Ranking Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein Left Senate During Schiff Testimony – Said “Goodnight” and Went Home…

Many people are becoming aware the Senate impeachment trial is an exercise in politics, nothing more. The votes are already decided; the trial is simply a pantomime.

To highlight the point, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, simply walked out during the trial when Adam Schiff was testifying; said “goodnight” and just went home.

Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane noted:

(WaPo) Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) walked out of the Senate chamber, said “good night” to two reporters standing nearby, and left the Capitol. Senators are expected to stay in the chamber for the entirety of the arguments. (link)