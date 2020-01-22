Day Two Schedule – President Trump Attends Davos, World Economic Forum…

President Trump begins day #2 in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.

The U.S. Delegation includes: Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin; Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross; Labor Secretary, Eugene Scalia; Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao; U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer; Under Secretary for Growth, Energy and Environment (DoS), Keith Krach; Asst to the President, Ivanka Trump; Asst. to the President, Jared Kushner; and Asst. to the President / Deputy for Policy Coordination, Christopher Liddell.

Schedule below:

♦ 3:05am EST / 9:05am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the hotel Location en route to Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 3:15am EST / 9:15am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 3:20am EST / 9:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT has breakfast with American Chief Executive Officers and Business Leaders, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 4:50am EST / 10:50am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 5:30am EST / 11:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Dr. Barham Salih the President of the Republic of Iraq, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 6:05am EST / 12:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Davos Congress Centre en route to InterContinental Davos Landing Zone, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 6:15am EST / 12:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at InterContinental Davos Landing Zone, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 6:25am EST / 12:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Davos, Switzerland, en route to Zurich, Switzerland, Davos, Switzerland

♦ 7:10am EST / 1:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland

♦ 7:20am EST / 1:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Zurich, Switzerland, en route to Washington, D.C., Davos, Switzerland

♦ 4:50pm EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews

♦ 5:00pm EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews

♦ 5:10pm EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House, South Lawn, Washington DC

~ Day Two Concludes ~