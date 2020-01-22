Ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Left Senate During Schiff Testimony – Said “Goodnight” and Went Home…

Many people are becoming aware the Senate impeachment trial is an exercise in politics, nothing more.  The votes are already decided; the trial is simply a pantomime.

To highlight the point, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, simply walked out during the trial when Adam Schiff was testifying; said “goodnight” and just went home.

Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane noted:

(WaPo) Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) walked out of the Senate chamber, said “good night” to two reporters standing nearby, and left the Capitol. Senators are expected to stay in the chamber for the entirety of the arguments. (link)

53 Responses to Ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Left Senate During Schiff Testimony – Said “Goodnight” and Went Home…

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 22, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    …..what’s that cracking sound? How very un-PC of DiFiChi. I like this in my Senator.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Trump is Peace (@Lafite77) says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:00 am

    The response should be pointed and short. They should be able to get their rebuttal and Constitutional disqualification arguments across in less than half the allotted 8 hours over 3 days. Send the Senators home early 3 nights in a row. They should be able to get 55 votes to acquit. (Adding Manchin and Jones)

    Like

    Reply
    • BigTalkers says:
      January 23, 2020 at 12:15 am

      Assuming the remaining 45 Democrats actually want to have their votes recorded, or would prefer their leaders find a way for this rabble to simply go away.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      January 23, 2020 at 12:46 am

      That’s not what Chrissy (FNN) said to KellyAnne yesterday. Chrissy said the dims must have a very strong argument for impeachment since they took up every second of their allotted time while the Defense only took 20 min.

      KellyAnne slapped that opinion right back at Chrissy.
      Was fun watching KellyAnne knock back the 3 FNN stooges.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Sammy Hains says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:00 am

    All of the Senators could just go home until it’s time to come back and vote along party lines.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Magabear says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Poor Pencil Neck, even the commies in his party have become bored with him. L.O.S.E.R!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. RedBallExpress says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    I heard she’s pregnant.
    And the Russians did it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Jim in WNC says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:04 am

    She should be disqualified from voting. She recused herself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Ospreyzone says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Another characteristic of the corrupt aristocrat is that they loathe work in their life of “service.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Skippy says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:06 am

    I read she wasn’t feeling great (i.e., “under the weather”).

    Like

    Reply
  9. Rip Tide says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:07 am

    She’s despicable!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Elric VIII says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Perhaps Senator Feinstein had to depart in order to take a pre-arranged conference call with China? The good Chairman can’t be very happy with the results of negotiations between China and President Trump’s “Little Friends.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. gda53 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:12 am

    DiFi gave up her position on the Gang of 8.

    Now she’s walking out on the Impeachment trial? Are you serious? Is this signalling gone wild?

    It was said of her earlier abdication that it “appeared to be a move to diminish risk”

    Is this another such move?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. thegrandprognosticator says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:12 am

    After 2 more days of Schiff, even the Democrat senators will be voting for a quick acquittal. None of them actually want to hear from witnesses. They just want to work 10:00 to 4:00 with a 3 hour lunch break, like normal.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. decisiontime16 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Feinstein is 86 years old.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Newhere says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Dianne’s gotten a little saucy with Pelosi and her band of misfits, perhaps pissed off at the incompetence of it all. Maybe DiFi thinks she did SO much better running point on Kavanaugh….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Outerlimitsfan says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Apparently Mark Warner was likely sleeping for 30 minutes as well according to some reports. Plus Senators on both sides often ignoring the rules of needing to stay in their seats.

    All these people are good friends with each other for the most part. The country is being torn apart and the Senators all go have drinks with each other and enjoy themselves.

    Most of these Senators bring to mind the legend of “Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burned”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Republicanvet91 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:14 am

    I wonder how many pearl-clutching news articles we will see tomorrow on how solemn and prayerful these important Senate jurors are.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:17 am

    They are going to have to chain them to their seats and put toothpicks between their eyelids to force their eyes open.

    Then save this impeachment video. Hand it over to the CIA to use instead of waterboarding .

