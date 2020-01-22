Day Two – Senate Impeachment Trial – 1:00pm EST Livestream…

Day one recap: A series of 11 rules amendments were offered by Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Each proposal was defeated individually during 13 hours of arguments and debate. The final rules package, which passed 53-47 at 01:45am this morning, is almost identical to the original draft presented by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The only change was spreading the 24hrs over three days instead of two.

There will be 24 hours of presentation by House Impeachment Managers (over 3 days); 24 hours of presentation by Defense team (over 3 days); 16 hours of Senate questioning; 4 hours of closing arguments, equally divided; and then a Senate debate/vote on further motions to include witnesses. If there are going to be witnesses, they will first be deposed prior to testimony. No witness testimony will be permitted without first being deposed.

The Senate Trial Begins again today at 1:00pm EST, starting with opening arguments by the House Impeachment Managers.

PBS Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream