Jay Sekulow Presser: Defense Begins Saturday 10am With Three Hour Preview – And Don’t Forget Nellie Ohr…

During a Senate trial break President Trump attorney Jay Sekulow gives a short presser to rebut some of the more egregious disinformation from the House prosecutors.
Sekulow smartly connects the lengthy Schiff prosecution point about foreign interference in U.S. elections to Nellie Ohr, the wife of the third ranking DOJ official, Bruce Ohr, working for Fusion-GPS and Hillary Clinton while contracting with British and Ukraine officials for an investigation into Donald Trump. ie. actual foreign interference.
.
Additionally, on a housekeeping and scheduling note, Sekulow states the Senate has requested an accommodation from the defense to limit opening to 10am-1pm on Saturday. So the defense segment will begin at 10am tomorrow then break after three hours and resume on Monday January 27th.
.
Sock it to ’em Sekulow! Make them pay for lying for 4 straight days!
Like they say: LET THE GAMES BEGIN. Can’t wait. Trump has some kick ass lawyers, that are going to mop the floor with SHIT FOR BRAINS.
Jay and his team are on top of it.
💕
They were great!
Have already thought he was pretty..yummy…now I know for sure..
I’m Impressed! I had no idea their talent.
it is clear that Jay is fired up and outraged by this entire circus. We need a lot more of that in DC. Not that it really matters, I believe there isn’t a single senator that doesn’t already know how they are going to vote.
I cant wait!! Go Jay go!!
On a side note, every time I see Jay I think of Dennis the Menace’s dad, Mr. Mitchell!!🤣
Ha! I thought it was only me 🙂
Wasn’t Mr. Mitchell the “cranky” neighbor?
No that was Mr. Wilson…..
Theres a strong resemblance but IMO, Jay is way hotter than Mr. Mitchell 😉
LikeLiked by 8 people
heheheh … nevermind. It was the “Mister” that threw me off. Mr. Wilson is the neighbor.
And where does Gladys Kravitz come in. ?? Mr Schiffs team ,no doubt…A bunch of snoopy gossips.We’re really really mad now so we’re gonna peach45 !!😠🍑
Gladys Kravitz was the nosy neighbor in Bewtiched,
Mr Mitchell had more of a pencil neck…though in an endearing way, not like Schiff for brains.
Susan, I think of Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) from 1984 ghost busters 🤣🤣
spot on…who ya gonna call…house busters!
lol
He makes me think of Egon in Ghostbusters.
Jay’s a little heavier than Henry Mitchell, but yeah. But about 10x more aggressive than Henry ever was.
Alice (Gloria Henry) was a bit of a cutie in ’59, though.
I don’t disagree with the schedule but I dislike the defense being asked for an accommodation while the dems give up not an inch ever.
Sekulow and Company won’t need their full 24 hours anyway.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nope, and even though they won’t need that full 24 hours, sh!t’s about to GET REAL.
Heck, that’s even akin to why they won’t need that much time… look at the 39 hours of schitt blathering, ain’t worth squat, as it ain’t real at all.
And all this is barely a warm up, stage setting scenario for the coming Epic Term Two.
Any time that’s left over needs to be a summary, filled with video of the House managers lying to the Senate.
Sunday shows blitz.
Actually, it is tactical because getting the time on Saturday preempts the Sunday shows….then they’re off to the races on Monday…..and the President does more great stuff next week. Our Team will be fine 🙂
I think it would be cool to do it all in a short time. Concise and hard-hitting. More people would watch it in full if it were shorter.
LikeLike
I like it. It gives our defense the rest of Sat and all day Sun to plan and refine their presentation.
It will also get more exposure on Monday on TV as no one will be watching on a Sat. Thought I saw something that Trump wasn’t too happy about the defense having to present on Sat.
I like it myself. Let’s see what the numbers look like…
Trump called it Death Valley television…though personally I have a very soft spot for Death Valley. Some of the most interesting geology on earth…and SCotty’s Castle, I mean c’mon!
A con artist not only gets a castle built BUT the people he cons don’t care and live there with him until it becomes a state landmark (sadly, before the moat was built)!
Didn’t there used to be a television series called Death Valley Days?
I seem to recall something like that back in the 60s. Yeah, there was such a show. It ran from 1952 to 1970.
It gives the Rats more campaigning time in Iowa.
Hope they get the Bern there.
It would be great if there was a big blizzard in Iowa on Saturday night and the airports are closed for a couple days. No provisions for Klubchar, Bern and Faux.
This.
Those Rats should recuse themselves. They are all vieing to defeat him in November.
But they will not since they have no honor.
LikeLike
Since Obamination reportedly hates both Sanders and Biden for pres…do you think he wants to nominate Hill or Mooch?
I talked to an ignorant woman today who STILL thinks that women make better leaders.
AS a woman, who didn’t trust women an inch until I met a whole different sort of stand up women in Mary Kay, I STRONGLY disagree that the female gender has anything to recommend it above men.
CHARACTER is more important than both color and gender. Poor MLK had no idea that one day the color of someone’s skin would be less controversial than their gender and sexuality.
Of course he lived when rampant promiscuity and abortion were only just beginning to take hold so …
My feeling is Obama is clearing the way for a last minute hail mary….Michelle. They keep acting as though she has no interest in anything to do with public office, but the way he keeps positioning himself as against everyone other candidate, it seems to me that he’s wanting Michelle to run.
On another note, your username always throws me for a loop. My first name starts with a “J” and my middle name, which I go by, is Kash…:-)
I hope there will be a mega-fog that settles on DC about noon grounding all flights into and out of DC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point, the extra time after their limited presentation on Saturday, giving the President’s team Sunday to see how the talk shows twist and turn things so the President’s team can come out swinging Monday with a fantastic focus!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the Senate had not asked for that “accommodation”, the defense would have been stuck with an all-day television broadcast on Saturday – into the evening. This works out very well for the defense. After a week of Schiffatigue, they get a crisp three hour teaser with the rest to begin in Monday when everyone is fresh. And Schiff & Co are just a bad memory of terminal boredom.
Sekulow and the others will not be boring, and they have enough street sense to not wear the Senate members out with rumination ….
This is good news!
I’m thinking McConnell and Sekulow planned this timeline all along.
They will own Sunday morning news as biased as it is.
10am EST on Saturday is cartoon time for kids. House Managers got all day coverage Tuesday through Friday for the news cycle. Trump’s legal team will lay out the basic story tomorrow that should air during Sunday’s news shows. Then it’s Trump’s legal team’s chance to address points in detail during next weeks news cycle.
Cartoon time? How old are you? Very few folks get their news from the boob tube anymore.. This makes the Sunday shows have to discuss the defense’s presentation too…Not just the Dems.
Actually, I think this was done as a favor to the defense. No one watches tv on Saturday afternoons, and PTrump complained about it today on twitter, that Saturday is dead time and his defense had to start on Saturday. So, this gives them three hours, but they still have Monday, Tuesday, and 5 hours on Wednesday. So, I think McConnell talked to Trump.
On top of that doesn’t it give Judge Jeanine, Mark Levin, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfield the opportunity to comment? He retweets their monologues and Judge Jeanine keeps winning her time slot.
Where’s Bill Barr’s press conference about the FBI fraudulent warrants??? How about Nellie Ohr corruption??? and the McCabe corruption???
Bill Barr needs to put down his ‘Bagpipes’ and do his job…..The Impeachment fiasco is beyond absurd and harming our Republic…..Barr sits idle while Schiff blatantly lies without any concern of being held responsible vile diatribe…..
LikeLiked by 10 people
Where’s Bill Barr’s press conference about the FBI fraudulent warrants???
He released a statement on Dec 9 coinciding with FISA Report release:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/statement-attorney-general-william-p-barr-inspector-generals-report-review-four-fisa
He did an interview with WSJ CEO Council on Dec 10
LINK:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUYAt6D13FI&t=2s
He did NBC NEWS Exclusive interview with Pete Williams on Dec 10 outlining new directive to Durham and fraudulent predication, FISAs and the collapse of Crossfire Hurricane
LINK:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRKFo0JmuBc
Durham released a statement as well on Dec 9 coinciding with FISA Report
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/statement-us-attorney-john-h-durham
DOJ has also notified FISC that it has invalidated the 2nd/3rd Carter Page renewals
https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/FISC%20Declassifed%20Order%2016-1182%2017-52%2017-375%2017-679%20%20200123.pdf
The NBC News interview is as good as any presser as Barr gets to joist with just one reporter for an extended period.
Nice!
Please show concisely why their entire argument was BS, so that the Senate could vote by Tuesday afternoon to dismiss the entire stinking pile of garbage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rules state the Senators get 16 hours or 2 days to ask written questions.
Those questions should be directed at Adam Schiff relative to his relationship with Obama Pajama Boy Eric Charming-Fellow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So will we get 16 hours of the dems throwing up softball innuendo and accusatory questions?
They are all looking for their chance to grandstand for the tv cameras.
I just remembered that they have to submit the questions in writing to the Chief Justice. It’s great they don’t get to grandstand.
The DEM Senators will no doubt have leading questions to consume some of the 16 hours allowed for Senate questioning.
Plus there is the 4 hours for closing arguments.
There will be additional motions, likely repeats for witnesses for the DEM side, and I do wonder what Team Trump might ask for, other than a motion to dismiss. Maybe Team Trump will ask the Senate to admonish the House.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If the Qook Qult had been right about much of anything then none of this would be happening. But the Qooks are full of Schiff, just like the Democrats.
“the mid-terms are safe”
“we have it all”
etc etc. etc.
what a garbage Qook Qult has been inflicted upon us for 2+ years, 27 months now and counting!!
OK Boomer.
You should only wish you could have half the brains of a boomer. As it is, you’ve likely been taught a fraction of history and think you’re smarter.
And by the way, Sekulow, Starr and many others are boomers.
Lighten up Francis.
So, the Senators submit written questions, to Justice Roberts. He reads them aloud.
WHO answers them? I am presuming Prosecutor and Defence teams?
So, Dem Senators asking leading questions isn’t going to work very well for them, if Team Trump get a chance to rebut Team Buttheads answers every time.
And, that strategy could also backfire, as Senators get tired of sitting in those uncomfortable chairs.
Wonder if they will need the full 16 hours, allotted for questioning?
Good questions, all. I don’t know the details of the protocol. Under the Clinton impeachment …
Looking at the Congressional record, CJ read the question, identifying who posed it, and directed it. CJ alternated DEM and GOP questions
https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/1999/01/22/senate-section/article/S869-3
https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/1999/01/23/senate-section/article/S933-4
Looks fairly loosey-goosey, and I would think some questions are in the nature of follow-ups, there is enough time.
Another mine field for dems, if D Senators are REALLY making up their own questions. Many are not the brightest bulb, and inexpertly asked questions can KILL ya.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Three hours on Saturday so the Dims are ‘t the only ones with talking points and video snippets for the Sunday show.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The President tweeted as much yesterday or the day before. He called Saturday something like the Death Valley of television.
(He’s tweeted and retweeted so much I’m not going to scroll through two days of epic numbers of posts).
LikeLiked by 4 people
liked
So do they still get 24 hours if they want it?
Yes, of course. The 24 hours is firm. What I wonder is if they have to do long days Monday/Tuesday if they choose to consume all 24.
I think the defense is well served to finish in well under 24 hours. It should kick up some new issues to get the public attention. Impeachment will take care of itself, more or less. Might as well start some new fires.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree about the pyromania. The dems will feel more of the ‘Bern’ than they ever imagined.
LikeLike
I gotta say that if I were the Dems , I would be very scared right now , their lies will be exposed in front of a Supreme Court Justice and Senators, American people . Those of us who watched the house hearings have been waiting for this day ..I’m sure it won’t matter to them though , they are soulless individuals.
LikeLiked by 4 people
DemonRATs are never scared.
They’d need a conscience and an understanding of right vs. wrong… to be scared.
They’d need the prior bad experience of being exposed, charged, prosecuted and punished for their wrongdoings…. to be scared.
DemonRats are only scared when they are physically cornered without defense or when they lose their money or when the press turns on them.
Correct.
I rest my case. 😆
They cannot get to carried away but one thing that does worry me is that politicos are used to messaging the public. Lawyers without that experience are often a bit less so. They speak in a closed more controlled setting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is the Evil Clown Sen. Pat Leahy photagraphing Sekulow’s presser?
LikeLike
Saw that too! They think this is a game! They don’t realize how pissed off voters are that they have wasted our Congress and Senate’s time and OUR money!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m beginning to think many of these Democrats are sociopaths. The pictures will probably serve as a momento to prolong the fantasy of their assault on the Constitution and POTUS. Similar to Nancy and her impeachment pens.
Remember that the uniparty has turned their back on babies being killed horrifically, on people being killed by drugged out illegals, by terrorist burning alive, decapitating and violating innocents and by people starving and suffering.
if indifference to that sort of destruction and suffering is not sociopathic …then what is?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well he did since Hamilton wasn’t talking about impeachment.
Well that was awkward. I didn’t realize Warner was standing there the whole time. Wonder how he’s going to sleep tonight?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sekulow is right to be outraged that Bruce Ohr is the #3 person at the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Title of top AP article is “Dems say oust Trump or he’ll do it again;”. My immediate thought was a resounding “Yes! Indeed he will and that’s exactly why we elected him!”
MAGA/KAG and buy more ammo!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I found that short presser and Q&A to be riveting.
I really hope they take some of their time to connect the dots about spy-gate and how this impeachment is just the continuation of the coup attempt against PDJT.
I think he may have hinted that they will.
FPCHmom,
I didn’t see it as a hint, at all.
I was surprised, cause I didn’t think they were going to “go there” (muh Russia) but were going to stick with Ukraine.
In fact I posted a comment to that effect, earlier today.
I WAS WRONG! Not the first time, won’t be the last. As I listened to the presser, It seemed clear to me he,was saying he WILL go there.
I am pumped, after listening to this. I think Team Trump has got this, and its going to be GLORIOUS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am pumped too. I hope they defend PDJt against the ridiculous impeachment farce and then go on offense.
They have 24 hours basically without interruption to lay the entire truth out there about all of it.
From that tantalising presser, I think we can count on lots of offence.
Its mohamed ali in his prime, vs. a high school kid.
Harlem Globetrotters vs jv basketball team.
Its,…PDJT vs. Biden!
Lindsey Graham stated today that he would vote against President Trump being able to call Hunter or Joe as witnesses. His argument is that this is not the time or place for this. Should be investigated outside of impeachment. South Carolina Citizens please burn up his phone lines and let him know this is not okay. He needs to be voted out of office. What a putz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I understand your frustration but wouldn’t Joe and Hunter just plead the Fifth? What good would that serve? Can’t see Joe ending up as the nominee with all of his financial back door pocket lining deals. The Dems are devious but not stupid.
Agreed, plus not going after them during impeachment doesn’t mean not going after them.
Rudy’s trying but he is not getting any help from Barr or Pompeo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lindsey Graham is not going to be the one initiating any investigation of the Bidens. He will throw up every roadblock because he has personally been involved with John McCain and other Senators in Ukraine.
Biden has already threatened Lindsey if he dares to try…Lindsey is afraid, very afraid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree Tina, Graham is just as guilty as Juan McCain and others in Ukraine.
Pay to play, just like Hillary and the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for posting the picture. I believe Lindsey Graham and Amy Klobachar were also on that trip.
Pleading the fifth is tantamount to admitting guilt and everyone involved in this shampeachment knows it. Since this process is now very public, neither the Dems nor the Bidens want any part of those optics.
Joe and Wheres would be pleading the fifth, on NATIONAL TV, in front of a YUGE audience.
As for those who say they can’t see Biden getting the nomination because of all his corruption baggage, or all of his gaffs, or because he told coal miners to learn to code, or because he is senile,….
Well how quickly you forget, the,2016 Democrat nominee!
No additional witnesses or evidence. We don’t need it.
It would only serve to inject randomness into a process which is in the bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, no surprises.
As for evidence, if the Dems are stupid enough to argue for admitting additional evidence, they open the door for the kraken.
So, let THEM push for allowing additiinal documentary evidence,…and then lay declass on the table.
“YOU asked for it, YOU got it!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see your point Dutch. “ Be careful what you ask for”
I hope you see mine too. This is a slam dunk as is.
Oh, agree. Shooting fish in a barrel. Jay is thinking OMG, this is going to be so EAAASSY!
he would vote against President Trump being able to call Hunter or Joe as witnesses.
That is a mischaracterization. It is not against President Trump, because some of his defense team have already said they “do not think witnesses are necessary…” In other words, they do not want them.
And you should not want them either. As long as this trial is open, the president is in danger. If witnesses are called, privileges asserted, it drags on. Anything could happen. What happens if RBG drops dead? Do you think we will get a new justice? What happens if 4 or 5 republican Senators are in an “accident”?
The “political savants” who think dragging this out is good for POTUS are wrong.
And Biden can be investigated afterwards, if enough people make a big enough noise.
Rudy G, “the Worlds Mayor” has been trying, with great effort and little effect, for at least 5 months, to make a big enough noise, on the Biden corruption, and has gotten no where, really.
I don’t see PDJT as being in any risk here, and I don’t think he does, either.
IF Executive Priviledge is asserted, it will be upheld, which absolutely destroys one of the articles.
You can’t base your legal strategy on “Suppose the Judge gets hit by a bus?”
You go with what you got, and adapt to circumstances.
Personally, I think getting witnesses HURTS the Dems; they don’t WANT witnesses, or 6e grand jury material, or mulvaney and bolton to testify.
They want to say they TRIED to get those things, in order to make their case, and the,Republican controlled Senate BLOCKED them, covering up for PDJT.
THAT has been one of their tactics, all along. They ask for 6e material, cause they know they can’t have it.
They subpoena Bolton and Mulvaney, cause they know ANY President will assert Executive Priviledge, to protect the priviledge, and not establish a precedent.
