up not an inch ever.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      Sekulow and Company won’t need their full 24 hours anyway.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:36 pm

        Nope, and even though they won’t need that full 24 hours, sh!t’s about to GET REAL.

        Heck, that’s even akin to why they won’t need that much time… look at the 39 hours of schitt blathering, ain’t worth squat, as it ain’t real at all.

        And all this is barely a warm up, stage setting scenario for the coming Epic Term Two.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:59 pm

        Actually, it is tactical because getting the time on Saturday preempts the Sunday shows….then they’re off to the races on Monday…..and the President does more great stuff next week. Our Team will be fine 🙂

        Like

        Reply
      • coolmamie says:
        January 24, 2020 at 9:02 pm

        I think it would be cool to do it all in a short time. Concise and hard-hitting. More people would watch it in full if it were shorter.

        Like

        Reply
    • tageweb says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      I like it. It gives our defense the rest of Sat and all day Sun to plan and refine their presentation.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        January 24, 2020 at 6:55 pm

        It will also get more exposure on Monday on TV as no one will be watching on a Sat. Thought I saw something that Trump wasn’t too happy about the defense having to present on Sat.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • BigTalkers says:
          January 24, 2020 at 7:23 pm

          I like it myself. Let’s see what the numbers look like…

          Like

          Reply
        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          January 24, 2020 at 8:40 pm

          Trump called it Death Valley television…though personally I have a very soft spot for Death Valley. Some of the most interesting geology on earth…and SCotty’s Castle, I mean c’mon!

          A con artist not only gets a castle built BUT the people he cons don’t care and live there with him until it becomes a state landmark (sadly, before the moat was built)!

          Didn’t there used to be a television series called Death Valley Days?

          Like

          Reply
      • Reserved55 says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:03 pm

        It gives the Rats more campaigning time in Iowa.

        Like

        Reply
        • BigTalkers says:
          January 24, 2020 at 7:24 pm

          Hope they get the Bern there.

          Like

          Reply
        • Snellvillebob says:
          January 24, 2020 at 8:19 pm

          Those Rats should recuse themselves. They are all vieing to defeat him in November.
          But they will not since they have no honor.

          Like

          Reply
          • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
            January 24, 2020 at 8:43 pm

            Since Obamination reportedly hates both Sanders and Biden for pres…do you think he wants to nominate Hill or Mooch?

            I talked to an ignorant woman today who STILL thinks that women make better leaders.

            AS a woman, who didn’t trust women an inch until I met a whole different sort of stand up women in Mary Kay, I STRONGLY disagree that the female gender has anything to recommend it above men.

            CHARACTER is more important than both color and gender. Poor MLK had no idea that one day the color of someone’s skin would be less controversial than their gender and sexuality.

            Of course he lived when rampant promiscuity and abortion were only just beginning to take hold so …

            Like

            Reply
            • KJinCton says:
              January 24, 2020 at 9:10 pm

              My feeling is Obama is clearing the way for a last minute hail mary….Michelle. They keep acting as though she has no interest in anything to do with public office, but the way he keeps positioning himself as against everyone other candidate, it seems to me that he’s wanting Michelle to run.

              On another note, your username always throws me for a loop. My first name starts with a “J” and my middle name, which I go by, is Kash…:-)

              Like

              Reply
        • littleanniefannie says:
          January 24, 2020 at 8:27 pm

          I hope there will be a mega-fog that settles on DC about noon grounding all flights into and out of DC!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • bessie2003 says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:52 pm

        Good point, the extra time after their limited presentation on Saturday, giving the President’s team Sunday to see how the talk shows twist and turn things so the President’s team can come out swinging Monday with a fantastic focus!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • LULU says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      If the Senate had not asked for that “accommodation”, the defense would have been stuck with an all-day television broadcast on Saturday – into the evening. This works out very well for the defense. After a week of Schiffatigue, they get a crisp three hour teaser with the rest to begin in Monday when everyone is fresh. And Schiff & Co are just a bad memory of terminal boredom.

      Sekulow and the others will not be boring, and they have enough street sense to not wear the Senate members out with rumination ….

      This is good news!

      Liked by 19 people

      Reply
    • EBL says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      10am EST on Saturday is cartoon time for kids. House Managers got all day coverage Tuesday through Friday for the news cycle. Trump’s legal team will lay out the basic story tomorrow that should air during Sunday’s news shows. Then it’s Trump’s legal team’s chance to address points in detail during next weeks news cycle.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • SharkDiver says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:41 pm

        Cartoon time? How old are you? Very few folks get their news from the boob tube anymore.. This makes the Sunday shows have to discuss the defense’s presentation too…Not just the Dems.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      Actually, I think this was done as a favor to the defense. No one watches tv on Saturday afternoons, and PTrump complained about it today on twitter, that Saturday is dead time and his defense had to start on Saturday. So, this gives them three hours, but they still have Monday, Tuesday, and 5 hours on Wednesday. So, I think McConnell talked to Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. tieoneoncharter.com says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Where’s Bill Barr’s press conference about the FBI fraudulent warrants??? How about Nellie Ohr corruption??? and the McCabe corruption???
    Bill Barr needs to put down his ‘Bagpipes’ and do his job…..The Impeachment fiasco is beyond absurd and harming our Republic…..Barr sits idle while Schiff blatantly lies without any concern of being held responsible vile diatribe…..

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Steve in MT says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Please show concisely why their entire argument was BS, so that the Senate could vote by Tuesday afternoon to dismiss the entire stinking pile of garbage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Howie Carr said on his show today that Trump is angry that his defense was pushed to go on Saturday. That is probably why it was cut short to go on Monday.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Somebody says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    So do they still get 24 hours if they want it?

    Like

    Reply
    • cboldt says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      Yes, of course. The 24 hours is firm. What I wonder is if they have to do long days Monday/Tuesday if they choose to consume all 24.
      I think the defense is well served to finish in well under 24 hours. It should kick up some new issues to get the public attention. Impeachment will take care of itself, more or less. Might as well start some new fires.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. pucecatt says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    I gotta say that if I were the Dems , I would be very scared right now , their lies will be exposed in front of a Supreme Court Justice and Senators, American people . Those of us who watched the house hearings have been waiting for this day ..I’m sure it won’t matter to them though , they are soulless individuals.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Ray says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    They cannot get to carried away but one thing that does worry me is that politicos are used to messaging the public. Lawyers without that experience are often a bit less so. They speak in a closed more controlled setting

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. snootybaronet says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Why is the Evil Clown Sen. Pat Leahy photagraphing Sekulow’s presser?

    Like

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      Saw that too! They think this is a game! They don’t realize how pissed off voters are that they have wasted our Congress and Senate’s time and OUR money!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Brian Baker says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      I’m beginning to think many of these Democrats are sociopaths. The pictures will probably serve as a momento to prolong the fantasy of their assault on the Constitution and POTUS. Similar to Nancy and her impeachment pens.

      Like

      Reply
      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:53 pm

        Remember that the uniparty has turned their back on babies being killed horrifically, on people being killed by drugged out illegals, by terrorist burning alive, decapitating and violating innocents and by people starving and suffering.

        if indifference to that sort of destruction and suffering is not sociopathic …then what is?

        Like

        Reply
  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Well that was awkward. I didn’t realize Warner was standing there the whole time. Wonder how he’s going to sleep tonight?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Mark L. says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Bout time

    Like

    Reply
  14. squattybody says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Title of top AP article is “Dems say oust Trump or he’ll do it again;”. My immediate thought was a resounding “Yes! Indeed he will and that’s exactly why we elected him!”

    MAGA/KAG and buy more ammo!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  15. FPCHmom says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    I found that short presser and Q&A to be riveting.

    I really hope they take some of their time to connect the dots about spy-gate and how this impeachment is just the continuation of the coup attempt against PDJT.

    I think he may have hinted that they will.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      FPCHmom,
      I didn’t see it as a hint, at all.
      I was surprised, cause I didn’t think they were going to “go there” (muh Russia) but were going to stick with Ukraine.
      In fact I posted a comment to that effect, earlier today.

      I WAS WRONG! Not the first time, won’t be the last. As I listened to the presser, It seemed clear to me he,was saying he WILL go there.