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. dilonsfo says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:18 am

    She is a juror. Jurors are required to be present and hear all witnesses, opening and closing arguments, be present during all evidence presentations and hear and abide by all instruction from the judge; If a juror is allowed to be absent then the entire jury is excused that day or for the period that juror is absent. She should be disqualified from voting and not allowed to participate in any further proceedings.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. ATheoK says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:18 am

    “To highlight the point, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, simply walked out during the trial when Adam Schiff was testifying; said “goodnight” and just went home.”

    It’s as if Feinstein heard it all before?
    Likely repeatedly as they practised and practised.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Robert Smith says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:18 am

    With Feinstein’s remaining lifespan measured in possibly days, at her age, it’s hilarious she’s spending it listening to Schiff and Nadler.

    Like

    Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Sheeit. Even the Dem Senators are getting sick of this crap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Wisdom of old age not entirely lost of DiFi

    Like

    Reply
  23. BigTalkers says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:37 am

    It is notable that throughout these years of the “Trump-Russia” scam, Senate Democrats (except for Schumer and Warner) have largely averted becoming directly embroiled in this long-running hoax first invented by their former Presidential candidate.

    However, that would no longer be the case if they now voted to impeach this President. As such, they would be considered to be part of the cabal to remove him just the same as the House Democrats and the originating elements within the Obama Administration.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Val says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Well, looks like “someone” was in Schumer’s chair:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Not just Feinstein.

    ———

    Reports: Schiff Led House Managers Have Senators in “Agony” and “Bored Out of Their Minds” at Impeachment Trial

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/reports-schiff-led-house-managers-have-senators-in-agony-and-bored-out-of-their-minds-at-impeachment-trial/

    Excerpt:

    Courthouse News reported on the opening of Wednesday’s session with this headline:

    Sleepy, Hungry, Bored: Senators Pay for Late Night at Impeachment Trial Open

    …Senator Rand Paul glued his eyes on a crossword puzzle hidden under his desk during opening arguments from Schiff, the House Intelligence chairman from California. Senator Bernie Sanders could be seen nodding off, slouched deep in his wooden desk with his chin bobbing on his chest.

    …Clocking in at more than two and a half hours, Schiff’s opening argument left dozens of empty chairs on the Senate floor as Republicans – and a few sleepy Democrats – left the room to converse in the halls or grab a snack.

    When the California Democrat said, “Now let me turn to the second article of impeachment,” McConnell crumpled in his chair.

    “The end is in sight,” Schiff assured, as exasperation boiled on the Republican side of the chamber and more senators trickled out.

    Even Democrats strongly backing impeachment drifted to the back of the room to stretch their legs as Schiff’s opening drew to a close. Booker, towering at 6 feet 2 inches, leaned up against a marble pillar at the back end of the room, still focused on Schiff’s remarks.

    Absent from the room for more than 30 minutes, Sanders and Senator Amy Klobuchar — both pulled from the 2020 campaign trail to judge the impeachment case — cruised back in together to take their seats as Schiff concluded by urging senators to preserve the republic with a fair trial.

    The AP reported Wednesday night on the boring trial:

    “Many senators _ of both parties _ have walked out at different times during the proceedings…and taken their time returning to the chamber”

    Like

    Reply
  26. GTOGUY says:
    January 23, 2020 at 1:07 am

    I thought that they had to sit there for the entire hearing under penalty of being dragged off to jail.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 1:14 am

    Lee not impressed. Sees an acquittal coming.

    Like

    Reply
  28. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    January 23, 2020 at 1:17 am

    So….let’s see….

    Her driver was a Chinese spy…
    i
    She abandoned her chair on the Gang of Eight committee most likely due to the ultimate stupidity if an attempted coup against the President

    She lost all of her “Slush” money from China

    Even though she is about “two days older than dirt”, she has survived in the Senate using “intelligent corruption” and is attempting to save herself from the fiasco being played out in the face of the American public.

    In other words she is trying to save her ass by the Sgt. Schultz excuse.

    “I know nothing”….and “My dog ate my paycheck”….but she is hip deep in all of this and will go down with the test of em…

    Reminds me of the Linda Ronstadt song…..”It’s Too Late”

    Well….Bye..

    Like

    Reply
  29. The Gipper Lives says:
    January 23, 2020 at 1:22 am

    Feinstein had to leave because she ordered Chinese and they were bringing her a new spy.

    Like

    Reply