They COUNT on being refused.
Best way to counter, is to give them what they are asking for, and don’t really want.
But, can’t give them 6e, or Bolton Mulvaney. But witnesses? They REALLY don’t want the defence to be able to call witnesses.
And, the issue will be decided by the,Senate. I don’t think D or R Senators want to have us hear what Defence witnesses will say.
So, I suspect its a non-issue, but I wouldn’t mind.
Miss Lindsey is up to the pleats in his skirt in corruption from his days hanging out with Songbird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As my husband mentioned two days ago, we’ve had 70+ days of listening to Dimms’ exhausting diatribes against the President.
If the Communist media does not give the defense ANY air time–& if stephanopolus is any indication with his slash across the throat when Jay Sekulow was speaking they will not–then it is time for each and everyone of us to break the media in anyway we can peacefully do so: boycotts, protests, letters to editor, withdrawing advertising, no want ads, emails, phone calls, WHATEVER IT TAKES!! Drive them out of business.
The bottom line still matters as long as we keep the Dimms out of total power. Never forget that!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yep yep. Make it personal too. These people are liars of the worst kind. Then should be shunned.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As my husband mentioned two days ago, we’ve had 70+ days of listening to Dimms’ exhausting diatribes against the President.
I initially read that as “70+ days of listening to Dimms’ exhausting diarrhoea” which struck me as particularly apt.
I know some of you fellers are on Twitter including our fearless leader. First off I want to make it clear that I don’t want to interfere with Treehouse time; that’s sacred. But while you sift through posts look for lefties on the fence, ones that could be persuaded. Most of them I run across I want smack upside the head and I readily understand that feeling. But if you notice some of those Bernie morons are fragile. Take advantage of it and carefully empathize with them if you can stomach it. Tell them you know how it feels when the establishment tried to freeze out your candidate. Oh we know all about that haha. I’m not trying to give anyone marching orders but I get the feeling sometimes we feel powerless. Well you’re not dammit. Word of mouth carries a lot of weight. Just a thought as we head into 2020. The Democrat party is potentially a powder keg and we can be the catalysts for an explosive reaction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A couple of my liberal friends are worried Bernie will have the election stolen from him again. They don’t realize he took a dive in 2016 and will probably be bought off in 2020. They think Bernie is the real deal and the rest of the D field should head for the far left to win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You need better friends!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I used think they were nice until Facebook allowed me to see into their deepest hearts. Now our interactions are likes and happy birthday wishes and NEVER political discussions. It’s amazing what people will say when they believe you agree with them. SMH
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facebook sure is an eye-opener. Just standing back, letting “friends” and family talk has been a real learning curve.
As luke mentions above, the ones that are near if not on the fence are the ones that facts still matter to them, so I try to find news sources from sites they find acceptable (few and far between) to share, ones that bring up the facts within those articles – it seems to be part of the waking up, walking away process. Of course, hard to tell, am learning that some may just be being nice, go along – get along type folks, but in the quiet of the voting booth, if facts do still matter, I have faith they will still act upon facts over feelz.
The rest of them, I do pray a lot more these days for them 🙂
I only have a few FB friends that voted for President Trump. Most repeat the talking points of the far (pot smoking) left.
I suggest mentioning “the Hill”; they will probably say they love it.
THEN, direct them to John Solomon, who for some unaccountable reason is in the,OPINION section, even tho much of his,work is ‘fact based’ reporting.
It MIGHT work, as an eye opener, although “there are none so blind, as those who will not see.
Good luck, and its generally thankless work, but you might turn one, or even a few. Every one turned, is TWO votes fir us. Not voting Dem, thats,ONE. Voting for PDJT, thats,TWO!
That’s the plan 🙂
@ snarkybeach
The people I work with assume I am a Commie Libtard like they are. They have said some interesting, and stupid, things to me and in my presence.
One Commie I work with was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ. The other six moved to Arizona from the Eastern part of the USA.
I live in Seattle and while most understand that I am “right of center” because I am a “gun guy” I still hear all sorts of stuff because everyone assumes that everyone in the room thinks the same. I am behind enemy lines, my wife is from here and also pretty liberal so I just work on being the gray man. I stay preppared and I stay vigilant.
I used to live in the Bay Area so most of my FB is full of really left liberals. Funny how they complain about the destruction of San Francisco (from crime to homeless to high rents to restaurant closures) and are oblivious to the liberal polices that encourage all of that.
LOL, that was mean
Honestly I’m not sure what to think about Bernie. He comes across as authentic but he’s a deep red commie. At least he doesn’t hide it I suppose. The rest of the cabal is so corrupt. I’m not sure which one would be worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they all would be bad. two terms of Barak just about killed the USA.
Will be watching!!
Let’s get ready to rumble!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sek is chomping at the bit!
The first reviews on Dem websites of this interview that I’ve seen, describe Sek as “unhinged”.
Can you believe it?
Sek said exactly what I’ve been thinking: The defense is amazed that prosecution has opened doors to Ukraine like they have. Not only will there be no conviction, but this will be a full frontal nudity shot of corruption. Defense will be like kids swinging at a piñata.
This upcoming defense will be an answer to many of our prayers. We will get a full throated defense AND offense from Patriots. What will come of it? Less than we desire. But it will be out there, in full legal view, for anybody who cares to listen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sek is just full of cold anger like the rest of us that have to sit and listen to the House managers and enemedia trash our President and Constitution. He’s ready to rumble.
Jay is agitated/chomping at the bit, like a race horse who wants to jump over the starting gate instead of waiting for it to open.
Jay S. is ready, and the rest of POTUS’ defense team also is ready. After more than three flipping years of listening to those ***holes rant, FINALLY it’s time for POTUS to respond in a non-twitter, official venue.
I’ll bet they have lots to say.
You know, I am excited for the GOP side to refute all the malicious lies….but I’m really interested to see what the Democrat questions could possibly be! They KNOW the truth, they KNOW nothing they’ve said has been proven, they KNOW the articles of Impeachment are ludicrous. So WHAT kind of questions can they ask and shouldn’t they be afraid of the answers??
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am curious to see if Cryin Chuck will claim most of the questions from the Dem side for himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lawfare will feed them leading questions, the kind that assume the conclusion (beg the question). I figure there will also be misleading questions based on straw man characterizations of Team Trump arguments.
I can;t imagine any new ground being broken. We’ve heard it all, multiple times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The Q&A is just looking for “the” sound bite to manipulate public sentiment. None of this is a matter of getting to the truth. This is theater, circuses for the masses.
Could be unpredictable depending on what new issues Team Trump throws into the arena. Will we hear the name, “Eric Ciarmarella”? Stay tuned!
The thing is, I don’t think they can direct there questions at Team Scifforbrains.
BOTH sides get the opportunity to answer any question.
So, they lob a,softball, leading question at Schiff. He answers, SEEMING to knock it out of the park.
Team Trump outfielder makes an inhuman leap, and catches it for an out, then throws it in to home, tagging a second out.
Let that happen once or twice, and Dems will quit asking.
Under the Clinton model, questions are directed at the managers or at the president’s team.
I assume opposing senators can direct the same question to the opposing team.
LikeLike
Yeah, that doesn’t sound good at all,….for team SCHIFF, that is.
We may have to yell at the ref, pleading with him to stop the fight.
16 hours over two days is a long time. I expect the house managers to get caught making contradictory statements. Team Clinton was caught in at least one lie back in 1999.
CJ Rehnquist started out saying questions should be answerable in 5 minutes. Actual time ran twice that. Reading the Congressional Record is an interesting visit of history.
Grandstanding time! Most dysfunctional deliberative body on the planet.
I’ll also say that, even though this isn’t 1850, the Dem party is visibly fractured and these events could MAYBE serve to deal it a mortal wound.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think you probably mean 1860.
LikeLike
Yes, my bad
That low life Sen Warner is next – that’s the real coke head in the Senate. Non-stop paranoid conspiracy as the day is long.
Why do these reporters never have a mic on them, making it difficult for elder ears to hear their questions? How much can they cost, anyway? Geesh!
I know that there is concern that many people have tuned out this faux impeachment and that President Trump’s team won’t reach as many viewers in the rebuttal. I understand the worry, but honestly don’t see it that way. Every single person I know who has watched or heard Schiff and his managers lie, lie, lie (and did I mention “lie”?) for the past few days is chomping at the bit to see them blown out of the water! One of my friends is actually hosting a viewing party. I believe that the pushback phase of this travesty will be watched by far more people than expected, and the numbers will stun people. We shall see…
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will certainly be my first time viewing; I suspect there will be millions like me. 😁
Well since they brought it up ( Lev Parnas ) , can Rudy’s evidence be repeated OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN? Asking for my own damb self.
mark,
In a trial, yes. As Sukelow said, “opening the door”; testimony that otherwise wouldn’t be admitted, CAN be admitted, if the OTHER SIDE OPENS THE DOOR.
Litigators know this. Hacks like Nadless and Pencil neck may have never known, or forgot.
If they insist on, and get opportunity to admit additional documentary evidence, Sukelo can too.