      I am pumped, after listening to this. I think Team Trump has got this, and its going to be GLORIOUS!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • FPCHmom says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:47 pm

        I am pumped too. I hope they defend PDJt against the ridiculous impeachment farce and then go on offense.

        They have 24 hours basically without interruption to lay the entire truth out there about all of it.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          January 24, 2020 at 9:00 pm

          From that tantalising presser, I think we can count on lots of offence.

          Its mohamed ali in his prime, vs. a high school kid.

          Harlem Globetrotters vs jv basketball team.

          Its,…PDJT vs. Biden!

          Like

          Reply
  16. Catherine Thompson says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Lindsey Graham stated today that he would vote against President Trump being able to call Hunter or Joe as witnesses. His argument is that this is not the time or place for this. Should be investigated outside of impeachment. South Carolina Citizens please burn up his phone lines and let him know this is not okay. He needs to be voted out of office. What a putz.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Heine Ootenvault says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      I understand your frustration but wouldn’t Joe and Hunter just plead the Fifth? What good would that serve? Can’t see Joe ending up as the nominee with all of his financial back door pocket lining deals. The Dems are devious but not stupid.

      Like

      Reply
      • delighteddeplorable says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:06 pm

        Agreed, plus not going after them during impeachment doesn’t mean not going after them.

        Like

        Reply
      • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:16 pm

        And where does Gladys Kravitz come in. ?? Mr Schiffs team ,no doubt…A bunch of snoopy gossips.We’re really really mad now so we’re gonna peach45 !!😠🍑

        Like

        Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:25 pm

        Pleading the fifth is tantamount to admitting guilt and everyone involved in this shampeachment knows it. Since this process is now very public, neither the Dems nor the Bidens want any part of those optics.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:08 pm

        Joe and Wheres would be pleading the fifth, on NATIONAL TV, in front of a YUGE audience.

        As for those who say they can’t see Biden getting the nomination because of all his corruption baggage, or all of his gaffs, or because he told coal miners to learn to code, or because he is senile,….
        Well how quickly you forget, the,2016 Democrat nominee!

        Like

        Reply
    • Ackman419 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:22 pm

      No additional witnesses or evidence. We don’t need it.
      It would only serve to inject randomness into a process which is in the bag.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:12 pm

        Actually, they already stipulated that,IF witnesses are called, they will be deposed first.
        So, no surprises.

        As for evidence, if the Dems are stupid enough to argue for admitting additional evidence, they open the door for the kraken.

        So, let THEM push for allowing additiinal documentary evidence,…and then lay declass on the table.

        “YOU asked for it, YOU got it!”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • WRB says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      he would vote against President Trump being able to call Hunter or Joe as witnesses.

      That is a mischaracterization. It is not against President Trump, because some of his defense team have already said they “do not think witnesses are necessary…” In other words, they do not want them.

      And you should not want them either. As long as this trial is open, the president is in danger. If witnesses are called, privileges asserted, it drags on. Anything could happen. What happens if RBG drops dead? Do you think we will get a new justice? What happens if 4 or 5 republican Senators are in an “accident”?

      The “political savants” who think dragging this out is good for POTUS are wrong.

      And Biden can be investigated afterwards, if enough people make a big enough noise.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:28 pm

        Rudy G, “the Worlds Mayor” has been trying, with great effort and little effect, for at least 5 months, to make a big enough noise, on the Biden corruption, and has gotten no where, really.

        I don’t see PDJT as being in any risk here, and I don’t think he does, either.

        IF Executive Priviledge is asserted, it will be upheld, which absolutely destroys one of the articles.

        You can’t base your legal strategy on “Suppose the Judge gets hit by a bus?”

        You go with what you got, and adapt to circumstances.

        Personally, I think getting witnesses HURTS the Dems; they don’t WANT witnesses, or 6e grand jury material, or mulvaney and bolton to testify.

        They want to say they TRIED to get those things, in order to make their case, and the,Republican controlled Senate BLOCKED them, covering up for PDJT.
        THAT has been one of their tactics, all along. They ask for 6e material, cause they know they can’t have it.
        They subpoena Bolton and Mulvaney, cause they know ANY President will assert Executive Priviledge, to protect the priviledge, and not establish a precedent.
        They COUNT on being refused.
        Best way to counter, is to give them what they are asking for, and don’t really want.
        But, can’t give them 6e, or Bolton Mulvaney. But witnesses? They REALLY don’t want the defence to be able to call witnesses.
        And, the issue will be decided by the,Senate. I don’t think D or R Senators want to have us hear what Defence witnesses will say.

