President Trump Discusses The U.S. Economy and the Envy of The Davos Elite…

During a pause between meetings President Trump sat down for an interview with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland. Joe Keren notes the talk of Davos is the strength of the U.S. economy and how the results of the America-First national economic policies of President Trump are stronger than all Davos attendees anticipated.

This wide-ranging interview may even be better than the Fox Business interview as it presents more depth of insight into the next steps for President Trump’s global trade reset. Obviously Europe is not looking forward to negotiating new reciprocal trade agreements with the Trump administration. WATCH: