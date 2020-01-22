Day Two Schedule – President Trump Attends Davos, World Economic Forum…

President Trump begins day #2 in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.
The U.S. Delegation includes: Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin; Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross; Labor Secretary, Eugene Scalia; Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao; U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer; Under Secretary for Growth, Energy and Environment (DoS), Keith Krach; Asst to the President, Ivanka Trump; Asst. to the President, Jared Kushner; and Asst. to the President / Deputy for Policy Coordination, Christopher Liddell.
Schedule below:
♦ 3:05am EST / 9:05am Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the hotel Location en route to Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 3:15am EST / 9:15am Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Davos Congress Centre, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 3:20am EST / 9:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT has breakfast with American Chief Executive Officers and Business Leaders, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 4:50am EST / 10:50am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 5:30am EST / 11:30am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Dr. Barham Salih the President of the Republic of Iraq, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 6:05am EST / 12:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Davos Congress Centre en route to InterContinental Davos Landing Zone, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 6:15am EST / 12:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at InterContinental Davos Landing Zone, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 6:25am EST / 12:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Davos, Switzerland, en route to Zurich, Switzerland, Davos, Switzerland
♦ 7:10am EST / 1:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Zurich Airport, Zurich, Switzerland
♦ 7:20am EST / 1:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs Zurich, Switzerland, en route to Washington, D.C., Davos, Switzerland
♦ 4:50pm EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews
♦ 5:00pm EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews
♦ 5:10pm EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House, South Lawn, Washington DC
~ Day Two Concludes ~
😀 😀 😀 Oh My Gosh…. this media report from DAVOS is the best thing ever. Watch, listen and make sure you stay with it….
😂🤣😂 Like a Boss. All bragging about America and stuff… and the “globalists” have sad.
“Globalists are annoyed and are exasperated with POTUS.”
Mission accomplished!!!
TWO thumbs up, fred!
Bravo Mr President, bravo!
The globalist may not be applauding but We the People are applauding and applauding loudly for the buffo leadership and accomplishments of this president.
I could not be more proud to have Donald John Trump as our President of the United States of America!!!
God bless America.
MAGA/KAG
The other leaders are jealous of the US and Our President’s America First accomplishments. President Trump is directing his speech to the citizens of the world, not just the attendees. He is extolling the virtues of free-market capitalism and folly of socialism. The socialists and Communists gathered there don’t like that message.
The bragging – if you can call it that – would be awful except for one thing – he did what no one for decades thought could be done. DJT is a raging success defying all their predictions.
Oh how they must long for the apologizing incompetent president who preceded him.