        So, I suspect its a non-issue, but I wouldn’t mind.

        Like

        Reply
    • Zorro says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:08 pm

      Miss Lindsey is up to the pleats in his skirt in corruption from his days hanging out with Songbird.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Jan says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    As my husband mentioned two days ago, we’ve had 70+ days of listening to Dimms’ exhausting diatribes against the President.

    If the Communist media does not give the defense ANY air time–& if stephanopolus is any indication with his slash across the throat when Jay Sekulow was speaking they will not–then it is time for each and everyone of us to break the media in anyway we can peacefully do so: boycotts, protests, letters to editor, withdrawing advertising, no want ads, emails, phone calls, WHATEVER IT TAKES!! Drive them out of business.

    The bottom line still matters as long as we keep the Dimms out of total power. Never forget that!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • cboldt says:
      January 24, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      Yep yep. Make it personal too. These people are liars of the worst kind. Then should be shunned.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Lee Moore says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      As my husband mentioned two days ago, we’ve had 70+ days of listening to Dimms’ exhausting diatribes against the President.

      I initially read that as “70+ days of listening to Dimms’ exhausting diarrhoea” which struck me as particularly apt.

      Like

      Reply
  18. luke says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I know some of you fellers are on Twitter including our fearless leader. First off I want to make it clear that I don’t want to interfere with Treehouse time; that’s sacred. But while you sift through posts look for lefties on the fence, ones that could be persuaded. Most of them I run across I want smack upside the head and I readily understand that feeling. But if you notice some of those Bernie morons are fragile. Take advantage of it and carefully empathize with them if you can stomach it. Tell them you know how it feels when the establishment tried to freeze out your candidate. Oh we know all about that haha. I’m not trying to give anyone marching orders but I get the feeling sometimes we feel powerless. Well you’re not dammit. Word of mouth carries a lot of weight. Just a thought as we head into 2020. The Democrat party is potentially a powder keg and we can be the catalysts for an explosive reaction.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      A couple of my liberal friends are worried Bernie will have the election stolen from him again. They don’t realize he took a dive in 2016 and will probably be bought off in 2020. They think Bernie is the real deal and the rest of the D field should head for the far left to win.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SharkDiver says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        You need better friends!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • snarkybeach says:
          January 24, 2020 at 7:49 pm

          I used think they were nice until Facebook allowed me to see into their deepest hearts. Now our interactions are likes and happy birthday wishes and NEVER political discussions. It’s amazing what people will say when they believe you agree with them. SMH

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • bessie2003 says:
            January 24, 2020 at 8:02 pm

            Facebook sure is an eye-opener. Just standing back, letting “friends” and family talk has been a real learning curve.

            As luke mentions above, the ones that are near if not on the fence are the ones that facts still matter to them, so I try to find news sources from sites they find acceptable (few and far between) to share, ones that bring up the facts within those articles – it seems to be part of the waking up, walking away process. Of course, hard to tell, am learning that some may just be being nice, go along – get along type folks, but in the quiet of the voting booth, if facts do still matter, I have faith they will still act upon facts over feelz.

            The rest of them, I do pray a lot more these days for them 🙂

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • snarkybeach says:
              January 24, 2020 at 8:32 pm

              I only have a few FB friends that voted for President Trump. Most repeat the talking points of the far (pot smoking) left.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • Dutchman says:
              January 24, 2020 at 8:35 pm

              I suggest mentioning “the Hill”; they will probably say they love it.

              THEN, direct them to John Solomon, who for some unaccountable reason is in the,OPINION section, even tho much of his,work is ‘fact based’ reporting.

              It MIGHT work, as an eye opener, although “there are none so blind, as those who will not see.

              Good luck, and its generally thankless work, but you might turn one, or even a few. Every one turned, is TWO votes fir us. Not voting Dem, thats,ONE. Voting for PDJT, thats,TWO!

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
          • InAz says:
            January 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm

            @ snarkybeach

            The people I work with assume I am a Commie Libtard like they are. They have said some interesting, and stupid, things to me and in my presence.

            One Commie I work with was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ. The other six moved to Arizona from the Eastern part of the USA.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • suicdeclutch63 says:
            January 24, 2020 at 8:45 pm

            I live in Seattle and while most understand that I am “right of center” because I am a “gun guy” I still hear all sorts of stuff because everyone assumes that everyone in the room thinks the same. I am behind enemy lines, my wife is from here and also pretty liberal so I just work on being the gray man. I stay preppared and I stay vigilant.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • snarkybeach says:
              January 24, 2020 at 8:51 pm

              I used to live in the Bay Area so most of my FB is full of really left liberals. Funny how they complain about the destruction of San Francisco (from crime to homeless to high rents to restaurant closures) and are oblivious to the liberal polices that encourage all of that.

              Like

              Reply
        • Ron Jaeger says:
          January 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm

          LOL, that was mean

          Like

          Reply
      • luke says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:48 pm

        Honestly I’m not sure what to think about Bernie. He comes across as authentic but he’s a deep red commie. At least he doesn’t hide it I suppose. The rest of the cabal is so corrupt. I’m not sure which one would be worse.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  19. freepetta says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Will be watching!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. freepetta says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Let’s get ready to rumble!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Ackman419 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Sek is chomping at the bit!
    The first reviews on Dem websites of this interview that I’ve seen, describe Sek as “unhinged”.
    Can you believe it?
    Sek said exactly what I’ve been thinking: The defense is amazed that prosecution has opened doors to Ukraine like they have. Not only will there be no conviction, but this will be a full frontal nudity shot of corruption. Defense will be like kids swinging at a piñata.

    This upcoming defense will be an answer to many of our prayers. We will get a full throated defense AND offense from Patriots. What will come of it? Less than we desire. But it will be out there, in full legal view, for anybody who cares to listen.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • joebkonobi says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      Sek is just full of cold anger like the rest of us that have to sit and listen to the House managers and enemedia trash our President and Constitution. He’s ready to rumble.

      Like

      Reply
      • hoghead says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:45 pm

        Jay is agitated/chomping at the bit, like a race horse who wants to jump over the starting gate instead of waiting for it to open.

        Jay S. is ready, and the rest of POTUS’ defense team also is ready. After more than three flipping years of listening to those ***holes rant, FINALLY it’s time for POTUS to respond in a non-twitter, official venue.

        I’ll bet they have lots to say.

        Like

        Reply
  22. gabytango says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    You know, I am excited for the GOP side to refute all the malicious lies….but I’m really interested to see what the Democrat questions could possibly be! They KNOW the truth, they KNOW nothing they’ve said has been proven, they KNOW the articles of Impeachment are ludicrous. So WHAT kind of questions can they ask and shouldn’t they be afraid of the answers??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      I am curious to see if Cryin Chuck will claim most of the questions from the Dem side for himself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • cboldt says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      Lawfare will feed them leading questions, the kind that assume the conclusion (beg the question). I figure there will also be misleading questions based on straw man characterizations of Team Trump arguments.
      I can;t imagine any new ground being broken. We’ve heard it all, multiple times.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • gabytango says:
        January 24, 2020 at 7:22 pm

        Thank you and interesting! I hope there is a way to get around this kind of tactic so it blows up in their dirty-dealing faces.

        Like

        Reply
        • cboldt says:
          January 24, 2020 at 8:16 pm

          The Q&A is just looking for “the” sound bite to manipulate public sentiment. None of this is a matter of getting to the truth. This is theater, circuses for the masses.
          Could be unpredictable depending on what new issues Team Trump throws into the arena. Will we hear the name, “Eric Ciarmarella”? Stay tuned!

          Like

          Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        January 24, 2020 at 8:40 pm

        The thing is, I don’t think they can direct there questions at Team Scifforbrains.
        BOTH sides get the opportunity to answer any question.
        So, they lob a,softball, leading question at Schiff. He answers, SEEMING to knock it out of the park.
        Team Trump outfielder makes an inhuman leap, and catches it for an out, then throws it in to home, tagging a second out.

        Let that happen once or twice, and Dems will quit asking.

