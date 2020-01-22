President Trump Discusses The U.S. Economy and the Envy of The Davos Elite…

During a pause between meetings President Trump sat down for an interview with CNBC in Davos, Switzerland.  Joe Keren notes the talk of Davos is the strength of the U.S. economy and how the results of the America-First national economic policies of President Trump are stronger than all Davos attendees anticipated.

This wide-ranging interview may even be better than the Fox Business interview as it presents more depth of insight into the next steps for President Trump’s global trade reset.  Obviously Europe is not looking forward to negotiating new reciprocal trade agreements with the Trump administration.  WATCH:

13 Responses to President Trump Discusses The U.S. Economy and the Envy of The Davos Elite…

  1. eatmorebaconcheeseburgers says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Hell Yeah.

  2. kevinspassword: Fiat iustitia, et pereat mundus says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    Love the last photo in the artwork…could be a great poster for the re elect…

    Trump—All-in for America!

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    I’m not tired of Winning!

    Does anyone have a link to the over 9% wage increase for construction workers in Q4?

    Atlanta FedNow GDP forcast for Q4 still 1.8% … makes no sense given:

    – consumer confidence up.
    – trade deficit decrease of over 8% in November (isn’t that a double whammy for GDP?)
    – housing starts huge jump, which spurs so many other industries

    I would think GDP would be over 3%, possibly even over 4%.

  4. Somebody's Gramma says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    I LOVE THIS PRESIDENT!! Outstanding job!! Because of PDJT, anyone who wants a job, can get a job, and able bodied persons without dependents don’t get a hand out on my dime! And thank you Ivanka for working with the large businesses who have signed on to INVEST IN PEOPLE with training for better jobs. He says, “The best is yet to come”, and I can’t imagine it getting better than this… oh, maybe I can, like the cost of healthcare is ridiculously high!!!! In some working class families, one spouse works just to pay for family healthcare, and the other spouse works to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. It should not be that way. Rip Obamacare out by it’s roots!!!! And I keep hearing that he’s lowered drug prices. Not sure what drugs he’s talking about, but cancer drugs can run $12,000 per month. And my drug insurance pays for nothing, so yeah, I guess the best STILL IS to come. KEEP GOING POTUS!!

  5. Bree says:
    January 22, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Obama could never give an interview like this! President Trump is amazing!

  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    I hope he abolishes the Federal Reserve in his next term.Then we’ll see the economy really take off.

  7. sundance says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    The People’s President !!

  8. Laurie Walker says:
    January 22, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Inside information at it’s finest. Bloomberg thought he was going to be Secretary of State, but it was really going to McAuliffe!

  9. sysconfig says:
    January 22, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    I’m gobsmacked at the command over every issue and question Trump has. The interviewer covered and threw everything with no soft balling whatsoever.