If Sukelo alleges muh russia was phase one, as he did in the presser, and Dems say “prove it, unfounded allegation!” They open the door for the kracken: declass it all, and lay it out for all to see.
I see this,as a minefield for Dems, and no risk for team Trump.
In History, this shampeachment move may well go down as the stupidest self defeating move since;
“HEY! Its a HORSE statue,..a TRIBUTE to US. And its got WHEELS on it,…well you know the rest.
I sure hope our patriots in the intelligence community have been monitoring Nellys shortwave communications with those comrades of hers in Russia and the Ukraine
In my opinion, this 3 hour “introduction” followed by the meat of the defense on Monday is a perfect strategy.
Also in my opinion — they should wrap it up Monday. 11 hours should be more than enough to destroy these 2 lame Articles. I hope they don’t listen to those who want them to use the time to go any various tangents about this and that.
If they do this, then starting Tuesday the questions phase starts. As I understand it, Senators must pose their question in writing to Roberts, who then asks it of the side the question is for.
What I don’t understand is how filibusters can be prevented — Schiff taking 4 hours to answer a question — and whether the questions will be asked alternately to the sides — one to the House, one to Trump’s attorneys, etc. In addition: is there any mechanism at all to rule on questions, or responses that are “improper, immaterial, or irrelevant”?
Final question: I assume all questions, and answers, will happen in open session and when the 16 hours are up….questions end?
A scene out of Patton and ‘reading’ come to mind for tomorrow. Time to lock the zoo animals away and force them to clean up what they’ve been hurling at spectators. Year of the ‘Rat? Never.
That’s cool, nobody will be watching on the weekend anyway. Three hours is plenty of time for President Trump’s world-class defense team to drop some serious ordinance for the Sunday news programs to talk about. Nobody will remember what the Dems were yammering on about for 3 days.
Actually, I would not be surprised if it does garner a higher audience tomorrow. People have been waiting for the Trump Defense to take the stage. It will be watched regardless if it is on a Saturday.
Open up with a montage of impeachment talk since inauguration. Follow with the phone call where Schiff was willing to collide with foreign powers and got pranked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Solomon Breaking – Burisma timeline
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/john-solomon-breaking-burisma-timeline/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoa Nellie!
Just to temper all of this excitement, in my own cynical way: history shows us that in times of great exposure and progress like this, the Left creates some false flag event to distract and steer the media with. Hopefully it will not be violent.
When you look at the d-rat arguments, the only “crime” that President Trump committed is that HE is President and the Hillhag is not. EVERYTHING they have accused President Trump of doing, which of course he has not, would be reality under President HilLIARy. If that is not a scary thought, nothing is. President Trump interrupted the NAZI takeover of the USA and the National Socialist Democrat Party (NAZI) don’t like it. The parallels between what went on in Germany in the 1930s and what is happening today should scare the crap out of everyone. JMHO
Saturday January 25, 2020
Intro to Democommunist Criminality
10am to 1pm
The Capitol, Washington the Swamp, DC
Sekulow was the wrong choice I think. He does not have good stage presence. And this is now a stage performance.
Is your sky blue?
Only on sunny days.
Sekulow is the right choice. During the Mueller fiasco, Sekulow was on continuously on FOX, CNN, etc. defending the President with passion and he did a great job. Sekulow and Rudy worked well together and it showed after the Mueller fiasco was over. They both appeared on FOX shows, and were relieved it was over but were also so happy. He and Cipollone and crew will speak with authority, knowledge, passion, and effectiveness. I have no doubt at all that they will do our President and the Constitution well.
Setting the stage for main act.
I am not a cartoonist or meme maker but I see an image of Jay sleeping, with a dream bubble above him, and in the bubble is a picture of him shooting fish in a barrel.
Sweet dreams Jay!
I’m gonna bake some bread, maybe do an ammo inventory, play this defense LOUD so my kids can hear it and ask questions about it. The next few days will be some of the best education my kids will ever get.
I don’t want to get over my skis here, but I am very excited about this defense.
Tucker: Schiff May Actually Be Dangerous to the U.S. – I agree
Every damb Democrat (and RINO) is a danger to the USA. Some more than others….
This includes the Commies at state, county and city governments
Finally We the People will hear compelling evidence that supports our President. I feel like the 3 year non stop bashing has come to a head. I hope the Presidents Team run circles around these lying basta*ds. I pray they are professional, articulate, emboldened and choke the enemy with their bare words(hands)
There is no legal, valid, impeachment that has occurred in the House (the only place it can occur under the Constitution).
The facts of the House (inaction) cannot be changed.