        Like

        Reply
        • cboldt says:
          January 24, 2020 at 8:49 pm

          Under the Clinton model, questions are directed at the managers or at the president’s team.
          I assume opposing senators can direct the same question to the opposing team.

          Like

          Reply
          • Dutchman says:
            January 24, 2020 at 9:02 pm

            Yeah, that doesn’t sound good at all,….for team SCHIFF, that is.

            We may have to yell at the ref, pleading with him to stop the fight.

            Like

            Reply
            • cboldt says:
              January 24, 2020 at 9:11 pm

              16 hours over two days is a long time. I expect the house managers to get caught making contradictory statements. Team Clinton was caught in at least one lie back in 1999.
              CJ Rehnquist started out saying questions should be answerable in 5 minutes. Actual time ran twice that. Reading the Congressional Record is an interesting visit of history.
              Grandstanding time! Most dysfunctional deliberative body on the planet.

              Like

              Reply
  23. Ackman419 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    I’ll also say that, even though this isn’t 1850, the Dem party is visibly fractured and these events could MAYBE serve to deal it a mortal wound.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. iwasthere says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    That low life Sen Warner is next – that’s the real coke head in the Senate. Non-stop paranoid conspiracy as the day is long.

    Like

    Reply
  25. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Why do these reporters never have a mic on them, making it difficult for elder ears to hear their questions? How much can they cost, anyway? Geesh!

    Like

    Reply
  26. EnoughIsEnough says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    I know that there is concern that many people have tuned out this faux impeachment and that President Trump’s team won’t reach as many viewers in the rebuttal. I understand the worry, but honestly don’t see it that way. Every single person I know who has watched or heard Schiff and his managers lie, lie, lie (and did I mention “lie”?) for the past few days is chomping at the bit to see them blown out of the water! One of my friends is actually hosting a viewing party. I believe that the pushback phase of this travesty will be watched by far more people than expected, and the numbers will stun people. We shall see…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. mark says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Well since they brought it up ( Lev Parnas ) , can Rudy’s evidence be repeated OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN? Asking for my own damb self.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:50 pm

      mark,
      In a trial, yes. As Sukelow said, “opening the door”; testimony that otherwise wouldn’t be admitted, CAN be admitted, if the OTHER SIDE OPENS THE DOOR.
      Litigators know this. Hacks like Nadless and Pencil neck may have never known, or forgot.

      If they insist on, and get opportunity to admit additional documentary evidence, Sukelo can too.

      If Sukelo alleges muh russia was phase one, as he did in the presser, and Dems say “prove it, unfounded allegation!” They open the door for the kracken: declass it all, and lay it out for all to see.

      I see this,as a minefield for Dems, and no risk for team Trump.

      In History, this shampeachment move may well go down as the stupidest self defeating move since;
      “HEY! Its a HORSE statue,..a TRIBUTE to US. And its got WHEELS on it,…well you know the rest.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Rj says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I sure hope our patriots in the intelligence community have been monitoring Nellys shortwave communications with those comrades of hers in Russia and the Ukraine

    Like

    Reply
  29. L4grasshopper says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    In my opinion, this 3 hour “introduction” followed by the meat of the defense on Monday is a perfect strategy.

    Also in my opinion — they should wrap it up Monday. 11 hours should be more than enough to destroy these 2 lame Articles. I hope they don’t listen to those who want them to use the time to go any various tangents about this and that.

    If they do this, then starting Tuesday the questions phase starts. As I understand it, Senators must pose their question in writing to Roberts, who then asks it of the side the question is for.

    What I don’t understand is how filibusters can be prevented — Schiff taking 4 hours to answer a question — and whether the questions will be asked alternately to the sides — one to the House, one to Trump’s attorneys, etc. In addition: is there any mechanism at all to rule on questions, or responses that are “improper, immaterial, or irrelevant”?

    Final question: I assume all questions, and answers, will happen in open session and when the 16 hours are up….questions end?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. NoTwoSystemsOnlyOneChiCom says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    A scene out of Patton and ‘reading’ come to mind for tomorrow. Time to lock the zoo animals away and force them to clean up what they’ve been hurling at spectators. Year of the ‘Rat? Never.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Skeeball says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    That’s cool, nobody will be watching on the weekend anyway. Three hours is plenty of time for President Trump’s world-class defense team to drop some serious ordinance for the Sunday news programs to talk about. Nobody will remember what the Dems were yammering on about for 3 days.

    Like

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      Actually, I would not be surprised if it does garner a higher audience tomorrow. People have been waiting for the Trump Defense to take the stage. It will be watched regardless if it is on a Saturday.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  32. Zy says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Open up with a montage of impeachment talk since inauguration. Follow with the phone call where Schiff was willing to collide with foreign powers and got pranked.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. Robert VanBrunt says:
    January 24, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Whoa Nellie!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Victor Laszlo says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Just to temper all of this excitement, in my own cynical way: history shows us that in times of great exposure and progress like this, the Left creates some false flag event to distract and steer the media with. Hopefully it will not be violent.

    Like

    Reply
  36. FL_GUY says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    When you look at the d-rat arguments, the only “crime” that President Trump committed is that HE is President and the Hillhag is not. EVERYTHING they have accused President Trump of doing, which of course he has not, would be reality under President HilLIARy. If that is not a scary thought, nothing is. President Trump interrupted the NAZI takeover of the USA and the National Socialist Democrat Party (NAZI) don’t like it. The parallels between what went on in Germany in the 1930s and what is happening today should scare the crap out of everyone. JMHO

    Like

    Reply
  37. Zydeco says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Saturday January 25, 2020
    Intro to Democommunist Criminality
    10am to 1pm
    The Capitol, Washington the Swamp, DC

    Like

    Reply
  38. Mike M. says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Sekulow was the wrong choice I think. He does not have good stage presence. And this is now a stage performance.

    Like

    Reply
    • Andy Krause says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      Is your sky blue?

      Like

      Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:50 pm

      Sekulow is the right choice. During the Mueller fiasco, Sekulow was on continuously on FOX, CNN, etc. defending the President with passion and he did a great job. Sekulow and Rudy worked well together and it showed after the Mueller fiasco was over. They both appeared on FOX shows, and were relieved it was over but were also so happy. He and Cipollone and crew will speak with authority, knowledge, passion, and effectiveness. I have no doubt at all that they will do our President and the Constitution well.

      Like

      Reply
    • theoparacelsus says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      Setting the stage for main act.

      Like

      Reply
  39. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    I am not a cartoonist or meme maker but I see an image of Jay sleeping, with a dream bubble above him, and in the bubble is a picture of him shooting fish in a barrel.
    Sweet dreams Jay!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Ackman419 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    I’m gonna bake some bread, maybe do an ammo inventory, play this defense LOUD so my kids can hear it and ask questions about it. The next few days will be some of the best education my kids will ever get.
    I don’t want to get over my skis here, but I am very excited about this defense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. islandpalmtrees says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Tucker: Schiff May Actually Be Dangerous to the U.S. – I agree

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • InAz says:
      January 24, 2020 at 8:50 pm

      Every damb Democrat (and RINO) is a danger to the USA. Some more than others….

      This includes the Commies at state, county and city governments

      Like

      Reply
  42. Chiefco says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    Finally We the People will hear compelling evidence that supports our President. I feel like the 3 year non stop bashing has come to a head. I hope the Presidents Team run circles around these lying basta*ds. I pray they are professional, articulate, emboldened and choke the enemy with their bare words(hands)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Fred Witt says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    There is no legal, valid, impeachment that has occurred in the House (the only place it can occur under the Constitution).
    The facts of the House (inaction) cannot be changed.
    For tactical and political reasons, the House did not vote to authorize the full judicial impeachment process. Without such a vote, the House did not gain judicial enforcement authority. This is fact.
    The non-impeachment by the House is fatally defective. Legally, it does not exist.
    Neither the Senate, nor any court of law, can cure this fatal defect.
    There is no case to hear, because no case — no House vote/action — exists.
    This fatal defect lasts forever and can be raised at any time and on appeal.

    So, what if the Senate were to adopt a resolution holding, in the alternative, as follows:

    1) Without a vote, the House impeachment is legally defective, null and void and of no force and
    effect; and
    2) Even if deemed effective, in any event, the Senate ACQUITS on each/both
    of the charges.

    Just a thought.

    Like

    Reply
  44. doohmax says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Holy Crap! I just turned on Tucker and Schiff is still talking in a little box at the bottom of the screen. This guy reminds me of the 5 year old who spends 30 minutes making up a story about how his older brother is responsible for the cat being found in the dryer. Instead this idiot has been doing it for 4 days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  46. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 24, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  47. WSB says:
    January 24, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    And then Senator Warner comes to the mic?!

    Like

    Reply
  48. not2worryluv says:
    January 24, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    I hope the Defense’s Show and Tell includes Obama’s open mic with Medvedev asking to relay his plan to Vlad on flexibility after his re-election; a list of which DEM Senators voted not to give Javs to the Ukraine;
    Obama Executive Decisions that changed previous foreign policy; Ambassadors fired and who replaced them; Obama administration’s interference with foreign government elections including using tax payer money in Israel to defeat Bibi, UK to defeat Brexit and the overthrow of ME Leaders and hand picking their replacements. John Kerry meeting with Iran advising them on how to handle the Trump new foreign policy; and the corruption that took place under the Obama and Dem 8 years in the FBI, CIA and DOJ. Let’s use every bit of the 24 hours to show exactly why Trump won in 2016. The Democratics turned the Oval Office into a personal Go Fund Me organization for every Political Elite in DC.

    Like

    Reply
  49. TwoLaine says:
    January 24, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    This just in from the “1600 Daily”:

    The White House • January 24, 2020
    The dishonest impeachment case

    Today marks the end of House Democrats’ 3-day presentation of their historically weak Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. Starting tomorrow, the President will have a chance to respond to Democrats’ dishonest case.

    As expected, the media is going the extra mile to prop up Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) performance this week. Their hope, much like Schiff’s argument itself, is that if you repeat a lie enough, people might soon forget you don’t have any actual evidence for it.

    MUST WATCH: Caught! ABC anchor tries to cut off the President’s counsel

    That strategy was on full display in today’s finale. Schiff spent long portions of his presentation lecturing Senators on the importance of U.S. security aid to Ukraine, claiming that President Trump undermined it. The truth, of course, is that President Trump is the one who secured that lethal defense aid for Ukraine in the first place, reversing the Obama Administration’s policy of weak support.

    It gets better. Guess who voted against authorizing the assistance for Ukraine? House Democrats’ own impeachment managers. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) voted no on the FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included $300 million for Ukraine. Nadler joined Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in voting against the FY2019 NDAA, as well, with its $250 million for Ukraine.

    Unfortunately, this behavior is par for the course for Democrats in Washington lately. Their obsession with attacking President Trump has led to all sorts of outright lies over the past 3 years, many of which the media simply declined to fact-check:

    Beginning in 2017, Schiff lied multiple times that he had seen evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia. Of course, the Mueller Report exposed that as a leftwing hoax—so Schiff just moved on to Ukraine.

    Also in 2017, Schiff tried to repeatedly mislead the public on the credibility of the debunked Steele dossier. In 2018, he issued a memo to Republicans stating that the FBI and Justice Department didn’t abuse the surveillance process to spy on the Trump campaign. That is now a proven falsehood.

    Chasing another hoax, Schiff tried to obtain compromising photos of the President that never even existed. He was duped by Russian pranksters.

    It was discovered that Schiff’s team coordinated with the whistleblower at the center of the Ukraine allegations before the complaint was ever even filed. Schiff had previously lied that there was no contact with the whistleblower.

    That’s just a small sample of some of the worst lies from one Democrat impeachment manager. But no matter how many things they make up, the facts of the case won’t change: President Trump is not accused of a corrupt action or of breaking the law. He is under attack by avowed political enemies on the subjective basis of motive and intent because they disagree with his policies.

    Think about that as a precedent.

    “‘Dazzling’: Adam Schiff’s history of inaccuracies, conspiracy theories follows him to Senate floor”
    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/23/adam-schiff-impeachment-manager-has-history-inaccu

    Shameless: “Adam Schiff Refers to Russia Over 30 Times During Senate Impeachment Hearing”
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/22/adam-schiff-refers-to-russia-over-30-times-during-senate-impeachment-hearing

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s