For tactical and political reasons, the House did not vote to authorize the full judicial impeachment process. Without such a vote, the House did not gain judicial enforcement authority. This is fact.
The non-impeachment by the House is fatally defective. Legally, it does not exist.
Neither the Senate, nor any court of law, can cure this fatal defect.
There is no case to hear, because no case — no House vote/action — exists.
This fatal defect lasts forever and can be raised at any time and on appeal.
So, what if the Senate were to adopt a resolution holding, in the alternative, as follows:
1) Without a vote, the House impeachment is legally defective, null and void and of no force and
effect; and
2) Even if deemed effective, in any event, the Senate ACQUITS on each/both
of the charges.
Just a thought.
Holy Crap! I just turned on Tucker and Schiff is still talking in a little box at the bottom of the screen. This guy reminds me of the 5 year old who spends 30 minutes making up a story about how his older brother is responsible for the cat being found in the dryer. Instead this idiot has been doing it for 4 days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the Dems are rabid in their quest for screen time.
And then Senator Warner comes to the mic?!
I hope the Defense’s Show and Tell includes Obama’s open mic with Medvedev asking to relay his plan to Vlad on flexibility after his re-election; a list of which DEM Senators voted not to give Javs to the Ukraine;
Obama Executive Decisions that changed previous foreign policy; Ambassadors fired and who replaced them; Obama administration’s interference with foreign government elections including using tax payer money in Israel to defeat Bibi, UK to defeat Brexit and the overthrow of ME Leaders and hand picking their replacements. John Kerry meeting with Iran advising them on how to handle the Trump new foreign policy; and the corruption that took place under the Obama and Dem 8 years in the FBI, CIA and DOJ. Let’s use every bit of the 24 hours to show exactly why Trump won in 2016. The Democratics turned the Oval Office into a personal Go Fund Me organization for every Political Elite in DC.
This just in from the “1600 Daily”:
The White House • January 24, 2020
The dishonest impeachment case
Today marks the end of House Democrats’ 3-day presentation of their historically weak Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. Starting tomorrow, the President will have a chance to respond to Democrats’ dishonest case.
As expected, the media is going the extra mile to prop up Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) performance this week. Their hope, much like Schiff’s argument itself, is that if you repeat a lie enough, people might soon forget you don’t have any actual evidence for it.
MUST WATCH: Caught! ABC anchor tries to cut off the President’s counsel
That strategy was on full display in today’s finale. Schiff spent long portions of his presentation lecturing Senators on the importance of U.S. security aid to Ukraine, claiming that President Trump undermined it. The truth, of course, is that President Trump is the one who secured that lethal defense aid for Ukraine in the first place, reversing the Obama Administration’s policy of weak support.
It gets better. Guess who voted against authorizing the assistance for Ukraine? House Democrats’ own impeachment managers. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) voted no on the FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included $300 million for Ukraine. Nadler joined Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in voting against the FY2019 NDAA, as well, with its $250 million for Ukraine.
Unfortunately, this behavior is par for the course for Democrats in Washington lately. Their obsession with attacking President Trump has led to all sorts of outright lies over the past 3 years, many of which the media simply declined to fact-check:
Beginning in 2017, Schiff lied multiple times that he had seen evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia. Of course, the Mueller Report exposed that as a leftwing hoax—so Schiff just moved on to Ukraine.
Also in 2017, Schiff tried to repeatedly mislead the public on the credibility of the debunked Steele dossier. In 2018, he issued a memo to Republicans stating that the FBI and Justice Department didn’t abuse the surveillance process to spy on the Trump campaign. That is now a proven falsehood.
Chasing another hoax, Schiff tried to obtain compromising photos of the President that never even existed. He was duped by Russian pranksters.
It was discovered that Schiff’s team coordinated with the whistleblower at the center of the Ukraine allegations before the complaint was ever even filed. Schiff had previously lied that there was no contact with the whistleblower.
That’s just a small sample of some of the worst lies from one Democrat impeachment manager. But no matter how many things they make up, the facts of the case won’t change: President Trump is not accused of a corrupt action or of breaking the law. He is under attack by avowed political enemies on the subjective basis of motive and intent because they disagree with his policies.
Think about that as a precedent.
“‘Dazzling’: Adam Schiff’s history of inaccuracies, conspiracy theories follows him to Senate floor”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/23/adam-schiff-impeachment-manager-has-history-inaccu
Shameless: “Adam Schiff Refers to Russia Over 30 Times During Senate Impeachment Hearing”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/22/adam-schiff-refers-to-russia-over-30-times-during-senate-impeachment-hearing
